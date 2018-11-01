Climate change was bad for Neanderthal children in the Pleistocene! And so was the lead-poisoning!

Guest commentary by David Middleton
In addition to an email from Rush Holt encouraging me to vote in the midterm elections (I already voted against every Democrat on the ballot), The American Association for the Advancement of Science in America clued me into this fascinating article:
Neanderthal children shivered and suffered in ancient Europe
By Ann Gibbons Oct. 31, 2018 , 2:05 PM
Pity the poor Neanderthal mother: She had to nurse her children through colder winters and more illnesses than the mothers of most prehistoric modern humans in Europe, according to a new study of the teeth of two Neanderthal kids who lived 250,000 years ago in France. And both Neanderthal toddlers suffered from repeated lead exposure—the earliest known evidence of lead poisoning in members of the human family. The study offers a startlingly intimate view of the lives of ancient children.
The study is “mind blowing” because it gives such a detailed record of how harsh winters, the water supply, and nursing duration can influence growth in early childhood, says paleoanthropologist Leslea Hlusko of the University of California, Berkeley, who was not part of the team. The researchers “provide powerful insight into some of the most intimate moments of life—the relationship between the Neanderthal as a baby and its mama.”
Researchers have long known that Neanderthals, with their barrel chests and robust limbs, were well-adapted for survival in the frigid temperatures of Europe, where their fossils date back more than 400,000 years. But it’s been difficult to tie climate events to individual Neanderthals’ lives or even to specific fossil sites.
Now, researchers have shown the direct effects of climate on the lives of two young children…
[…]
Who would have guessed? Neanderthal children in Europe shivered and suffered during the penultimate Pleistocene glacial stage (ice age to non-geologists). Who could have possibly guessed that primitive human-ish children, with no adequate housing, would have been cold during the ICE AGE? Pleistocene glacial stages were only just about the coldest climates of the entire Phanerozoic Eon… With such low atmospheric CO2 levels that C3 plants were literally starving. The plight of the ice age Neanderthal children and C3 plants almost make Gorebal Warming and CO2 greening sound like good things. But the “experts” say otherwise.
Is there ever a time when climate change is good for children? Is there some child-friendly Goldilocks climate?
And why in the heck were Neanderthals poisoning their children with lead? They hadn’t invented guns back then. They didn’t need radiation shielding. No pencils. Did they decorate their caves with lead-based paints?
Repeated lead exposures during childhood in the two Neanderthals are the earliest such evidence in hominin remains. The intensity of lead signals in prominent bands exceeds levels elsewhere in the teeth by a factor of 10. These high and acute lead lines are indicative of short-term exposure from ingestion of contaminated food or water or inhalation from fires containing lead (27). Lead can also come from mothers’ milk (28), but the divergent patterns of barium and lead in Payre 6 and the acute lead bands in both individuals suggest that mothers’ milk was not the primary source of exposure. It is plausible that the lead in Payre 6 came from nonmilk liquids beginning at ~2.5 months of age, increasing with solid food consumption in the winter from 9 months of age and, again, in the late winter/early spring of the following year. At least two lead mines are located within 25 km of the site (29), consistent with estimates of routine foraging distances (11). Periods of lead exposure during the childhoods of these two French Neanderthals are remarkable, as biogenic lead bands were not apparent in the ~100-ka-old Belgian individual discussed above, and decades of research have shown that there is no safe level for lead in humans and other animals.
Lead exposures did not result in the formation of obvious developmental defects in the Payre Neanderthals’ enamel. We found a marked defect in Payre 6 coincident with a short-term barium elevation at approximately 701 days of age (Fig. 3, A and B). It appears that during the coldest time of winter, this young individual experienced heightened skeletal remineralization. Trace elements can be released into the bloodstream from skeletal stores, exemplified by the phenomenon of lead mobilization in parallel with calcium during human lactation (28). The pattern of acute barium elevation coincident with a developmental defect in Payre 6 is akin to that seen in captive rhesus macaques after they had ceased nursing (17). Several of these macaques lost weight during severe illnesses, mobilizing trace elements that had been stored in their bones, which were recorded in concurrently forming tooth enamel and dentine. While the Payre 6 individual appeared to have continued nursing throughout the disruption at ~701 days of age, the short spike in barium concentration and the presence of a strong enamel disruption are more consistent with acute illness and associated weight loss than a transient increase in maternal milk consumption.
The approach detailed here allows more robust explorations of Neanderthal paleobiology and prehistoric environmental conditions than conventional assessment of associated fauna or geological signatures (30). Broader applications may also help to clarify the purported relationship between climate variation and technological innovation in members of the genus Homo (1, 2). Although it is unclear whether and how cold stress or neurotoxicant exposure routinely affected the health of Neanderthals, scholars have noted the frequent occurrence of developmental defects in their teeth (23, 31). Several common explanations for these defects, including weaning stress and illness, can now be probed through developmentally informed barium mapping. While diagenetic modification may prohibit characterizations of teeth interred near naturally occurring barium sources, the quantification of diagenetically resistant oxygen isotopes provides complementary insights into the lives of young hominins.
Did Neanderthal mining practices cause the climate change that made their children shiver and suffer? Unfortunately the lead mine reference is from 1961, in French and I can’t find it. Presumably these were not Neanderthal mines. Just a notation that lead mines were within a standard Neanderthal commute from this archaeological resource play.
“Traditionally, people thought lead exposure occurred in populations only after industrialization, but these results show it happened prehistorically, before lead had been widely released into the environment,” said one of the study’s lead authors, Christine Austin, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Environmental Medicine and Public Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Our team plans to analyze more teeth from our ancestors and investigate how lead exposures may have affected their health and how that may relate to how our bodies respond to lead today.”
Read more at: https://phys.org/news/2018-10-earliest-exposure-year-old-neanderthal-teeth.html#jCp
If they only had a Neanderthal EPA to protect them from themselves and the ice age.
All sarcasm aside… It’s a very interesting paper!
References
McConnell, Joseph R., Andrew I. Wilson, Andreas Stohl, Monica M. Arienzo, Nathan J. Chellman, Sabine Eckhardt, Elisabeth M. Thompson, A. Mark Pollard, Jørgen Peder Steffensen. “Lead pollution recorded in Greenland ice indicates European emissions tracked plagues, wars, and imperial expansion during antiquity.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences May 2018, 201721818; DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1721818115
Smith, T.M. et al., “Wintertime stress, nursing, and lead exposure in Neanderthal children,” Science Advances (2018).
Featured Image
42 thoughts on “Climate change was bad for Neanderthal children in the Pleistocene! And so was the lead-poisoning!”
I can imagine someone getting poisoned by using cinnabar, a mercury ore, as decorative pigment, but lead?
Galena is a significant ore of lead and silver. Would be cool if we found some silver coins with images of Thag and Ack on them.
… drinking the water that trickles out of the crack in the back of the cave wall, rather than traipsing through the cold or distance to get to the stream flows?
(mercury may have been there as well, but it doesn’t show up in the teeth?)
Yes that would make the most sense. As a mother with a baby/small child would not want to take their child out into harsh weather if they could avoid it.
Artificial sweetener?
Neanderthalers were clearly too primitive to know to take the lead out of their gasoline.
How about uranium oxides, Tom? Indigenous peoples in the Americas also painted their faces with bright yellow and green uranium oxides. With the advantage of putting a scintillometer and dosimeter against a variety of uranium oxide types I can say the readings never got into the danger level, however. However, I did have a personal pocket dosimeter sound an overdose alarm on a commercial flight at high altitude and high south latitude. Wonder what future studies will say about pilots?
Mildly alkaline water passing through lead bearing ore will leach lead into the water. The same thing happened in Flint Michigan when they used untreated river water through lead pipes.
There is no need to blame any modern mechanism.
Other than speculative assumptions there is no way on earth to know whether the children were shivering due to weather events any more than we know whether their mother was ugly or even who their fathers were.
I’ve often wondered- what motivated prehistoric peoples to live in cold northern latitudes? Why didn’t they stay to the south? Was there some advantage I’m not seeing?
Certain areas of France and Spain became refugia for prehistoric people during glacial maxima.
Umm,
Maybe lions, hyenas, crocks, elephants, snakes, and mosquitoes 🙂
In exchange for wolves and bears. Hmm…
I seen that reply coming 🙂
They domesticated the wolves.
They were able to take advantage of an ecosystem that other humanoids could not take advantage of. In that regard, they were like any other animal population. Until recently, humans behaved exactly as Malthus predicted. With the advent of technology, the rules seem to have changed. In particular, we no longer breed like rabbits when the climate is good and starve to near extinction when the climate changes. We seem to have learned lessons from the plagues. link
Anyway, I would far prefer to live in a colder climate, rather than a warmer one. It must be my Neanderthal genes.
My guess its that they didn’t have boats to cross the Mediterranean, and they couldn’t swim across.
The ones who were on the other side fared better.
An interesting study
I would be curious how they determined that a child that lived 250,000 years ago was 701 days old instead of 801 or 601.
Also, they lived up to 400,000 years ago which means they not only lived through the Harsh glacial periods but also the much warmer inter-glacial periods.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/b/b8/Vostok_Petit_data.svg/1024px-Vostok_Petit_data.svg.png
This image from wiki of the last 4 cycles indicates that 400,000 years ago the earth was dropping into the glacial period. There were 3 subsequent inter-glacial periods (warmer than today) and 3 glacial periods prior to the demise of Neanderthal. Seems like perhaps they were far more robust than current pundits believe we are today. (end of the world)
Yep… Neanderthals did just fine until modern humans arrived in Europe.
David Middleton
Neanderthals are no longer with us, so it’s our fault………Again.
“Neanderthals are no longer with us, so it’s our fault………Again.” Not strictly true, as Neanderthal (and Denisovan) genes are often found admixed with homo sapiens sapiens genes. Randy bunch, the latter.
For example, Lizzie Warren?
Don’t forget, most none Africans(and some Africans) have Neanderthal or other archaic human DNA.
They didn’t go extinct, they just lost out to a bunch of sex maniacs???
What about those guys in the insurance ads?
“I’ll have the panko-crusted chicken with the mango chutney.”
“And I really don’t have much of an appetite, thanks.”
From ‘umble beginnings …
I really wanted to use the Geico cavemen, but I didn’t want to poke too much fun at this paper.
This provides an interesting counterpoint to the “think of your grandchildren!” shaming that alarmists throw at skeptics and just plain folks who don’t kowtow to doom and gloom claims.
I’d counter with “think of our great-ancestor children who lived miserable lives in the cold with lack of food, housing, and lead-poisoning”. Let’s make it warmer and the air cleaner today!
If the Neanderthals had only discovered coal instead of lead… LOL!
Your Fig 1 clearly shows the effects of large scale bombing/artillery during mechanized warfare.
I recall a reference to a tribe in the Papua New Guinea highlands that has very high blood lead levels … way above what the medical profession deems as safe.
“Traditionally, people thought lead exposure occurred in populations only after industrialization”
Did they forget about Roman times, where lead was used for water pipes? (the Latin word for lead, plumbum, is the root for plumbing-related words in English, BTW).
My best buddy’s first wife got stolen by a plum bum. 😎🧖♀️
There is a paper published at http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/0959683617693903 regarding pre-industrial environmental lead concentrations due to the smelting of gold ores during the Roman civilization of 300 BS to about 150 AD .. much higher environmental lead concentrations from sediments dated to that era in Europe than today, most likely transported via air emissions.
It’s likely that metal smelting going back to the earlierst Bronze age also resulted in certain areas of concentrated heavy metals contamination, which also likely was transported via air.
The reality was that “industry” began long before the “industrial era”. As soon as humans learned to smelt metals and make metal products, they were practicing industry. And polluted their environment, though on a much smaller scale than in the last 300 years.
Over at our friends PowerLineBlog.com, I was challenged by an anti-Tr__per to predict the House races aggregate outcome. My response: “The House, like future climate, is impossible to predict. That would be a multivariate nonlinear ensemble prediction with too many variables and unknown forcings.”
That last painting “The Skeletons Of Shanidar Cave” depicts the lifestyle the zero-tolerance anti-fossil-fuel lunatics declare mandatory “to save the children”.
To save our children from a lifetime of
overcoming obstacles
surviving adversity
adaptation to changing environments
we must save them from living a life period
I wonder if neanderthal boys had yet discovered flatulating into a fire and its pyrotechnic displays? That would constitute the earliest anthropological employment of methane as fuel.
😖🔥…😁
(I agree with David, in this midterm, a vote for a Dem is a vote for carbon taxation PDQ.) ❎🐘✔
Looked carefully at the Featured Image, but no sign of Raquel Welch. Sigh….
She was in 1,000,000 years BC. These Neanderthal kids came 752,000 years later.
Sorry. 747,782 years ago. Gotta be precise, even if not accurate.
The one bending over is actually Bo Derek. 🤩
An interesting look into our future without reliable energy.
Most likely they were using lead fillings at the time for cavities.
So this really sounded more like a phenomenon associated with where these particular kids grew up, close to areas where lead was abundant near the surface and contaminating their drinking supply. Not a problem that was prolific within the neanderthal population world wide. This problem would have been an issue for any ‘humans’ that lived near these high lead areas and not just a neanderthal thing. Was this near Flint?
I thought it took decades for lead to be a serious problem to those exposed during their life times?