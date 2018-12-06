Episode 7 of Red Pilled America: Why did Trump say a lot of global warming was a hoax? We follow the biggest science heist in history to find the answer.
It’s is about the Climategate Gang of Four. Steve McIntyre, Anthony Watts, Steven Mosher, and yours truly.
Patrick Courrielche has done a brilliant job of tying the story together.~ctm
Be warned, some of you may change your mind about Mr Mosher.
Advertisements
11 thoughts on “Why did Trump say a lot of global warming was a hoax? We follow the biggest science heist in history to find the answer”
Wow… finally some reality sneaking past the groupthink censors!
Bravo!
+4
Be warned, some of you may change your mind about Mr Mosher.
Not going to happen until he changes his bad behaviors. I’m not holding my breath. His role in climategate is well known in these parts, but he’s lost any good will that brought him through his drive-by nonsense in the years since. He’s earned the way people think about him all on his own.
Wrong! (Sorry, couldn’t resist)
LOL. well played.
John, sorry…as I wrote sometimes ago: mostly I agree with him.
well then frank, clearly you aren’t changing your mind about him either 😉
Just enjoyed the 49 minutes listening to the Red Pilled account. It answered many questions I’ve had as a layman, a little more than casually following the climate debate. One big question remains for me… what is the status of research designed to show the actual effect of a doubling of CO2 in the atmsphere. Is it still not narrowed down to less than a wide-range of half a degree to 8 degrees? My instincts tell me it is much closer to half a dregree, just as my instincts tell me that relying on tree rings to determine past global temperatures is a fool’s errand.
I listened to the whole podcast and am now more informed than before. I am also more pissed off than before. There are historic precedents showing scientists misbehaving, and some even got away with it even after being discovered. I personally examined a cinder cone near Barstow, California which had reported significant amounts of platinum group elements and was of great value, guess what? My hidden samples didn’t have anything but the ones collected openly, and analyzed by the company, had a lot. How this whole sordid scam drags on is only explainable by somebody still making money from it. Thanks for Anthony and the whole gang for shining the light on the cockroaches.
For me it was all about Steve McIntyre. Mosher in that period was a different beast, still prone to flyby dumps but was more anti AGW than now. There were a lot of commenters who ended in the Moshpit.
Steve brought a huge amount of dignity to the debate while also hanging onto his opponent like a british bulldog. He has a brilliant analytical mind and an in depth knowledge of statistics that I had not seen before or since.
Sadly, mosher has lost the plot since being in contact with the other twat, Holthaus? at BEST.
This is the first time I’ve heard the full story about the Climategate affair. We owe Anthony et al a great debt. Keep fighting on, chaps. Our future depends on it.