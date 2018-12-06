Episode 7 of Red Pilled America: Why did Trump say a lot of global warming was a hoax? We follow the biggest science heist in history to find the answer.

It’s is about the Climategate Gang of Four. Steve McIntyre, Anthony Watts, Steven Mosher, and yours truly.

Patrick Courrielche has done a brilliant job of tying the story together.~ctm

Listen to the podcast here

Transcript here

Be warned, some of you may change your mind about Mr Mosher.

