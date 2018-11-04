Bloomberg: Climate Change Will Cause US Cities to be Overrun by Rats

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Bloomberg columnist Faye Flam, “climate change” simply isn’t scary enough; so they’re trying new ways to frighten their readers.
Climate Change Is Scary; ‘Rat Explosion’ Is Scarier
Scientists warn of global warming of 2 degrees Celsius. If you think that won’t affect you, think how it may affect pests.
By Faye Flam
31 October 2018, 01:02 GMT+10
What’s so scary about climate change?
How about “rat explosion”?
As the climate warms, rats in New York, Philadelphia and Boston are breeding faster — and experts warn of a population explosion.
The physics of climate change doesn’t have the same fear factor as the biology. Many living things are sensitive to small changes in temperature, so warming of 2 degrees Celsius will transform the flora and fauna that surround us in a big way. Other life forms are also very sensitive to moisture, and so populations will crash or explode as anthropogenic climate change continues to make wet areas more sodden and dry areas, more parched.
In recent years, psychologists have accused conservatives of being more innately fearful than liberals, but that never quite squared with the fact that conservatives express less fear over environmental problems. Some social scientists are finally starting to question the broad equation of political preferences with fear, recognizing that different people fear different things depending on their upbringing, education and surroundings. But we’re all sharing this warming planet, and at the very least surely we can unite against a future filled with rats.
Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2018-10-30/climate-change-is-leading-to-explosion-of-urban-rat-populations
One question Faye – why hasn’t this overwhelming rat explosion you say will happen in New York, Philadelphia and Boston already happened in southern states?
Why isn’t the tropical region where I live utterly overrun by rats?
The reason of course is nature abhors an untapped food source. Any explosion in rat population is rapidly followed by an explosion in the population of predators which eat the rats. My town on the edge of the tropics abounds with all sorts of wildlife running around at night – small lizards which eat insects, urban foxes and cats which eat rats or other small vermin.
Climate fantasists like Faye seem to think in straight lines – if a few warm days leads to a rise in rat population, a lot of warm days will produce even more rats. But in the real world, rats are a problem caused by useless city officials letting the sidewalks overflow with trash, not climate change. In tidy, well managed cities, rats are never a problem, even in warm climates.
That would be useless city officials letting the sidewalks overflow with trash, from what I saw last time I visited Paris…
Wasn’t the LIA a time when rats moved indoors bringing fleas and the plague? If anything, we need to fear a colder world.
Not the plague, but flea-borne typhus is on the rise in the US, thanks to cities’ tolerating homelessness:
https://www.voanews.com/a/typhus-cases-rise-in-los-angeles-several-other-us-cities/4621679.html
Wouldn’t that be lice for typhus, not fleas?
Actually only Black Rats Rattus rattus spread plague, not the common Brown Rats Rattus norvegicus.
So climate change will make it as if one moved several hundred miles south. Really, really scary?
It’s 2C up here in Barrie, ON. 🙂 London’s in the “banana ” belt.
It is about 1C every 333′ in elevation. Most species of life can flourish across many 1000’s of feet of elevation, so I really don’t see what the big deal about something even as large as the impossible, yet presumed, 3C increase caused by doubling CO2. The mystical 3C only represents 1000′ of vertical elevation which is significantly less than what I would typically ski in one lap of KT22. What I see as a big deal is that the 3C being claimed is wildly over stated and lacks any legitimate theoretical basis.
Or 500 feet vertically….
Tom Halla wrote, “So climate change will make it as if one moved several hundred miles south. Really, really scary?”
Not even that much.
If you look at the growing zone charts you’ll see that at mid-latitudes 1°C is roughly equivalent to an isotherm / growing zone shift of just 50 to 90 miles, a distance which is utterly dwarfed by the range of growing zones for most crops:
https://sealevel.info/zones-2015_129pct_vs_wheat_growing_regions.png
For annual crops, away from the coasts, 1°C of warming can be fully compensated for by advancing planting dates by about seven to nine days:
https://sealevel.info/wichita_spring_temperature_averages.png
In James Hansen’s famous 1988 paper (in which he predicted a 0.5°C per decade warming trend for his business-as-usual Scenario A), he wrote:
From the growing-zone charts, I think 50 to 75 km (31.1 to 46.6 mi) per 0.5°C is a bit high for mid-latitudes, but even if it were correct 2°C would be correspond to an isotherm shift of only 124.3 to 186.4 miles.
Due to the geomagnetic storm, the jet stream will press strongly in the north of Pacific.
http://tropic.ssec.wisc.edu/real-time/mtpw2/product.php?color_type=tpw_nrl_colors&prod=alaska×pan=24hrs&anim=html5
You would think that even a dimwit would know that the temps they fear already exist at lower latitudes.
Fortunately, because of Bergmann’s rule, a warmer climate means smaller rats.
I would venture a guess that Flam is not a Wildlife Biologist or any kind of Biologist. As a Biologist I can say that Flam does not know anything about Biology.
No, she is some sort of journalist at Science and apparently not a scientist at all.
Flam apparently has a B.Sc. in geophysics. Although, perhaps her main claim to fame is being an expert about sex. She has written a book on the role of sex in human evolution. I don’t remember any such topics being covered in my undergraduate geophysics courses! I’m sure I would have remembered!
Rats are as successful as they are because they are adaptable to all circumstances and are mainly limited by food supply. I can’t believe the temperature is a significant influence.
https://www.catseyepest.com/blog/dry-ice-rats-bostons-now-prohibited-plan-urban-pest-control
With such an assertion, one might think that rat populations in various US cities might have something to do with their respective weather. Look at https://clark.com/health-health-care/worst-cities-in-america-for-rats/ and you will find that among the 50 “rattiest” cities, there is no readily apparent correlation. The top 4 cities include two in cold climates (New York and Chicago) and two in warm climates (San Francisco and Los Angeles). The remaining 46 are a hodgepodge of warm and cold.
I am certain only that the “researcher “was well paid to come up with his findings.
She is apparently a journalist not a researcher. In other words a professional liar.
Rats are not very climate sensitive, living almost everywhere on Earth — once introduced to an area, all they need is food and shelter. Outdoor weather then is not a factor.
“Once established in a community, rodents can be tricky to get rid of, in part because it requires a concerted effort to cut off their supply of food and shelter.”
Eliminate access to food sources, and they rapid vanish (well, move on to someplace different where there is food). Unfortunately, modern suburbanites inadvertently feed the rats by “being kind” to feral (or neighborhood) cats and dogs — food bowls placed outside for all to enjoy and by feeding birds through the winter (suet and bird seed are rat food).
Hint: Feed your pets indoors where they belong. Do NOT leave food bowls out with food in them — when you pet is finished with its meal, pick up and put away the bowl and any leftover food. Store pet foods in metal containers with air-tight lids.
Keep your kitchens clean with no food (even in the trash) left out at night. Cupboards containing food not in cans need to shut tight. Even fruit bowls can attract rats and mice — hanging fruit from the ceiling in a decorative basket eliminates this problem and creates more open table space.
If you have a serious problem, call in an expert.
PS: If you have rats, get an expert to trap one and identify it. In rural or suburban areas with woodlots, you may have wood rats — which naturally live in the forests and swamps of the Eastern US and are pleased to move in with you during the winter.
The Wood Rat is not the same as the Norway or Black Rat of the Big Cities.
In NY State (rural) we have the Allegheny Woodrat. It takes some careful planning and action to keep them from moving in every winter, but if we have kept them out by Christmas, they will have found somewhere else to live for the duration. (They always move out in the Spring — as the prefer to wild foods then available over our human food).
Excerpted from the Faye Flim Flam quote:
Do ya pose someone ought to tell Flim Flam Faye that there is a noticeable deficiency of “flora and fauna” in the above cited cities and that a Springtime temperature increase of 30 to 50 degrees will cause a big transformation in the flora, and besides, the resident rat population therein don‘t give a “squeak” about daytime surface temperatures because they mostly live and breed “underground” where the temperature never changes.
