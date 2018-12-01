Talk back radio Australia extreme activism in schools

By Geoff Sherrington,
In Australia, either Melbourne or Canberra is the most active locus of climate change activism. We still have talk back radio. Melbourne’s Neil Mitchell on 3AW, 8.30am to noon on week days, is certainly in the Top 5 of national audience levels. He has been king for many years.
Yesterday, 29th November 2018, Neil Mitchell interviewed Laura Sykes, who represented the Australian Youth Climate Coalition. The eight minutes of interview expressed some of the most extreme verbal activism I can remember. Those who seek a calm discourse about climate change should listen to this to judge the amount of work ahead of them to reverse opinions like these that Laura holds so strongly.
https://www.3aw.com.au/neil-mitchell-clashes-with-youth-climate-coalition-over-student-strike/
Laura was on air to promote a ‘strike’ by school children aged 5 upwards, to display unhappiness with Australia’s current political treatment of ‘climate change’, however defined. This interview also gives you some insight into the attitudes of Neil Mitchell, whose attitudinal choices are followed by many listeners.
My thanks are given to radio 3AW for permission to air this on WUWT.
About the author.
Geoff Sherrington, a 1960s Science graduate with a Chemistry major spent much of his career as Chief Geochemist in mineral exploration with Geopeko Limited, plus development and operation of major mineral and forestry resources. Science gradually gave way to politics to combat the heavy increase in bureaucratic and political obstruction of the principles of free enterprise.
The Geopeko team found 13 new mines in its operating life from 1955 to 1995 or so. (Many exploration people do not find any). The value of sales from those mines, to year 2015 and expressed in 2015 values, has been about $62 billion. One discovery was the Ranger Uranium deposits, then the largest in the world. This mine had a cocktail of ingredients that were like poison to green groups, so the non-science education was considerable and relevant to the climate change debate.
Many exploration science matters such as statistics are common to both mineral exploration and climate change.
8 thoughts on “Talk back radio Australia extreme activism in schools”
Remember “Tokyo Rose”.
I often wonder how did Australia come to be so climate-cucked in the first place?
Australia is ideal territory for the Global Warming Religion. Its natural extremes are regularly played by the Warmists to maximum effect.
“I love a sunburnt country/A land of sweeping plains,/Of ragged mountain ranges,/Of droughts and flooding rains.”
Dorothea Mackellar – wrote that over a hundred years ago….
“I often wonder how did Australia come to be so climate-cucked in the first place?”
How or weather? No, you’re right, the history of the debate has cucked us over Down Here. I have few explanations and fewer excuses.
We do have a deep inferiority complex, our so-called ‘cultural cringe,’ which has turned our tertiary sector into a desperate, grovellingly grateful Salon des Refuses for the Steffens and Stephans who were too mentally mediocre even for the US climate academy.
OTOH I suspect we punch above our division for skeptics per capita, with heavyweights like Jo Nova, the late John Daly, Warwick Hughes, ….
Meanwhile our Prime Minister had the audacity to suggest that, its being a school day, school kids should probably be in school. After his foreseeable crucifixion I wrote this to the Sydney Morning Herald, forlornly. Probably should have used fewer threatening words like ‘adiabatic.’ For entertainment purposes only—yes, I know the language makes too many concessions to climate ignorance.
Dear Sir,
I may not believe in the science, but I’ll defend to the death the right of semi-educated teenagers to skip Maths, History and Science in order to raise much-needed awareness of their opinions about adiabatic lapse rates, black-body radiation physics, proxy validity in paleoclimate reconstructions, and the myriad other domains of knowledge required for forming a scientifically-literate position on global warming.
More power to them. If I were young and naïve enough to mistake an IPCC report for a scientific paper, I’d also feel an ethical responsibility to decry government inaction on behalf of the planet I was about to inherit.
If the PM wants to blame someone, he should confine his criticism to the education system. It’s an open secret that teachers of everything from English to Religious Studies use An Inconvenient Truth as an electronic babysitter. Teaching is the hardest and most underappreciated profession in the world, but if you’re struggling to come up with a lesson plan, how about devoting a couple of hours to critical thinking and skepticism?
Yours faithfully,
In Tasmania where I live, where our power source is nearly all renewable hydro, we also had this ”strike” from kids. How in gods name can five year olds have any rational thought with the science of man made climate change unless they are brain washed. They would not have even seen any measurable change in the climate within their whole life time. I squarely blame the teachers. The use of school students for an alarmist indoctrinated opinion from teachers speaks heaps of the failure of an educational system which is supposed to be impartial. Unfortunately here in Australia the ”cacca verde” seems to have a stranglehold within education and the unseasonable heat wave together with bushfires in Queensland certainly isn’t helping.
Well done Neil Mitchell though for some rationality instead of going with the alarmist flow like we normally witness within the MSM.
SAID HANRAHAN
“We’ll all be rooned,” said Hanrahan,
In accents most forlorn,
Outside the church, ere Mass began,
One frosty Sunday morn.
The congregation stood about,
Coat-collars to the ears,
And talked of stock, and crops, and drought,
As it had done for years.
“It’s lookin’ crook,” said Daniel Croke;
“Bedad, it’s cruke, me lad,
For never since the banks went broke
Has seasons been so bad.”
“It’s dry, all right,” said young O’Neil,
With which astute remark
He squatted down upon his heel
And chewed a piece of bark.
And so around the chorus ran
“It’s keepin’ dry, no doubt.”
“We’ll all be rooned,” said Hanrahan,
“Before the year is out.
“The crops are done; ye’ll have your work
To save one bag of grain;
From here way out to Back-o’-Bourke
They’re singin’ out for rain.
“They’re singin’ out for rain,” he said,
“And all the tanks are dry.”
The congregation scratched its head,
And gazed around the sky.
“There won’t be grass, in any case,
Enough to feed an ass;
There’s not a blade on Casey’s place
As I came down to Mass.”
“If rain don’t come this month,” said Dan,
And cleared his throat to speak–
“We’ll all be rooned,” said Hanrahan,
“If rain don’t come this week.”
A heavy silence seemed to steal
On all at this remark;
And each man squatted on his heel,
And chewed a piece of bark.
“We want a inch of rain, we do,”
O’Neil observed at last;
But Croke “maintained” we wanted two
To put the danger past.
“If we don’t get three inches, man,
Or four to break this drought,
We’ll all be rooned,” said Hanrahan,
“Before the year is out.”
In God’s good time down came the rain;
And all the afternoon
On iron roof and window-pane
It drummed a homely tune.
And through the night it pattered still,
And lightsome, gladsome elves
On dripping spout and window-sill
Kept talking to themselves.
It pelted, pelted all day long,
A-singing at its work,
Till every heart took up the song
Way out to Back-o’Bourke.
And every creek a banker ran,
And dams filled overtop;
“We’ll all be rooned,” said Hanrahan,
“If this rain doesn’t stop.”
And stop it did, in God’s good time;
And spring came in to fold
A mantle o’er the hills sublime
Of green and pink and gold.
And days went by on dancing feet,
With harvest-hopes immense,
And laughing eyes beheld the wheat
Nid-nodding o’er the fence.
And, oh, the smiles on every face,
As happy lad and lass
Through grass knee-deep on Casey’s place
Went riding down to Mass.
While round the church in clothes genteel
Discoursed the men of mark,
And each man squatted on his heel,
And chewed his piece of bark.
“There’ll be bush-fires for sure, me man,
There will, without a doubt;
We’ll all be rooned,” said Hanrahan,
“Before the year is out.”
“Neil Mitchell clashes with youth climate coalition over student “strike””
Clashes with?
Sorry, I’ve been spoiled by years of YouTube consumption. I only click on media labeled…
“Neil Mitchell DESTROYS youth climate coalition over student “strike””
…or higher.
I hope like hell I don’t live to a hundred as I am getting so sick of the inmates running the asylum.