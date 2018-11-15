Newsworthy Items

/ 2 hours ago November 15, 2018

But not necessarily worth promoting to individual posts.  A good way to acknowledge a whole bunch of tips.  This may or may not become a regular thing.

From user Neo:

Judge halts construction on Keystone XL pipeline

From E. Jones and Cam_S

Climate Change and Potholes

From Ed MacAulay and Peta of Newark

Tens of thousands of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) bought with generous government grants may be burning as much fuel as combustion-engine cars. ​Data compiled for the BBC suggests that such vehicles in corporate fleets averaged just 40

From David

Moose Ticks and Climate Change

From Michael E. Ronayne

Pipeline Vandals Are Reinventing Climate Activism

From RonPE

Cliff Mass looks at the origin of the Camp Fire

From Bob

West Coast crab fisherman sue fossil fuel companies, citing economic losses due to climate change

From David Hagen, ResourceGuyFred Nicol

A major climate impact! Possible cause of the Younger Dryas. Massive crater under Greenland’s ice points to climate-altering impact in the time of humans

From Code Trader

CEI Sues Virginia Attorney General Seeking Information on Privately-Funded Prosecutor

From Paul R

Houston Skyscrapers May Have Worsened Hurricane Harvey Rain

From Cam_S

GHG emissions and UHI. Climate change will heat up cities and rural areas differently.

And from David Archibald

Snow record in southern US beaten by two weeks:

From Marcus

The chemistry of ocean pH and “acidification”

From AGU journals

Pinatubo volcanic eruption exacerbated an abrupt coral mortality event in 1991 summer

If precipitation extremes are increasing, why aren’t floods?

Widespread and accelerated decrease of observed mean and extreme snow depth over Europe

Substantial increase in heat wave risks in China in a future warmer world

 

8 thoughts on “Newsworthy Items

  1. “A good way to acknowledge a whole bunch of tips. This may or may not become a regular thing.”

    I hope it becomes permanent. And I hope that there’s a similar multi-citing thread on the best of the week’s threads on other climate contrarian sites.

    Reply

  2. I like these newsworthy items. Keep this up and it will replace my often-skipped-over-viewing of the “Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup” which tends to be a little too long for me, unless I’m looking for something specific. Both are good, but having a shorter version helps, too.

    Reply

  3. West Coast crab fisherman sue fossil fuel companies, citing economic losses due to climate change

    This is my personal favourite.

    So these crab fishermen go to work on foot, bycicle or horse? Their boats are sailboats without engines? Their cool storage is kept cool with blocks of ice (not ice made with electricity, of course)?

    The stupid, it burns!

    Reply

    • No silly … YOU are supposed to walk to work, or ride a FREE electric scooter paid for by the government! YOU are supposed to disconnect your computer(s), pad(s), and phone(s) and do yoga all day, reciting mantra’s to mother earth. Ohhhmmmmmmm myyyyyyy IIIIIIIIIIiiiiii mmmmmmm aaaa MOREonnnnnnn

      Reply

