Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Reef Scientist Terry Hughes has received the John Maddox Prize for standing up for science, to acknowledge his spirited defence of his claim that reef coral which survived hundreds of millions of years of extreme climate shifts and extinction level events is in grave peril due to our gradual modern warming.
Reef scientist Terry Hughes awarded prize for standing up to political ‘smears’
Coral reef scientist jointly awarded John Maddox prize weeks after his research centre lost government funding
Judges have awarded an Australian scientist a prestigious international prize, saying he has battled political smears and public attempts to discredit his work in order to shine a light on the devastating effects of climate change on coral reefs.
Prof Terry Hughes was jointly awarded the John Maddox prize on Wednesday for bringing public attention to coral bleaching.
It comes only weeks after his research centre lost government funding for its work.
Known as the “standing up for science prize”, the award acknowledges scientists who promote their research as a matter of public interest and do so in the face of attempts to criticise their work.
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/nov/15/reef-scientist-terry-hughes-awarded-prize-after-standing-up-to-political-smears
Back in the real world Peter Ridd, a scientist who genuinely stood up for science by demanding evidence to support wild claims that the Great Barrier Reef is endangered, is still fighting to get his job back.
14 thoughts on "Reef Scientist Receives "Standing Up for Science" Award for Defending His Climate Change Claims"
I am glad you mentioned Dr Ridd as he certainly deserved that prize.
Hypocrisy is one of the many features of the alarmist bureaucracy.
It is a way they can try and show support like you do a mate who just did the most stupid thing you have ever seen and now sits there with that mortified look on his face … you know the one 🙂
We showed that 29 per cent of it exceeded the threshold for collapse in the north …. (Professor Hughes).
Divers disagree : “… if you believe reports in many main stream media outlets you would think that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is dead after two coral bleaching events in recent years. Fortunately, nothing could be further from the truth, especially on the Far Northern Reefs …”:
https://www.diveplanit.com/marine-environment/great-barrier-reef-far-northern-reefs/
The truth is subservient to the narrative.
The Party looks after its own.
Many in the political and media classes in Australia believe the GBR doom stories and further believe that windmills have some apotropaic power to ‘save’ it.
Eric, why not post the diveplanit post directly here.It refutes the catstrophic dying claim completely.
It has been widely reported
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/nation/great-barrier-reef-scientists-exaggerated-coral-bleaching/news-story/99810c83f5a420727b12ab255256774b
At worst he is accused of fabricating things at best he is incompetent by even the reef authority itself.
We probably should add that his fall from grace had nothing to do with his belief in climate science, it was that he physically presented maps and a presentation etc of damage that were blatantly untrue. In science terms he doctored the data and in most science fields that will leave you with a hearing of fraud but in climate science it seems you get an award.
The Peter Ridd case is due for hearing one one of the 3 days between 26-28 Mar 2019 a courtroom has not been set again yet.
What a poster example of special interest behavior disguised as science!
Who are those people who give out prizes?
Even the Nobel prizes are often a joke.
It is like giving A-grade for a school essay filled with factual errors, but with a subject that satisfies the teacher.
Wouldn’t is be better to work for honesty, love and economical and technological growth?
On the bright side, there are worldwide political organizations with both feet on the ground, and in space, like for example the Schiller Institute.
Underwater is out of sight, and out of mind, so facts don’t matter.
The GBR is the perfect example of everything which is wrong with the Warmers claims.
Every year millions of eggs are released and go in every direction. If for example they reef was to suffer a major change then th eggs would die in that spot, but florish in manys other spots. So excesive heat for example would
simply result in the reef slowly moving South to the cooler waters.
Another big Furphy, Aussie for rumour, is that bleaching means the coral is dying. Not true, it simply means that the cr eatures on the coral died off, to be replaced soon from eggs drifting around.
Anyway as previously stat ted go to Madang in PNG. Its near the Equater and has beautiful corals of all sorts , just as occurres in the very warm waters of the Red Se a.
MJEi
A fine acronym for “Standing up for Science” might be SUS….the SUS awards, awarded to especially SUS people.