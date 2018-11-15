Newsworthy Items

But not necessarily worth promoting to individual posts. A good way to acknowledge a whole bunch of tips. This may or may not become a regular thing.
From user Neo:
Judge halts construction on Keystone XL pipeline
From E. Jones and Cam_S
From Ed MacAulay and Peta of Newark
Tens of thousands of plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) bought with generous government grants may be burning as much fuel as combustion-engine cars. Data compiled for the BBC suggests that such vehicles in corporate fleets averaged just 40
From David
Moose Ticks and Climate Change
From Michael E. Ronayne
Pipeline Vandals Are Reinventing Climate Activism
From RonPE
Cliff Mass looks at the origin of the Camp Fire
From Bob
West Coast crab fisherman sue fossil fuel companies, citing economic losses due to climate change
From David Hagen, ResourceGuy, Fred Nicol
A major climate impact! Possible cause of the Younger Dryas. Massive crater under Greenland’s ice points to climate-altering impact in the time of humans
From Code Trader
CEI Sues Virginia Attorney General Seeking Information on Privately-Funded Prosecutor
From Paul R
Houston Skyscrapers May Have Worsened Hurricane Harvey Rain
From Cam_S
GHG emissions and UHI. Climate change will heat up cities and rural areas differently.
And from David Archibald
Snow record in southern US beaten by two weeks:
❄Interesting climate fact concerning today's cold temperatures in Central MS: The official high of 36 degrees in Jackson for 11/14/18 is the earliest in the season the maximum temp has been held below 37 degrees at the site, beating the previous mark by 2 whole weeks!❄
— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) November 15, 2018
From Marcus
The chemistry of ocean pH and “acidification”
From AGU journals
Pinatubo volcanic eruption exacerbated an abrupt coral mortality event in 1991 summer
If precipitation extremes are increasing, why aren’t floods?
Widespread and accelerated decrease of observed mean and extreme snow depth over Europe
Substantial increase in heat wave risks in China in a future warmer world
“A good way to acknowledge a whole bunch of tips. This may or may not become a regular thing.”
I hope it becomes permanent. And I hope that there’s a similar multi-citing thread on the best of the week’s threads on other climate contrarian sites.
I like these newsworthy items. Keep this up and it will replace my often-skipped-over-viewing of the “Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup” which tends to be a little too long for me, unless I’m looking for something specific. Both are good, but having a shorter version helps, too.
Seconded (if your are counting).
This is my personal favourite.
So these crab fishermen go to work on foot, bycicle or horse? Their boats are sailboats without engines? Their cool storage is kept cool with blocks of ice (not ice made with electricity, of course)?
The stupid, it burns!
No silly … YOU are supposed to walk to work, or ride a FREE electric scooter paid for by the government! YOU are supposed to disconnect your computer(s), pad(s), and phone(s) and do yoga all day, reciting mantra’s to mother earth. Ohhhmmmmmmm myyyyyyy IIIIIIIIIIiiiiii mmmmmmm aaaa MOREonnnnnnn
Nice way to find a lot of stories to read… Thanks. I don’t always have enough time to dig for them myself.
It would be interesting if you could put a counter of clicks on each link.
Remove the “%20Mike” part, to make the link work.
