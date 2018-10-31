NASA satellite spots weird fire in the middle of the Atlantic

The cause? A strange radiation anomaly over the Atlantic ocean.
The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite captured this night image of the South Atlantic. The red dot several hundred kilometers off the coast of Brazil is a thermal anomaly—an area of Earth’s surface flagged by the satellite as being unusually warm. Of the thousands of thermal anomalies that VIIRS detects each night, the vast majority are caused by fires.
“But obviously a fire isn’t burning in the middle of the ocean,” said Patricia Oliva, a scientist at Universidad Mayor who helped develop a fire detection algorithm for VIIRS when she was at the University of Maryland.
Large image without annotation is here Image date: July 14, 2017
Natural gas flares also trigger thermal anomalies, but they are only found in shallow waters near the coast. Volcanic activity can light up the satellite as well, but there are no volcanoes anywhere near this area.
“It is almost certainly SAMA,” Oliva said, using an acronym for the South Atlantic Magnetic Anomaly. This weakness in Earth’s magnetic field, centered over South America and the South Atlantic, allows one of Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts—zones of energetic particles trapped by the magnetic field—to dip closer to the atmosphere. As a result, much of South America and part of the South Atlantic Ocean get an extra dose of radiation.
While the atmosphere blocks most high-energy particles, and they do not cause problems at the surface, there are enough of them in the space close to Earth to cause issues for the electronics systems of spacecraft. The International Space Station has extra shielding because of SAMA, and the Hubble Space Telescope powers down its science instruments when it passes through the region.
In the case of VIIRS, there are enough energetic particles zipping around in the atmosphere around South America that the highly-sensitive radiometer detects some of them. In fact, the team developing the VIIRS active fire data product was surprised at how often the particles showed up as fires when they first began to process the data.
“Each night, the sensor was detecting several dozen thermal anomalies over the Atlantic Ocean in places that didn’t make sense,” said Wilfrid Schroeder, the principal investigator for the VIIRS active fire product. The scientists were aware of this type of anomaly because researchers working with NASA’s MODIS sensor and the European Space Agency’s Advanced Along Track Scanning Radiometer (ATSR) satellite had encountered it. But the VIIRS team did not anticipate picking up on so many spurious fire signals.
Their response was to build a series of filters into their active fire algorithm and remove false signals in this region. Suspicious thermal anomalies that are especially weak, over the ocean, and short-lived—all signs that they were caused by SAMA instead of a real fire—get removed by the algorithm.
But occasionally a stray SAMA pixel still slips through the filters. “We see probably one or two of these spurious fire detections a night, but remember that is in comparison to the thousands of real thermal anomalies satellite detects each night,” said Schroeder. “False fires detections are quite rare.”
“In developing an algorithm like this for a global data product, we had to find a balance. If we are too aggressive with our filtering, there is a risk that we will remove real fires from the data record,” said Oliva. “I don’t think people realize that most satellite data products go through a whole battery of calibration and validation tests to address issues like this.”
NASA Earth Observatory image by Lauren Dauphin, using VIIRS day-night band data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership. Story by Adam Voiland.
That means the satellites get an extra dose as they orbit above those regions. That affects the instruments and causes false alarms.
The folks who build the satellites are really expert at what they do. They are aware of most of the instrument errors and have ways to compensate. What this story highlights is that there are errors that are hard to get around. That’s why you always take instrument readings with a grain of salt … always.
So if I were on a boat at a strong SAMA point in the southern Atlantic Ocean, would I personally be able to feel anything? — i.e. Would the temperature actually become warmer in that area compared to surrounding areas, or are the energetic particles trapped by the magnetic field at an elevation higher than the surface of the ocean?
No…. It’s effecting the equipment on the Satellite as it passes through the extra radiation in orbit… None of it is reaching the surface.
Nope, only sensitive equipment meant to be looking for energized radiation can detect theses spurious signals. They are essentially false positive returns.
You, on the surface would be complete unaware and unaffected by this “noise”.
If however, this phenomena is hyped and exaggerated to where “secret police” get involved your wallet WILL be adversely effected.
I think it means the increased level of radiation in the vicinity of the satellite causes the sensor readings to be higher than anticipated for the actual temperatures.
The article confuses the reader by claiming that the particles are “in the atmosphere”:
To put this in a metric perspective, the NPP satellite is in a sun-synchronous polar orbit, about 518 miles above the Earth. Technically, this is inside the Earth’s ionosphere (max 600 miles), so one could indeed claim that it is “zipping about in the atmosphere”, since the ionosphere happens to be one the upper layers of the atmosphere.
But that would be very misleading, because the atmosphere in this region is exceedingly thin, virtually a vacuum, and is “home” to a lot of artificial satellites. The ISS, for example, orbits at 250 miles above the Earth, and is in no (immediate) danger from atmospheric friction.
The main point is that the inner van Allen radiation belts, which are usually above 600 miles, dip down to less than 200 miles at this magnetic anomaly. So the NPP satellite can be exposed to highly energetic electrons and photons in this region. (And also the ISS is exposed, but has additional shielding to protect the astronauts)
Bottom line: it is unwanted signal received by NPP/VIIRS in the IR spectrum. Noise.
The red dot several hundred kilometers off the coast of Brazil is a thermal anomaly—an area of Earth’s surface flagged by the satellite as being unusually warm.
But occasionally a stray SAMA pixel still slips through the filters. “We see probably one or two of these spurious fire detections a night, but remember that is in comparison to the thousands of real thermal anomalies satellite detects each night,” said Schroeder. “False fires detections are quite rare.”
