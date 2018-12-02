President Macron’s Climate Change Fuel Tax Riots Continue in Paris

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Over 100 people injured this weekend, including 17 police.
Hundreds of arrests in Paris as ‘gilets jaunes’ protest turns violent
At least 100 people injured in street battles, with cars being torched and shops raided
Angelique Chrisafis in Paris
Sun 2 Dec 2018 07.56 AEDT First published on Sun 2 Dec 2018 00.35 AEDT
The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has insisted he will “never accept violence” after central Paris saw its worst unrest in a decade on Saturday when thousands of masked protesters fought running battles with police, torched cars, set fires to banks and houses, and burned makeshift barricades on the edges of demonstrations against fuel tax.
Near the Arc de Triomphe, one of Paris’s best-known monuments, masked men burned barricades, set fire to buildings, smashed fences and torched luxury cars on some of the most expensive streets in the city as riot police fired teargas and water cannon.
Then, by early evening, rioters spread around Paris in a game of cat and mouse with police. Luxury department stores on Boulevard Haussmann were evacuated as cars were set alight and windows smashed. Near the Louvre, metal grilles were ripped down at the Tuileries Garden where fires were started. On the Place Vendôme, a hub of luxury jewellery shops and designer stores, rioters smashed windows and built barricades.
Anti-Macron graffiti was scrawled over the Arc de Triomphe near the tomb of the unknown soldier and protesters burst into the monument smashing up its lower floors before climbing on to the roof.
More than 250 people were arrested and at least 100 injured – including one protester who was in a serious condition on Saturday night – after the violence erupted on the margins of anti-fuel tax demonstrations held by the citizens’ protest movement known as the gilets jaunes (yellow vests).
Macron, who was attending the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, said he would lead an emergency meeting of senior government ministers after returning to Paris on Sunday morning. He said: “No cause justifies that security forces are attacked, shops pillaged, public or private buildings set on fire, pedestrians or journalists threatened or that the Arc de Triomphe is sullied.”
Life in France can be very hard. Costs of living are high, and the economy has been stagnant for a long time, thanks to chronic French political disdain for ideas promoted by English speaking countries, like free markets and Capitalism.
Public transport in many parts of Paris is insanely dangerous – train drivers refuse to stop in some areas at night because of the risk of violent attack.
Pricing people out of their cars exposes ordinary working people, especially women, to seriously increased risk of violent attack.
President Macron is breathtakingly out of touch, in a country which has seen many out of touch politicians – President Macron once boasted that he intended to rule like a roman god.
The protests will most likely die down, or be brutally crushed by French security. But its just barely possible that the new tax increases have pushed the French people over the brink. If this is the case, how long will French security forces continue to oppose the rioters? President Macron’s new tax hike affects the extended families of poorly paid police and army personnel as much as it affects everyone else. Their children and womenfolk and aunties and cousins are also exposed to new risks, if they are forced to ditch their cars and travel on France’s unacceptably dangerous metro system.
7 thoughts on “President Macron’s Climate Change Fuel Tax Riots Continue in Paris”
” President Macron once boasted that he intended to rule like a roman god. ”
Socordia?
I believe that the legitimate protest has been hijacked by thugs looking for any excuse to riot and pillage. This is a sad state of affairs.
I’m in France now, and have been for the past 6 weeks. I’ve been researching a novel in Provence.
Most yellow jacket protests are peaceful, except those in Paris, and probably infiltrated by those who just love rioting.
Macron is (as the article says) totally out of touch with a large portion of the population. And, like many “progressive” politicians he really doesn’t seem to care.
“Macron is (as the article says) totally out of touch with a large portion of the population. And, like many “progressive” politicians he really doesn’t seem to care.”
That should read –
like MOST politicians he really doesn’t seem to care.
And, why should they care; they are on a personal mission & because some people voted for them they assume the end always justifies the means.
The climate-obsessed BBC has started not reporting on the cause of the riots, blaming instead anarchists and the general French love of rioting. We Brits once protested at high petrol prices, but really should be rioting against the notion that electricity bills have to include the cost of making minuscule and pathetically inconsequential changes to the composition of the atmosphere.
Macron admitted on TV any referendum would mean Frexit. He could not put the words back after they had flown. Since then not only being an EU advocate, but also calling for a EU Army, and trying to out-green his neighbor.
Macron declared he would rule like Jupiter – forgetting what the Greeks knew : if the seated Jupiter of Phidias at Olympia ever rose from the throne he would shatter the roof of the Temple, or more likely break his head.
Aïe, ça fait mal!
For the last few decades the alarmists have been pushing gullible idiotic politicians like Macron to adopt their anti-modern-society policies with the aim of turning back the clock to some imagined “green age” before the industrial revolution.
The big danger was that these Green activists would get politicians to so entrench their anti-society policies that it literally became impossible to get into power unless you embraced this “Green” and it became a crime to speak out against them. At that point it their ability to control society through academia and the media would mean they could brainwash the majority to believe their crazy ideas and blank out the sane sceptics. This allowed the creation of a vicious cycle akin to the descent into Nazism in Germany of Green-fascism.
The one thing that was going to stop the descent into Green-fascism, was if a few people like Anthony, could delay their ever increasing grip over power and the idiot politicians until the true cost of their Green-fascism started to become apparent and that people began to realise this Green politics was a farce when we still had enough freedom to be sceptical to see the fight back against Green-fascism.
So, whilst I deplore the violence … it does at least show that we have got to the state where many people now realise the costs and that there is now substantial & growing pressure to fight back against the spread of Green-fascism.