Secrets about the 1.5°C world temperature limit

Summary: There has been a daily drumbeat of dark climate news to accompany the IPCC’s new report, “Global Warming of 1.5 °C.” Millions of people are terrified that climate change will wreck or destroy the world. Here is some information they probably do not know, because journalists do not mention it.
“Paleoclimatological Context and Reference Level
of the 2°C and 1.5°C Paris Agreement Long-Term Temperature Limits“
By Sebastian Lüning and Fritz Vahrenholt.
Frontiers of Earth Science, 17 December 2017.
Abstract
This paper is ungated, and well worth reading in full for anyone interested in climate change – one of the key policy questions of our time.
“The Paris Agreement adopted in December 2015 during the COP21 conference stipulates that the increase in the global average temperature is to be kept well below 2°C above “pre-industrial levels” and that efforts are pursued to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above “pre-industrial levels.” In order to further increase public acceptance of these limits it is important to transparently place the target levels and their baselines in a paleoclimatic context of the past 150,000 years (Last Interglacial, LIG) and in particular of the last 10,000 years (Holocene; Present Interglacial, PIG).
“Intense paleoclimatological research of the past decade has firmed up that pre-industrial temperatures have been highly variable which needs to be reflected in the pre-industrial climate baseline definitions. The currently used reference level 1850–1900 represents the end of the Little Ice Age (LIA). The LIA represents the coldest phase of the last 10,000 years when mean temperatures deviated strongly negatively from the Holocene average and which therefore are hard to justify as a representative pre-industrial baseline. The temperature level reached during the interval 1940–1970 may serve as a better reference level as it appears to roughly correspond to the average pre-industrial temperature of the past two millennia.
“Placing the climate limits in an enlarged paleoclimatic context will help to demonstrate that the chosen climate targets are valid and represent dangerous extremes of the known natural range of Holocene temperature variability.”
Origin of two-degree climate change target.
The two-degree climate change target was first proposed by economist William Nordhaus in 1975 (here and refined here) with almost no basis in the physical sciences and no peer-review by physical scientists. It was pushed by papers from political and advocacy groups. Since then scientists have learned much about the temperature range of the Holocene.
“The Pleistocene comprises of the last 2.6 million years and is characterized by an alternation of cold glacial and warm interglacial phases. A typical glacial/interglacial cycle lasts 100,000 years, whereby the cold phase usually takes 90% of the time while the interglacial phases make up only 10% of the cycle. The cyclicity is controlled by Milankovitch Earth’s orbital cycles. The Last interglacial (LIG) is the Eemian …which occurred 126,000–115,000 years ago. …LIG temperatures have likely been 1.2°C above the most recent temperatures averaged over 1998–2016. …LIG already exceeded the 1.5°C climate limit by 0.5°C while it just about reached the upper limit of the 2°C temperature target. LIG temperatures correspond roughly with the upper end of the tolerable temperature window cited by the WBGU (German Advisory Council for Global Change, 1995). …
“After the end of the last glacial period, temperatures during the early Holocene started to increase again and reached a maximum during the mid-Holocene Thermal Maximum (HTM), an exceptionally warm period 8,000 to 5,000 years before present (BP). Alternative names for this phase are Holocene Climate Optimum (HCO) and Atlantic Period. The warm period is considered a result of Milankovitch Earth’s orbital effects, in particular changes in earth axial tilt and distance to the sun (e.g., Otto-Bliesner et al., 2016). Global average temperature during the HTM was generally warmer than today. An exact quantification of the HTM warming and its comparison to modern temperatures has unfortunately not yet been achieved and requires additional data and detailed correlation effort. …
“Following the HTM, long-term cooling commenced around 4,000 years BP, representing the onset of the Neoglaciation which culminated in the Little Ice Age 1400–1850 AD. Superimposed on the long-term cooling trend are natural temperature fluctuations, which differ somewhat in the various global reconstructions …). In several of these reconstructions pre-industrial phases occur during which temperatures have reached a similar intensity as today. Likewise, the pre-industrial average temperature for the period 0–1850 AD varies in the different reconstructions (Figure 2). …”
Pre-Industrial Temperature Variability.
The existing “pre-industrial” baseline used are the average temperature estimates for 1850–1900. This is the end of the Little Ice Age, the coldest period during the last 10,000 years. It is an inappropriate basis for setting a public policy target, and a number that misrepresents the public about the history and dynamics of climate change.
“Pre-industrial temperatures have undergone marked natural variations at every possible time-scale. Definition of an 1850–1900 ‘pre-industrial’ reference level is therefore simplistic and does not do justice to the significant natural dynamics of the pre-industrial temperature development. Unfortunately, key reports on the climate limits refer to the pre-industrial temperature as if it had been static during past millennia. …”
Choice and Paleoclimatic Context of Chosen Baseline Value.
“The baseline of the climate limit was defined by World Bank (2014) and UNFCCC (2015) {AKA the Paris Climate Agreement} as the temperature average 1850–1900. Notably, this period marks the end of the Little Ice Age, the latter representing the coldest phase of the entire last 10,000 years (Figures 1, 2). More recently, Hawkins et al. (2017) suggested 1720–1800 as pre-industrial baseline period, which however lies even closer to the coldest phase of the Little Ice Age (Figure 2). The choice of a baseline near the lower extreme of a variable parameter is uncommon in science. An average over a longer pre-industrial interval capturing several natural temperature fluctuations appears more adequate. Suitable averaging time windows may be e.g., the last 1000 years, 2000 years or 10,000 years, always excluding the last 150 years due to anthropogenic influence. …”
The authors’ conclusions.
“Pre-industrial temperatures have been more variable than previously thought which needs to be reflected in the baseline definitions of climate targets as part of the Paris Agreement. The currently used reference level represents the end of the Little Ice Age, the coldest phase of the entire last 10,000 years. The temperature value of this reference level deviates strongly negatively from the Holocene average temperature and therefore is hard to justify as a pre-industrial baseline. A better reference level may be equivalent to 1940–1970, when temperatures were reached that correspond to the pre-industrial global mean temperature of the past two millennia. …”
My thoughts about this important topic.
(1) About the temperature record.
The authors rely on the major published temperature reconstructions. From up in the peanut gallery, it looks to me that Steve McInyre’s criticism of them are devastating and disqualify them for use in setting public policy goals. See his posts on the latest reconstruction here and here.
Reconstruction of the temperature record is foundational information for public policy debate. The operation of these projects is paradigmatic of the state of climate science today: adequate academic science, but grossly inadequate for the public policy need. These reconstructions need more funding, involvement of a wider pool of experts, and vastly improved external review and supervision. It would be some of the best money the US government spent next year. The results might revitalized the policy machinery.
(2) The policy measures necessary to meet the 1.5C or 2C targets.
The targets are unrealistic. They require either devastating measures (e.g., carbon taxes at high levels that would disrupt the global economy) or technology that does not now exist (e.g., bio-energy with carbon capture and storage). Several experts have pointed this out, such as Oliver Geden (presentation, gated paper), Glen Peters (gated paper), and Roger Pielke Jr.
See the new IPCC report: “Global Warming of 1.5 °C.” SR15 differs from AR15 on one major way: it assume +1.5°C over pre-industrial creates Armageddon. That’s odd, since we are already at 1°C over (much of that is natural warming). To understand the origin of these “red lines” see “The Invention of the Two-Degree Target” in Der Spiegel.
For an excellent introduction to carbon budgets and temperature targets, see this article at Carbon Brief.
The excerpts from the paper are cited in accordance with its stated copyright provisions.
15 thoughts on “Secrets about the 1.5°C world temperature limit”
“The operation of these projects is paradigmatic of the state of climate science today: adequate academic science,”
Mr Kummer You have got to be joking with us skeptics with the above statement. The whole climate industry should be shut down. 97% of it is a complete fraud. There are some honest climate scientists around. Maybe 3% Lindzen, Soon, Curry, Corbin, Clark, Essex, Happer, …etc to name a few but interestingly they are all skeptics. In fact almost all of them will say that man made global warming is the biggest fraud to ever be perpetuated and both sets of climategate emails back this opinion up. Despite your repeated attempts to assuage us skeptics that the clmate scientists are not bad guys, any of your arguments don’t wash. I am not pulling any punches here because as you well know there hasn’t been 1 iota of credible evidence that CAGW exists. Actually there hasnt been 1 iota of evidence that AGW exists. You well know that almost every day this site has an article on a recent paper that we skeptics are easily able to pull apart as completely fraudulent. The situation is so bad that now there is a spreading strike by high school students in Australia who refuse to go to school because they think that their government isn’t doing enough to combat global warming. I call it global warming because the term “climate change” is fraudulent. Even if global warming was true, Australia couldnt stop it because China and India have been given a free pass. They know it is a fraud and they hope we shut down all our industries because of it. Electricity rates are so high in Australia now, that many comapnies are leaving in droves. Countries like Australia are going down the tubes because of people like you who have bought into this fraud. Absolute madness.
I totally agree Alan. The gulf between informed opinion (even just reasonably informed like myself) and the kind of people who sustain ridiculous ideas like the student strike is so vast, it seems almost impossible to imagine the slightest chance of the ”climate mad” confronting reality.
The term “pre-industrial” in the context of an always changing climate is meaningless.
Until we know for near certainty what caused the LIA, (and the Dark ages 1000 years before that) and how long perhaps there is until a repeat of that savage 500 years of cold climate, we should not be worrying about a 1.5-2 degree C rise above the LIA cold in global average temps. If the long term cooling trend in the Holocene started 4000 years ago and each optimum every 1000 years or so have average temps that are lower than before, and the cooling LIA’s times become much colder over time as appears the case, then we know with certainty what direction our planet is heading. Hopefully we are still hundreds of years away from the next significant cooling similar to the last LIA. At some point, when one of these LIA events stick, then we have the start of a full blown ice age and the interglacial is over. Hopefully this is still thousands of years away.
A repeat or worse of another LIA in our long term future, or even a cooling to what we were at 1850 at the end of the last LIA represents far greater threat to humanity than any small beneficial warming of 1.5-2 degrees C. We can adapt to any warming of practically any magnitude, but there is likely little adaptation for all multiple billions of humanity in a seriously colder climate similar to the last LIA. Which is why all of this concern about any net warming by AGW is just madness.
i agree. And the paleo reconstructions vary so much, there is no real assurance that present temperatures are not as high as the Medieval Warm, or the Roman, let alone the HCO.
Very few people know that the 2.0 deg C figure is fake – pulled out of thin air by an economist. Just as fake is the 1.5 Deg C figure which I believe resulted from a rookie becoming expert Environment Minister McKenna who went to Paris a month after her election and proposed the 2.0 be lowered to 1.5.
It is sad to see that the media, politicians and pseudo-scientists have embraced this number as gospel.
When someone starts preaching to me about CAGW I ask them two questions which they cannot answer.
1) Show me one scientific study which measures the amount of warming caused by CO2 and 2) Show me the scientific study which proves warming in excess of 1.5 or 2.0 Deg c will cause runaway warming.
have yet to receive a response.
And yet, ‘,climate change’ DOES happen, HAS happened, and WILL happen again, as it is determined by Earth’s orbit around the Sun, its axial relationship to the Sun during orbit, and solar activity; NONE of which man can control or influence in any manner.
I fear a Younger Dryas .
An excellent article, thank you.
Today’s article at No Tricks Zone identifies that ALL atmospheric gases are green house gases.
http://notrickszone.com/2018/11/12/real-world-spectral-measurements-show-the-greenhouse-theory-is-wrong-all-gases-are-ghgs/
Regards
“Intense paleoclimatological research of the past decade has firmed up that pre-industrial temperatures have been highly variable
No. Palaeontology research has been carried out continuously for generations since the discovery in the 19th century by Agassis of prior ice ages and the glacial fingerprint in alpine ranges. It has been pursued for more than a century like any normal scientific field, by women and men motivated and inspired to uncover the truth about earth’s past.
Until now, that is.
Now that has all changed.
Now the science-media-political blok has decided / decreed that it is expedient for palaeoclimatology to be exterminated. The current major international “palaeo-climate” project, called PAGES2, has as its objective the destruction of both the former practice of palaeoclimatology research and the annihilation of memory of any of the results of such pure curiosity driven science with such inconvenient politically incorrect discoveries of former massive natural climate variability. PAGES2 operates only to support the fraudulent conclusions of the discredited Mann et al. Yamal hockey stick study. The tactic is simply to “dilute” any real climate proxy data with so much worthless proxy data with no climate signal that the result is a homogenised flat-line stasis, the politically pre-ordained finding of this project. The purpose is for any previous climate historic data to either be re-analysed to death or, where possible, actually physically destroyed. Read Steve MacIntyre’s articles on the Antarctic Law Dome C data for an example of this.
“Pre-industrial temperatures have been more variable than previously thought
Wrong. Real curiosity-driven scientists have always known (Agassis, Wegener, Lamb etc..) that climate has been highly variable on multiple fractal timescales and amplitudes. The only people who forgot this fact were career scientists who decided to sacrifice their curiosity into the world and its workings for the sake of political belief and agenda.
Human nature is such that politics will always eventually return to the place where real curiosity into the truth about the world, and human nature, is dangerous.
I always recommend reading Cook et al’s paper.
It explains in detail how they mangled statistics to arrive at a 97% consensus.
And it clearly demonstrates the bona fides of those who push the CAGW hoax.