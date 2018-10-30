Back to the Cretaceous! Because… CLIMATE CHANGE!

Guest AEUHHH??? by David Middleton
We are heading for a New Cretaceous, not for a new normal
Peter Forbes is a science writer whose work has appeared in New Scientist, The Guardian, The Times, Scientific American and New Statesman, among others. His latest book, co-authored with Tom Grimsey, is Nanoscience: Giants of the Infinitesimal (2014). He lives in London.
1,200 words
A lazy buzz phrase – ‘Is this the new normal?’ – has been doing the rounds as extreme climate events have been piling up over the past year. To which the riposte should be: it’s worse than that – we’re on the road to even more frequent, more extreme events than we saw this year.
We have known since the 1980s what’s in store for us. Action taken then to reduce emissions by 20 per cent by 2005 might have restricted the global temperature rise to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius. But nothing was done, and the welter of climate data mounting since then only confirms and refines the original predictions. So where are we now?
Last November, the COP23 UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn reported that warming by 3°C by 2100 is now the realistic expectation. With no check on emissions, we are on course to see preindustrial levels of CO2 double (from 280 to 560 ppm, or parts per million) by 2050 – and then double again by 2100. In short, we’ll be generating climate conditions last experienced during the Cretaceous period (145-65.95 million years ago) when CO2 levels reached over 1,000 ppm. What might that mean, given that we already achieve such levels of CO2 in bedrooms at night and in poorly ventilated crowded places, and when we know that, under sustained conditions of such high carbon-dioxide concentration, people suffer severe cognitive problems?
As it happens, the Cretaceous is one of my favourite geological periods. It gave us the great chalk hills and cliffs that straddle Europe. It gave us figs, plane trees and magnolias. It nurtured little mammals, who suddenly blossomed when the then-lords of creation – Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus and their cousins – went extinct at the end of the period. It was also very warm, with global temperatures 3-10°C hotter than preindustrial levels.
[…]
The next 955 words were even worse than the first 245… Including this gem:
It is now widely accepted, by scientists at least, that human beings have become geological agents, hence the assignment of a new geological epoch: the Anthropocene.
The FRACKING Anthropocene is fictional. It has not and will never be recognized as a geological epoch.
How can such a distinguished science writer be so ignorant?
Biography
Peter Forbes is a science writer with a special interest in the relationship between art and science. He initially trained as a chemist and worked in pharmaceutical and popular natural history publishing, whilst writing poems, and articles for magazines such as New Scientist and World Medicine. He has written numerous articles and reviews, many specializing in the relation between the arts and science, for the Guardian, Independent, The Times, Daily Mail, Financial Times, Scientific American, New Scientist, World Medicine, Modern Painters, New Statesman, and other magazines.
He was editor of the Poetry Society’s Poetry Review from 1986-2002 and played a major role in the rise of the New Generation Poets. He has edited three anthologies: Scanning the Century: The Penguin Book of the Twentieth Century in Poetry (Viking, 1999), We Have Come Through (Bloodaxe, 2003) and All the Poems You Need to Say I Do (Picador, 2004). In 2001 he published a translation of Primo Levi’s The Search for Roots(Penguin Press). The Gecko’s Foot, a book on the new science of bio-inspired materials, was published by Fourth Estate in 2005 and was long-listed for the Aventis Prize. His new book, Dazzled and Deceived: Mimicry and Camouflage, published by Yale, won the Warwick Prize for Writing in 2011. He is currently Royal Literary Fund Fellow at St George’s, University of London.
Back to the
Cretaceous Miocene Pleistocene
We aren’t even headed for a new Miocene, much less a new Cretaceous. All of the warming in HadSST3 time series is dwarfed by the noise level of the FRACKING PLEISTOCENE!!!
The Cretaceous Period was “3-10°C hotter than preindustrial levels” for TENS OF MILLIONS OF YEARS! Even if the models were right 3 °C of warming over 100 years is not comparable to tens of millions of years of 3-10 °C hotter average global surface temperatures.
The Cretaceous Period was much warmer than the Miocene Epoch.
Compare Cretaceous CO2 to that of the “Anthropocene.”
Fortunately, the models are wrong… 95% wrong. They’ve been wrong since 1988 and they haven’t improved much.
UAH 6.0 vs Models
It gets even worse if the models are initialized earlier
Why are the models so wrong?
All other factors held equal, it would take an atmospheric CO2 concentration of 2,000 to more than 10,000 ppmv to raise the bulk temperature of the atmosphere by 3-10 °C.
And that’s only if the equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) is actually as high as 1.28 °C per doubling of the atmospheric CO2 concentration.
About the Author
David Middleton has been a geologist/geophysicist in the “Climate Wrecking Industry” since 1981. His favorite geological periods are the Pliocene and Miocene because he has discovered a fair bit of oil & gas in the rocks of those two epochs.
Selected References
Berner, R.A. and Z. Kothavala, 2001. GEOCARB III: A Revised Model of Atmospheric CO2 over Phanerozoic Time, American Journal of Science, v.301, pp.182-204, February 2001.
Pagani, M., J.C. Zachos, K.H. Freeman, B. Tipple, and S. Bohaty. 2005. Marked Decline in Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Concentrations During the Paleogene. Science, Vol. 309, pp. 600-603, 22 July 2005.
Royer, D. L., R. A. Berner, I. P. Montanez, N. J. Tabor and D. J. Beerling. CO2 as a primary driver of Phanerozoic climate. GSA Today, Vol. 14, No. 3. (2004), pp. 4-10
Tripati, A.K., C.D. Roberts, and R.A. Eagle. 2009. Coupling of CO2 and Ice Sheet Stability Over Major Climate Transitions of the Last 20 Million Years. Science, Vol. 326, pp. 1394 1397, 4 December 2009. DOI: 10.1126/science.1178296
Ward, J.K., Harris, J.M., Cerling, T.E., Wiedenhoeft, A., Lott, M.J., Dearing, M.-D., Coltrain, J.B. and Ehleringer, J.R. 2005. Carbon starvation in glacial trees recovered from the La Brea tar pits, southern California. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, USA102: 690-694.
Zachos, J. C., Pagani, M., Sloan, L. C., Thomas, E. & Billups, K. Trends, rhythms, and aberrations in global climate 65 Ma to present. Science 292, 686–-693 (2001).
54 thoughts on “Back to the Cretaceous! Because… CLIMATE CHANGE!”
Does this guy drink straight from the fluoridation source?
…”under sustained conditions of such high carbon-dioxide concentration, people suffer severe cognitive problems.”
I think this guy demonstrates at least the cognitive problems even without the high CO2 concentrations. Perhaps its the Kool-Aid he’s been drinking.
He may refer to the high CO2 concentration that comes with certain alcoholic beverages. If so then he is correct although I can’t be sure as I just had a very nice pint.
…”under sustained conditions of such high carbon-dioxide concentration, people suffer severe cognitive problems.”
Should read,
…under sustained conditions of fearing high carbon-dioxide concentrations, people suffer severe cognitive problems.”
There are no known biological effects at CO2 concentrations below 10,000 ppm (1%) in breathing air.
Humans easily tolerate concentrations several times that level, and CO2 toxicitiy only starts to kick in at about 5%, or 50,000 ppm.
Typical indoor breathing air concentrations are around 600 ppm – not due to anything but normal breathing by humans and animals indoors.
The effects of elevated CO2 concentrations in breathing air on humans is extremely well understood.
This writer is no scientist.
Perhaps. Maybe he just evolved in the cretinaceous period or just suffered brain damage from being hit with a hockey schtick. Its very hard to tell.
This guy must have heard Jeff Goldblum’s idiotic rant in the last Jurassic Park flick.
The irony here is that the Cretaceous was a healthy enough biosphere to support fifty ton-plus animals – our current conditions are actually rather arid.
“As it happens, the Cretaceous is one of my favourite geological periods. It gave us the great chalk hills and cliffs that straddle Europe. It gave us figs, plane trees and magnolias. It nurtured little mammals, who suddenly blossomed when the then-lords of creation – Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus and their cousins – went extinct at the end of the period. It was also very warm, with global temperatures 3-10°C hotter than preindustrial levels.
They had an industrial period back then.
Blimey, who would have thunk?!
They had to have some sort of “industry”… That’s when they laid down most of the petroleum source rocks.
David
Exxon lived even then?
Don’t tell the alarmists, they’ll doubtless sue them for sequestering CO2 in the form of oil even back then.
… That’s when they laid down most of the petroleum source rocks.
David, this is a ‘you’ question because that’s always amazed me…
These super thick deposits of dead plants….but only once…and never again
The Cretaceous was just the most prolific source rock period. Source rocks occur from the Cambrian all the way up to the Miocene.
It wasn’t thick deposits of dead plants. It was thick deposits of high TOC (total organic carbon) shale. Marine black shales, deposited under anoxic conditions are loaded with the stuff that oil is made of…
INVESTIGATION OF CRETACEOUS AND TERTIARY KEROGENS IN SEDIMENTS OF THE WEDDELL SEA: Total organic carbon (TOC) averaged 10% by weight.
The Cretaceous, in particular, was a hydrocarbon “kitchen.” Marine conditions couldn’t have been more favorable for the deposition of source rocks even if they had been designed for such a purpose…
“DSDP sites at which Cretaceous sediments rich in organic matter were encountered. From Dean and Arthur, 1986.”
Cretaceous Proto-Atlantic
The Lower Tertiary Eocene was also a hydrocarbon kitchen (up to 21% TOC).
There is no shortage of organic matter in the sedimentary basins of the Earth’s crust.
Thank you, Thank you!
Being so much warmer, the Cretaceous was less stormy than the Pleistocene.
CO2 was some five times higher than now, but that’s not was caused the warmth. The CO2 was an effect, not a cause. A big part of the heat was thanks to such active volcanic activity, with the breakup of Pangaea, especially at mid-ocean ridges. The continents were rapidly moving apart, “drifting” into their present positions. Water was able to circulate clear around the tropics, thanks to the Americas’ being separate and Africa and India not yet connected to Asia.
Thermal expansion of the oceans, and displacement of water by submarine mountain ranges, lifted seawater onto the continents, drowning their low-lying areas, such that a seaway connected the Gulf of Mexico with the Arctic Ocean. It was prowled by giant marine reptiles. Some think that shallow seas were hot tub temperature, under often cloudless skies.
The extreme events of the Cretaceous weren’t weather, but volcanoes and, at the end, the high-speed impact of a ten-kilometer space rock. The high CO2 of the period doesn’t explain mid-Cretaceous heat. To explain it that way requires absurdly high ECS.
Geology doesn’t care whether you believe in it or not. All it cares about is the scientific consensus.
You can keep chuckling, or you can look out your window. The signs are all around us. We’ve entered a fundamentally novel epoch in which, for the first time, our imbecility literally controls the Earth’s blogosphere.
The Cretinous has begun. It began at least a couple weeks ago.
This is no longer a topic of debate. Real scientists—which is where real debate takes place—have now moved on from Is it happening? to How fast? How dumb? How long do we have left?
Cretinous Period…I love it. Only I suspect it began a bit earlier that you predicted. 🙂
Mr Keyes
Can I interest you in a one way ticket to Mars? It isnt too hot on Mars. In fact the maximum never gets higher than 35C. The minimums are very cold however with the mean temp at -63C. A couple good parkas should do. Unfortunately you will have to manufacture your own oxygen because there is only 0.146% in it’s atmosphere. Most of it is CO2 96%. Because the surface gravity is only 38% of earth’s, you should be able to set high jump records. The back radiation effect doesn’t seem to work on Mars, so we are counting on you to investigate this and report back. Since you have given up on earth, this should be a great opportunity for you and your descendants to make a new life for yourselves. If you choose to accept I am sure we can convince Elon Musk to fund the ticket for his 1st journey that he plans. However I don’t think that Elon himself will be going. Maybe we should draw up a worldwide list of who wants to go. You can be the 1st one on the waiting list.
But…. But that’s 1,460 ppm. That’s loads, surely!?
/sarc
One can only hope that Brad Keyes’ irony is advertent.
“The Cretinous has begun. It began at least a couple weeks ago.” – ?!
More like the beginning of the end of the period of the Troll.
It’s good to see you back again, Brad Keyes. Keep provoking the humour-challenged contingent!
“……..when CO2 levels reached over 1,000 ppm. What might that mean, given that we already achieve such levels of CO2 in bedrooms at night and in poorly ventilated crowded places, and when we know that, under sustained conditions of such high carbon-dioxide concentration, people suffer severe cognitive problems?
8 hours a night sleeping like a baby with the only cognitive impairment being my wife kicking me for snoring, and me ignoring her.
Nuclear sub mariners manage rather well with CO2 levels up to 6,000 ppm. If they suffer cognitive impairment at levels above 1,000 ppm we’re all in deep doo doo!
Cognitive impairment is usually associated with a lack of oxygen isn’t it? Indeed, my understanding is combat pilots are subjected to just that so they recognise the signs if it does happen to them.
I think this muppet needs some oxygen.
Then there is this from the Daily Caller
https://dailycaller.com/2015/10/27/scientists-claim-high-co2-levels-are-making-people-dumber/
So I guess everyone in the military onboard Submarine Duty must, by extension, be blithering idiots incapable of even finding their own a$$e$ to wipe.
Sheesh
Bryan A
Much better than my feeble attempt. Thanks.
Thirty thousand ppm means that, out of a million air molecules, ~23,400 N2 and ~6300 02 molecules would be replaced by CO2. Hence, oxygen concentration would be lowered from ~210,000 to ~203,700 per million air molecules.
That’s comparable to O2 concentration at around 900 feet above sea level. At 10,000 feet, where you’re advised to wear an oxygen mask, it drops from 20.9% at MSL to 14.3%
You provide a link to a report on research claiming adverse effects from slightly higher CO2 levels.
Then you provided what is presented as a quote about research showing very different results from much higher concentrations of CO2— but no reference to where the information supposedly comes from. Why should we believe there actually was such research or such results?
Of all the geologic periods, my favorite is the crustaceous.
Because of all the lobsters.
The first approximation to a planet’s surface temperature is given by the density of the atmosphere. A denser atmosphere raises the temperature at which the surface air becomes buoyant enough to rise and create convection. That removes heat from the surface more rapidly. It is a tipping point so beloved of the warmists.
There is evidence that the atmosphere in the Cretaceous was much denser. That, much more than CO2, allowed the higher temperatures. link
The other big deal was that the continents were configured differently. It was not until the closure of the Panama Seaway that the ice ages became possible.
Anyone who thinks the Cretaceous climate has anything to tell us about the modern world is living in cloud cuckoo land.
IMO, air pressure wasn’t much higher during the Cretaceous than now. 02 level was around 30%, rather than 21%, and CO2 averaged some 1700 ppm v. 400. So dry air might have been as much as 10% denser, assuming constant N2, Ar, etc.
Aerodynamic experiments show that pterosaurs could fly in our own O2- and CO2-depleted atmosphere.
Ice sheets built up in the Northern Hemisphere after the Isthmus of Panama formed around 3 Ma, but of course had existed on Antarctica for over 30 million years at that time. There was also probably some ice on Greenland in the Pliocene.
Got a link?
Models based upon seabirds gave misleading results. There is also a range of weight estimates for the largest pterosaurs, the Late Cretaceous azhdarchids. Controversy remains over their take-off method, but Dr. Habib thinks he’s solved that problem. Every detail of their anatomy, such as their brains, ie the flight control hardware and software, show that they flew.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/2017/11/pterosaurs-weirdest-wonders-on-wings/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/giant-pterosaurs-serve-as-aircraft-inspiration/
https://blog.everythingdinosaur.co.uk/blog/_archives/2012/11/11/flight-dynamics-of-giant-pterosaurs-explained.html
A perhaps 10% denser atmosphere might have helped, with more O2, but even the biggest probably could have flown in today’s air.
” There was also probably some ice on Greenland in the Pliocene.”
Indeed. There has been montane glaciers in East Greenland at least since the Miocene and probably since the Eocene:
https://epic.awi.de/30005/1/15-33.pdf
Thanks!
In which case the Cenozoic ice age can be said to have begun in both hemispheres by the Eocene-Oligocene boundary. Unless ice sheets be required, and not just montane glaciers.
Yep…
The presumption is any change is a bad thing, and warming, being change, is bad. Given the history since the last ice age, the warmer periods were rather better than the colder periods.
The LIA was associated with famine and plague, so the green blob wants those conditions to punish us for hubris and technology and generally offending Gaia.
Why are the models so wrong?….I say it’s a threefer
1. they falsely adjusted the past down to show a faster rate of warming…fed that into the models..and the models are replicating that exactly
2. the had to feed into the models what CO2 does…and that’s grossly exaggerated
3. no matter how much crap they put into the models…they can only reproduce a linear trend line
The Altithermal (Holocene Optimum) and Eemian were more than 1.0 degree C warmer than the baseline temperature in 1988, presumably the average for 1951 to 1980. The lies began at the very outset.
To paraphrase Disraeli… “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and climate models.”
“He initially trained as a chemist ”
In other words he dropped out before completing his degree in science. The man is a poet. What do we care about what he has to say?
I wonder if he ever found a word that rhymed with Cretaceous? Maybe mendacious?
Bodacious?
Well its not looking very Cretaceous over Russia at the moment. With temps at 0C or below over most of the country. Also here in England in my local area we have just had on the 27th our second earliest snow fall since 1977.
So l think its safe to say that the new Cretaceous is been put on hold for the moment. Was this claim part of a bet to see who could come out with the daftest statement.
“…people suffer severe cognitive problems.”
— Oh no. Our grandchildren are going to be dumb! You know what that means, don’t you? More windmills!!!
Don’t rubbish this writer he may be onto something. Judging by the quality of what he writes some people ( especially global warming alarmists) have been affected by CO2 impacting on their cognitive function.
‘ “Data collected on nine nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines indicate an average CO2 concentration of 3,500 ppm with a range of 0-10,600 ppm, and data collected on 10 nuclear-powered attack submarines indicate an average CO2 concentration of 4,100 ppm with a range of 300-11,300 ppm,” according to a 2007 National Research Council report on exposure issues facing submarine crews ‘:
https://dailycaller.com/2015/10/27/scientists-claim-high-co2-levels-are-making-people-dumber/
During the Cretaceous ‘ deep ocean temperatures were as much as 15 to 20C (27 to 36 °F) warmer than today’s ‘ (Wiki).
Since 2004 at 1900 m depth the global ocean temperature has risen ~ 0.01C (climate4you) so to get to a 20C rise at the current rate will take another 28,000 years.
I really like that CO2 Climate Sensitivity Estimates graph. Really shows that the debate is far from settled.
This comment is stuck in moderation for some reason.
During the Cretaceous ‘ deep ocean temperatures were as much as 15 to 20C (27 to 36 °F) warmer than today’s ‘ (Wiki).
Since 2004 at 1900 m depth the global ocean temperature has risen ~ 0.01C (climate4you) so to get to a 20C rise at the current rate will take another 28,000 years.
‘ “Data collected on nine nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines indicate an average CO2 concentration of 3,500 ppm with a range of 0-10,600 ppm, and data collected on 10 nuclear-powered attack submarines indicate an average CO2 concentration of 4,100 ppm with a range of 300-11,300 ppm,” according to a 2007 National Research Council report on exposure issues facing submarine crews ‘:
https://dailycaller.com/2015/10/27/scientists-claim-high-co2-levels-are-making-people-dumber/
I fully expect Climate Barbie of Canada to read this and make a speech shortly stating that if we don’t implement a carbon tax, T-Rex herds will begin attacking Toronto. (Not that that’s a bad thing)
The reality is that, based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, the climate change we have been experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. There is reason to believe that the current inter-glacial period is slowly coming to an end but it may be several thousands of years before the new ice age takes hold, There may be many good reasons to be conserving on the use of fossil fuels but climate change is not one on them,
Yes l also believe that the background long term trend is one of cooling.
The big clue is the lack of warming in the Arctic during the summer. To have any hope of a new Cretaceous coming to pass. There would have to be warming during the Arctic summer taking place.
For a return to Cretaceous conditions, saltwater crocs would have to bask on the shores of the Arctic Ocean.
Apparently he is only capable of writing bad fiction.
But there are upsides to returning to the Cretaceous. For one thing, all year round sunbathing in the U.K. And think about all the new exciting eating experiences as we get to try out Dino steaks – is that T Rex well done or rare? Could be a few issues not being on the menu yourself of course.
And think about going sea fishing and all the exciting creatures you could accidentally find getting cross on the hook end of your line. Exciting or what.
On the other hand it is from a Gruaniad contributor who writes poetry. Mussolini apparently wrote plays. Anyone ever read one?
David, could you elaborate on the mechanism that would explain the (very) high bottom temperatures around 90-80 mya if you believe that some extra CO2 in the atmosphere can have anything to do with those temperatures?
(see https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2011JC007255 especially figure 9).
What interests me even more is why the enormous amount of magma that erupted into the oceans in the period before those high temperatures is not even considered as the most probable reason for them?
Think far over 100 million km^3 from Ontong Java and some other LIP’s in that period