If Dems win the House, ‘climate committee’ will return – seeking energy taxes

by Mike Bastasch
Should Democrats win control of the House this election, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi will ask her caucus to create a select committee on climate change similar to the now-defunct panel behind the failed effort to pass cap-and-trade legislation.
Pelosi said the committee would “‘prepare the way with evidence’ for energy conservation and other climate change mitigation legislation,” she told The New York Times in an interview released Wednesday.
“Pelosi said it was clearly still needed to educate the public about the impact of more frequent extreme weather events,” TheNYT reported of Pelosi’s interview remarks.
Pelosi wants a committee similar to the Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming that stood from 2007 to 2011. Then-Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ed Markey chaired the committee, which spearheaded the effort to pass cap-and-trade legislation.
Markey’s cap-and-trade bill passed the House in 2009, but it failed to get enough support from moderate Senate Democrats. Cap-and-trade opponents successfully labeled the effort as an energy tax, since it would have raised gas and electricity prices.
Republicans disbanded the committee shortly after winning the 2010 election.
The defeat of Markey’s cap-and-trade bill pushed Democrats off the issue for years, relying on the Obama administration to implement a climate agenda through executive actions.
However, with President Donald Trump in the White House, a Democratic House would likely propose legislation aimed at fighting man-made global warming. Democrats have already said they would make global warming a major priority if they retake the House this election.
Democrats are keen to use House committees’ powers to push subsidies for green energy and even cap-and-trade or a carbon tax.
It’s more ignorant socialist nonsense; science-free, evidence-free.
There is such corruption of data and deliberate scare tactics being used by those who make a steady income from this global fraud. Some politicians have fallen for this notably the mentally deficient Al Gore, and sheeple like Biden and that hopeless low IQ J. Kerry and Obama as well. Thank heavens for Preside t Trump and advisors who have seen through the scam.
Energy conservation is not a bad policy.
Energy conservation is a good policy – except when it is deployed by the Left as way to achieve the de-industrialisation of western economies and advance the UN’s agenda of creating an unelected, unaccountable, socialist-marxist global government.
Energy conservation for thee but not for me say the elites:
Three flights in one day to announce his carbon tax plan, lecture little people about using less fossil fuels and collect money from wealthy donors.
http://www.smalldeadanimals.com/index.php/2018/10/24/how-green-is-justins-footprint/
I’ll put a “Like” on that. However, I don’t think it’s up to the federal government to impose a one-size-fits-all policy on the entire nation.
The government has no business legislating or funding energy conservation. If individuals or businesses want to save energy as a way of saving money over time, they are free to do so. Spending $2 to save $1 worth of energy is bad policy.
A tax on energy has been in the works for decades:
https://www.heritage.org/environment/report/carters-energy-program
It is simply another attempt to raise taxes that will hit those at the bottom of the economic scale the hardest. But it’s cooked up by the ignorant to be foisted on the most vulnerable and least able to afford it.
It’s time to give some of these self-absorbed politicos the heave-ho.
Quite right too, humanity is getting too big for its boots, it’s far worse than previously thought
BBC:The world has seriously underestimated the amount of heat soaked up by our oceans over the past 25 years, researchers say.
No more beef? Five things you can do to help stop rising global temperatures
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-46046067
But where did the energy go? Sea level rise has been pretty tepid for the last 2-3 years. If this were true, how would the world be. So to make up for the increased ocean warming missing volume has Antarctica been growing ice as well as Greenland? Someone has to be wrong.
Didn’t you read the latest? There is enormous heat hiding in the ocean. ( No telling what happened to thermal expansion ) Well, it could be the deformed sea floor, no wait, it’s something else, or maybe it’s the oceans becoming more acidic.
AGW has the most idiotic explanations that contradict other statements they make. Seriously, the enormous heat in the oceans was in the news yesterday. You can’t have ‘enormous heat’ and no thermal expansion. The stupidity is growing at an exponential rate.
If the oceans had warmed as little as 0.1 C, it would have resulted in a SLR of 10 cm. So they are telling us they can measure 0.01C to get a 1 cm rise…. oh, no, it’s worse than we thought, it’s 0.001 C to get a 1 mm rise.
We can measure that…. in fantasy land.
Wouldn’t any such carbon tax legislation just be vetoed by President Trump? What’s the point, since any such legislation wouldn’t receive any 2/3 vote by either House to override a presidential veto. Out of the 44 Presidents that have issued a total of 2571 vetoes, only 109 have ever been overridden.
The Dem’s will gain seats in the House… probably 15-35. They need 23 to take the House. If the Dem’s take the House, it will be by a narrow margin. The Republicans will most likely gain 2-3 seats in the Senate.
I doubt that a 225-210 Democrat majority in the House could pass any new taxes.
If they did, such a bill would be DOA in the Senate.
Just part of the ongoing War on the Middle Class.
A recent editorial in the New York Times was titled:
“IN CALIFORNIA, FACTS AND SCIENCE STILL MATTER”
“Jerry Brown’s California is moving toward carbon-free electricity as President Trump’s Washington beds down with the fossil fuel lobby. We stand with California.”
I am so tired of these uneducated imbeciles with arts degrees and NO understanding of the Scientific Method spouting off on global warming nonsense, that I decided to call them out. Following is my rant…
letters@nytimes.com
To The Editorial Board of the New York Times – Read this and learn about climate and energy – you are misguided on these subjects.
I do not know any of you, but I suggest, sight unseen, that I am better educated and better informed on this subject than any of you. I further suggest that I am far more accomplished and have a better predictive track record than you on these subjects.
ON THE SCIENTIFIC METHOD:
Richard Feynman on The Scientific Method (1964)
https://youtu.be/0KmimDq4cSU
at 0:39/9:58: ”If it disagrees with experiment, it’s wrong.”
At 4:01/9:58: “You can always prove any definite theory wrong.”
At 6:09/9:58: “By having a vague theory, it’s possible to get either result.”
See also the writings of Karl Popper, for example
“The Logic of Scientific Discovery”
“The Open Society and Its Enemies”
“By having a vague theory, it’s possible to get either result.” – Richard Feynman
“A theory that is not refutable by any conceivable event is non-scientific.” – Karl Popper.
The “Climate Change” (aka “Wilder Weather”) hypothesis is so vague and changes so often that it is not falsifiable. It must be rejected as unscientific nonsense.
The “Catastrophic Manmade Global Warming” hypothesis is falsifiable, and it has been falsified, as follows.
ON CATASTROPHIC MANMADE GLOBAL WARMING
The Catastrophic Manmade Global Warming hypothesis has been falsified:
1. By the ~32-year global cooling period from ~1945 to ~1977, even as fossil fuel combustion and atmospheric CO2 strongly increased;
2. By “The Pause”, when temperature did not significantly increase for about two decades, despite increasing atmospheric CO2 concentrations;
3. By the absence of runaway global warming over geologic time, despite much higher CO2 concentrations than at present;
4. A hypothetical doubling of CO2 from the so-called “pre-industrial” level of VERY approx. 280ppm to 560ppm would cause AT MOST about 1C of global warming (Christy and McNider 2017, Lewis and Curry 2018) , such that any credible humanmade warming predictions would NOT be dangerous, but would be net-beneficial for humanity and the environment.
5. The only conclusive evidence is that Increasing atmospheric CO2 is hugely beneficial for the environment and humanity, due to greatly increasing plant and crop yields.
In conclusion, there is no credible evidence of dangerous manmade global warming driven by increasing atmospheric CO2, and ample evidence to the contrary.
ON GREEN ENERGY
Green energy schemes are highly destructive – driving up energy costs, destabilizing electric grids, and increasing energy poverty and winter mortality. As an energy expert, I have known these facts for many decades.
Green energy is typically not green and produces little useful (dispatchable) energy. The core problem is intermittency, which is the fatal flaw of grid-connected wind and solar power. Green energy enthusiasts ASSUMED they could solve this fatal flaw with battery storage, which is more uneconomic nonsense.
An audit in 2018 by Germany’s Federal Audit Office concluded that Germany’s Energiewende was a colossal and hugely expensive debacle. Almost a trillion dollars was squandered in Germany alone, just on wind power – the German audit estimated the loss at about $800 billion.
Then there is all the wind power in other countries, and all the solar, and corn ethanol in North America, and sugar cane ethanol in Brazil, and all the canola and palm oil biodiesel and many more nonsensical schemes.
Side-effects of these green energy schemes included accelerated draining of the vital Ogallala Aquifer for corn ethanol production in the USA and clear-cutting of the rainforests in South America and Southeast Asia to grow biofuels. These actions caused huge environmental damage.
Based on the evidence, including the Climategate emails, global warming and green energy are the greatest scams, in dollar terms, in the history of humanity.
A fraction of these wasted trillions could have put safe water and sanitation systems into every village on Earth, and run them forever. About two million kids below the age of five die from contaminated water every year – over sixty million dead kids from bad water alone since the advent of global warming alarmism.
The remaining squandered funds, properly deployed, could have gone a long way to ending malaria and world hunger.
ON FOSSIL FUELS
Fully 85% of global primary energy is fossil fuels, and the rest is hydro and nuclear. Green energy would be near-zero except for huge wasted subsidies and use mandates. Only a few places have enough hydro to provide their needs, and greens hate hydro. The only practical alternative is nuclear, and the greens hate nuclear too.
Eliminate fossil fuels, and most people in the developed world would freeze or starve to death within a few months.
OUR PREDICTIVE TRACK RECORD
In science, the ability to predict is probably the one truly objective measure of one’s competence.
In a 2002 written debate with the Pembina Institute, my co-authors and I wrote:
“Climate science does not support the theory of catastrophic human-made global warming – the alleged warming crisis does not exist.”
Since then, all the scary climate model “projections” quoted by the IPCC have run far too hot, and any warming that has occurred has been mild and net-beneficial to humanity and the environment.
We also correctly predicted the failure of most green energy schemes in the same 2002 debate, as follows:
“The ultimate agenda of pro-Kyoto advocates is to eliminate fossil fuels, but this would result in a catastrophic shortfall in global energy supply – the wasteful, inefficient energy solutions proposed by Kyoto advocates simply cannot replace fossil fuels.”
Since then, tens of trillions of dollars of scarce global resources have been squandered on destructive green energy schemes that have driven up energy costs, destabilized electrical grids and increased energy poverty.
ONE REMAINING PREDICTION
In 2002, I predicted that natural global cooling would commence by 2020 to 2030, in an article published 1Sept2002 in the Calgary Herald. There have since been many cooling predictions. I hope we are all wrong – humanity suffers during cooling periods.
It is long past time to prepare for the possibility of moderate global cooling. This would involve:
1. Strengthening of electrical grid systems, currently destabilized by costly, intermittent green energy schemes;
2. Reduce energy costs by all practical means.
3. Development of contingency plans for food production and storage, should early frosts impact harvests;
4. Develop contingency plans should vital services be disrupted by cold weather events – such as the failure of grid power systems, blocking of transportation corridors, etc.
5. Improve home insulation and home construction standards.
The current mania over (fictitious) catastrophic global warming has brewed the “perfect storm” – energy systems have been compromised and energy costs have been needlessly increased, to fight imaginary warming in a cooling world.
This recommended path has no downside, even if global cooling does not occur, and considerable upside if moderate cooling does commence.
Regards, Allan MacRae. P. Eng.
References predicting imminent global cooling are too numerous to mention, but here is one of the first, published in 2003:
NEW LITTLE ICE AGE INSTEAD OF GLOBAL WARMING?
Theodor Landscheidt,
May 1, 2003
https://doi.org/10.1260/095830503765184646
Abstract
Analysis of the sun’s varying activity in the last two millennia indicates that contrary to the IPCC’s speculation about man-made global warming as high as 5.8°C within the next hundred years, a long period of cool climate with its coldest phase around 2030 is to be expected…
“Pelosi wants a committee similar to the Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming …”
What exactly did that committee accomplish on energy independence? What has Washington ever accomplished on that? I’m old enough to remember the government promising energy independence all the way back in the 1970s. And guess what, the private sector delivered it in about 4 yrs.
You only have to look at the economic damage that has been done in Canada with their cap and trade scams and carbon taxes to know you don’t want either. Here in Alberta the leftist’s carbon tax has went through the economy like a wrecking ball. Driving up prices on everything to levels that make living next to impossible for all but the very rich. The tax on your natural gas heating bill is more than the cost of the gas, and food prices are skyrocketing. Investment left and the jobs went with it, as we’re well on our way to becoming Venezuela north.
Quite a campaign slogan for the Democrats: ‘Elect us and we’ll increase your taxes!’