Climategate continues – Mann tries to get ahead of his legal problem, releases his own version of emails

Press Release
November 30, 2018
On January 6th, 2011, the University of Virginia was asked to disgorge the emails of Dr. Michael Mann that were associated with his work on global warming. The University refused some, but not all of that request. They did, however, give all the requested public records to Dr. Mann who also refused to make them public. On December 7, 2011, the University of Arizona was asked to disgorge the emails of Dr. Malcolm Hughes on which Dr. Mann was an addressee and the emails of Dr. Jonathan Overpeck for which six individuals were addressees, as well as emails associated with various global warming subjects and publications. On November 19th, 2018, the Free Market Environmental Law Clinic (FME Law) and counsel for the University of Arizona’s Board of Regents appeared before Judge Marner in the Pima County Superior Court to give the court notice that the university would comply with the Court’s previous order and would deliver all Dr. Hughes withheld emails by today, November 30th, 2018 and all of Dr. Overpeck’s withheld emails by January 15th, 2019. The Court’s Minute Entry of that hearing is attached. (see PDF below)
Facing the fact that all the emails Dr. Mann did not want released would now be released, today Dr. Mann made his version of these emails available to the public, but in a form that does not allow them to be downloaded. Because they have now been made public, any Virginia citizen seeking those emails can obtain copies from the University of Virginia, if the University has not destroyed them in the meantime. Otherwise, they will be made available by FME Law.
FME Law will make all the Hughes and Overpeck emails available to the public once it completes its voluntary commitment to the court to assess them and document the professionalism and academic honest of Drs. Hughes and Overpeck which it fully expects will be demonstrated therein. FME Law made this voluntary commitment for two reasons.
First, during the litigation, accusations had been made that the purpose of the request was harassment and no value could come from their release other than to use them to tarnish the reputations of Drs. Hughes and Overpeck. FME Law does not harbor such a purpose and has no reason to believe either Hughes or Overpeck behaved beyond the bounds of proper academic ethics, and stated repeatedly to the court that the release of these emails would allow that to be demonstrated.
Secondly, FME Law is fully cognizant of the bitter and unwholesome nature of divisiveness with regard to global warming and the professionals within that small academic community. FME Law knew that Dr. Mann and his fellow travelers would accuse FME Law of engaging in cherry picking and attempts to use the emails to embarrass these two faculty members. FME Law has no such intent, nor does its client, the Energy & Environment Legal Institute. FME Law cautions anyone who accesses these emails to do so with respect to the context within which they are written, and for reasons other than ad hominem attacks on Drs. Hughes and Overpeck.
Dr. Schnare, Member-Manager of FME Law and lead attorney on these cases, described the importance of this case. “We did not take this case only to obtain the history of a very controversial period of time in the climate wars. We also took this case to cast sunlight on how public universities work, how they contribute to the formation of public policy, and how professors behave within the policy arena. Core legal issues not addressed in this litigation remain – particularly about how to effectively protect the research process while still allowing the public to learn how this sector of the government works.”
FME Law is committed to engaging this question of academic behavior within the policy arena. The academy itself admits it is rife with research pathologies and only transparency within the ivy-covered walls will expose and allow for corrections of those problems. As Dr. Phillip W. Magness explained this week, with regard to “academic hoax papers that have revealed the crisis of rigor afflicting academic publishing[, t]he fabricated articles only advanced to publication because decades of lax standards have made academically fashionable nonsense—including other forms of fraudulent work—the norm for celebrated scholarship in several of the humanities and social sciences.“
Based on what is found in these emails, the results of a major investigation on public records requests to universities, and intensive review of the law of academic freedom and the notion of a scholar’s privilege, Dr. Schnare will discuss transparency and the academy in a forthcoming major law journal article.
FME Law is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to be an honest, pro-environmental legal presence that represents clients seeking to hold state and federal governments to the ethical and legal requirements that protect and enhance free market environmentalism.
PDF of press release plus court document:
FME Law Press Release Nov 30, 2018
Dr. Mann’s version of the released emails:
https://climateincontext.cruelclimate.net/
Note that the user name and password are both “mail_guest”
Question:
Will the public release include all of the requested emails?
I wonder how his legal wrangling with Mark Steyn is going?
These fkrz are not working so hard not to release this stuff because they have nothing to hide. They saw that way ClimateGate blew the lid off their disingenuous scam and derailed COP21.
They are just trying to push off the day of judgement until they hit retirement age.
I think it’s fair to assume Mann could retire now, what with the several private anonymous benefactors he likely avails himself of. (Think “T_m St__er”.) And if he finds he can’t keep up with the Joneses in retirement, he can always scare up gelder via a GoFundMe campaign, plenty of grateful erstwhile planet-savers with shekels to spare.
Am I correct in guessing this is the full, unredacted email chain in question?
PDF’s and phones don’t usually work well together.
Just read this . . . unbelievable:
But there are real questions to be asked of the paleo reconstruction. First, I should point out that we calibrated versus 1902-1980, then “verified” the approach using an independent data set for 1854-1901. The results were good, giving me confidence that if we had a comparable proxy data set for post-1980 (we don’t!) our proxy-based reconstruction would capture that period well. Unfortunately, the proxy network we used has not been updated, and furthermore there are many/some/ tree ring sites where there has been a “decoupling” between the long-term relationship between climate and tree growth, so that things fall apart in recent decades….this makes it very difficult to demonstrate what I just claimed. We can only call on evidence from many other proxies for “unprecedented” states in recent years (e.g. glaciers, isotopes in tropical ice etc..). But there are (at least) two other problems — Keith Briffa points out that the very strong trend in the 20th century calibration period accounts for much of the success of our calibration and makes it unlikely that we would be able be able to reconstruct such an extraordinary period as the 1990s with much success (I may be mis-quoting him somewhat, but that is the general thrust of his criticism). Indeed, in the verification period, the biggest “miss” was an apparently very warm year in the late 19th century that we did not get right at all. This makes criticisms of the “antis” difficult to respond to (they have not yet risen to this level of sophistication, but they are “on the scent”).
he’s a sniveling weasel and should be thrown in federal #meintheA prison.
I know his types all too well. What a disgrace, a sheer, utter failure of a human. A total fraud. I hope he reapeth what he sow.
I’m sure Mr. Stokes or Mosh will fly in to relieve us from our skepticism based off some adjacent, unrelated and erroneous perspective.
Lovely find!
It’s a safe bet this sentence is going to resonate stingingly in the annals of climimetics…
“This makes criticisms of the “antis” difficult to respond to (they have not yet risen to this level of sophistication, but they are “on the scent”).”
…even among those without the attention span to grasp the general chicanery to which that passage is a confession:
that Mann, invested in his “claim” about unprecedentedness, set about “demonstrating” it by selectively “calling on” the evidence that helped him do so.
There is nothing—not one sentence—in the above passage of the kind you’d expect to read from a scientist who, oh, I don’t know, wanted to get to the ‘truth’ of what actually happened in paleoclimatic history. Not one sign of intellectual curiosity.
It’s that old adage:
A scientist wants to be right.
A pseudoscientist wants to have been right.
If this is the only embarrassing email released, it’s enough to establish scientific mens rea.
It was this sentence that struck me as most damaging:
“Keith Briffa points out that the very strong trend in the 20th century calibration period accounts for much of the success of our calibration and makes it unlikely that we would be able be able to reconstruct such an extraordinary period as the 1990s with much success.”
It’s a clear admission that warming trends similar to what was seen in the 90’s could well have occurred naturally in the past, but their proxy reconstruction wouldn’t have been able to catch it. It contradicts the public statements they have been making about unprecedented warming and the likelihood that recent warming was the most in the last x-thousand years, etc.
So….it was never about discovering science truth
…and all about covering up his failure at all cost
Is Mann the sender? Who are the recipients?
Translation: Our data is useless, and we won’t be able to hide the truth for long.
“global warming and the professionals within that small academic community”
Since the ranks of climate-hyphenated academia are hardly under-bloated, would it be reasonable to parse this as
“global warming and the small number, within that academic community, of professionals”
?
…peer review
What was that term Lewandowski likes to use to smear sceptics… oh now I remember… “motivated reasoning”:
At 04:13 PM 7/21/00 -0400, Raymond S. Bradley wrote:
I fear that the revised analysis does not serve the original purpose in
showing a close [enough] coherence with the instrumental data…..it will
only provide ammunition to sceptics. You are right in pointing out that
even this limited data set shows an enhanced rate of warming, but it does
not do this “well enough” to make a note to Nature worthwhile, in my
opinion. Sorry to say that, as I know you worked hard on this & are
excited about the result. But I would say it is better to wait until we
have a better, updated data set than to publish something that we may later
have to live down….
No motivated reasoning to see here, move along, move along. I must be taking something out of context.
Huh. I always thought there was only one email, i.e. the email. Now Mann suggests there are different versions. Perhaps a) the one actually transmitted via the Internet (and therefore recoverable), and b) the version he wished he had sent, or c) a version he thinks he sent, but it somehow never made it out of his computer?
So presumably the emails, if any, that might potentially be the most interesting will be in the official release, not something he volunteers to release.
Personally, I still need convincing that the official releases will not have been seriously doctored or suffered from unexpected hard-disk crashes etc. It’s not like there is any reason to trust these people or think they wouldn’t break the law to hide things they want to conceal from the public. This was one of the main things we learned from ClimateGate.
cruelclimate.net? WTH is that?
And even if Mann were outed as a fraud by this case, what would be the result?
The IPCC would say they had removed his hockey stick claims from their reports some years ago. They are absolved.
Mann himself might, at best, be sacked but able to trot off onto his beachside front property.
The ‘establishment’ might hang Mann out to dry and carry on regardless stating they acted on the information they had at the time.
The ‘establishment’ will doubtless claim that new evidence has come to light that supersedes, but largely supports Mann’s claims.
And whilst it’s admirable that the pursuit of science, wrapped up in politics is worthwhile, Mann is largely yesterdays news and, is he really worth the trouble any longer?
And who, precisely, are the establishment?
Who do the disenfranchised sceptics round on if Mann is exposed?
Whatever happened to Climategate anyway?
I haven’t the answer to any of these questions. Are they even worth asking?