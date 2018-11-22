GOOD NEWS. Infrared log from the latest flyover shows only isolated heat spots in the #CampFire remaining. There are no active fire front areas. See map.
1.32″ of rain was recorded at the Jarbo Gap weather station on 11/21, and fuel moisture is over 25% now.
While these few hotspots remain, and may smolder for a few days, the rain has stopped the spread of fire, and more rain is coming. We do have some gusty winds expected over the next 24-36 hours, but I don’t see conditions on the ground that would enable the fire to spread again from these hotspots. From all indications, the larger fire is extinguished, in my opinion.
This is what was said in last night’s CalFire incident report issued at 8:47PM (source)
“Today’s precipitation has minimized fire activity and all fire lines are holding. Firefighters are continuing tactical patrols throughout the fire area. Search and Rescue crews continue to secure buildings and conduct a methodical search within the fire area for missing victims. Fire suppression repair has been temporarily suspended in areas that are inaccessible due to precipitation. Crews continued to remove unneeded hose and equipment from the fire area.”
And, more rain is coming. This HRRR model animation shows estimated radar reflectivity, indicating precipitation through Thanksgiving Day and evening. Note: on some browsers, you may have to click the image to get it animating.
3 thoughts on “Rain douses #CampFire – more rain coming”
Probably the end to the fire season in NOCal for this season. Unfortunately not the end of poor forest management and other malfeasance by the state of California and to some extent the US Forestry Service.
A lot of heartbreak, misery (which will continue for a lot of folks for a long while) and financial catastrophe for way too many people, not to mention all the lives lost to a terrible, terrifying death.
Here’s hoping maybe something good will come out of all this and changes will be made. You aren’t going to eliminate fires in the area. They have been there for thousands of years. But better planning and actions will benefit all in the future.
May the rains put an end to the horrors of the fire and help clear the air and ease the suffering a bit for all those affected.
Anthony Watts, within 24 hours low it will move north.
https://pics.tinypic.pl/i/00974/92pvfayu5xlm.png