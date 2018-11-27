NYT: Climate Deniers are Depraved and Corrupt

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Marc Morano – NYT columnist Paul Krugman believes climate “deniers” are depraved and corrupt, because he read a book written by Michael “Hide the Decline” Mann.
The Depravity of Climate-Change Denial
Risking civilization for profit, ideology and ego.
By Paul Krugman
Opinion Columnist
Nov. 26, 2018
…
Wait, isn’t depravity too strong a term? Aren’t people allowed to disagree with conventional wisdom, even if that wisdom is supported by overwhelming scientific consensus?
Yes, they are — as long as their arguments are made in good faith. But there are almost no good-faith climate-change deniers. And denying science for profit, political advantage or ego satisfaction is not O.K.; when failure to act on the science may have terrible consequences, denial is, as I said, depraved.
The best recent book I’ve read on all this is “The Madhouse Effect” by Michael E. Mann, a leading climate scientist, with cartoons by Tom Toles. As Mann explains, climate denial actually follows in the footsteps of earlier science denial, beginning with the long campaign by tobacco companies to confuse the public about the dangers of smoking.
The shocking truth is that by the 1950s, these companies already knew that smoking caused lung cancer; but they spent large sums propping up the appearance that there was a real controversy about this link. In other words, they were aware that their product was killing people, but they tried to keep the public from understanding this fact so they could keep earning profits. That qualifies as depravity, doesn’t it?
…
Why would anyone go along with such things? Money is still the main answer: Almost all prominent climate deniers are on the fossil-fuel take. However, ideology is also a factor: If you take environmental issues seriously, you are led to the need for government regulation of some kind, so rigid free-market ideologues don’t want to believe that environmental concerns are real (although apparently forcing consumers to subsidize coal is fine).
…
Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/26/opinion/climate-change-denial-republican.html
Al Gore assured us a few weeks ago that wind turbines and solar panels are now cheaper than coal, so its a bit of a mystery why Krugman believes government regulation is required to force businesses to embrace the cheaper option.
45 thoughts on “NYT: Climate Deniers are Depraved and Corrupt”
Krugman would look a lot smarter if he would stop slack jaw mouth breathing……..
What the hell is a “climate denier”? Does anybody deny there is such a thing as climate?
People such as Krugman are bonkers and should be put away somewhere for their own safety.
Philip,
I deny there is a physical reality called climate. By definition, climate is a statistical abstraction.
So, it depends on if you accept a statistical abstraction as a “reality”.
Andrew
True, Andrew. It’s become so perverted that they even talk about ‘Earth’s climate.’
Perhaps soon we will be accused of denying carbon.
Gamecock,
My personal experience with discussing climate related issues with believers invariably resolves into them wanting to not have a discussion because their beliefs about it are more important than an honest dialogue.
Andrew
when Mr. Krugman has the power of God he may get some respect on his climate views but until that time I will accept the fact that man cannot change the climate.
Ah, Krugman, who is wrong about most everything.
MOST? You sentence doesn’t need a modifier. I find it is always good for a laugh when the Propaganda Ministry trots him out to expound on anything.
Most of his economic theories are whacko as well. Like all lefties he overestimates the goodness of mankind when it comes to money matters.
An economist getting all puritanical about science though … must be one of those ecumenical multi-disciplinary thingies. Break out the marshmallows and guitars and sing along Paul!
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes made of ticky-tacky
Little boxes on the hillside
Little boxes all the same
There’s a pink one and a green one
And a blue one and a yellow one
And they’re all made out of ticky-tacky
And they all look just the same
And the people in the houses
All went to the university
Where they were put in boxes
And they came out all the same
And there’s doctors and lawyers
And business executives
And they’re all made out of ticky-tacky
And they all look just the same
Hell of an investigative journalist there… his ‘research’ is reading a biased book written by someone with a profound conflict of interest in the matter. 🙂
It is just Krugman being Krugman. He also predicted a depression if Trump won. But he writes for the New York Times, and it’s readership wants their prejudices confirmed.
+100!
How stupid he can get?
No one I know denies climate existence and anyone with any sense doesn’t deny that climate changes, always did and always will do. What is questionable is that some kind climatic catastrophe is due in a year or two, decade or two or even century or two. On millennial scale things may get bad not from warming but the current interglacial could be coming to its end.
Are you saying I have no sense ??? Except for the Sahel, no climate on earth is changing. NONE.
Good morning to all depraved, corrupt people who think climate doesn’t exist, or something.
Thanks, Alan. Depraved and Corrupt? I herein deny I am corrupt.
Denier!
I’m only corrupt until someone expects it of me. Then, in a depraved manner I turn honest. It’s hilarious!
Climate denier is a catchall phrase for anyone that does not believe that CO2 is responsible for any change in climate. They don’t even use ‘CO2’ anymore, they say ‘carbon’. So, now we all have a carbon footprint, and carbon is evil.
I would be called a climate denier by the warmers, but the fact is that I simply don’t believe CO2 is at the root of it all.
I read somewhere earlier today that mars has an atmosphere of 95% CO2 yet isn’t warm and has no water.
The feed on my Motorola Droid turbo 2 still appears even though I use duck duck go. I don’t know how to disable it. Anyway. Everyday, it’s littered with MSM global caca hand waiving. The headlines are atrocious and it’s all the usual suspects.
I am struggling with patience because I detest liars, and that is exactly what those rags are, as well as the writers who rhyme with rags
Has this guy ever been right? I think if you did a survey of the folks here you would find several things:
1) Nobody gets a dime from anybody in the fossil fuel business ex some incidental dividends on some stock.
2) Many of us have solar panels installed.
3) Many of us have PhDs in the area.
4) Almost all of us have done extensive historical research about this.
Gad, please, Stand not on the order of your going Crudman, but go.
Well, I do recall that he said the internet would be like a passing fad and would have no more effect on businesses and the economy than fax machines.
2) How much is ‘many’ ?
3) Judging by the comments here, i’m pretty shure there are very little PhDs in this area.
“i’m pretty shure there are very little PhDs in this area.”
English not your native tongue?
I have a PhD in chemistry and I’m over 6′ tall.
You can always be sure you are on the side of the truth when the other side is calling you names.
I think we can turn that comparison around and claim that global warmists are climate deniers, based on facts, not on the irrelevant existence of some (not all) tobaccco companies, who knew no more than the scientists did about the dangers of tobacco. Why would Krugman think that tobacco companies had any inside information about the effects of their product? And the various tobacco companies did NOT all react the same as more information became available.
You know you are on the side of the truth when the other side begins calling you names.
Paul Krugman? *yawn*
“Almost all prominent climate deniers are on the fossil-fuel take.”
Did he name any of them? Can he name any of them?
Well, I’m not good at math but since there isn’t anyone denying that the climate changes, how many is “almost all” of “none”?
Progressives are depraved wanting to waste $127 Trillion on Massively unsustainable RE: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/07/05/monumental-unsustainable-environmental-impacts/
They are for energy poverty while trying to fight the most important trace gas of life…CO2…
I always look for the most expensive gas station and fill up with premium, even when renting a car. I wish government would force all stations to sell gasoline at the same low price to protect me.
As I recall “desertification” was the big environmental fear in the 60s/70s. Deserts were increasing their range all around the planet. Increased CO2 in the atmosphere apparently turned that around as I believe NASA has confirmed about a 17% increase in greening of the globe. Krugman probably does not know about it because he only listens to one side of the issue. Even so, to simply dismiss as Krugman does, the tremendous financial and career pressures promoting the climate doom scenario, and only talk about the fossil fuel industry is astoundingly naive on his part. But the left has a certain narrative running in their heads and all issues, not just climate change, are tailored to fit comfortably.
This is simply more of the routine liberal tactic of accusing your enemy of being exactly who your are and doing exactly what it is that you’re doing yourself.
Basket of deplorables. That worked so well for Hillary.
You could intimidate some folks by calling them deplorable. On the other hand, you’re just as likely to make them hate you and stiffen their resolve. You’re not going to convert anyone. You might keep some sheeple from breaking ranks.
The left thinks the right is a group of morons. That just gives rise to populism. As I have oft said, Trump’s election is a mild rebuke to the left. They should learn a lesson but that doesn’t look like it’s happening.
Having recently read “Blueprint” by Robert Plomin, which shows that most cause and effects that we ascribe to ‘environment’ are actually driven by genetics, i start to wonder whether the tobacco deniers might have had a point when they said correlation does not necessarily imply causality. If smoking reduces life expectancy, one would expect to see a significant increase in life expectancy correlated to increasing demonisation of smoking. Is anyone aware of any research on the subject or is the science settled?
Dogma
dog·ma; noun; a principle or set of principles laid down by an authority as incontrovertibly true.
I don’t know about anyone else, but to be called Depraved by Krugman is a mark of honor in my book.
Maybe we should set Lew onto him that is a conspiracy theory after all, everybody is on the take from oil companies. Oh wait only deniers have conspiracy theories CAGW supporters are pure as diven snow even when they commit crimes :-).
Relevance deficit disorder is a terrible thing.
Get well Paul.
Sounds like Mann’s book was just logically flawed enough for the simpletons to grasp it.
I’m sure nobody is putting up roadblocks in order to prevent Paul Krugman from spending his millions to find an alternative to fossil fuels. In the mean time, his ranting and raving is nonsensical.