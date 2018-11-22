Termite colony the size of Great Britain ‘has been being built since the dawn of the Pyramids’

The methane! It burns. Seems as if this should be accounted for in GCMs~ctm
It’s a construction project unlike any on our planet: it’s the size of Great Britain, and has been going on for 3,820 years, since the Pyramids were first built.
But no humans have been involved in the huge landscape of 200 million mounds in Brazil – it was all built by termites.
Researchers in northeast Brazil sampled soil in 11 locations and found that some of it began nearly four thousand years ago.
Each mound is actually waste from a huge subterranean tunnel network where the termites have laboured for thousands of years.
Plenty of termites in Gondwanaland-
http://www.litchfieldnationalpark.com/Magnetic_Termite_Mounds_Litchfield_National_Park.htm
They get pretty big up north-
https://www.dreamstime.com/stock-images-termite-hill-mound-giant-nest-northern-territory-australia-image35311484
Munching away at all those carboniferous trees and building different mounds for the climate and terrain-
http://www.vagabondquest.com/oceania/australia/termite-hills-of-queenslands-savannah/
http://www.withoutahitch.com.au/travel/understanding-termite-mounds/
err..some feed on grasses
Same thing with the ant colonies in Nevada. One survival technique is to set the mounds, which are two to three feet high and across five feet or so, on fire! The advice is to stand back as sometimes small explosions occur! This is obviously no way to treat our brothers the bugs, however, if you are lost in a snowstorm it might save your life. I just hope the carbon taxes don’t wipe out termites and ants. OK, a little sarc.
Ants are highly intelligent. Termites, not so much. Doesn’t stop me from killing the scouts they send out into my house. Nor termites who fly through windows in South America.
Small ants have the highest brain to body mass ratio of any animal, at 1:7. For an average human it’s 1:50. Ants pass the mirror recognition test. They’re not just strong but smart. They invented agriculture millions of years before humans.
And to think insects put out 10 times the CO2 as humans do.
https://rclutz.wordpress.com/2017/05/24/not-worried-about-co2/
This short little article says the mounds are from “one species” but it does not say they are all from the same colony — although it implies it. Which is it?
Probably hard to define.
But if the tunnel network is all linked then it’s probably one colony.
Unless there are tiny underground war-zones along no-termite’s land.
“It’s a construction project unlike any on our planet: it’s the size of Great Britain, and has been going on for 3,820 years, since the Pyramids were first built.”
The Great Pyramid was built 4,578 years ago (ca. 2560 B.C.) Cleopatra was born closer in time to the smartphone than the Great Pyramid.
What do they eat? Seems there is very little wood nearby, and they must eat a lot collectively.