Top Climate Scientists say IPCC bias against nuclear power ‘impedes decarbonization more than climate denial’

Some of the scientists most often cited by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have taken the unusual step of warning leaders of G-20 nations that a recent IPCC report uses a double standard when it comes to its treatment of nuclear as compared to renewables.
“The anti-nuclear bias of this latest IPCC release is rather blatant,” said Kerry Emanuel, a climate scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, “and reflects the ideology of the environmental movement. History may record that this was more of an impediment to decarbonization than climate denial.”
Other signers of the letter include Tom Wigley, a widely-cited climate scientist who has contributed to IPCC reports on 13 separate occasions, David Lea, professor of Earth Sciences at University of California, Santa Barbara, and Peter Raven, Winner of the National Medal of Science, 2001.
“Such fear-mongering about nuclear has serious consequences,” the authors write. “As IPCC itself acknowledges, public fears of nuclear are behind the technology’s slower-than-desirable development.
The letter signers include leading radiation experts who expressed outrage that the IPCC had claimed a link between nuclear power stations and leukemia when in reality “there is no valid evidentiary support for it and the supposed connection has been thoroughly dismissed in the literature.”
Here is the letter: http://environmentalprogress.org/big-news/2018/10/25/open-letter-to-heads-of-state-of-the-g-20-from-scientists-and-scholars-on-nuclear-for-climate-change
The blatant anti-energy bias of the IPCC is far more obvious.
Chauffeured limousines, A.C., Jets, salmon mousse, and mansions for the IPCC big shots; ox carts, gruel and hovels for the hoi polloi.
Anti-energy us just their means to an end, which is anti-western democracy, as these forms of government tend to be the most prosperous. The agenda of the UNFCCC is to equalize the prosperity of the developed world with the s-hole countries whose prosperity is squandered by their inept and corrupt leadership, all of whom fundamentally have an equal voice in the UNFCCC.
As the western democracy with the deepest pockets, the US has declared that we will not participate in this blatant attempt at extortion. The only path they have left is to destroy western prosperity and the quickest way to do this is to inflate the cost of energy, especially if it affects western democracies disproportionately, after all, how many s-hole countries can safely maintain a nuke plant?
I have concluded that much of the green blob’s pushing “renewables” is that they realize wind and solar cannot sustain industrial society. They do have a strong nihilist tendency.
Remember, having cheap and unlimited power would be like giving an idiot child a machine gun.
Tom Halla – “wind and solar cannot sustain industrial society”
True.
Similarly, since both solar and wind energy extraction are constrained by a function of Earth’s surface area it should be readily apparent that neither is scalable.
Thomas,
That is nonsense. The same argument can just as easily be made about fossil fuels since mines
can only exist on the Earth’s surface they are also constrained by the surface area and thus fossil fuels can’t be scaled. Fossil fuels are also constrained by the past and thus will run out much faster than solar power will. Whether you like it or not the only long term viable energy source is solar.
Solar is not sustainable using only solar, given current technology.
Solar is also unpractical given the technology requires bot large amounts of reliable energy to create the infrastructure necessary for installations and large tracts of open land to gather the needed energy. Powering Manhattan Island alone, given it’s current energy usage and population density would require covering an area the size of the State of Connecticut just to power that one city.
2 nuclear plants with 10 – 1100Mw generators can supply the needed energy on just 25 acres of land or around 6 city blocks in NY City.
In its current state, Solar is highly impractical and a huge waste of land for the minimal return from 1 pm to 5 pm during the summer and 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm during the winter (when the sun is shining strongest)
“bot” should be “both”
Thomas whether you like it or not, all energy on earth with the exception of gravitational force and nuclear are SOLAR. Fossil fuels are merely solar energy that has been stored within the earth.
Solar is an intermittent and rather diffuse energy source that requires concentration to attain the thermal differences needed for efficient energy conversions.
Solar electric panels were invented for the space industry because the extension cords needed to power the satellites were too long and the ignorant craven public was too scared of nuclear generators. Even though, RTGs (Radioactive Thermal Generators) are still the go-to choice for deep space craft that fly where the sun is a dim as your average environmentalist.
Nuclear is a far better energy source for creating electricity than current solar-electric panels.
Sorry, comment meant for Percy.
Rocketscientist,
I am not making any comment about the practicalities of using solar power. I am simply pointing out that it is the only long term option that we have. All other fuel sources will be depleted within a couple of hundred of years.
Percy
All elements and compounds are only finite not just fossil fuels and will eventually run out
As is the case with the necessary elements to create unrecyclable solar panels..
And costly wind turbines…
All elements are limited to what the earth contains…
We still can’t turn lead into gold
and free energy sources like STEORN proposed are currently still just pie in the sky fallacies
“I am not making any comment about the practicalities of using solar power. I am simply pointing out that it is the only long term option that we have. All other fuel sources will be depleted within a couple of hundred of years.”
That is not what you are doing. Your exclusion of nuclear (“all other fuel sources”) makes it clear that all you are doing is advocating for the current darling energy sources (solar/wind), even though you know they cannot sustain … EVEN FOR THE SHORT TERM … an industrial society.
Why are you doing this?
DonM,
Uranium supplies are limited. And the best estimates suggest there is not enough Uranium to power the entire globe for more than a couple of centuries. The only energy source that is viable over time spans of 500 years or more is solar.
That assumes a Jimmy Carter special fuel cycle–once through and sequester. It also ignores Thorium, or other types of reactor except light water.
Percy,
I’ll bet you’ve heard of this technology. Maybe just slipped your mind:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breeder_reactor
Anyone who claimes that molten salt using either uranium or Thorium is constrained in any practical sense is pretty ignorant. Solar power is constrained by its uncontrollable nature. It has little intrinsic value.
In what way does solar power have an uncontrollable nature? It is high predictable
we know when the sun will rises and sets and we know that the solar output is constant to within a percent or so. We also know the average number of sunny days for every location
and so can predict very accurately how much power we will get from a solar panel in a particular location.
As for value electricity produced from solar cells has exactly the same value as electricity produced by any other means. Once the energy is in the grid it is treated the same and valued the same. Plenty of people have installed roof-top solar panels and seen their electricity bills come down which is proof that there is real value in solar polar.
Do you actually understand the definition of the term “dispatchable”? As solar and wind require conventional backup for a grid installation, their value is pure cost of fuel based, and they do not meet that test.
Tom,
Whether you like it or not fossil fuels are going to run out long before solar power does
(they will lose the race by several billion years). So the issue at some point is going to be how do we construct a society and civilisation based around solar power. The chances are that it won’t look like western civilisation but unless we want to go back to the stone age solar power is all we have and we had better figure out how to use it.
Fission or fusion are much more likely to be sustainable than ground based solar, especially given power density. Can one build a plant producing solar power cells using only solar power? Not yet, and I think the problems with fusion will be solved before that becomes practical.
Percy,
We’ll also never run out of splittable (or eventually fusible) atomic nuclei. And the power produced via nuclear reactions is industrial-grade reliable.
Percy, try running your computer and internet connection just from solar. And then you finally have a deadline for a $100,000 project that has to be delivered in days or you get zip. In the middle of winter any place north of 40° only has usable sunlight for maybe 4 hours.
“Top Climate Scientists” who are also morons, believe that “decarbonization” which would if instituted cause economic misery worldwide, is necessary.
You “Lefties”really must love making fools of yourselves.For a start.With-out fossil fuels you won’t be able to generate enough electricity to make the”Solar Panels”AND the panels have to be replaced every 15 years if your lucky.
“Whether you like it or not the only long term viable energy source is solar.”
Really??? Can you supply a reference for when you think nuclear and hydro will run out? Nuclear is inexhaustible, and we’re in real trouble if it stops raining. Solar can never be anything but intermittent, and really effective only at lower latitudes.
Misanthropic Malthusians.
Many maniacal misanthropic malthusians.
Agreed, Tom.
Also, by restricting the Third World to little or no accessible energy (electricity, mainly), they create a need for many of its inhabitants to join the First World by taking refugee boats across the Med. That totally screws up First World society, and they know it; it’s their plan.
The AGW-with globalised attitude (AGW-WGA) believers want to de-industrialise the West so that they can enforce their peculiar form of politics on it. Sadly, for them, they little realise that the lifetime it might take to realise their ambition is their lifetime: they will never get to enjoy the fruits of their labours. They demand that sceptics think about their grandchildren; why the hell can’t they think about theirs?
That was Ehrlich. I also have in my files:
“Quote by Jeremy Rifkin, Greenhouse Crisis Foundation: “The prospect of cheap fusion energy is the worst thing that could happen to the planet.”
Quote by Paul Ehrlich, professor, Stanford University: “We contend that the position of the nuclear promoters is preposterous beyond the wildest imaginings of most nuclear opponents, primarily because one of the purported “benefits” of nuclear power, the availability of cheap and abundant energy, is in fact a liability.””
I would say the bias is blatantly anti-capitalist and common sense.
Mike, which would you say is the country that most exemplifies your idea of ‘common sense’?
A scientist who genuinely believes in CAGW will favor nuclear power. It’s about the only practical way to supplant fossil fuels.
James Hansen says:
Those who are using CAGW as an excuse to collapse capitalism won’t favor nuclear power because it won’t result in the fall of capitalism. For those people, basically neo-Marxists, CAGW is a useful lie.
Putting bread on the table trumps honesty every time. You have a lucrative job that pays you very, very well, then who cares about truth? Truth matters only for a very few, but those few have made a great difference.
The IPCC is also blatantly anti-science and anti-evidence.
Split the Democrat party. Ally with these guys, push nuclear power. A few countries are kicking our butts on new nuclear power.
What about all of the nuclear power plants that China has built and the 19 nuclear reactors in France? I don’t see green protests at the Eiffel Tower or in Tiananmen Square. Until we see green protests in both of these places, one cannot take the greenies seriously.
Yet, afaik, Macron wants to decommission many of France’s nuclear.
What will Macron le petit, c’est marron, do now without Angela? I weep for the poor Davos boy after Environment and Sustainability Minister Nicolas Hulot walked out in August – he so wanted to make planet great again.
It was Nicolas Hulot, the “deep green” that Macron installed as his Environment Minister, who aimed to get nuclear generation down to 50% from 70%+.
When it became clear that this was a non-starter he resigned. Very publicly. On TV. Without telling Mano first.
The French have no problem with nuclear. It was from a Frenchman that I first heard the comment on Merkel’s decision to shut down nuclear (she needed the Green vote at the time) following Fukushima, “oh, great! And when was the last tsunami in Munich?”
Sorry, Harry. My comment seems to have wandered up the page!
There are 58 nuclear reactors in France, at 19 sites. Giving a total power = 63GW.
Plenty of protests in France over their nuclear reactor program. The last protests in Tiananmen square went really well, didn’t it.
Ever heard of Gene Sharp, who himself, in a 2006 interview with The Progressive, boasted that he was in Tiananmen Square in 1989, meeting with democracy activists “three or four days before the crackdown,”. Color revolutions, like Maidan, anyone?
The IPCC can’t possibly believe in global warming..and at the same time put policies in place that increase emissions…they don’t believe it at all
Nuclear would solve all the problems without disrupting any infrastructure…but the UN/IPCC does not want to solve the problem…they want to keep the problem going
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. -Groucho Marx
Macron gets no cigar.
The IPCC is just a bunch of party animals.
When the people at the root cause of this massive fiasco have repeatedly stated that this in no way really about the environment, but a redistribution of wealth do we really need to keep discussing this fraud on mankind?
I prefer to spread the word that many have not seen that it is a in fact a cabal determined to take control of our earth. I, as a Canadian, am absolutely sickened that our present government is fully on board to destroy the country in favour of the UN new world order.
I have a dream (someone said that once) that the BBC and many other major players in the MSN would publish the quotes of AGW/UN activist Christiana Figueras, which I know are familiar to many here, but such as:
Now they know what happens when you sup with devil; their scientific reputation was used and abused to further the greenie agenda.
This is what happens as Edgar Allan Poe knew well :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bon-Bon_(short_story)
I’m off to make an omelette.
bonbon,
Alas. Neither the sun is shining nor the wind blowing at my house today.
There is just no way to make a ‘carbon-free’ omelette here! /s
(Yes, I realize that is an oxymoronic statement, even if the omelette was made with tofu and grasshoppers.)
While one could make a (really invalid) argument against conventional light water nuclear reactors, there is no conceivable argument one could make against molten salt reactors, powered either by Thorium or uranium (preferred fuel). The argument that a power technology must be “sustainable” is also idiotic. Uranium and Thorium can power the world for untold thousands of years, certainly long after fusion becones practical.
Conventional nuclear beats solar and wind but molten salt easily beats conventional nuclear.
Phobia of nuclear power is up there scientifically with phobia of vaccinations. The same perverse logic underlie both.
“decarbonization”
I stopped after that.
Vacuous and meaningless.
About how many different types of bias are demonstrated by the IPCC?