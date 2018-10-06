Claim: Judge Kavanaugh’s Adherence to Rule of Law Will Impede Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Greens are worried Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court will impede their efforts to stretch Congressional mandates beyond their original intent.
What Brett Kavanaugh on Supreme Court Could Mean for Climate Regulations
Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee has a history of opposing regulations Congress didn’t explicitly authorize. That could be a problem for greenhouse gas policies.
BY MARIANNE LAVELLE
OCT 6, 2018
In his dozen years on the federal appeals court that hears the most disputes over government regulatory power, Judge Brett Kavanaugh compiled an extensive record of skepticism toward the government’s powers to act on climate change.
In particular, while Kavanaugh has repeatedly voiced the belief that global warming is a serious problem, he challenged the argument that Congress has given the Environmental Protection Agency authority to do something about it.
“Judge Kavanaugh isn’t anti-environmental, but he tends to be anti-agency,” said Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University. “He’s often struck down regulation that he didn’t think Congress had authorized explicitly enough. He reads statutory authority very narrowly and that is a major concern for things like the Clean Power Plan,” President Barack Obama’s signature climate initiative.
Kavanaugh articulated his narrow reading of the law during oral arguments in September 2016 on the Clean Power Plan. Kavanaugh said the Clean Air Act was “a thin statute” to support the rule, likening the program for reining in carbon emissions from electric power plants to President George W. Bush’s post-9/11 move to detain a suspected enemy combatant without due process—an effort that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional.
“War is not a blank check,” Kavanaugh said. “Global warming is not a blank check, either, for the president.”
What a disaster for the green movement. How will activists regulators ever achieve anything, if they have to keep asking Congress to sanction their efforts?
26 thoughts on "Claim: Judge Kavanaugh's Adherence to Rule of Law Will Impede Climate Action"
I’ve searched and searched … but cannot find the Article in the Constitution which cedes regulatory powers to a Bureau of unelected bureaucrats … Deep state socialist embeds … using the cover of “the environment” … to cripple industrial America.
Kenji,
Much mischief has been worked under bogus interpretations of the Commerce Clause.
The administrative state fears that its swamp will be drained by originalist justices.
Today’s swamp creatures may soon go the way of Paleozoic swamp sharks:
+100!
That us total BS about the commerce clause. There is hardly any commerce today that is intrastate. This is not the 1790’s. Almost all commerce today is global and not even interstate. That is such legal fiction in today’s world. A narrow reading of the commerce clause primarily serves to protect large multinational corporations from responsibility.
The founding fathers, the guys who wrote the constitution, ridiculed the notion that the commerce clause was intended to justify wide powers for the federal government.
In their words, if the commerce clause could be used as widely as many pro-government types wanted to, then that would mean that the rest of the constitution was meaningless.
Perhaps maybe some sanity will prevail in DC. I’m not holding my breath but it could happen.
I.E. the Constitution be Damned! Gia is too important,
Fancy that. a judge who will strike down bad law and send it back to Congress for redrafting whatever is the World coming to?
“Claim: Judge Kavanaugh’s Adherence to Rule of Law Will Impede Climate Action”
Translation – “Judge Kavanaugh’s Adherence to Rule of Law Will Impede our Ability to Steal Money from the Taxpayers”
With a healthy respect for a separation of logical domains, he adheres to The Constitution and the laws of Nature. That said, carbon credits will still be available for purchase. Caveat emptor.
Only if Congress approves a law for carbon credits, and the President signs the bill into law.
Agency created carbon credits? Bye bye!
Nor will certain states be able to force their will and carbon credits upon other states.
Leftists won’t be in such a big hurry to go to the court and have their judges legislate from the bench. It will be time to go to the courts and have them dismantle everything that Obama built.
Well, Michael Hart, Director of the Michael Hart Institute for calling Out Global Warming Bullshitters at the University of Central English Nettles, says that Michael Gerrard is full of it. There. I win.
A government that doesn’t have the power to do anything those who run it want.
A liberals worst nightmare.
And all of those activist judges who “interpret law to fit their activist needs.
Kiss their deranged decisions, stays and re-impowered laws goodbye!
It’s nice to have legal stability back, instead of judicial activists changing the law anytime they please.
Now, it is time to start impeaching activist judges!
Judge Kavanaugh was pretty obviously the victim of an orchestrated, deliberate, political hit job. The timing of the allegations was far from coincidental. It gives one an idea of how important the Democrat party considers this appointment. I shudder to think of the back room deals that took place for both the Democrats and the Republicans.
Activist judges are poisonous to democracy. They’re what the Democrat party wants because they will twist the constitution to mean whatever suits the left. With Kavanaugh’s appointment, we have dodged a bullet.
Everybody get use to saying Justice Kavanaugh.
Feinstein should resign.
Glad he noticed.
Winning!
Endangerment fraud must be eliminated. It’s Orwellian excess to validate a “science” simply based on policy wishes. CO2 isn’t a “pollutant”.
CO2 is a “pollutant”, endangerment finding is fraud and excess government.
Let’s hope that Associate Justice Judge Kavanaugh reigns in the worst of the activist unaccountable, unelected leftist agenda that some of the lower courts are trying to exercise by fiat in their domain of influence. We saw what this did to the EPA when they had a free hand to lord over so many people and industries without any actual regard to evidence, process, or results. When that abuse of process happens, especially in the hinterland where much of the wealth of the country is produced, there is a back lash by voters which is exactly what happened in the election of 2016. Don’t be surprised or blame anybody when somebody like Trump gets elected because of it, especially when the previous 8 years were effectively mismanaged, both domestically but also internationally on the world stage. The Middle East and the South China Sea are just two examples of such a magnitude of neglectful mismanagement since 2008, that it now will take a generation to fix and maybe a world war, if indeed the genie can be stuffed back in the bottle.
It is essential that we operate within the rule of law and know the ground rules and they don’t change by some interpretation by a single judge or Jr. appellant court somewhere. We see this same pattern of behaviour in bureaucracies and agencies that think they have free reign to run roughshod over anything they like, not matter what the consequences. The majority has now spoken in appointing Judge Kavanaugh today whether some like it or not. Let’s hope that the rest of the process with the other two branches of Government can get their house in order and establish a vision and pathway to long term success without tearing themselves apart in the process. But if they do, then hopefully the Supreme Court can still rule wisely within the confines of the Constitution.
There is a deep (very deep) connection between the Democrat’s (and by extension George Soros and Tom Steyer) attempts to stop Brett Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court and the Climate Green Blob fits of derangement over Trump.
The histrionics these past 2 weeks have been far more than most people realize.
1. It was far, far more than just an abortion/pro-life issue.
2. It was far more than just public unions getting told union membership by public employees couldn’t be mandatory.
3. It was far more than the feeble worries of #METOO, or #EXXONKNEW.
George Soros and Tom Steyer, the guys who directly paid for all those Congress protests this week against Judge Kav, could give a rat’s patootie about those 3 things. They are in it for the money of a hobbled, socialist US economy.
This was about the Trillion$ of dollars of economic re-distribution; about crushing oil and nat gas drilling and production with onerous regulations; and most importantly about continuing generous tax credits for renewable wind and solar — all under the guise of “Climate Action.”
Action that could only happen in the US by Presidential Executive Order and EPA fiat, and then affirmed by a liberal Supreme Court, using Living Constitution doctrine, to apply the Big Brother rubber stamp to that bureaucratic overreach.
But the Democrats and their puppet masters are not finished with destroying the US.
In California, every Republican and Independent voter should “hold their nose” and vote for Kevin de León to get rid of Senator Diane Feinstein and send a message to every Democrat that that kind of bad behavior these last 4 weeks cost her her legacy and her Senate seat.
The Clean Power Plan is not valid under the Clean Air Act. That’s why an injunction was issued in Scalia’s last act.