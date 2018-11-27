Trump Responds To Dire Predictions In The Latest US Climate Report

President Donald Trump disagreed with the dire economic projections in the U.S. government’s latest climate report.
“I don’t believe it,” Trump said when asked by a reporter outside the White House on Monday if he agreed with the latest National Climate Assessment (NCA) report’s projections that global warming could hurt the U.S. economy.
“And here’s the other thing — you’re going to have to have China, and Japan, and all of Asia, and all of these other countries — you know, it — it addresses our country,” Trump said.
“Right now, we’re at the cleanest we’ve ever been, and that’s very important to me. But if we’re clean but every other place on Earth on is dirty, that’s not so good,” Trump said. “So I want clean air. I want clean water — very important.”
The Trump administration released the NCA Friday, launching a wave of media coverage on the report’s dire predictions. The report claims that “global greenhouse gas emissions is expected to cause substantial net damage to the U.S. economy throughout this century,” including a 10 percent hit to gross domestic product (GDP) in one extreme scenario.
Major media outlets, including The New York Times, highlighted the potential economic damages under the most extreme global warming scenario. (RELATED: Global Warming Alarmists Aren’t Going To Be Able To Handle The Results Of A New Hurricane Study)
“All told, the report says, climate change could slash up to a tenth of gross domestic product by 2100, more than double the losses of the Great Recession a decade ago,” The New York Times reported of the NCA.
However, that figure is based on a study funded by groups founded by two major Democratic donors and environmental activists — former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and San Francisco billionaire Tom Steyer.
That study only found substantial damage to the U.S. economy under an extreme global warming scenario of 15 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100 — twice the United Nations’ worst-case scenario called RCP8.5.
“Even Trump is occasionally right,” tweeted environmental economist Richard Tol in response to Trump’s remarks.
Experts have increasingly called into question the usefulness of projecting future warming based on the RCP8.5 scenario since it’s based on “systematic errors in fossil production outlooks.”
4 thoughts on “Trump Responds To Dire Predictions In The Latest US Climate Report”
One of the recent predictions of economic damage to the US was by the General Accounting Office (GAO). They didn’t fsctor in the cost of decarbonization, nor did they discount the future “benrfits” of decarbonization. In the private sector, this sort of accounting gets people fired, probably sued and possibly prosecuted.
I am surprised this scam is still going to be honest. After the CRU emails, the Hockeystick debacle, Hansens various errors. The blatant data manipulation, the half truths and just plain refuting data!
How on earth can anyone talk about CO2 being dangerous and keep a straight face?
Since I had previously posted about the CNN reporter Jake Tapper’s reference to President Trump as a “moron” (I did not hear the exact word as I was shouting at the TV. Here’s some advice, it’s OK to shout at the TV, just don’t wait for an answer or the system will take hold of you) I will not revisit that theme. However, I did check the list of references to the 4th NCA report and I think a problem is evident. The reference list is an Honor Roll of circular reasoning, with CAGW advocates only. This is partly expected as the issuing committee is charged with studying the impacts of CAGW, not whether it is real or not, or whether the cost of mitigation is less than the cost of theoretical adjustment, or anything else. The IPCC also readily comes to mind in this aspect.
While Trump may be a little linguistically challenged at times, he is right. Under the Paris Climate Accord, the East is being allowed to hugely increase its coaI fired plants, while the West is being forced to close its down. So they get cheap energy, and we pay for it.
Even first-world Japan is opening 30 new coal plants (see article just below this one). So Australia is going Green, at a huge cost to its economy and people, while exporting more and more coal to China and Japan. Does the Australian government think that coal suddenly goes Green, as soon as it leaves Australia?
In the UK, all our coal plants must close by 2023, under EU rules. And yet last winter we were dependent on coal, which was producing 11 gw for three months (chugging away at 110% nominal capacity, giving 20 of total electrical demand). Solar was doing nothing, and wind was at 25% capacity, due to anticyclonic weather patterns and too much ice on the blades. Had we not had these coal plants, the UK would have had rolling power cuts for three months.
Has anyone in the UK government woken up to this situation? Are they doing anything about it? I note the Fiddlers Ferry coal plant was due to close this year, but has been extended until 2019. But that is not a solution, because absolutely NO maintenenace is being done on that plant. UK coal plants cannot stagger on, year by year, with no investment.
We appear to be led by donkeys once more. And while Trump is derided as a donkey by the Hollywood and media luvvvies, he is the only politician with any common sense – able to swim against the tide of consensus, and shrug of the constant carping.
Ralph