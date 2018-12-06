The clever ruse of rising sea levels

Alarmists try to frighten people, and stampede them into terrible energy decisions
Jay Lehr and Tom Harris
For the past 50 years, scientists have been studying climate change and the possibility of related sea level changes resulting from melting ice and warming oceans. Despite the common belief that increasing levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) in our atmosphere could result in catastrophic sea level rise, there is no evidence to support this fear. Tax monies spent trying to solve this non-existent problem are a complete waste.
There is another widely held misconception: that all the oceans of the world are at the same level. In reality, sea level measurements around the world vary considerably, typically by several inches. Prevailing winds and continental instability are among the variables that make measurements difficult, but the varying results of rising sea levels are extremely accurate.
The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States updated its coastal sea level tide gauge data in 2016 at the request of the previous administration. These measurements continue to show no evidence of accelerating sea level rise.
The measurements include tide gauge data at coastal locations along the West Coast, East Coast, Gulf Coast, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico, as well as seven Pacific Island groups and six Atlantic Island groups, comprising more than 200 measurement stations.
The longest running NOAA tide gauge record of coastal sea level in the U.S. is in New York City at Battery Park. Its 160-year record shows a steady sea level rise of 11 inches per century. A few miles away at Kings Point, New York is a station whose 80-year record shows about the same.
Both locations show a steady, unchanging sea level rise rate whether temperature has been rising or falling (see below figures). Indeed, The Battery measurements showed the same rate of sea level rise well before the existence of coal power plants and SUVs as today.
The 2016 updated NOAA tide gauge record included data for California coastal locations at San Diego, La Jolla, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The measured rates of sea level rise at these locations vary between four inches and nine inches per century. NOAA data provide assessments with a 95% confidence level at all measured locations.
In contrast to these steady but modest real-world rising sea level rates, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) claims that sea levels all over the world will almost immediately begin rising far faster than before. Not only do NOAA records contradict such claims for U.S. and selected island coasts; this pattern of steady but modest sea level rise is being observed all across the world, despite rising CO2 and fluctuating average global temperatures.
The IPCC and its supporters are not able to provide convincing evidence to support their concerns about dangerous warming-driven sea level rise, as rising temperatures have rarely pushed sea level rise beyond one foot per century. Current sea level rise trends have stayed essentially constant over the past 90 years, despite the rise of atmospheric CO2 levels from less than 300 parts per million (ppm) as the Little Ice Age ended and modern industrial era began, to today’s 410 ppm.
Dire predictions made decades ago of dramatically accelerating polar ice loss, and an ice-free Arctic Ocean, have simply not come to pass. Dr. Steven E. Koonin, former Undersecretary for Science in the Obama administration, noted in The Wall Street Journal on September 19, 2014: “Even though the human influence on climate was much smaller in the past, the models do not account for the fact that the rate of global sea-level rise 70 years ago was as large as what we observe today.”
We can test the rising-seas hypothesis with real data collected from ten widely-distributed coastal cities with long and reliable sea level records in addition to those listed above. Those cities are indicated on the map below.
Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_map, modified.
Each of these cities has well-documented, long-term sea level rise data, from which linear extrapolations can be made for the next 100 years. Here are three samples of the data available on the NOAA web site:
The Ceuta, Spain data show a nearly flat trend. Most notably, the data show no correlation between CO2 concentration and sea-level rise. If the current trend continues for the next century, the sea level in Ceuta will rise only three inches. This is in sharp contrast to the 10-foot global rise in sea levels recently projected by former NASA scientist James Hansen.
Like some other regions, Hawaii can see significant year-to-year fluctuations in sea level because of global oceanic currents or local plate tectonic movements. However, Honolulu has seen an average sea-level rise of only 5.6 inches since 1900. The sea level around Honolulu is projected to rise a mere 5.6 inches in the next 100 years, once again with no correlation to CO2 levels.
In contrast to these other locations, the sea level trend in Sitka, Alaska has been downward, not upward. If the rate of change continues, sea level will fall nine inches over the next 100 years. Note that Sitka is only about 100 miles from Glacier Bay and 200 miles from the Hubbard Glacier on Disenchantment Bay. If melting glaciers were causing sea levels to rise, one would expect to see it in Alaska.
Of course, the Sitka anomaly could be due to rising land masses, as is the case in other parts of the world. Still other locations – such as the Norfolk, Virginia area – are prone to land subsidence, the result of groundwater withdrawals from subsurface rock formations and/or to isostatic changes in nearby areas that cause some land masses to rise while others fall in elevation.
Here is the forecast sea level rise over the next century for the remaining seven cities on the map:
Atlantic City, New Jersey – 16 inches
Port Isabel, Texas – 15.4 inches
St. Petersburg, Florida – 10.7 inches
Fernandina Beach, Florida – 8.3 inches
Mumbai/Bombay, India – 3.12 inches
Sydney, Australia – 2.7 inches
Slipshavn, Denmark – 3.6 inches.
The observational data and projected sea level trends for these ten coastal cities lead to three obvious conclusions:
1. There has been no dramatic sea level rise in the past century, and evidence-based projections show no significant or dangerous rise is likely to occur in the coming century.
2. There is no evidence to indicate that the rate of sea level rise (or fall) in any of these areas will be substantially different than has been the case over the past decades or even century.
3. There is no correlation between atmospheric CO2 concentrations and sea level rise. The steady but modest rise in sea level pre-dated coal power plants and SUVs, and has continued at the same pace even as atmospheric CO2 concentrations rose from 280 parts per million to 410 parts per million.
Claims about dangerously rising sea levels, and island nations being submerged by them – as a result of human fossil fuel use and manmade global warming – are nothing more than a clever ruse, designed to frighten people into demanding or accepting terrible energy policies.
Those policies would cause nations the world over to give up abundant, reliable, affordable coal, oil and natural gas … and replace these fuels with unreliable, weather-dependant, expensive wind, solar and biofuel energy. The results would be devastating – for economies, jobs, manufacturing, food production, poor families and the environment.
Dr. Jay Lehr is the Science Director of The Heartland Institute which is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Tom Harris is Executive Director of the Ottawa, Canada-based International Climate Science Coalition and is also a policy advisor to Heartland.
As Australia is nearly tectonically dead, perhaps one should rely on the tide gauge in Sydney to estimate sea level rise?
Tom, I recall commenting on the lack of rampant rising, as measured in SydHarb, in an Oz newspaper some years back. There was a riposte from an academic to the effect that there had been an uplift of land in Sydney-NSW to hide the sea level rise. I don’t know if that is true or not and I’d be interested if anyone could enlighten me. Best wishes, NW
Neil, if you check the latest GPS figures, Sydney is actually sinking at a near-equivalent rate to its SLR.
IOW, nothing happening with SLR around Sydney.
In Brisbane’s Moreton Bay which is also “nearly tectonically dead”, SLs are lower than they were 70 years ago at all my old bench marks going back as far as 1946.
It will be good when we have enough GPS chips on actual tide gauges so as to do a thorough audit of these claims of accelerating SLR.
Hardly tectonically dead, when it is moving NbE at about 70mm a year.
As in the nearest faults and volcanoes are in New Guinea, which is on the same plate, but not Australia proper. AFAIK, there are no volcanoes or active faults in Oz.
Try googling fault lines australia. It is relatively stable compared to some other places. Changes up here at 19 south 146 east are more likely due to changes in coastal topography due to longshore drift etc. Over 20 years my property recently went up from 3.9 AHD to 4 AHD, probably due to better measurement 🙂
Queensland (on the leading edge) has 45 tide gauges at 32 locations. The ones I have looked at (for estimating AHD and HAT for design purposes) show a variety of trends. None are necessarily wrong.
Martin, there is much old sea front infrastructure built to the old HAT level [AHD 100] where I witnessed fine weather king tides [normal BP] exceed these heights by one or two inches at places I lived as a kid whereas today these same fine weather HATs are constantly lower by often many inches on those same, still existing structures.
I am taking the HAT as the highest king tide of the year and possibly a few years.
The main tide gauge for Sydney is Fort denison.
The Sonel GPS shows a subsidence over 8 years of -0.33 mm/year.
http://www.sonel.org/spip.php?page=gps&idStation=2405
The tide gauge data give a trendline rise of about 100 mm in 100 years.
http://www.psmsl.org/data/obtaining/stations/196.php
Giving about 70mm if you extrapolate the subsidence over 100 years.
Which confirms the 2.7 inches shown above.
Don’t panic !
Tom
The Australian plate is the fastest continental plate on the planet, moving northwards and slightly to the east by about 7 centimetres each year, because of this movement GPS satellites do not use the WGS spheroid as their reference frame.
Nice article Jay and Tom, thank you. Just to point out that – although it makes no difference to the measurements – although Ceuta is indeed an independent Spanish city it is located on the northern tip of Morocco and not actually in Spain. It is an elongated peninsula configuration and has, no doubt, interesting tidal flows on the western and eastern coasts.
You don’t overlay CO2 and sea level, you graph CO2 and sea level and get rid of the x-axis as time. If you then graph CO2 at Mauna Loa to one archive of sea level anomaly (Willis Eschenbach) you get a trend of y = 1.2748x – 451.18, r^2 is 0.9701. X is CO2, Y is sea level anomaly in mm. This is a tight linear trend, particularly above the 0 anomaly point for the upper half of the trend. So there is an exact CO2 to sea level correlation, which is linear.
Don, the rate of sea level rise was exactly the same when CO2 went from ~280ppm to 300ppm…in about 100 years
…as it was when CO2 went from 300ppm to 400ppm….in about 50 years
When you overlay CO2, you can see that…the recent rapid increase in CO2 has had no effect on SLR
IF you could overlay Co2 with 160 years of SLR,
which unfortunately cannot be done,
THEN you could see there is ZERO correlation…
I love the superimposing trace of CO2 levels on these sea level graphs. They speak a strong message. Little doubt that the intellectual integrity of the IPCC is now well in the negative range.
I fear that I am moving from being a sceptic to being a contemptor. Never was a denier.
Who will rid us of this unethical and arrogant organisation?
The notion of stampeding people into buying into AGW with scary sea level rise seems odd. After all, of the world population, what percentage actually live a literal stone’s throw from an ocean or estuary?
Has anyone got any info on what the Dutch think about rising sea levels? One-third of their country is below sea level, so keeping watch on sea levels is literally a matter of life and death to them.
The best evidence is to see how the United Nations react to the bad news – both from their IPCC division as well as the rampart “scientists” with their access to alarmist jounalists and media.
Here is a reaction by the UN to their prediction of sea level rise.
https://thedemiseofchristchurch.wordpress.com/2016/05/06/un-headquarters-and-usd1-2-billion-upgrade-and-rising/
Cheers
Roger
http://www.thedemiseofchristchurch.com
You can see tide gauge measurements and trends all over the world in this interactive map.
https://tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov/sltrends/
Sea level actually declines in many places in the upper northern latitudes due to glacial rebound as the weight of the mile-thick glaciers of the previous glacial period pressing down on the land melted away. It’s good to live in an interglacial period.
I think that it’s interesting that the landing spot of Julius Caesar in Britain is thought to have been found and today its 900 meters from the actual seashore. We can thus speculate that sea levels were higher during the Roman Climate Optimum and it seems we may have actual evidence.
Then, of course, we can turn our minds to the lost European land area of Doggerland that vanished beneath the rising seas during what used to be called the Holocene Climate Optimum. And in Holland, we can think of the great storms that occurred long after the Romans left the area and seem to enter recorded history in the 800’s. After that more great storms and tens of thousands of lives lost in the Netherlands.
Just looking at the list we can see that these huge storms seem to start when the climate cooled at the end of The Medieval Warming and continue with ferocity into the 1800’s. After that things settle down, perhaps because of better engineering, or maybe better weather, or a combination of the two. Here is the list: https://goo.gl/KrWDGs