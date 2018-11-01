Data: Global Temperatures Rose As Cloud Cover Fell In the 1980s and 90s

Climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer has pointed out in his book,
“The most obvious way for warming to be caused naturally is for small, natural fluctuations in the circulation patterns of the atmosphere and ocean to result in a 1% or 2% decrease in global cloud cover. Clouds are the Earth’s sunshade, and if cloud cover changes for any reason, you have global warming — or global cooling.”
We continue that conversation with this entry from Paul Homewood.
We’ve been discussing the sudden rise in UK and European temperatures in the 1990s, and I was reminded about a study undertaken by Clive Best and Euan Mearns looking at the role of cloud cover four years ago:
Clouds have a net average cooling effect on the earth’s climate. Climate models assume that changes in cloud cover are a feedback response to CO2 warming. Is this assumption valid? Following a study with Euan Mearns showing a strong correlation in UK temperatures with clouds, we looked at the global effects of clouds by developing a combined cloud and CO2 forcing model to sudy how variations in both cloud cover [8] and CO2 [14] data affect global temperature anomalies between 1983 and 2008. The model as described below gives a good fit to HADCRUT4 data with a Transient Climate Response (TCR )= 1.6±0.3°C. The 17-year hiatus in warming can then be explained as resulting from a stabilization in global cloud cover since 1998. An excel spreadsheet implementing the model as described below can be downloaded from http://clivebest.com/GCC
The full post containing all of the detailed statistical analysis is here.
But this is the key graph:
Figure 1a showing the ISCCP global averaged monthly cloud cover from July 1983 to Dec 2008 over-laid in blue with Hadcrut4 monthly anomaly data. The fall in cloud cover coincides with a rapid rise in temperatures from 1983-1999. Thereafter the temperature and cloud trends have both flattened. The CO2 forcing from 1998 to 2008 increases by a further ~0.3 W/m2 which is evidence that changes in clouds are not a direct feedback to CO2 forcing.
In conclusion, natural cyclic change in global cloud cover has a greater impact on global average temperatures than CO2. There is little evidence of a direct feedback relationship between clouds and CO2. Based on satellite measurements of cloud cover (ISCCP), net cloud forcing (CERES) and CO2 levels (KEELING) we developed a model for predicting global temperatures. This results in a best-fit value for TCR = 1.4 ± 0.3°C. Summer cloud forcing has a larger effect in the northern hemisphere resulting in a lower TCR = 1.0 ± 0.3°C. Natural phenomena must influence clouds although the details remain unclear, although the CLOUD experiment has given hints that increased fluxes of cosmic rays may increase cloud seeding [19]. In conclusion, the gradual reduction in net cloud cover explains over 50% of global warming observed during the 80s and 90s, and the hiatus in warming since 1998 coincides with a stabilization of cloud forcing.
Why there was a decrease in cloud cover is another question of course.
In addition to Paul Homewood’ piece, we have this WUWT story from 2012:
Spencer’s posited 1-2% cloud cover variation found
A paper published last week finds that cloud cover over China significantly decreased during the period 1954-2005. This finding is in direct contradiction to the theory of man-made global warming which presumes that warming allegedly from CO2 ‘should’ cause an increase in water vapor and cloudiness. The authors also find the decrease in cloud cover was not related to man-made aerosols, and thus was likely a natural phenomenon, potentially a result of increased solar activity via the Svensmark theory or other mechanisms.
While at the same time the cosmic ray intensity has increased…
Lief, if I may, I think this is how you meant your comment to appear. (I hope!)
Why there was a decrease in cloud cover is another question of course.
While at the same time the cosmic ray intensity has increased…
You might consider that no one claimed clouds are formed immediately in large formations, re cosmic rays, unless you think the planet is merely a ball with an atmosphere that is static.
Your quip is rather unscientific, and not for the first time.
Cosmic rays have an input, but do we have enough data for a knockout study? No, we dont even have a reliable temperature record for 80 years.. let alone anything else.
no one claimed clouds are formed immediately in large formations, re cosmic rays,
Svensmark [among others] did…
Some clouds trap energy some reflect it back, the net effect is cooling, but a net effect of less cooling than before doesn’t necessarily mean cosmic ray created clouds didn’t increase even if global coverage declined.
Leif,
Only slightly since the 1980s, unless the Lebedev GCR data are for some reason suspect, despite a spike in the early ’90s:
https://galprop.stanford.edu/elibrary/icrc/2011/papers/SH3.2/icrc0285.pdf
Also that reference only goes to 2010. So if GCR flux has continued growing in this decade, you’re right.
My take is that clean air laws in the developed world led to less aerosol pollution after the ’70s and following the fall of the USSR in the ’90s, hence fewer man-made cloud condensation nuclei. Now India and China are reversing that trend.
Lower solar cycles of late aren’t IMO yet sufficiently weaker materially to affect cosmic ray flux, although it has, as Leif observes, increased, however slightly. Unless, as I said, the current weak cycle has let in even more GCRs.
Also that reference only goes to 2010. So if GCR flux has continued growing in this decade, you’re right.
It has…
https://watchers.news/data/uploads/GCR%20yearly%20chart.png
Looks as if GCR flux peaked in 2010 however, while still above the 1980s.
PS: Prior peak appears to have been 1988, but close during the ’90s.
Likewise cloud cover change driven by the North Atlantic Oscillation has driven Greenland temperatures and ice melt.
Chylek et al observed a cooling trend in Greenland from 1940 to 2000 that he suspected was due to clouds. Read: Chylek_(2004) “Global warming and the Greenland Ice Sheet”_
The warming and reduced cloud cover from the 1990s to 2012 was associated with the North Atlantic Oscillation as puiblished in Hofer_(2017) “Decreasing cloud cover drives the recent mass loss on the Greenland Ice Sheet”_
That is why I pointed out that more wavy jets at a time of quiet sun would produce more clouds than less wavy jets at a time of more active sun.
Wavier jets create longer lines of air mass mixing and thus more clouds.
Much more likely than the Svensmark cosmic ray hypothesis>
http://joannenova.com.au/2015/01/is-the-sun-driving-ozone-and-changing-the-climate/
Why either-or? Surely it should be “and”: jet waviness and GCRs and ocean oscillations and ……
NB. Each works in its own way and on its own timescale, and they might not combine linearly.
To me this is just additional evidence that those who claim to understand the world’s climate do not understand near as much about it as they claim. It is further evidence that they should be ignored until they are able to obtain more understanding.
The problem with so many that I talk with is that they absolutely refuse to consider any evidence which might contradict what they already believe. I have had people refuse to look at the NOAA webpage even.
The saying “Don’t confuse me with the facts, my mind is made up” is true.
Depends upon from when you start.
Good thing that we’re enjoying an interglacial, a relatively warmer interval in the increasingly frigid glacial epochs under which Earth has suffered for more than 30 million years.
Earth has cooled for at least the past 3000 years, and probably 5000.
It has warmed for over 300 years, since the depths of the Little Ice Age during the Maunder Minimum.
Based upon US data, it has cooled since the 1930s, and definitely did dramatically globally from c. 1945 to 1976-77, when the Pacific Decadal Oscillation switched mode. Then a slight warming trend kicked in for about 20 years, which mild trend was then replaced by the “Pause” in global warming.
The troposphere has cooled since February 2016, when the 2015-16 Super El Nino peaked.
Clouds are merely the visual manifestation of the presence of liquid water. The dry vapour water is not observed.
Incoming radiation meeting liquid water as in clouds gets absorbed and converted to latent heat at constant temperature which drives the now dry vapour upwards for dissipation potentially into space.
A reduction in cloud cover will therefore inevitably result in more radiation being absorbed by the dry vapour with an increase in temperature result, based on the specific heat.
It seems that the data tends to confirm this.
CO2 doesn’t get a lookin here.
Note: At phase change the Plank coefficient “K” is zero. ( ie in the presence of liquid as in clouds) In the dry vapour phase the coefficient is a positive number ; but I do not know what it is. Hence the difference. – I could go on here; but will desist!
Back in 2011 l noticed there was a link between annual sunshine hours and annual mean temps in the UK since 1929. l only wish there was also data on trends in wind direction in the UK over that time as well.
Because l suspect that the changes in the trends of sunshine hours and wind direction. Account for much of the warming seen over that time in the UK.
Also “average terrestrial wind speed has decreased by 0.5 kilometres per hour (0.3 miles per hour) every decade, according to data starting in the 1960s.”
https://horizon-magazine.eu/article/what-happens-world-dying-winds.html
There are lots of clues of what is happening besides CO2 going up.
A warmer world is a less windy world.
I vividly remember watching St Louis TV news in the late 80’s, and Karen Foss bragging that STL had as many sunny days a year as Los Angeles.
Certainly not that way any more.
It is disturbing to see some folks making the mistake of comparing a forcing directly with earth temperature.
A forcing, i.e. TSI, a proxy such as SSN anomaly or, in this case, cloud cover, is a power thing while temperature change of a body with effective thermal capacitance is an energy thing. It is conceptually invalid to compare power to energy. To get an energy thing from a forcing (for legitimate comparison) it is necessary to account for the amount of time spent at each activity level. That, of course, is accomplished by taking the integral of the anomaly from some reference level. Another example of this type of mistake made by SS is shown here: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DF15dh8V0AAC0CY.jpg
“Clouds have a net average cooling effect on the earth’s climate. ”
It’s hard to say and the heating from incremental absorption and redirection back to the surface is about the same as the cooling from incremental reflection. Sometimes it’s more and sometimes it’s less. For example, incremental clouds over ice and snow can only warm the planet since there’s no compensating cooling from an increase in albedo.
Drought years raise the temperature and less cloud cover. At allIndia level 2002 and 2009 were drought years with 0.81 and 0.78% of average rainfall. The temperature raised by 0.7 and 0.9 oC.
In the case of northeast Brazil, I found a clear cut relationship between cube root of rainfall and evaporation and global solar radiation. Also published a paper on relationship between cloud cover and bright hours of Sunshine. All these indicate one thing that with the reducing cloud cover, radiation goes up and thus temperature follow it. These studies were published in 80s.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy