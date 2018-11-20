The state of Shale Gas and Oil in the U.S.A. today

By Andy May
A few news items from The Shale Gas News, by Bill desRosiers of Cabot Oil & Gas. The main paragraphs below are adapted from desRosiers, but I’ve added some detail. Things are looking very good for the U.S. oil, gas and coal industries.
-
U.S. crude oil and natural gas production increased in 2017, with fewer wells. The total number of wells producing crude oil and natural gas in the United States fell to 991,000 in 2017, down from a peak of 1,039,000 wells in 2014. This recent decline in the number of wells reflects advances in technology and drilling techniques. EIA’s updated U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Wells by Production Rate report shows how daily production rates of individual wells contributed to U.S. total crude oil and natural gas production in 2017.
The well efficiency gains, in part, reflect an increase in the proportion of horizontal wells. The number of vertical wells decreased from 940,000 in 2014 to 864,000 in 2017. The number of horizontal wells increased from 99,000 in 2014 to 127,000 in 2017, an increase of 28%. This is important since only one percent of vertical wells produce 100 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) or more, but 30% of horizontal wells do. Typically, a horizontal well costs about twice as much as a vertical well to the same reservoir.
U.S. oil production grew from 10 million BOPD to 11 million BOPD between December 2017 and July 2018. Over the same period natural gas production grew from 97 BCF (billion cubic feet) to 100 BCF. Figures 1, 2, and 3 show the total number of wells drilled and the total oil and natural gas production.
-
Interior credits increased fossil fuel production for jump in revenue from federal lands. Increased oil and gas production, as well as expanded access on public lands, are responsible for a surge in the Interior Department’s economic revenue this year, the administration said Wednesday. Production activities on Interior land under the Trump administration helped generate $292 billion in economic output during fiscal year 2017, a big increase of $400 million from the previous year, according to an economic report released by the Interior Department.
The increase is credited to the Interior Departments regulatory reforms and firming prices which resulted in an increase in oil and gas extraction on public lands. Public land access is much easier for surveyors, hunters and fishermen as well. The department, under Secretary Ryan Zinke and President Trump, increased its revenue from oil and gas royalties by nearly one billion dollars. The department estimates that their regulatory relief programs will save the economy $3.8B over time.
Nationally, the number of oil and gas development wells on federal and tribal lands increased 85% between fiscal year (FY) 2016 and FY 2017. This was mostly due to higher prices, but the easing of regulations and efforts to speed up permitting undoubtedly played a role. Coal production increased 12% on federal lands, about twice as fast as for the country as a whole.
-
IHS: U.S. to be net exporter of petroleum by 2020s. A new report says the U.S. will become a net exporter of petroleum by the early 2020s, the first time since 1949. Research firm IHS Markit says continued growth in U.S. production of crude oil and natural gas liquids will push the country toward becoming a net exporter of petroleum, which the firm says includes refined products like gasoline.
Crude oil production has risen from 5 million BOD in 2007 to almost 12 million BOD today. Crude oil imports have decreased from 10 million BOD in 2007 to about 7 million BOD.
-
Cheniere Bets $15 Billion on World Gas Demand Despite Tariff. On November 14, Cheniere started producing liquefied natural gas for the first time at their new Corpus Christi, Texas plant.
The first U.S. LNG tanker, since a 10% tariff was imposed on U.S. natural gas, was delivered to China earlier this week and sales to China are up 50% year-over-year. If China raises the tariff to 25%, as they have threatened to do, sales may drop.
The U.S. will have a total of six LNG export terminals operating in less than two years, making the U.S. the third largest LNG supplier after Qatar and Australia.
-
India Ready To Import More U.S. Oil And Gas. India is ready to import more crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to expand bilateral trade, India’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on November 14. Speaking after a meeting between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit in Singapore, Gokhale said, commenting on the topics discussed: “There was a lot of discussion on energy, this is a new sector in the Indo-US relations. We have begun importing oil & gas from United States.”
India is building 11 LNG import terminals over the next seven years and plans to triple LNG imports. It wants to more than double the share of natural gas in its energy mix. India is pushing for more compressed natural gas (CNG) powered trains, scooters and motorcycles.
-
Price of NatGas Spikes to Highest Level in 4 Years – $4.84/Mcf. The price of natural gas is above $4.72 and has been rising rapidly. The primary reason, according to news reports and interviews with traders, is low stockpiles combined with short-term weather forecasts for colder weather.
-
Conclusions
The future looks bright for the United States fossil fuel industry. Because of our innovative shale gas and oil technology and infrastructure and increasing demand in India, China and the rest of the world we will soon be energy independent and a significant exporter of fossil fuels.
Our hard-won shale technology will eventually make its way overseas, but for now our environmentalist friends are helping us keep it to ourselves, bless their hearts.
14 thoughts on “The state of Shale Gas and Oil in the U.S.A. today”
The increase in natural gas prices in a short-term event. Traders got caught offsides with the crappy CSFv2 forecast for November. We have already seen one fund blown up, I’ll bet there are others.
The Gamma exposure is killing banks and hedge funds that are forced to cover when their delta neutral positions get out of kilter. Banks sold a lot of puts as hedges to producers and as the crude price drop creates a positive feedback loop that causes a cascade of selling as banks regain delta neutrality. The opposite happened in the natural gas market.
The problem is that the paper markets swamps the physical market.
The problem with shale producers is that they can’t generate their cost of capital with prices below 70-75. At todays prices, all shale players lose money. While the output has been great for supply, it has come at the cost of capital destruction. While I like Cabot as a company, desRosier doesn’t under very much
“all shale players lose money.”
Clearly not true. Some do, some don’t. As for future oil and gas prices, no one knows.
I wonder what currently happening in regards to commercializing hydrate methane ocean deposits?
Don’t forget deepwater GOM…
Does the new way of extracting oil and gas mean that the old way of vertical drilling was only reaching a fraction of the oil and gas in the ground ?
Are the older now near dry wells coming back into production ?
MJE
Verical drilling only intersects the formation thickness. Horizontal drilling has exposure to the long dimension of the formation (10,000 ft or more with numerous fracking stations in a string spaced along the length of the drillhole. They set up a drill pad from which they drill a number of production wells, starting vertically and then bend the holes to enter the formation in a radiating pattern. For this drilling, the bit is turned on the end of the drill string by the pressurized drilling fluid and the drill stem itself doesn’t turn.
It is very rare to bring a well back on production once it has been shut in for an extended period of time.
Canada had paralleled USA developments in fracking and has enormous potential including the Bakken Formation in the Williston Basin (famous major oil producing horizon in North Dakota) that extends into Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Socialists have bu**ered up Alberta’s known potential with a carbon tx and lefty pols have stopped pipelines for moving Oilsands oil so I’m not sure where we stand these days.
I wrote a North American frack sand industry report for Roskill Information Services in UK in 2015 (they publish mineral and metal economic reports for industry) with chapters on oil and gas developments and I even made pretty good O&G price forecasts. This is not an commercial plug for readers – a copy went for $5,000.
We have one new shale gas extraction site in the UK. It was beset with earth tremor problems when it started and the greens jumped up and down (probably the cause of the tremors in the first place as they were so small).
Not heard anything for the last couple of weeks so hopefully it’s operating well and more will follow.
Since the 1970’s, and before the fracking and horizontal drilling revolution in the US, everytime the US economy got up and humming in an expansion and our energy demand ramped up (transportation fuels mostly), the added revenue stream due to energy production went into the MidEast oil shieks pockets. Siphoning off hundreds of billions of dollars from the economy was like pulling the plug on the economic bathtub — the inflow wealth creation ups and downs couldn’t keep up as the shieks got richer as OPEC boosted prices on oil demand. That era is over.
Now the more the US can become energy independent from the MidEast, Venezuela, and Nigeria, the more that energy revenue stays in the US workers pockets to keep the expansion going. Let Europe and Africa become vassals of Russian oligarchs and OPEC shieks if they want. But we’ll also ship LNG to Germany rather than they be held hostage to Putin’s Gazprom shut-off valves. Poland, being under Soviet domination for 45 years understands the consequences of being a Russian puppet and is keeping its coal energy production going for self preservation and sovereignty.
Those petro dollars don’t stay in Saudi banks. They money is used to buy stuff so eventually all of it comes back to the US either in the form of exports or purchase of T-bills.
Here in Australia we have two problems with extracting fossel energy, the Greens who have convincced the farmers that the water from the major underground sources will be contaminaated , and the fact that as the Federaal Government owns the land the owners get almost no return from the wealth recovered, apaart from of course the Aboriginals.
MJE
Coal in NSW, Australia killing thousands.
https://www.smh.com.au/environment/sustainability/scandal-nsw-coal-power-plants-will-kill-thousands-before-they-close-20181120-p50h66.html
Fracking excellent! And all of that production recycled into plant food in the atmosphere. The only down-side is possibly a slight delay to the next Little Ice Age (or the real deal, a full-blown Glacial epoch?).