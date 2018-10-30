Climate Scientists Invading Children’s Games to “Answer Questions” on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate scientists are thrilled they have found a way to bypass parents and schools, and talk directly to the children of strangers via the internet.
Scientists are playing Fortnite to talk to kids about climate change
POSTED TUE 30 OCT 2018, 6:45PM
Stephen Stockwell
After hearing an 11 year-old’s Fortnite video got more views than a climate change lecture, Henri Drake had an idea.
A red haired cowgirl grabs a submachine gun from a building and as she runs away from the oncoming storm, the player in control starts talking about the impact CFC emissions have on global warming.
“We basically have since banned those materials… but we found out last year that the concentration of these gases in the atmosphere is increasing again.”
The cowgirl is Henri Drake, a casual gamer and climate scientist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and the game is Fortnite, a crazy popular multiplayer shooter game.
It’s a strange mix, but by creating the ClimateFortnite Twitch channel Henri is hoping to use the games popularity to explain global warming and climate policy to a wider audience.
He’s not going it alone, there’s other scientists either playing with him or just hanging around to answer the questions thrown out by viewers. Scientists like Chris, a masters student at Boston University, who is on hand to field a question about the Paris climate agreement thrown out at the start of one game.
…
Right place, right time.
This climate Q&A stream almost started by accident. A few months ago, when playing Fortnite in his PhD downtime, Henri Drake saw a tweet from climate scientist Katharine Heyhoe about how her son’s gaming vids were getting heaps more views than her lectures.
“I put two and two together and figured I could stream it on twitch,” Herni tells Hack.
Even though ClimateFortnite is still fresh it feels pretty well received.
“Part of the gaming community really likes it,” Henri said.
I get a lot of kids who are scared about what climate change means for their future, they come on and like being able to ask their question directly to an expert.”
…
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/programs/hack/climate-scientists-playing-fortnite-sicience-communication/10448388
Fornite is a massive first person shooter multiplayer game, where kids get to create 3D characters and interact with large numbers of other kids online.
What do you guys think? Personally I have a big problem with random adults deliberately seeking unsupervised access to the children of strangers so they can proselytise their climate faith without the permission of parents. I don’t think Henri Drake and his friends are intentionally doing anything wrong, but this violates my sense of boundaries, of appropriate behaviour in a big way.
fight fire with fire. Create skeptic players. Ask them for data. Let the kids see that data matters.
Perhaps simply create your own fortnight character and begin killing off all those characters you run into who are spouting AGW/CACA nonsense or reporting them for spouting foul untruths and get them banned
Don’t worry, anyone trying to talk ‘climate change’ during the game will instantly identify themselves as a weirdo – and be blocked to prevent further communication. No one, not even kids, wants to hear that BS during their leisure time.
Yeah, anyone who starts a plonking sermon on such a site would not get a welcome reception.
My kids know not to talk to strangers, even in video games. They have their friend lists, and stick to that.
I’ll double check with them tonight to insure that they are still following the rules.
I would like to know if these “experts” are doing this ‘important’ work on their own time, or while being paid. I sure hope tax dollars are not paying these people to play Fortnight.
When I worked with the world’s largest computer company, and was in charge of “Cool Things” on the website of the Olympic Games, one of my many functions was “Children’s Protection Advocate”. This basically consisted of preventing the company, and any one else, from capturing and storing the email addresses of children or trying to use children’s features for advertising or gain.
It is morally wrong for adults to be masquerading as children in order to propagandize them about anything. It is particularly wrong for them to use this propaganda to attempt to frighten the children even further about something that is not a threat to them in present time (if ever).
It is questionable if children should be playing multiplayer internet games which involve shooting and killing indiscriminately.
I am particularly worried about “adults who would be found playing online multi-player first person shooter games” giving our children advice or information about ANYTHING. Such persons are extremely unlikely to be the type of people I would ask to advise children.
(with apologies to players of online shooter games — my apology doesn’t change my opinion above, however.)
Well said Kip. I think it is disgusting of them to do this.
+10!
The left is indoctrinating the whole world…as if schools, magazines, media, everything on the internet
Try going to any online forum about anything….gardening…..10 people will come on and quote skeptical science word for word
If Fortnite were marketed as being exclusively for minors I wouldn’t think this is appropriate. But is that really the case? Searching on-line I could only find demographics for adult Fortnite players, only 2/3rds of which are 18-24. What proportion of the total audience are minors?
Besides, isn’t the interaction really in the twitch channel, not in the game itself? Someone voluntarily seeking out a ClimateTwitch channel, even if under 18, should have an idea what they’re exposing themselves to.
I’m not sure there’s anything to be upset about here, other than thinking that the likes of Hayhoe are actually good sources for reliable information about AGW impacts and policies.
And what portion of those are lying about their age to be able to play without adult intervention?
I don’t think Henri Drake and his friends are intentionally doing anything wrong…I do big time
If nothing else, they are using a kids game to push their agenda…without identifying themselves as adults pushing an agenda….
Broken climate science is leaking into all forms of entertainment and education along with other broken concepts. I blame a heavily biased media that repeats the same lies over and over until people start to believe them. Alarmists of all stripes would have no traction whatsoever if not for this effective technique and lies that trigger a strong emotional response are very effective at convincing about half of the population. To be clear, the media isn’t to blame for the lies, just for propagating them without proper due diligence as their bias rationalizes proper due diligence as meaning to get information from only one side.
Diabolical: Defending an indefensible position is a core behavior of humankind. I remember an old WOR New York all night radio show by the Amazing Randi. Randi spent his off-stage time debunking fraudulent opportunistic mental spoon-bending magicians like Geller. His program consisted of describing confirmation bias as it related to the newly incorporated New York Mets. Seriously, Randi observed once a person takes a public position that person will defend it to the grave. We might as well quit if they get to the kids.
I arranged to speak to the Toronto District School Board about “An Inconvenient Truth” which was shown in all the schools. They put me off and delayed until they offered 3 minutes in their schedule 3 months ahead. I quit trying.
Those who advocate ruthless indoctrination will use any method and platform available to achieve their goals.
Desperate people do desperate things, no matter how silly they are.
The media, Disney for example, give our kids a warped vision of reality. link Some folks insist that video games have a pernicious effect. link
On the other hand … culture is very sticky. A study of CEO performance showed that CEOs with certain national backgrounds outperformed others. The Poles did better than the Irish for instance. The surprising thing is that the effect lasted as many as six generations after immigration to America. link
The media don’t have nearly the effect on our kids that some folks warn us about. Attempting to infiltrate a video game seems to me like a high effort low reward activity.
Sockpuppetry, creeping near children and being dull conversationalists.
These people fulfil every negative stereotype about scientists.
Which is OK as most climate scientists aren’t really doing science in the first place.
No Pressure!
https://youtu.be/FS5CH-Xc0co
There is a problem with Fortnite
Add identity theft and cyber bullying to a search of this game.
The fact that this game is dealing will two groups of predators shows the mind set of these “climate scientist”
People who play games online are not there to be lectured.
In my view this is cyber bulling, it is no different then pursue someone from one room to another to force them to accept whatever their political or social views are. It is stalking.
michael
It sounds to me that the fake gamers are creating a video of their fake game play. Then posting that video amongst other Fortnite game videos.
I doubt any kid will watch the video for more than a few seconds. None will watch the entire video.
Deluded activists masquerading as kids do not count.
Once the word gets out, kids will avoid these videos just by spotting who made it or who posted it.
Yes, it is very creepy and definitively unethical.
His channel has 733 followers (this is nothing on twitch) People streaming the Fortnite game alone attracts 32,096,069 Followers on Twitch.
with only 3581 channel views it’s surprising the channel is “affiliated” (which activates monetisation i.e. paid for subscriptions & adverts) this is only usually given to streamers with much higher viewerships, indicating Twitch has given them some sort of preferential treatment.
Anyone streaming Fortnite who isn’t a) good at the game b) streaming it for the sole purpose of attracting followers, gets known as a click-bait streamer pretty quickly, and avoided. Twitch is primarily a gamers platform.
You can view a video of his latest stream on the channel link above, it’s rubbish, the few answers he gave to viewers seemed full of doom hubris to me.
I suspect it’ll be ignored, or eventually get trolled to death, i.e. so many people will be breaking Twitch terms of service in the chat it’ll become too much of a moderation burden.
Some streamers have been banned from twitch because they became a target of “swatting” i.e. viewers research the home address/location of the streamer, make up some ruse to get a SWAT team to visit them while live on air (search twitch swatting on youtube, it’s quite a big problem). If his stream becomes popular with trolls it’ll be something he will have to watch out for.
This will be as big a failure as the chappadoodle rescue in Fortnite.
No, No, No, this approach is ALL wrong, Ghesh! Repeat after me…’scared’ is GOOD…asking ‘questions’ is BAD. Gottit!!! We alarmists have worked diligently for decades to achieve both scared and uninformed. Now you have gone and wrecked everything!