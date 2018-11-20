Top DOJ Lawyer: “Obama’s Fault” DOJ is Backing Alarmist Climate Science

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – One of President Trump’s top environmental lawyers Eric Grant explained to E&E why the Trump legal position in the Children’s Climate Court Case embraces President Obama’s views on Climate Science.

DOJ backing climate science? Blame Obama, official says

Ellen M. Gilmer, E&E News reporter

Published: Monday, November 19, 2018

A top Justice Department lawyer was quick to point to Obama administration officials Saturday when asked why the government hasn’t challenged climate science in high-profile litigation brought by youth plaintiffs.

“The answer in that case was filed in a previous administration and reflects the views of that administration,” said Eric Grant, a top lawyer in DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

Grant was responding to a question about why DOJ acknowledges the link between fossil fuel consumption and climate impacts in legal arguments in Juliana v. United States, the case brought by 21 children and young adults asserting a right to a safe climate.

It was the previous administration that laid the groundwork in the case, Grant said.

“And more importantly,” he added, “our very simple argument is we win as a matter of law. No matter the truth of the allegations of the plaintiffs’ complaint, there is no substantive due process right to a stable climate system.”

…

The Juliana trial is currently stalled while the 9th Circuit considers the government’s latest request to sideline proceedings (Greenwire, Nov. 9).

Grant and other panelists also voiced skepticism about litigation brought by municipalities in California, Colorado and New York, and the state of Rhode Island, against major oil companies over climate damages.

“If two cities in California may properly allege injuries from climate change in federal court, then so may every person on the planet,” he said.

…

One panelist questioned climate science altogether. Mark Smith of the New York law firm Smith Valliere PLLC compared the nuisance cases to “superstitions and mysticism” of the Dark Ages.

He invited audience members concerned about carbon dioxide emissions to hold their breath during his remarks.