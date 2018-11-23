Head of UN Environment Program Resigns

Reposted from cliscep.com

Posted on 21 Nov 18 by Paul Matthews 10 Comments

Erik Solheim, Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has resigned. See reports from the Guardian and the BBC.

Despite standing on a platform calling for a pollution-free planet (see image above), climate hypocrite Solheim led a jet-setting lifestyle, spending almost half a million dollars on air travel and hotels in just two years. Full details are apparently in an internal UN report that has not yet been made public.

HT/HocusLocus

