Children’s Climate Court Case Defeats Government Dismissal Motion, Case to Proceed to Trial

The Supreme Court has just overturned a government attempt to have the children’s climate court case dismissed.
Young Activists Can Sue Government Over Climate Change, Supreme Court Says
November 3, 20182:12 PM ET
JACOB PINTER
A group of young people can sue the federal government over its climate change policies, the Supreme Court said Friday. Since it was first filed in 2015, the government has requested several times that Juliana v. United States be dismissed.
“I want to trust that we are truly on track for trial without having further delays,” Kelsey Juliana, a 22-year-old plaintiff, said in a statement, “but these defendants are treating this case, our democracy, and the security of mine and future generations like it’s a game. I’m tired of playing this game.”
The Department of Justice did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.
BREAKING: United States Supreme Court Denies Trump Administration’s Request for Stay – Juliana v. United States Moves Forward, Again. Read full press release: https://t.co/KJ8WKF4N3l #youthvgov #TrialoftheCentury #LetTheYouthBeHeard pic.twitter.com/EyEg7QMuWj
— Our Children's Trust (@youthvgov) November 3, 2018
…
The trial had previously been scheduled to start Oct. 29. The group Our Children’s Trust, which has provided support for the plaintiffs, said it had requested a status conference to set a new trial date.
It now could start as early as mid-November, Draheim said.
…
Read more: https://www.npr.org/2018/11/03/663887560/young-activists-can-sue-government-over-climate-change-supreme-court-says
The Supreme Court judgement does not mark the end of the problems faced by the plaintiffs – reading the Supreme Court judgement, there may now be a substantially increased possibility the Ninth Circuit will dismiss the case.
… Although the Ninth Circuit has twice denied the Government’s request for mandamus relief, it did so without prejudice. And the court’s basis for denying relief rested, in large part, on the early stage of the litigation, the likelihood that plaintiffs’ claims would narrow as the case progressed, and the possibility of attaining relief through ordinary dispositive motions. Those reasons are, to a large extent, no longer pertinent. The 50-day trial was scheduled to begin on October 29, 2018, and is being held in abeyance only because of the current administrative stay. …
Read more: https://www.supremecourt.gov/orders/courtorders/110218zr2_8ok0.pdf
It seems a shame that this farce will be allowed to continue for now, but I think I understand the Supreme Court’s reasoning.
Lets hope the Ninth Circuit brings this matter to a speedy conclusion.
“Lets hope the Ninth Circuit brings this matter to a speedy conclusion.”
I’m sure they will. Then the Supreme Court will have to hear the appeal and overturn the nutty Ninth…again.
By letting them proceed without injunctive relief from SCOTUS, it will finally expose the stupidity of this approach of trying to use the courts to achieve what the political branches will not provide the environmental movement.
The immense positive benefits of fossil fuel use to our society (and to those children who are being manipulated by adults) can not be dismissed or ignored in the adversarial judicial process as they are by the IPCC where dissent from consensus and skepticism are suppressed to achieve one-sided, partisan narratives. Additionally, the discovery process and the cross-examination of experts will lay bare the large uncertainties within the temperature data sets, false claims of unprecedented weather events, and the hand-tuned, fudged climate model outputs.
All this was predicted by Michael Crichton in his book State of Fear.
Furthermore, if the plaintiffs do “win” with this liberal Oregon federal judge, it will lay the groundwork for an eventual SCOTUS ruling reining in judicial activism and attempts by Liberal judges to exceed separation of powers and legislate from the bench. The Conservative majority on SCOTUS will ensure that is the ultimate outcome, which of course is why the Left tried so hard to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation last month.
Well, they have to prove the case beyond any reasonable doubt.
Can anything that might happen in 20 or more years, that never happened before (i.e. no president available) be proved beyond a reasonable doubt?
I’d say No.