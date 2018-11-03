Children’s Climate Court Case Defeats Government Dismissal Motion, Case to Proceed to Trial

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Supreme Court has just overturned a government attempt to have the children’s climate court case dismissed.

Young Activists Can Sue Government Over Climate Change, Supreme Court Says

November 3, 20182:12 PM ET

JACOB PINTER

A group of young people can sue the federal government over its climate change policies, the Supreme Court said Friday. Since it was first filed in 2015, the government has requested several times that Juliana v. United States be dismissed.

“I want to trust that we are truly on track for trial without having further delays,” Kelsey Juliana, a 22-year-old plaintiff, said in a statement, “but these defendants are treating this case, our democracy, and the security of mine and future generations like it’s a game. I’m tired of playing this game.”

The Department of Justice did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.

…

The trial had previously been scheduled to start Oct. 29. The group Our Children’s Trust, which has provided support for the plaintiffs, said it had requested a status conference to set a new trial date.

It now could start as early as mid-November, Draheim said.

…