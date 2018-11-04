Most People Live in a Flat Earth and Struggle to Visualize Climate and a Three-Dimensional Atmosphere.

Guest Opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
In a recent article, I used an illustration of 1200 km circles around a weather station to illustrate the extent the IPCC considered it represented. A comment about the article asked if I was aware of the map distortion and its effect on the circle of coverage. It was an arcane but important observation. He was pointing to the distortion created by using a Mercator projection map.
I am very aware of the distortion. My entire career involved working with maps. This included flying in the Air Force; teaching courses and running labs about maps and map reading; studying climate weather maps; the movement and migration of people driven by climate change; and teaching a course in political geography. I provided major research for a book on the search for the Northwest Passage on the Pacific west coast written by Sam Bawlf titled, “The Secret Voyages of Sir Francis Drake.” Dr. John Dee, science advisor to Queen Elizabeth I, gave Drake his sailing and scientific instructions. This included accurately determining the longitude of the west coast of North America. This research resulted in Drake visiting the Dutch map maker Abraham Ortelius (1527-1598) after his return. Two months after Drake’s visit Ortelius produced a new world map with the coast shifted 60° of longitude to its proper position.
Dee drew a map for Elizabeth I that illustrates his spatial awareness of the world (Figure 1). It is a unique perspective, even for today’s space-age citizen because it is looking down on the North Pole. Our view of the world and spatial relationships were distorted by the Mercator map introduced in 1569. Its specific purpose was to make navigating a three-dimensional world using a two-dimensional map easier.
The distortion of a Mercator map increases as you move away from the Equator until the North and South Poles, single points on the Earth, become as long, 40,075 km, as the Equator (Figure 2). The problem is it became the standard projection in the classroom and society. In many ways, it set back understanding of the spatial form and relationships on the Earth and in our solar system. This seriously hampered the understanding of geographic relationships, climate, and climate change.
Historians talk about the Greek Miracle, a period from 700 to 400 BC. The global climate of the period, which began cooling around 850 BC, was cooler than today. Greece was cooler and wetter and conducive to plant growth similar to France today. Central to the Greek Miracle was the understanding of the third dimension. It is manifest in the construction of the Parthenon. They built the center of the base higher than the ends to offset the distortions caused by the eye to make it appear level. The columns bowed out in the middle to prevent them from looking bent in when viewed from below.
Figure 1
Awareness of space and the third dimension allowed them to calculate the Earth’s circumference accurately. Eratosthenes did it by measuring the difference in the length of the shadow of a stick at noon at two locations (Figure 3).
Figure 2
Figure 3
The idea of a differing angle of the sun is critical to understanding climate and climate change. This is why the word climate derives from the Greek word for inclination. It is also why the Greeks were able to identify three climate zones, the Torrid, Temperate, and Frigid, (Figure 4).
The three-dimensional (3-D) understanding disappeared during what some historians call the Dark Ages. Regardless of the semantics about the phrase, it was a period when the Catholic church dictated the western view of the world. They supported the Ptolemaic view of a geocentric universe, that is with the planets, including the Sun, orbiting the earth at the center.
This view held until Copernicus (1473-1543) proposed the heliocentric, Sun-centred system, in 1514. In fact, his theory did not receive public disclosure until after his death in 1543. He knew the dangers associated with opposing prevailing wisdom. The other problem is all the visual and other evidence for the public contradicts the theory. Physical evidence to prove the theory didn’t appear for 182 years. It occurred in 1725 with the discovery of parallax. Few know or understand it, but then it is of no consequence to most people’s lives. A survey shows that 1 in 4 Americans believe the Sun orbits the earth.
The Copernican Revolution marked a return of the 3-D perception of the world. It also marked the return of the Greek perception in all aspects of western society, known as the Renaissance, or rebirth. (Some wag in England dubbed it the ‘Wrenaissance’ after Christopher Wren who reintroduced classic Greek architecture to England). Music introduced the concept of harmony. Art rediscovered the vanishing point exemplified in the works of Canaletto (Figure 5).
Most people live in the world they perceive. For example, the Inuit tradition is the Earth is saucer-shaped because there is a mirage effect in the arctic called looming. A thin layer of warm air close to the surface that makes the horizon ‘rise up’ creates it. The visual evidence for most people is that the Earth is flat with a surrounding rim.
There are few places where you can be high enough with a flat surrounding to see the Earth’s curvature. That doesn’t mean they don’t know the Earth is round, it is simply their experience. It also means they rarely think about things in a 3-D way, which brings us back to the Mercator projection and its influence on spatial perceptions of the Earth.
Benjamin Franklin (1706 –1790) was one of the most perceptive and aware people in history. He was, by all measures, a legitimate polymath. However, he also spanned the onset of the Renaissance. As the first joint postmaster general for the American colonies he increased the speed of mail between America and France. This was especially important during the US Revolution. He provided thermometers to postal ships, so they could stay in the warm, strong North Atlantic Drift going east and avoid it going west.
Despite this, and his experiments with kites and lightning, Franklin could not understand the wind patterns associated with mid-latitude cyclones. This was a spinning motion around a low-pressure center that moved across the country. It wasn’t until 1857 that Dutch meteorologist Buys Ballot established the relationship between wind direction and the horizontal pressure pattern. As part of my instructions for Canadian farmers on how to track weather systems, I taught the simple method based on Buys Ballot’s Law for tracking the movement for the center of a low-pressure system. In the Northern hemisphere with the wind at your back, the low is on your left. They combine with this with a barometer to determine the direction and movement of the system. They can calculate when it will pass and allow them to plan to get chores done.
The public lack of 3-D perception continues. Most are unable to imagine or even explain how the moon orbits the Earth. People look at weather maps but are unable to visualize the 3-D atmosphere. Few know the Troposphere that effectively marks the top of the atmosphere in which weather occurs is twice as high over the Equator with an extreme difference between 20 km at the equator in summer and 7 km over the Poles in winter. For most people, the weather is 1-D, while climate is 3-D. The Milankovitch Effect illustrates the challenge to understanding climate change (Figure 6).
Most people understand that the Tilt of the Earth is a constant 23.5°. They understand the Orbit is unchanging and slightly elliptical. They have more difficulty imagining the orbital change, even when they learn it is due mostly to the changing gravitational pull from Jupiter. The Tilt is more difficult to grasp because they don’t know how slow the Earth rotates relative to its size, and there is no established cause for the change. They really get lost when trying to understand the Precession of the Equinox, which is a combination of different effects. All this lack of knowledge is about information known to science starting 176 years ago.
Another complicated 3-D concept for 2-D people to grasp is Coriolis Force. The name is incorrect because there is no force. It is properly the Coriolis Effect that in reality appears to create a force affecting anything moving across the surface of the Earth. I illustrated the difficulty of imagining and intellectualizing the process by telling the students that if you look down on the North Pole, the Earth is spinning counterclockwise, but it is a clockwise spin when looking down on the South Pole. I then took a globe pointing the North Pole toward them, and while spinning it in the same direction, slowly turned the South pole toward them. Some thought it was a trick globe, others asked for a repeat of the demonstration, most looked very puzzled.
The challenge in climate is somewhat similar to map making. That is, to take a globe (3-D) and display it on a flat surface (2-D). If you only want to focus on one issue like Great Circle routes (the shortest distance between two points) as with the Mercator projection, you can effectively ignore all other factors. Science calls this ceteris paribus.
It was what early claims of anthropogenic global warming did. They said if we raise the level of CO2 in the atmosphere temperature will increase, with the critical limitation of ceteris paribus. It is far from that in a complex spherical world that is rotating. Unfortunately, for those trying to explain climate and climate change, none of this is of any consequence to most people. They are quite happy in their 2-D world. The 3-D world of climate only became an intrusion into their 2-D people world when it was exploited by a few for a political agenda.
That can’t be true.
Either US education is competent and 25% of Americans would not believe that.
Or US education isn’t competent and far more than 25% would be deceived by their own eyes.
It sounds like one of those statistics people want to be true but no-one can find a reliable reference for.
I read the linked article. It wads skewed to insult Americans, apparently. Farther down there is this quote:
“Only 66 percent of people in a 2005 European Union poll answered the basic astronomy question correctly.”
So the title should have been: “One in Three Europeans Think the Sun Orbits the Earth”
That is truly the more shocking number.
There’s certainly something highly Americo-centric about it. They have these strange beliefs about Benjamin Franklin………
Not to argue whether this 25%-believe-sun-orbits-earth statement is accurate, but your either-or premise is certainly wrong. A mediocre educational system could easily be 75% effective in imparting accurate understanding of this topic. Consider public acceptance of catastrophic anthropogenic global warming. Despite an incompetent educational system, only about half the general population accepts the false belief.
A large fraction of people believe the alarmists claims of a CO2 induced catastrophe as well. Any rational person would think that this can’t be true either. The lesson to be learned is that political bias has the power to turn brains into mush enabling anyone to believe anything that supports their politics.
Thank you for a fascinating article, which has explained many things that have always puzzled me.
How do the climate models deal with the varying angles of incoming solar radiation, and do thay make allowances for cloud cover?
Putting it more simply, as I understand it, a Mercator projection consists of punching holes at north and south poles and stretching the sphere into a cylinder. The distortion at the poles is so great, the projections are usually based on punching large holes, rather than small points, leaving out some of the area right around the poles. Typical maps would only show from roughly 82ºN to 82ºS.
If you visit the southern hemisphere, New Zealand for example, It’s difficult to know which way north is. We are used to the sun rising in the east and moving though the southern sky until it sets in the west. Besides that the moon rises upside down, their sun dials run counter-clockwise and all the damn fools drive on the wrong side of the road.
Speaking of the moon rising upside down here’s an Astronomy Picture of the Day illustrating the point.
https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap171203.html
Always one f my favorites. Easy to tell it was from south of the Tropic of Capricorn as the moon was rising from the right side of the screen and moving slightly left (toward the location of the equator) as it progressed
Even in the northern hemisphere, many people cannot judge direction by the sun. I often encounter people who base their understanding of direction upon some convention they learned as a kid.
In southern California, the convention is that the ocean is to the west, and north/south is parallel to the coast. Highway signage confirms the confusion. In San Diego, San Fransisco was judged to be directly north. When I was considering a move to Spokane, Wa., my family was surprised to learn it was further west than S.D.
Once in Washington state, I discovered the seasonal differences in the direction of sunrise/sunset prevented most people from depending upon the sun for direction. (I could not convince anyone that time of day mattered.) Instead, most learned to base their directional sense upon some readily visible landmark, such as a mountain range. Of course, when they move to a different town with different mountains, utter confusion reigns.
My experience confirms that most people have a head knowledge of the spherical form of the Earth, and of the relative direction of rotation (east), but those are just learned “facts” that they do not correlate with the apparent movement of the sun in the sky.
Satellite dishes point south. What more do you need?
You forgot rotation of pressure systems. We went to Australia in the winter, darn thing came from wrong direction. Seriously, the whole matter of scale is very important. I’ve seen numerous examples, myself included, of failing to appreciate it. Wonder how much geography is taught now, very critical for helping understand geometry, and planning long trips.
Also the whole history of cartography is so insightful. It would also help to examine how tidal theory developed. Or is still developing? Keep thinking, how about parallax understanding with new phone/camera miniaturization?
I had that problem when I visited the northern hemisphere.
I hadn’t realised how much I relied on the sun until it started moving in the wrong direction.
My friends who had grown up in cities didn’t understand what I was complaining about.
The observable space-time Universe we live in is 4 dimensions and even harder for most to wrap their heads around. Even a 3-d view is a projection of reality.
Cosmological string theorists might argue that it’s really 11 dimensional [4D + 7 higher order dimensions].
https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/String_theory
All this 3d stuff may matter but so do the Maxwell’s equations, hardly anyone ever heard of, or even of the name of the man on whose shoulders Einstein stood, but it doesn’t stop people using mobile phones for looking at the facebook or twitter.
Hmm, don’t they have globes in schools any more? ;p. I was fairly young when I learned the right hand rule for rotation. It works for torques, too. Point your right hand’s thumb up (N). Curl your fingers around your thumb. They point counter clockwise. Point your right hand’s thumb down (S). Again curl your fingers. They point clockwise. Later, when I studied chemistry, they did the same for rotating polarized light from chiral molecules.
That said, stand anywhere and look around yourself. You are naturally the center of the sphere you can observe. That does not mean that you can over-extrapolate from that. 😉
Right hand rule for electric generators, left hand rule for electric motors.
I tell folks that I’m not the center of the universe, it’s 3″ in front of my nose. — where I can keep an eye on it — I just pretend the Earth goes around the Sun to make the math easier.
2D video display should perhaps take a lot of the blame for the current loss of perspective on the 3D universe. I now know why I found the 3D models in Edwardian science museums so appealing.
Same goes for model trains, physical architectural models and toy vehicles with working steering. Watch people trying to park who can not visualize a connection between steering wheel and front wheel direction, nor the different movement of the front of a car moving forward or backing with the same wheel position.
Anyone who thinks Dr Ball is exaggerating the low level of understanding of our simple solar system should watch Harvard grads trying to explain the seasons in “Our Private Universe”. Read the comments on the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXaQu_qGeo
The three-dimensional (3-D) understanding disappeared during what some historians call the Dark Ages.
Why disappeared? Ptolemaic view of the round Earth as the center of the Universe was maintained. They knew that the Earth can be circumnavigated – that’s why efforts of searching new trade routes. They also knew approximate size of the Earth and therefore challenges and risks such long-haul trade brings, considering available to them technology.
The other problem is all the visual and other evidence for the public contradicts the theory. Physical evidence to prove the theory didn’t appear for 182 years.
Does it mean that helicentric model has been proven right and the Sun is the center of the universe?
That claim would appear to make no sense. Apparently the greeks had a 3D view of the
world as shown by the work of Ptolemy and others. But when the Catholic church taught
the Ptolemaic view this 3D view suddenly became 2D?
The rest of the article is riddled with errors as well. Franklin did not span the onset of
the renaissance but was rather born about 300 years after it started. The Mercator projection
maintains angles and not great circles.
The circles in figure 2 of the original article seem to be too small. The circle on the right side extends from the souther tip of the Hudson Bay to about Charlotte, North Carolina. I measured that distance in Google maps and found it is about 1800 km, which would be a radius of only 900 km. A circle with a radius of 1200 km would extend from Montreal to The Bahamas.
Dr. Ball says that the alarmist scientists claim, “that a station is representative of a 1200 km radius region.” The idea is that if the temperature anomaly at a station is high, it will tend to be equally high at other locations within some radius of the chosen station. Let’s call this the Equal Local Anomaly Theory.
It’s easy to imagine that if the temperature is high in Montreal, it will also tend to be high in Manhattan, even though they are separated by 550 km. The actual temperatures could be different because Montreal is cooler than Manhattan. But, if it’s a degree warmer in Montreal, the theory predicts it would also tend to be a degree warmer in Manhattan.
I looked on wunderground.com to find the high temperatures and historical averages for yesterday, November 3rd, in several cities in the easter U.S.
Here is what I found.
*High Temperatures and Historical Averages on November 3, 2018*
New York City: high 66 °F, historical average 59 °F (7 °F warmer than average).
Boston (300 km from NYC): high 68 °F, historical average 56 °F (12 °F warmer than average).
Washington DC (330 km from NYC): high 61 °F, historical average 63 °F (2 °F cooler than average)
Syracuse NY (320 km from NYC): high 46 °F, historical average 54 °F (8 °F cooler than average).
NYC and Boston were both hotter than average but Boston much more so. Washington DC is about as far from NYC as Boston but it was 2 °F cooler than average. Syracuse NY is also about as far from NYC but it was 8 °F cooler than average.
The numbers are all over the map, so to speak (and literally).
The Equal Local Anomaly Theory seems to be wrong.
I’ve been studying Flat Earth ‘geometry’ and geocentrism for the last couple of months. If anyone need a chuckle watch this https://youtu.be/JgY8zNZ35uw . If you want to proceed down the rabbit hole, read the comments. Also, although parallex was important in explaining heliocentric model there was a more important discovery. The problem with Copernicus, Ptolemy, and Brahe were that they all were legitimate models and predicted the same events. It wasn’t until Kepler realized that planets did not orbit in Platonic circles but ellipses that the Copernican model was proven correct.
Unfortunately that appears to be the case with Climate Scientist that specialise in the Arctic and/or the prediction of an ice free Arctic. They simply fail to understand and appreciate the basic geometry of the planet, and its axial tilt, the effect of this on the seasons, length of day and the incidence and strength of solar irradiance.
It is because of this basic failing, and the stabilising negative feed back that is built in as a result of the axial tilt, that wild claims are made regarding an ice free Arctic. Due to the geometry of the planet, it is very difficult (but not impossible) to have an Arctic free of summer sea ice. There is always plenty of time during the period of low solar irradiance and darkness for ice conditions to recover.
PS. I once saw a survey of American University students that showed that the vast majority of the students thought that the reason why it is cold in winter is that the planet is further away from the sun. They either had not been taught, or had forgotten, or failed to appreciate the axial tilt of the planet and how this controls the seasons.
I expect that UK University students would not fair any better.
Educational standards across the developed West are woefully low.
Calling ENSO and the AMO ‘internal variability’ is veritably 2-D.
Some history:
In 1437, Ulugh Beg determined the length of the sidereal year as 365.2570370…d = 365d 6h 10m 8s (an error of +58 seconds). In his measurements over the course of many years he used a 50 m high gnomon. This value was improved by 28 seconds in 1525 by Nicolaus Copernicus, who appealed to the estimation of Thabit ibn Qurra (826–901), which had an error of +2 seconds. However, Ulugh Beg later measured another more precise value of tropical year as 365d 5h 49m 15s, which has an error of +25 seconds, making it more accurate than Copernicus’s estimate which had an error of +30 seconds. Ulugh Beg also determined the Earth’s axial tilt as 23°30’17” in the sexagesimal system of degrees, minutes and seconds of arc, which in decimal notation converts to 23.5047 degrees.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th%C4%81bit_ibn_Qurra
Sitting in a metal and plastic tube some 35,000 feet above the ground and traveling at close to the speed of sound, the flight attendant tells you to lower the window shade because the light disturbs other passengers watching small screens. Detachment from reality. perhaps?
We are a long way from terrestrial maps (I also know oil industry mapping) – try mapping this :
https://scienceofcycles.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/heliosphere25_m.png
That’s the physical geometric environment of climate.
The danger of the Copernican narrative was shown by Kepler – All of Ptolemy, Brahe, Copernicus had one thing in common – they were based on geometry – all 3 could give the same positions.
The real world however is not – it is based on physical principles, first identified by Kepler as universal gravitation. Gauss then started mapping the terrestrial magnetic field, no mere geometric question.
As Riemann pointed out, any investigation of geometric axioms (which is what mapping is about) leads straight to physics. This is exactly Leibniz’s discovery of dynamics – the motion of a billiard ball cannot be understood as Descartes thought, by geometry alone- force is the issue (today kinetic energy), following Kepler with much better maths (calculus).
And precession of the equinoxes (usually from Hipparchus 200BCE) was known very early :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamlet%27s_Mill or archaeoastronomy investigations.
It sure appears like Ptolemy was a deliberate fraud considering what was known before.
Aristarchus and Diodorus Siculus both mention heliocentrism before the Ptolemy fraud.
To visualise in 3D and to understand interconnected systems and structures as opposed to linear narrative information, it helps if you have a certain degree of autism / dyslexia.
This will improve your chance of understanding a complex system like climate. Although understanding climate – really understanding it – is not good for you politically. Of course, ASD folks aren’t great at politics.
I suspect that the percentage of autism / dyslexia among climate skeptics is higher than among the ranks of warmists / climate conformers.
It’s actually not hard to look at the atmosphere in 3D. Just look at the winds at 1000 hPa and then at 700 hPa. Try this web site https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/overlay=temp/orthographic=-97.36,31.04,756
“He knew the dangers associated with opposing prevailing wisdom.” I guess we can’t say that about you;-))
I learnt the earth was square over 50 years ago https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It%27s_a_Square_World
To be more serious; the obvious flaw in the idea that seasons are caused by distance from the sun, is that it would mean that season would be the same everywhere on earth, actual observations show that the southern hemisphere has winter when the northern has summer. Don’t these people know anything about the other hemisphere?