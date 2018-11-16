Reef Scientist Receives “Standing Up for Science” Award for Defending His Climate Change Claims

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Reef Scientist Terry Hughes has received the John Maddox Prize for standing up for science, to acknowledge his spirited defence of his claim that reef coral which survived hundreds of millions of years of extreme climate shifts and extinction level events is in grave peril due to our gradual modern warming.

Reef scientist Terry Hughes awarded prize for standing up to political ‘smears’

Coral reef scientist jointly awarded John Maddox prize weeks after his research centre lost government funding

Judges have awarded an Australian scientist a prestigious international prize, saying he has battled political smears and public attempts to discredit his work in order to shine a light on the devastating effects of climate change on coral reefs.

Prof Terry Hughes was jointly awarded the John Maddox prize on Wednesday for bringing public attention to coral bleaching.

It comes only weeks after his research centre lost government funding for its work.

Known as the “standing up for science prize”, the award acknowledges scientists who promote their research as a matter of public interest and do so in the face of attempts to criticise their work.

…