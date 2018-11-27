And What Have the Average Temperatures of Earth’s Surfaces Been Recently in Absolute Terms, Not Anomalies?
The answers may surprise you.
Recently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the U.S. Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) have cranked up their alarmist propaganda, with the IPCC now pushing the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 deg C above preindustrial global surface temperatures.
That, of course, initiates the title question, What Was Earth’s Preindustrial Global Mean Surface Temperature, In Absolute Terms Not Anomalies, Supposed to Be?
Four years ago, in the post On the Elusive Absolute Global Mean Surface Temperature – A Model-Data Comparison (WattsUpWithThat cross post is here), we illustrated and discussed the wide (3-deg C) span in the climate model simulations of global surface temperatures on an absolute, not anomaly, basis. Figure 1 below is Figure 5 from that post. In that post, we started the graphs in the year 1880 because the GISS Land-Ocean Temperature Index (LOTI) and NOAA NCDC (now NOAA NCEI) data started that year.
Figure 1
However, the spreadsheets I prepared for that post had the climate model hindcast outputs as far back as their common start year of 1861. (I say common start year of 1861 because the outputs of some models stored in the CMIP5 archive start in 1850 while others begin in 1861.) So I couldn’t use the climate model outputs stored on that spreadsheet for this post.
Note: The IPCC’s new definition of preindustrial, as stated in their Changes to the Underlying Scientific-Technical Assessment to ensure consistency with the approved Summary for Policymakers:
The reference period 1850-1900 is used to approximate pre-industrial global mean surface temperature (GMST).
It’s odd that the IPCC selected those years when not all the climate models used in their 5th assessment report (those stored in the CMIP5 archive) for simulations of past and future climates extend back to 1850. Some only extended back to 1861. Then again, no one expects the IPCC to be logical because they’re a political, not scientific, entity.
Luckily, the ensemble members that meet the criteria of this post do extend back to 1850. So we’ll use the ensemble member outputs for the full IPCC-defined preindustrial period of 1850 to 1900 for this post.
ACCORDING TO THE CMIP5-ARCHIVED CLIMATE MODELS THERE’S A WIDE RANGE OF SIMULATED PREINDUSTRIAL GLOBAL MEAN SURFACE TEMPERATURES
The source of the outputs of the climate model simulations of global mean surface temperature used in this post is the KNMI Climate Explorer. Specifically, as a pre-qualifier, I used the outputs of the simulations of Surface Air Temperatures (TAS) from 90S-90N from the 81 individual ensemble members. From those, I identified the ensemble member with the warmest global mean surface temperature for the preindustrial period and the ensemble member with the coolest global mean surface temperature for the same period. For those who wish to confirm my results, the coolest (lowest average absolute GMST for the period of 1850-1900) is identified as IPSL-CM5A-LR EM-3 at the KNMI Climate Explorer, and the warmest (highest average absolute GMST for the period of 1850-1900) is identified there as GISS-E2-H p3. The average global mean surface temperatures for the other 79 ensemble members during preindustrial times rest between the averages of the two ensemble members.
The outputs of the simulations of global mean surface temperature from those two (the warmest and coolest absolute temperatures) ensemble members for the preindustrial period of 1850-1900 are illustrated in Figure 2, along with their respective period-average global mean surface temperatures for the IPCC-defined preindustrial period of 1850 to 1900 (dashed lines).
Figure 2
As noted at the bottom of the illustration, The Scientists Behind the CMIP5-Archived Models (Used By the IPCC for AR5) Obviously Believe Earth’s Preindustrial Average Surface Temperature Should Be Somewhere Between 12.0 Deg C and 15.0 Deg C. The modelers at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) and at the Institut Pierre-Simon Laplace (IPSL) would NOT have archived those models if they hadn’t believed they were of value.
AND WHAT HAS BEEN THE AVERAGE GLOBAL MEAN SURFACE TEMPERATURE FOR THE PAST 30 YEARS?
On their data page here, for converting their anomaly data to absolute global means surface temperatures values, Berkeley Earth lists the factor (14.186 deg C) that is to be added to their annual global mean (land plus ocean, with air temperature over sea ice) surface temperature anomaly data. On the other hand, after discussing why it’s so difficult to determine the global mean surface temperature in absolute terms, GISS states on an FAQ webpage here:
For the global mean, the most trusted models produce a value of roughly 14°C, i.e. 57.2°F, but it may easily be anywhere between 56 and 58°F and regionally, let alone locally, the situation is even worse.
So, for the purpose of this very simple illustration and comparison, and for the discussions it will generate, I’ve added 14 deg C to the annual GISS LOTI data available here, and added 14.186 deg C to the annual Berkeley Earth data. I also compared them to the 12.04 deg C to 15.05 deg C range of hindcast preindustrial global mean surface temperatures from the climate model ensemble members discussed earlier. See Figure 3. Not too surprisingly, the Berkeley Earth and GISS global mean surface temperatures, in absolute form, are very similar, with only a 0.1 deg C difference during the most recent 30-years.
Figure 3
As is plainly visible and as noted at the bottom of the illustration, The Most-Recent 30-Year Averages of Observed Global Surface Temperatures Have Not Yet Reached the Warmest of the Modeled Preindustrial Global Temperatures!
In other words, based on 30-year climatological averages, recent global mean absolute surface temperatures have yet to reach the high end of the range of preindustrial global mean surface temperatures as hindcast by the climate models used by the IPCC for their 5th Assessment Report. It could, therefore, be argued that recent global mean surface temperatures are still within the realm of preindustrial natural variability, regardless of the 1 deg C that the Earth’s surfaces have risen since pre-industrial times.
If you look closely at Figure 3, you can see that the Berkeley Earth data recently peaked in 2016 at slightly above the highest of the simulated preindustrial average temperatures…with the 2014/15/16 El Niño-caused “record high” of 15.1 deg C. On the other hand, the GISS data peaked just below in 2016, at a “record high” of 15.0 deg C.
[sarc on.] Oh, heaven forbid! Based on the Berkeley Earth data, Earth’s global mean surface temperatures are now starting to run a teeny bit higher than the range of pre-industrial average temperatures. What are we to do, other than sit back and enjoy the vacation from cooler temperatures? [sarc off]
One might suspect that a simple comparison like this is one of the real reasons why the primary suppliers of global mean surface temperature data do not furnish their data in absolute form. Thank you, Berkeley Earth, for sparking my interest. We discussed another possible reason in the post Do Doomsters Know How Much Global Surface Temperatures Cycle Annually?
DEAR TROLLS, IF YOU LINK THE FOLLOWING WEBPAGE FROM REALCLIMATE TO SUPPORT YOUR ARGUMENT, SOME READERS WILL LAUGH AT YOU
In an apparent response to the 4-year-old post linked earlier (here) and to Willis Eschenbach’s post CMIP5 Model Temperature Results in Excel at WUWT that followed a month later, just after those two posts, in 2014, there was a discussion at RealClimate of modeled absolute global surface temperatures, authored by Gavin Schmidt, the head of the Goddard Institute of Space Studies (GISS). Gavin’s post is Absolute temperatures and relative anomalies. (Archived copy is here, just in case.)
The following are a couple of quotes from Gavin’s post. First (my boldface):
Second, the absolute value of the global mean temperature in a free-running coupled climate model is an emergent property of the simulation. It therefore has a spread of values across the multi-model ensemble. Showing the models’ anomalies then makes the coherence of the transient responses clearer. However, the variations in the averages of the model GMT values are quite wide, and indeed, are larger than the changes seen over the last century, and so whether this matters needs to be assessed.
Needs to be assessed? A 3-deg C span in modeled global mean surface temperatures, which is “larger than the [1-deg C] changes seen over the last century”, hadn’t been assessed by 2014? Oy vey! As shown in the graph generated by the KNMI Climate Explorer in Figure 4, a similar 3-deg C spread in modeled absolute global surface temperatures existed in the models archived in CMIP3, which was used by the IPCC for their 4th Assessment Report published way back in 2007.
Figure 4
Note: For those questioning the coordinates listed in the above graph, the “-180-180E -90-90N” reads 180W to 180E, 90S to 90N. [End note.]
Second quote from Gavin’s post (my boldface):
Most scientific discussions implicitly assume that these differences aren’t important i.e. the changes in temperature are robust to errors in the base GMT value, which is true, and perhaps more importantly, are focussed on the change of temperature anyway, since that is what impacts will be tied to. To be clear, no particular absolute global temperature provides a risk to society, it is the change in temperature compared to what we’ve been used to that matters.
Implicitly assume! I love that. Makes me laugh. Such is climate science.
And I really enjoy, “To be clear, no particular absolute global temperature provides a risk to society, it is the change in temperature compared to what we’ve been used to that matters.” Maybe the IPCC, the USGCRP and mainstream media should take that quote to heart. Hmmm, I feel a new post forming as I write this. I’ll most likely post it in a few days.
And if those two quotes look familiar, I presented them in the December 2014 post Interesting Post at RealClimate about Modeled Absolute Global Surface Temperatures (WattsUpWithThat cross post is here.)
As with all my model-data presentations, I suspect there will be complaints by the usual whiners.
That’s it for this post. Have fun in the comments and enjoy the rest of your day.
STANDARD CLOSING REQUEST
Please purchase my recently published ebooks. As many of you know, this year I published 2 ebooks that are available through Amazon in Kindle format:
- Dad, Why Are You A Global Warming Denier? (For an overview, the blog post that introduced it is here.)
- Dad, Is Climate Getting Worse in the United States? (See the blog post here for an overview.)
To those of you who have purchased them, thank you. To those of you who will purchase them, thank you, too.
Regards,
Bob
34 thoughts on “What Was Earth’s Preindustrial Global Mean Surface Temperature, In Absolute Terms Not Anomalies, Supposed to Be?”
If the GAT is a range, then the anomalies are a range. It can be no other way. Anomalies have the same errors as the GAT.
It seems Gavin is saying all change is evil. Darwin is hating on him as we speak.
There isn’t a GAT. But if you calculated average surface temperatures the value you get depends on the time of the year. From a low in January to a peak in July. January “GAT” will be about 2.5C lower than July’s. Despite January coinciding with the closest point earth’s orbit gets to the sun. How can there be a GAT when it varies by time of year?
Bob – Am I understanding from your graphs, that the models’ pre-industrial temp range has a spread on absolutes of 3°, but that there is also a similar (3°) spread in the actual GAT used at the time the models were run?
If so, why would that be?
mothcatcher, I believe you’ve misunderstood the post.
Regards,
Bob
Well, thanks for the dis, Bob. I know I’m not very bright! Let me put the question another way, so that whether I’m getting your point or not doesn’t come into it.
At the junction of hindcast and forecast, models have a run date.
– Is it true that the Global Ave temperature they use differs by as much as 3°? (The CMIP3 graph)?
– If so, where are they getting that first input from? Are they using different data?
I’m sorry if that is obvious to everyone else, but gimme a chance!
Completely agree with your question. I believe they frequently adjust all the models to some fixed point in the past so they look like they are in agreement. And then we can see their ‘anomalies from each other’ in the future.
But your question is what data set are they using, what definition are they using and why do they not address that ‘they are different by 3 degrees from each other right off!
Nice post, but isn’t fretting about anomalies more fun?
That is how they get statistical noise to claim CO2 causes global warming.
Historic analyses suggests that if CO2 is indeed the great big control knob, it wasn’t doing a very good job of controlling things in the 18th or 19th century, when all sorts of weather catastrophes were abundant at a time of much lower atmospheric CO2 concentrations.
http://www.pascalbonenfant.com/18c/geography/weather.html
“it is the change in temperature compared to what we’ve been used to that matters.”
So it’s the rate of warming that causes tornadoes, forest fires, droughts, etc? Strange physics.
I think that the most important question is, what is the optimum climate for our biosphere. We need to grow an increasing amount of grain crops. We need to grow plants for fiber like cotton, and we need to grow trees for lumber.
When I was a kid, my mom let me have ONE teaspoon of sugar in my koolaid. That was it! When I complained it wasn’t sweet enough, she said, “Stir what you got.”
The most important question is not, “What is the optimum climate for our biosphere?” The question is, “How do we intelligently work with the climate we have?”
The optimum climate for the biosphere in general would be as during the balmy, ice sheet-free Eocene Optimum, before the onset of global cooling some 49 Ma. We probably could not enjoy such an equable interval now, due to the arrangement of the continents.
The best conditions of the past 115,000 years, ie since the end of the Eemian interglacial, occurred during the Holocene Climatic Optimum, some 9000 to 5000 years ago, interrupted by the 8.2 Ka cold snap. Global average temperature was at least two degrees warmer than now. Summer Arctic sea ice extent was much lower than now. However, sea level was then above many of today’s coastal cities.
The second best climates were during the Egyptian (~4 Ka) and Minoan (~3 Ka) Warm Periods, the third best the Roman (~2 Ka) WP, the fourth the Medieval (~1 Ka) WP and the fifth now or in the mid-20th century.
It would be interesting to see where the members rank at 1850 vs 2100.
1850 is just pulled out of someone’s………..
Who’s to say the LIA didn’t end in 1900
Or is just ending now. Because we seem to actually be right about where we started before the little ice age at this point. We have been recovering the whole time.
Yes the English, geological and statisticians playing in the science field pulled it out of thin air because it seemed to give a good answer.
What this really notes is that the records are so spotty and incomplete, worldwide “records” prior to satellites are themselves models. As the plausible range for temperatures includes the current temperature, achieving any sort of statistical significance would be more than a bit difficult.
Bob, this scam is so ropey that the statement you showed above, directly from GISS, can also be read to infer that they are speaking of current temperatures, because it is written in the present tense:
“For the global mean, the most trusted models produce a value of roughly 14°C, i.e. 57.2°F, but it may easily be anywhere between 56 and 58°F and regionally, let alone locally, the situation is even worse.”
It is indeed.
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/faq/abs_temp.html
Dee, the GISS conversion factor of 14 deg C (referenced to the period of 1951-1980 that GISS uses for anomalies) used to be listed at the bottom of their LOTI data pages…
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/tabledata_v3/GLB.Ts+dSST.txt
…but no longer. I was able to find an archived version though, here:
https://archive.is/7sTCC
There they write:
“Best estimate for absolute global mean for 1951-1980 is 14.0 deg-C or 57.2 deg-F,
so add that to the temperature change if you want to use an absolute scale
(this note applies to global annual means only, J-D and D-N !)”
I’ll update the post when I get the chance.
Cheers
Bob
Bob, the odd thing is, it didn’t used to be, the 1997/1998 report by NOAA quoted 1997 as being 62.45F or 16.92C which was 0.42C above the 1961-1990 baseline.
See here
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global/199713
And 1998 was even warmer at about 0.7C.
see
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/global/199813
So basically they start with a spread of guestimates from 100+yrs before any of us were born, and compare them to guestimates 50+yrs after we will all be dead.
Throw their hands up and scream that all the dead people before us, and we ourselves are doomed,……
So what, we will all be dead, and anyone we ever knew will be dead.
Who gives a flying about people in a 100+yrs time.
No-one thats who.
Bob …. just to be a stickler for transparency, as I don’t think we of the skeptical side should engage in the types of dishonest manipulation of the alarmist …… IMO, you should have stayed with a “within model} comparison. Your post takes the model with the highest estimated PI temp, and the model of the lowest PI temp, …. then compare an average to this range.
It would seem to me the more ethical comparison would be to center the warmest model and the coolest model on today’s average and then view the difference in the hindcast of the two models to attain the real estimated range of the two models. Statistically, I would think it invalid to not account for changes within model ….. ie comparing predicted changes within model to average changes across observations. But really, you can’t compare an average of today to one models prediction of yesterday.
Though I would agree, your exercise demonstrates that any changes that may have occurred are still within the modeled natural variance, and as such, there can be no claim of unprecedented warming.
Dr. Deanster, you wrote, “It would seem to me the more ethical comparison …”
There is nothing unethical about my comparisons.
You are more than welcome to produce illustrations any way you like.
Regards,
Bob
1.5 deg C — why don’t more people look at this number, realizing how ridiculously small it is ?
And then realize that gloom and doom is projected from a piss-ant small number. I mean, it’s right there in their faces — all the hype, all the analysis, all the hand waving, all the warnings and cautions and encouragement to change-or-else … is based on a piss-ant number ! … whose legitimacy itself is in dire question !
[Snip. We’re fairly confident that this analogy doesn’t actually add to conversation. -mod]
Glorifying 1.5 deg C, thus, is obsessive beyond any measure of sanity.
Robert, global surfaces have already warmed 1.0 deg C so all of the hubbub is only about an additional 0.5 deg C.
Cheers,
Bob
Including at least 0.6C of “Adjustments” as per the NASA/NOAA description.
Bill Nye, the science guy, said that if it wasnt for our CO2 pollution a new glacial period would have begun. Appearently it is desireable to se the northern hemisphere covered under hundreds of meters of ice and snow? This CAGW death cult is a complete mystery to me, like an evil doomsday sect that cant wait for the end of the world but advocates action to bring on the end faster. Otherwise intelligent people are slaves under this misanthropic groupthink religion. Our time is surrly a new dark age.
Bjorn, do you have a link to a video or article where Bill Nye makes that claim? That would make a great topic for an article here at WUWT.
I can recall Jim Hansen saying that CO2 is extending the time until Earth goes to a new ice age. But I don’t recall Bill Nye saying anything similar.
Regards,
Bob
All,
Leif Svalgaard sent me a link to a Dutton/Brune Penn State METEO 300 chapter.
They quite clearly assume that the 0.3 albedo would remain even if the atmosphere were gone or if the atmosphere were 100 % nitrogen.
This is just flat ridiculous.
Without the atmosphere or with 100% nitrogen there would be no liquid water or water vapor, no vegetation, no clouds, no snow, no ice, no oceans and no longer a 0.3 albedo.
The sans atmosphere albedo would be much as Nikolov and Kramm suggest, a lunarific 0.12.
And the w/o atmosphere earth would be hotter not colder, a direct refutation of the greenhouse effect theory.
Nick S.
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6466699347852611584
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6457980707988922368
Hi Mr Tisdale
“What Was Earth’s Preindustrial Global Mean Surface Temperature, In Absolute Terms Not Anomalies…”
Sorry to nit-pick, but temperature in degrees C (centigrade or further back Celsius) is a kind of anomaly too, since it varies in both + and – ranges.
Kelvin is only absolute scale since it has only + no – range.
You can set graphic scale at any K number, but it will always be positive, since temperature is reflection of the amount of energy of the system.
vukcevic, the term absolute is commonly used by the climate science community when discussing GMST not in anomaly form.
For examples, see here:
https://archive.is/8nMwz
And here:
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/monitoring-references/faq/anomalies.php
Thanks for wasting my time.
Adios,
Bob
“it is the change in temperature compared to what we’ve been used to that matters.”
Hong Kong has an annual variation in temperature, from the coldest in winter to the hottest in summer, of just over 30C. The diurnal variation is anywhere up top 10C and the geographic variation (in a relatively small area) at any one time is from 4C to 10C.
My question is: what is the temperature I am used to?
David, as you say, in the UK it can vary 15C overnight and change 20C in as little as a week.
We live with it all the time and would barely notice 1.5C, especially when most of the changes have been in the lowest temperatures and not the highest.
Which they fail to mention in the MSM propaganda.
I did this dance with Nick Stokes, use there own method on any section of what they are claiming as a baseline and watch what happens it will likely report an anomaly on there own baseline. Now do a simple search on what a baseline is in hard science not in pseudo junk science.
It’s not a baseline it is a random biased choice of some number, call it what it is. You can call it the CAGW preferred temperature of Earth but what you can not call it is a science baseline.
As I wrote over at Bob’s original article “such a small difference and it doesn’t even include decent UHI adjustments for the last 170 years of human expansion.”