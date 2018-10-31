Law enforcement climate schemers get exposed by TV ads

“LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR RENT”: GAO RELEASES 5 TV ADS RE: MERCENARY BLOOMBERG/AGs CLIMATE SCHEME
(Washington, DC) Climate Litigation Watch, a project of the public interest law firm Government Accountability & Oversight, P.C., has released new television ads running in five states, informing Marylanders, New Mexicans, Oregonians, Pennsylvanians and Virginians of recently unearthed details of their states’ attorneys general involvement in a national scheme to place privately funded special prosecutors in state AG offices to pursue issues of concern to the donor.
Each ad shows specific records obtained from each state, and cites to troubling aspects of the unprecedented arrangement, from New Mexico’s promise to use the privately funded prosecutors “to identify ‘pressure points’ on which litigation can be used to most effectively influence policy” on matters of concern to the donor — while the parties agreed to not draw media attention to their deal — to the apparent violations of state law in Oregon and Virginia.
By statute, these “Special Assistant Attorneys General” have the same authority as the AG; by agreement, they are expressly to pursue an ideological agenda, using the state’s top law enforcement office in a mercenary fashion, as a tool to investigate individuals, businesses and organizations who oppose that agenda.
The ads are based on a recent report, “Law Enforcement for Hire”, which cites to hundreds of source documents, many revealed for the first time and all obtained after more than two years of investigation, document requests and, in numerous cases, litigation. Citing to key records from each AG’s office, the exposés lay out the tie-ups between a “Center” funded by New York billionaire activist Michael Bloomberg, and various state AGs across the country. Each AG specifically requested the outside group provide attorney salaries and benefits, as well as other “services that may be available to your offices on individual matters”, including still more attorneys, and public relations advocacy, to “advance progressive…legal positions” on specific issues.
These arrangements cry out for legislative oversight of how law enforcement came to be used in this way, and how AGs could claim they had no relevant statutory professional responsibility limitations.
The ads can be seen on YouTube or ClimateLitigationWatch.org
Maryland http://climatelitigationwatch.org/video-law-enforcement-for-rent-in-maryland/
New Mexico http://climatelitigationwatch.org/video-law-enforcement-for-rent-in-new-mexico/
Oregon http://climatelitigationwatch.org/video-law-enforcement-for-rent-in-oregon/
Pennsylvania http://climatelitigationwatch.org/video-law-enforcement-for-rent-in-pennsylvania/
Virginia http://climatelitigationwatch.org/video-law-enforcement-for-rent-in-virginia/
30 thoughts on “Law enforcement climate schemers get exposed by TV ads”
It may be that the court of public opinion will convict said special AG’s.
People outside America may wonder why the TV ads. The AGs are up for election on Nov. 6.
Elected AGs are a blessing and a curse. It makes them explicitly political creatures on the one hand. On the other hand it means they can be removed at the next election. Some people think it’s a harmful practice. link
American politicians spend an obscene amount of time fundraising. link Would you rather have your AG working at her job or would you rather have her spending half her time raising funds for the next election?
I’d rather have him doing his job, but if he doesn’t raise funds for his election he soon won’t be able to do it.
Why can’t the US elect people who are meant to be political, and employ permanent staff for jobs that are meant to be non-political? That’s the way the UK does it….
That’s the way Australia, Canada, New Zealand & Ireland do it; in all these countries such officials are not elected.
The USA is way out on it’s own with elected police chiefs, Atourny generals, judges etc.
That is the reason. Note that this does not eliminate the possibility of “bad” heads of law enforcement, any more than it eliminates the possibility of “bad” law makers – but it reduces the incidence, and allows for their removal.
Do you really think that an appointed bureaucrat Attorney General would not be abusing his or her office exactly in this manner, if appointed by a follower of the Climate Change Cult? I don’t – and would have no means of removing them from that office.
it’s a hangover from the day of the spoils system as I understand it. Britain outlawed this practice of the winner basically getting to set the rules with nepotism in employment being accepted.
Not every system in the world is fair or just, they all have strengths and weaknesses and are in different stages of ebb and flow.
In Oz we have political appointees mixed in with ordinary bureaucrats in various departments and positions, generally the political appointees go if there’s a change in government but not always – the downside for us is the ministers seem to have largely outsourced their jobs to these same bureaucrats and once they’re entrenched and writing their own rules (euphemistically referred to as policies) there’s eff all anyone can do to get rid of them.
By way of example our WA police have been caught on many occasions breaking the law – their response is to use their granted powers to fine tune the laws to suit themselves and retrospectively cover their butts.
The first example that came to mind as I write is regarding speed cameras – the overarching law is all measuring devices must by law be checked and calibrated by Weights and Measures.. when an employee of that branch contested a ticket it was revealed the police radars had never been calibrated.. certainly not by W&M – by law all prior traffic infringements should have been binned but what happened? yup – the Minister had granted them sufficient power to make changes to the law and so they did – now ALL police radar are deemed calibrated whether they are or not, W&M jurisdiction has been waived, and no matter what devices, GPS, evidence you present in your defense, the law deems these radars 100% accurate and unable to be challenged – this was also made retroactive to ensure no fines had to be returned – so yeah, the power pole caught doing 120kph was legally doing so in spite of all evidence to the contrary.
So AG’s you can vote out versus entrenched public servants – not sure which is the greater evil :/
Now there is a list of bent countries, including my native country, the racketeering operation called “Ireland”, which is essentially an EU vassal state
Doesn’t matter if their positions are political or not, the people are, and are selected for their connections and or politics anyway
heck, now the British Army are throwing people out for liking the wrong public figures
Appointing judges does not solve the problem, especially if there is no transparency in the process.
Canadian federally-appointed Justices are apparently appointed as rewards for fundraising and other services to the leading political parties. These Justices are remarkably incompetent and corrupted, and have little apparent knowledge of the most basic elements of Rule of Law, such as
– Innocent Until Proven Guilty
– The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms
– Human Rights and Gender Neutrality
– The Rights of Children
THE DISGRACEFUL SUPREME COURT OF CANADA CASE R. v. RYAN (2013 SCC 3):
The following describes the extreme incompetence and corruption of Canadian Federal Courts.
This note is from an eminent Canadian legal scholar – on the Extreme Bias and Incompetence of Canada’s Supreme Court:
“The rot starts at the top! [Canadian Supreme Court] Justice Abella once opined that women are victims in 90-95% of domestic violence incidents. That is the level of ignorance and bias you are up against when you go to court on something like this. This is the court that thinks that it is too much of a hardship to put a woman through a second trial after she hired an undercover cop to put a contract on her husband’s life… R. v. Ryan [2013 SCC 3]. ”
NOTES ON CANADIAN SUPREME COURT CASE R. VS RYAN (2013 SCC 3):
https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/12807/index.do?r=AAAAAQAJUiB2LiBSeWFuAQ
The Supreme Court ruled that it was too much of a hardship to put Mrs. Ryan through a second trial after she hired an undercover RCMP officer to murder her husband. The court ruled that she had no choice but to kill, due to “duress” because she falsely claimed that she was abused. The court also falsely criticized the RCMP for not protecting her. Other than Mrs. Ryan’s false testimony, which was accepted as true without any credible evidence by judges at all three levels of court, no evidence was provided that her husband was violent.
A subsequent major public investigation exonerated the RCMP and showed that Mr. Ryan was not violent. Mrs. Ryan was the violent partner.
Justice Beverly McLachlin, who was Chief Justice for the R. vs. Ryan debacle, has since retired from the SCC and is practising international law.
Allan
I wonder if that ‘international’ law includes climate science. He seems an appropriate IPCC candidate.
Hello HotScot,
I hope you are well and are prepared for this winter – my friends at Weatherbell say it will be very cold in Eastern North America – not sure how that bodes for the UK, but my guess is cold there too.
Former Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin was appointed to Hong Kong’s Highest Court in 2018.
The extremist flaws in R. v. Ryan 2013 SCC 3 were entirely predictable and avoidable:
1. The majority of SCC Justices simply believed the blatant lies of Mrs. Ryan, a sociopath, without checking their veracity. They ignored Rules of Evidence and common sense. Perhaps they accepted the imbecilic meme “Just believe the woman”.
2. Even if Mrs. Ryan was severely abused, which was NOT true, giving people the right to hire assassins to kill their abusive partners is recommending a breakdown in Rule of Law. This too is obviously wrong.
Regarding point 2, consider the scenario of a henpecked man with an abusive wife – will having her “whacked” become the new norm? Or when a man fails to take out the trash, will he be hacked to pieces by his beloved?
BTW, the Silver Bullet Scam is alive and well in the UK as well as Canada. Is it true that your PM Theresa May supports the “Just believe the woman” meme? Without wishing to be too pejorative, that meme is not just false, it is dangerous lunacy.
I am all for gender equality and all that, but do we have to give almost unlimited power to people who are demonstrably incompetent, and possibly batsh!t crazy?
Best, Allan
It’s for the same reason for First Past The Post elections; at leqst you can kick the bums out, which much more difficult with PR. Many here in Canada wish for elected judges as they have now become the defacto government with the Parliament differing to Judicial fiat on a host of issues. They have become above the elected government.
Canada has the notwithstanding clause. That means that if a judge finds legislation unconstitutional, the government can pass new legislation that invokes the notwithstanding clause. The legislation lasts five years and then lapses or has to be passed again. It’s wonderful protection against activist judges.
There was recently a case in Ontario where an activist judge made a decision that made no sense legally. It really surprised all the experts. The government was about to invoke the notwithstanding clause but an appeal court made that unnecessary. link
Scary stuff, and shades of a possible totalitarian future coming to a country near you. If Hillary would have been elected, I am sure this would have been on the national drawing board right now. Especially for everything related to climate change. It is already de facto in academia and media right now, except we don’t get prosecuted here for it yet by having any dissenting facts or opinion. But the powers that be do and have, all over the world, prosecuted people for much less, for anything they wanted. The founding of America was supposed to put an end to all this. Basic First Amendment. I guess we will all be on trial for our comments here in the future…based upon the future Retroactivity Act.
The five links don’t work on my phone. Please redo.
Please buy an android phone.
Are there other sorts?
JF
They don’t work on my computer either.
WOW!!!
Why is it that I come to think about the KGB from the former USSR, when I read this article?
Because corrupting the legal system is something the USSR did well.
The oligarchs seeking to run America are not doing this to advance America but rather to make themselves richer.
Are there other sorts?
JF
Oops, sorry.
(While I’m here, the GWPF lecture by Richard Lindzen is worth watching.)
A link would help…
DuckDuckGo is your friend:
Carl Friis-Hansen
Brilliant! Thank you.
Uniquely, what Richard Lindzen does, without trivialising the science of the earth’s climate system, is to explain it in layman’s terms.
His explanation of the political exploitation and the bizarre shift of the wealthy elite from capitalism to socialism are also nicely illustrated.
The GWPF however, do have a problem with their recording of these lectures. If an image is projected onto their screen it must be visible to those of us viewing it remotely. The guest lecturer must also be provided the equipment to use the images in their lecture. Richard Lindzen didn’t even have a pointer. This is not unusual.
We try again, somehow the actual link did not go through.
DuckDuckGo is your friend:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YChDGFC1xKs
Titled Professor Richard Lindzen Climate Lecture 8th Oct 2018
The Russians did it!
Re the comment in the article: “this is OUTRAGEOUS!”
If true, this situation is much more than “Outrageous”.
This is the subversion of the Law through bribery – this is serious criminal conduct, the destruction of Rule of Law, the very basis of national prosperity and personal security.
Excerpt from the article:
“Citing to key records from each AG’s office, the exposés lay out the tie-ups between a “Center” funded by New York billionaire activist Michael Bloomberg, and various state AGs across the country. Each AG specifically requested the outside group provide attorney salaries and benefits, as well as other “services that may be available to your offices on individual matters”, including still more attorneys, and public relations advocacy, to “advance progressive…legal positions” on specific issues.
For the word “progressive” above, read “Marxist”. Progressives follow a Marxist agenda, but many are just too stupid to realize it.
In my opinion, the above conduct is treason.
AI judges might be useful, with a real judge having to explain why any decision was changed. Here is an example: AI judge convicts pipeline vandals, because there is no law that allows damage to pipelines, any attempt to reverse the decision exposes overreach.
