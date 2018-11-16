The Sense of Sustainability: A Perversion of Meaning

By Dr. Tilak K Doshi
Sustainable development is mom’s apple pie and the central organizing principle of all things environmental. Governments and companies are all for it. Sustainability occupies pride of place in public policy and social discourse across multilateral agencies, governments and societies. However the concept lacks definition and its ambiguity allows its proponents to make extravagant claims that cannot be tested.
In the private sector, most companies extol their commitment to sustainability in advertisements, annual reports, CEO speeches and PR communications. These serve to promote a favourable corporate image, burnish credentials in corporate social responsibility (“CSR”) and, not least, to appease their NGO and social activist critics. Originating in the Rio Earth Summit of 1992, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development includes leading multinational corporations such as AT&T, BP, General Motors, Mitsubishi, Nestle, Proctor and Gamble, Shell, Sony and Toyota.
While the sustainability concept has been defined in many ways, it was first made popular in a report published by the Brundtland Commission in 1987 (Gro Brundtland was the former Prime Minister of Norway and was appointed by the UN to head its sustainability programme in 1983). It was defined as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.” This definition appeals quite naturally to the broad intuition of people who are concerned about ensuring a better life for future generations. Yet it is difficult to pin down when practical questions of policy or private sector behaviour are posed.
Some examples serve to make this apparent. The first derives from the experience in the US. Among the most expensive energy policies imposed in that country is the program to substitute a portion of the gasoline used for transport by blending it with ethanol derived primarily from corn. Current U.S. ethanol production uses 30 percent of the nation’s corn crop, billions of gallons of water, and vast quantities of pesticides, fertilizers, and diesel for tractors to produce a blended fuel that drives up food prices and gets one-third less mileage per gallon than ordinary gasoline. Vast tracts of precious farmland are being devoted to make ethanol with little discernible benefit to energy security or reducing CO2 emissions.
Meanwhile the country – with private capital and dynamic entrepreneurship — is producing prodigious amounts of additional oil from what was once useless shale rock by the remarkable “fracking revolution” in the past decade. For most observers, calling the blending of ethanol for gasoline supply in the US a “sustainable” practice is a gross misuse of the term.
Perhaps the most direct sense of sustainability that relates to the man on the street has to do with the fear of “running out of resources”. This Malthusian scare was propagated by the Club of Rome which came out with the highly publicized study entitled “Limits to Growth” in 1972. Utilizing a (then) state-of-the-art computer model, it forecast that the world would have run out of aluminium, copper, gold, lead, mercury, natural gas, oil, silver, tin and zinc by 2013. Of course none of this has happened, and the study’s predictions are now duly noted as examples of doom-mongering that gained global attention.
The example of oil resources is illustrative. In 1980, world oil reserves stood at 684 billion barrels according to the BP’s 2018 statistical bulletin. Annual use amounted to 22 billion barrels, yielding a reserves/production ratio (time before the resources “ran out”) of 30 years. In 2017, reserves stood at 1.7 trillion barrels, and at a consumption rate of 36 billion barrels a year, life expectancy increased to 47 years despite billions of barrels of oil being used up in the interim. How was this so?
A basic appreciation of economics and technological progress suggests that as demand increases and the price of oil rises, consumers would economize, and suppliers would search for newer sources of oil, improve techniques of extraction and exploit opportunities to use substitutes wherever possible. This applies to all natural resources. Indeed, the conventional wisdom that resources are finite is false: as the late economist Julian Simon remarked presciently that the only true resource in the world was human ingenuity.
Another example of what sustainability really means relates to organic farming which forsakes the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides as well as genetically modified seeds. This is quite a turn from the situation five decades ago when countries such as China, India, and Mexico among many other countries were facing widespread food shortages and endemic hunger. Famines were a common occurrence in Asia, Africa and Latin America.
In the 1960s, Dr. Norman Borlaug introduced high yielding varieties of the wheat crop and later other staples such as rice. These yielded a dramatic improvement in agricultural productivity. The Green Revolution that subsequently took off in Asia and elsewhere has been credited with saving hundreds of millions of people. When the Nobel Laureate was asked about his views of organic farming, he said: “There are 6.6 billion on the planet today. With organic farming, we can only feed 4 billion of them. I don’t see two billion volunteers [willing]to disappear.”
It is clear that while organic farming can be a thriving small sub-sector of global agriculture serving affluent consumers with particular preferences – despite the lack of any scientific evidence that organic crops are “healthier” than those normally-grown — it is not sustainable for the world at large.
What is most striking, if not perverse, about any discussion of this ambiguous concept – and its subtext of how modern lifestyles are unsustainable — is the fact that humanity as a whole is doing better than it ever has. With entrepreneurship, free markets and technological progress, the world is richer, more peaceful and healthier than at any previous time in history. Yet, in reading any number of “sustainable development” tracts, you would never have guessed it.
The writer is a consultant in the energy sector, and is the author of “Singapore in a Post-Kyoto World: Energy, Environment and the Economy” published by the Institute of South-east Asian Studies (Singapore, 2015).
(a modified version of this article was published in The Business Times (Singapore), 18 April 2018)
Did high prices of corn ignite the Arab Spring?
L, your observation can be sharpened. I owned a dairy farm for 33 years (just sold). We used to grow corn as a supplemental feed to alfalfa. When ethanol took off, we grew more and sold all of it for ethanol, taking back the carbohydrate poor, protein and roughage enhanced (yeast) distillers grain left after fermentation, which is an even better alfalfa supplement.
In volume terms, ~41% of US corn goes to ethanol production, and ~27% is returned as distillers grain ruminant feedstock. The net impact on ‘food’ is only 14%. And that swing is less than price driven planting changes (corn/soy/alfalfa) and good/bad crop years.
It was unsolicited, but I did choose to run it, so yes. While we have entire university departments dedicated to sustainability as an academic pursuit, I’ve always considered it a nebulous concept with no definition suitable for policymakers. It means whatever you want it to mean, and that usually means less efficient or more expensive.
Amen to that, charles. I was put on a corporate “sustainability team” a few years ago. Normally, on a team like this, the first task is to define the objective. We never did. One of our plant guys was also on the team by phone. He said that he could make one little tweak at the plant that would completely overwhelm all of our efforts back at the office for a year. He was ignored and never came back. That made it clear to me, sustainability was all about effort, emotion and feel good. Real results, not so much.
I am in complete agreement with the idea that the “sustainability” concept has been used as a cover for all sorts of practices that go beyond what I consider sustainable. At the top of the list is the idea that mitigating GHG emissions is sustainable when the fact is that much of the mitigation technology available is anything but good for future generations. The ethanol example is a good one. How about wind energy? It lasts half as long as a natural gas fired power plant, takes up much more room, has direct impacts on birds and bats, and requires rare earth minerals that are much more impactful to extract than natural gas. Long term I don’t think that technology is sustainable. Behind all those mitigation links to sustainability is the blind adherence to the belief that catastrophic climate change is imminent, inevitable, and can only be prevented by mitigating GHG emissions.
Sustainability is a noble concept, like motherhood and love and other such concepts. But meaningless to policy setting.
Policy making is always going to be a matter of satisfying wants and needs of today’s decisionmakers. Not tomorrow’s, because todays decision makers are entirely consumed with preserving their jobs, their income, their power, and their perks.
Humans collectively have never been selfless beings. Individuals can be and many are indeed selfless. But collectively, not. Collectively we are all about today. It’s human nature. That will never change.
“However the concept lacks definition and its ambiguity allows its proponents to make extravagant claims that cannot be tested.”
Norman B did not get the plants (wheat and rice etc) to produce ever greater yields.
What Borlaug did was persuade them to put more of the ‘material’ they normally produced into their seeds rather than their leaves and stalks.
So we got dwarf plants with huge seeds instead of huge plants with dwarf seeds. There was exactly the same amount of photosynthetic effort went into both.
Enquiring minds and folks who dare to ask awkward questions will wonder:
Why did Ma Nature do it *that* way round?
Surely huge quantities of big phat seeds is a better way of ensuring the survival of the species?
So why did Ma Nature do the contrary?
Are you *really* suggesting that we know better?
Are you *really* suggesting that we know better than ‘The Thing’ that created us?
Hint: All that ‘waste’ leaves and stalks that the plants previously created went into looking after the soil.
And does anyone see the word ‘soil’ or ‘dirt’ in the above exposition?
Only a sideways swipe at folks who try to make an effort to protect it.
WUWT a Virtual Pub? Exactly. Good one Peta..and I just bought you a virtual beer..ha. Can always glean a few truths out of your sometimes witty and entertaining posts…at least the glass is half full with you. You do have me thinking of my diet more often. Keep up your positive feedback Peta. The world definitely needs more positive feedback.
Peta We didnt do a bad job of improving on nature’s raw gifts. You surely realize that we were designed by nature to do what we do. Nature gave us highly exposed vulnerable tissues, we are not fleet of foot, we look after our children for a third of their lives… She gave us a highly creative brain to figure out how to survive. I blame her for the whole shmeer. The fact that she can be manipulated to put the energy into seed pods means she even had that arrow in her quiver.
‘Sustainability’ as used is a reification fallacy. It is not concrete.
It’s “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”
“Political language . . . is designed to make lies sound truthful and
murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure
wind.” – George Orwell
Thanks for posting this excellent article.
If there was any justice in this world, it would appear on the front page of Pravda (a/k/a the N.Y. Times), Bloomberg and the WaPo.
This has been infuriating me for years. Every prat of a bureaucrat and government sponsored TV station and agency always love to put sustainability in their blurb somewhere without the first clue of what that means.
The concept that wood harvested in the southern USA, chipped and transported to the UK is sustainable is utterly laughable.
“Humanity as a whole is doing better than it ever has.” Did you ever dream of becoming a king, like most progressives? We have to progress towards the past. There were golden times when every Greek city had a king, and every island had a king. Do you dream of having slaves to sustain a royal lifestyle?
The word sustainability has been corrupted by the marxists beyond redemption, just like freedom, justice, fairness, bias, environmentalist, education, war, peace, love, hate and on & on. We have to invent a new, uncorrupted word for it.
Thanks, Dr. Doshi, good post. You might enjoy my previous post on the subject entitled “Nothing Is Sustainable“.
and the politics of sustainability – particularly on campus:
https://www.nas.org/projects/sustainability_report
Dr. Doshi, excellent essay exposing the buzzwords sustainability and the very unsustainability by any definition of “organic”. One thing I always correct in Malthusian understanding of mineral reserves and almost as often in the critisicsms of the Malts is what reserves really are. Yes they are an ‘economic’ concept but with overdrive.
Diamond drilling an orebody is expensive (~$200/m all-in) and 20,000-35,000m is common for measuring a broad ‘resource’ of which a smaller part, ‘reserves’, is defined by certainty through the number of drill holes penetrating a certain volume of ore. Commonly, 15yrs worth of production is sufficient for design and planning purposes. What is ultimately there is multiples of the initial reserves. Moreover, since you look for elephants in elephant country, other orebodies almost always are found in the district. They still find new orebodies in most large districts that have been producing for a century.
Briefly, Malthusians don’t understand that we dont demand, say, zinc. We demand rust proofing for culverts, sheet iron, etc. for which alternatives abound. Also, all the metals produced to date are on the surface – scrap and in use. Your wedding ring will have a tiny portion of gold in it that came across the Sahara in a caravan a 1000yrs ago. Mining is becoming a topping-up exercise. Miniaturization of products- a computer room of old fits in your pocket. New exploration and mining tech adds an order of magnitude to resources.
“Sustainable” has become another word for government subsidized. If something is truly sustainable it will continue without government intervention.
Anything that is not sustainable will not continue on its own, by definition.Really there is nothing to see here.
It is purely political propaganda to achieve collectivist control.
Sustainability in a coupled, non-linear chaotic system is a meaningless term and a dangerous practice. Versatility and adaptability are desirable qualities in the world we live in. Sustainability is only approached in death, and programs that strive for sustainability are most often quite deadly in the long run; figuratively (as in the failure of the program) and literally (as in the death of the participants and the population at-large).
Change is the only constant. Adaptability is the only way to survive.
Contrary to the article, GMO wheat is not now being grown. Strains have been developed and approved for human consumption but not marketed.