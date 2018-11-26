UK Secretary of State Michael Gove Announces Climate Cash Giveaways, Quotes WWF Report

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Providing billions of pounds of cash to fund climate projects in poor countries is still a priority for the British Government, despite distracting local problems like dangerous failures in Britain’s broken healthcare system, or the urgent need to recruit more police to try to contain Britain’s wildly escalating violent crime epidemic.
Michael Gove Speech on UK Climate Change Projections
Secretary of State, Michael Gove, gives speech on UK Climate Change Projections
Published 26 November 2018
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP
NO SUCH THING AS TOO MUCH INFORMATION – THE SCIENCE AND POLITICS OF CLIMATE CHANGE
WHAT WE OWE TO SCIENTISTS
I want to begin on a personal note. I am fortunate as Secretary of State for the Department of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to work alongside some of the most gifted, dedicated and impressive public servants in the country.
…
THE EVIDENCE ALL AROUND US
Today, as we launch the fourth generation of our UK Climate Projections, it is clear that the planet and its weather patterns are changing before our eyes.
Sea levels, for example – which we are becoming more accurate at measuring, thanks to advances in instruments and monitoring systems. In the 20th century the oceans rose around 15cm and the rate of increase has since quickened. Just since 2000, levels have risen around six centimetres, based on a global-average rise of 3.2mm a year. Our seas are storing increasing amounts of heat: around half of all ocean warming has occurred since 1997. Even as we take action to slow carbon dioxide pollution now, physics dictates that the climate will keep heating up for decades to come.
Peer-reviewed scientific research states that the rapid warming is substantially due to the methane, nitrous oxide, and fossil fuel emissions we produce.
The great ice sheets of Greenland and some parts of Antarctica are increasingly unstable. Rising seas are rendering the storm surges not only of hurricanes but also regular high tides more of a threat.
…
Science is clear that there will be changes in ecosystems caused by the climate. WWF’s recent Living Planet report revealed a 60% fall in global wildlife populations in just over 40 years. One of the main causes of this devastating decline is climate change.
We cannot predict the net effects to ecosystems, but the likelihood is that many will be negative. Some native flora and fauna will struggle. Marine ecosystems will experience warmer and more acidic seas. New pests and diseases could thrive. Deteriorating soil quality and moisture, coupled with less reliable water supply, will reduce agricultural yields, as we have already seen this summer.
…
And while climate change cannot be blamed for growing wealth inequality, it is the case that it disproportionately affects nations with the least resources to cope – nations which have also contributed least to emissions in the first place. In the coming years, they will expect the developed world to deliver what Mary Robinson, the former Irish president and environmental campaigner, calls ‘climate justice’ – sharing fairly the burdens and benefits of climate change and its impacts.
…
The government has committed nearly £6 billion of funding between 2016 and 2020 to help developing countries both reduce emissions and build resilience to the impacts of climate change. Defra is spending part of this and my department, working with DFID, BEIS and the FCO, is prioritising projects and activities that can deliver benefits for sustainable development, poverty alleviation, and biodiversity, as well as climate mitigation and climate adaptation.
An example of this is mangrove conservation and restoration. Mangroves are important habitats for a variety of important species. They are vital nurseries for many key commercial fisheries thereby supporting livelihoods. They sequester carbon emissions contributing to climate mitigation and do so up to six times as much as some tropical forests. And they reduce the impacts of climate change, by absorbing the energy of storms, hurricanes, and typhoons that will increase in frequency and severity as a result of climate change. This is essential for managing climate impacts facing coastal communities across the tropics.
Many of these mangroves have been degraded and do not provide the full range of potential benefits. That is why I am today announcing an additional £13 million to fund mangroves restoration. This will support projects in small island developing states like Jamaica and those with high rates of deforestation like Colombia. We plan to scale funding to mangrove and other win-win nature-based solutions in the future.
…
I guess the speech provides reassurance for anyone who was worried Brexit might reduce Britain’s focus on flinging money at climate causes.
Why is it that people like this who propose and support crazy ideas and policies actually look crazy?!
He wouldn’t know science if he tripped over it going by that load of gibberish. There were just too many false statements there.
“Britain’s wildly escalating violent crime epidemic”
In fact, your link (the Sun) says that stabbings in London are at a seven year high! But tucked away at the end
“Overall, crime had continued to fall in England and Wales, consistent with the general trend since the mid-1990s.”
You re trying to conflate “petty” crime with violent crime.
Sad person you are, Nick.
Who pays you to post this rubbish?
Picking out one category of violent crime which has reached levels not seen since 2011 has been inflated to “Britain’s wildly escalating violent crime epidemic”, despite crime overall declining.
“You re trying to conflate “petty” crime with violent crime”
The Sun is linking to this ONS report. From its sub-headings:
“6. No change in the most common types of violent crime
7. Some weapons offences are rising, but this type of crime remains rare”
The second is where the amount of knife crime has reached 2011 levels. That is what is hyped here as “Britain’s wildly escalating violent crime epidemic”.
Pretty sure crime in Britain is down since the 1500s as well, so a good downward trend overall…
Michael Gove is a quintessential idiot and should be in charge of nothing bigger than a matchbox. Boris Johnson should take over all his functions, after Michael is moved to a secure location.
Sometimes I can’t help but wonder if a brain-controlling alien-life form worm has taken over half the population.
I’m sure the other half wonders that about me and my half too.
But unlike them, I am a “clinger.”
The 2nd Amendment was written for that reason.
He is parroting the figures he has been given but if you look at what he is suggesting it mostly sounds quite sensible. Helping communities to manage environmental hazards has to beat trying to reduce ‘carbon’ emissions. Gove makes all the right noises but he is no greenie.
How smug it must make one feel to give away other people’s money.