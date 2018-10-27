Breaking: Guardian Climate Change Retreat? Will “Discontinue its Science and Environment blogging networks”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – According to Guardian Climate Change Columnist Dana Nuccitelli, the Guardian has decided to “discontinue” its science and environment blogging networks, a policy shift which seems to involve a significant cut to their climate change blogging (see the bottom of the quote for the Guardian announcement).
Canada passed a carbon tax that will give most Canadians more money
Dana Nuccitelli
Fri 26 Oct 2018 18.15 AEDT
By rebating the revenue to households, disposable income rises, which can be a boon for the Canadian economy
Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that under the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, Canada will implement a revenue-neutral carbon tax starting in 2019, fulfilling a campaign pledge he made in 2015.
Starting next spring, it’ll no longer be free to pollute in Canada. We’re putting a price on pollution in provinces that don’t yet have a plan to fight climate change. More on our plan to cut pollution, grow the economy & create jobs: https://t.co/VjCNOOKLVB
#EnvironmentEconomy pic.twitter.com/b4wFc17Qte
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 23, 2018
The federal carbon pollution price will start low at $20 per ton in 2019, rising at $10 per ton per year until reaching $50 per ton in 2022. The carbon tax will stay at that level unless the legislation is revisited and revised.
This is a somewhat modest carbon tax – after all, the social cost of carbon is many times higher – but it’s a higher carbon price than has been implemented in most countries. Moreover, a carbon tax doesn’t necessarily have to reflect the social cost of carbon. The question is whether it will be sufficiently high to meet the country’s climate targets.
…
Energy prices will rise
A $20/ton carbon tax translates into a 16.6 cent per gallon surcharge on gasoline. So, in 2022, the $50/ton carbon tax will increase Canadian gasoline prices by about 42 cents per gallon (11 cents per liter). For comparison, the average price of gasoline in Canada is $1.43 per liter, so that would be about an 8% gasoline price increase in 2022.
…
Note: this will be our final entry on Climate Consensus – the 97%. The Guardian has decided to discontinue its Science and Environment blogging networks. We would like to thank this great paper for hosting us over the past five years, and to our readers for making it a worthwhile and rewarding endeavor.
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2018/oct/26/canada-passed-a-carbon-tax-that-will-give-most-canadians-more-money
Dana Nuccitelli has provided us with lots of entertainment over the years, balancing his big oil career with radical environmentalism.
Whenever I was short of ideas for what to write, I could usually look up Dana’s whacky green opinion pieces for inspiration.
Obviously at this stage it is difficult to know where The Guardian will go next with its climate change reporting. I find it hard to believe the Guardian have decided to entirely quit the environment / climate change reporting space.
On the other hand, a few formerly prolific climate action advocacy blogs have been going dark lately, as their authors run out of things to say, or lose interest in talking about climate change. Perhaps even the Guardian has gotten fed up with flogging a dead horse. Or maybe they are just running out of money.
Update (EW): Fixed a typo (h/t Canman)
44 thoughts on “Breaking: Guardian Climate Change Retreat? Will “Discontinue its Science and Environment blogging networks””
https://www.quora.com/When-will-the-guardian-go-bankrupt
Short answer, not right away, thanks to good financial moves in the 1970s.
About time. Do they have a new owner?
Australia next for the carbon tax . 8 cents petrol increase for 3 years will see new conservative governments in 3- 4 years with huge majorities.
No, unfortunately I think you are being somewhat optimistic.
The “Conservatives” are CINO, and are an unelectable rabble. The “Liberal” party is destined to have at least two terms in opposition, while the socialists destroy the economy.
After this, they will have a very hard time finding candidates, and may actually disappear into oblivion.
Much like Venezuela.
Actual Hat Tip to Leitmotif who pointed this out two days ago on this website.
Oh. And gloat.
Yes. Breaking-Hat tip to MCourtney. We were discussing this in WUWT comments two days ago.
Speaking of failures…
http://thelocalne.ws/2018/10/26/wind-turbine-fire-cost/
lets assume 500 cars per 1000 citizens..
and 500 dollar more in gasoline carbon taxes per year..
efficient is 100 percent (tax wise) ..each person will get 250 bucks per year..
what extra money??
…….exactly…and the overhead of collecting distributing…and all the new hires to do it
Looks like a grow government plan to me
In the world of government and eco-nutty folks, that means companies will be charged $250 plus for every citizen receiving that amount.
Government must install staff to oversee the tax collection, monitor the carbon tax structure itself, rebate the collected taxes to citizens, report on the rebate.
Which means that the companies will be charged well north of that $250. Plus the companies will immediately pass along the costs to the consumers.
It would not be surprising for every citizen eligible for a $250 rebate is paying over $500 for increased costs due to the carbon tax.
As Latitude notes, government will get bigger.
Companies will have to add staff to deal with the carbon taxes and the carbon tax regulations.
Y’all should run those government representatives out of town on a rail. A term that refers to a split rail used for fencing.
It’s possible that the grauniad realized that Dana’s bad financial math is illogical and seeks to repair their finance writer department.
The Climate Rodents have been jumping ship more and more of late. Looks like a trend.
The Guardian used to be a great place to comment on. It was one of the few forums where progressives and non-progressives, climate change alarmists and skeptics, could duke it out daily.
Then The Guardian changed. Whereas before almost every article could be commented on, now only a fraction could. Further, where you used to be able to debate for many hours — even days — at a time, now the window for commenting is usually an hour or two.
And the moderation. It’s supposed to be viewpoint neutral, but there became increasingly more topics where moderation became draconian, allowing only a narrow range of viewpoints. As an example, an opinion like “Modern feminism is no longer working in the interests of the people it professes to represent.” would get removed in an instant,
All of this drained the vitality out of the site. About two years ago I deleted my account and quit visiting.
That is all true.
But the economics pages are still OK. And the TV & Film pages haven’t changed.
I think the problem was in recruitment of moderators rather than any actual policy change.
So the Guardian hired a bunch of moderators, who appear to have done whatever they wanted, and nobody at the Guardian knew (or cared)?
And they’re wondering why they’re going broke,
Or instead of reducing co2 output they simply pass on the costs to the consumer who uses their new tax money to pay for it. Ie nothing changes at all.
Here in Australia if the polls are right, we will have Bill Shorton and the Labour Party federal government by next May.
If he keeps his promises about Climate Change ?, then we will have up to 50 % renewals all over Australia.
Presently only South Australia has that figure, and its close to the lights going out.
But at present via a connector to the largely fossell fuel generators of both Victoria and NSW they, S.A. are just managing.
Overall the system cannot handle a 50 % renewables. So when the lights do go out, yes we will have a Liberal (Conservative ) government, but it will take years to repair the damage done, and we will be deep in debt.
Its incredable that a gas CO2 can do so much damage.
MJE
With China and India building new coal plants as fast as they can, it’s ridiculous for Oz to starve itself of energy in a bootless attempt to reduce global emissions of beneficial plant food.
Too bad that China and India’s coal plants also emit real pollution.
Australia has not had a decent leader since Howard. Hawke, prior to Howard was also a great plain speaking leader.
Australia was once the lucky country, now it’s lame and without direction.
Regards
Hard to dislike a champion beer drinker, not matter how far Left.
Hawke’s Defence Minister, Kim Beazley, his fellow West Australian and Rhodes Scholar, was a 1973 Rhodie classmate of mine, although two years my senior.
Oz is indeed at risk from its Lunatic Left. I hope the voters wise up. Despite all its glaring faults, the present government at least vaguely recognizes the threat posed by Chinese expansionism.
I know this sounds pessimistic, but here in Australia I’m getting a distinct ‘Venezuelan’ feel. The Libs insist on pandering to the Green Left (people who are never going to vote for them no matter what the say or do). The political choices in Australia are no longer between whiskey and water but between Pepsi and Coke. The two main parties are just as bad as each other. A bit harsh I know. Labor is obviously worse, but you know what I mean. And I’ll bet, way back, the Venezuelans didn’t think it could happen to them.
Steve Reilly
In 1977, Venezuela was the richest country in Latin America. Now, not so much.
That’s what socialism will do for you.
Post WW2, Argentina was also a top ten world economic power. Only a faint shadow now. Regardless of ‘R____ or L___ Wing’ any extreme government will dig its own grave.
Prior to Castro, Cuba was one of the richest countries in Latin America.
Hey Michael, Here in Australia we are already punching above out weight when it comes to saving the planet on all fronts. No real plans or directions for saving water on the driest ( inhabited ) continent, export all our natural gas so the east coast of Australia virually runs out of supply, solve the problem by re importing it at world parity pricing, close down oil refineries and reduce the nations stockpile of liquid fuels to under 3 weeks. Ban any new exploration for liquid or gaseous hyrocarbons although they are clearly there waiting to be utilized, export any currently produced crude oil to Singapore for refining, buy it back at world parity prices, ban logging from well managed and controlled native forests then import timber from third world countries without any controls and then give money to save the Orang Outans. Sadly the list is endless. No matter how hard I look I cannot find a single major commodity that is produced in Australia that is delivered to our citizens at a reduced rate for our benifit. Still there are advantages for living here, the climate, changing or otherwise is pretty good.
It would cost less to set up an orangutan sanctuary in Queensland or NT and charge tourists to visit it and feed their primate kin. Orangutans don’t make good pets, but they’re fascinating creatures in the wild. Or even in captivity, as long as they’re on the other side of a barrier from their human visitors.
Darwin learned a lot interacting with them at the London zoo.
Your quite right John,we are so good at solving problems of the world. Our own domsetic ones not so much.
What’s worse, 24 million people trying to solve the problems of going on eight billion people has only made your own problems worse, as witness SA’s energy starvation.
Here in Australia if the polls are right, we will have Bill Shorton and the Labour Party federal government by next May.
If he keeps his promises about Climate Change ?, then we will have up to 50 % renewals all over Australia.
Presently only South Australia has that figure, and its close to the lights going out.
But at present via a connector to the largely fossell fuel generators of both Victoria and NSW they, S.A. are just managing.
Overall the system cannot handle a 50 % renewables. So when the lights do go out, yes we will have a Liberal (Conservative ) government, but it will take years to repair the damage done, and we will be deep in debt.
Its incredable that a gas CO2 can seem do so much damage. Or rather that politicians choose to think so.
MJE
Something has to actually happen re climate that people see that is dramatic and dangerous, else over time, the screamers are ignored. When you are reduced to griping about a 1C mean temperature change, the concept is quite obtuse to grasp or care about.
Trudeau is concerned about “carbon pollution”. How wrong can you get?
Then, taxpayers are going to get more out of carbon tax revenues than …what?
Unlike a poster above, this Canadian thinks that the Liberals will lose.
The popular uprising that go underway in the US has had electoral successes in Ontario and the Quebec.
The question is not about the Liberals losing, it by how many seats?
At this point it’s anybody’s guess. It’s pretty much a dead heat in popular vote between the Conservatives and Trudeau’s Liberals. poll
If Brad Wall (former Premier of Sask) was made the Leader of the official opposition, I think it would be a slam dunk for the Conservatives, no matter what. I just don’t think Andrew Scheer is going to get enough people out to even cast a vote. Especially with maybe a Quebec split with Max Bernier. Scheer has that stupid smile glued on his face, is a staunch catholic and he almost blew it 3-4 days ago in saying maybe they re-think the marijuana illegality again, but then back tracked to say now maybe the review some aspects of the details. But still, that was how Trudeau got himself elected was by getting all the kids out to vote for marijuana legalization and commercialization. (take note Trump)
I think maybe it is a 60-40 chance we are stuck with Trudeau another term depending whether Canadians are outraged with the carbon tax. Given that the poorer middle class will get the carbon tax refund, maybe it becomes a non issue for many. Canada is really sunk big time with two terms of Trudeau.
“… as their authors run out of things to day, …”
Eliminate the space or change the ‘d’ to an ‘s’.
Fixed, thanks.
It looks to alert Canadians that the businesses that cannot leave Canada will pass the carbon dioxide tax on to consumers. The rebate will be chump change but likely inflationary and result in another central bank interest rate hike. Oops, bad climate change policy unless you think its part of the program of UN IPCC to collapse the global oil economy.
I know this sounds pessimistic, but here in Australia I’m getting a distinct ‘Venezuelan’ feel. The Libs insist on pandering to the Green Left (people who are never going to vote for them no matter what the say or do). The political choices in Australia are no longer between whiskey and water but between Pepsi and Coke. The two main parties are just as bad as each other. A bit harsh I know. Labor is obviously worse, but you know what I mean. And I’ll bet, way back, the Venezuelans didn’t think it could happen to them.
Steve Reilly
Australia has been dancing on the edge of a green / communist revolution ever since Whitlam, so far we have always pulled back from the brink.
I hope you are right
The corruption of lefty delusional politics is like a cancer. Starts small, spreads quietly, then overwhelms the victim.
Venezuela’s cancer began with nonsensical rent controls and making costly things free because their black gold would flow effortlessly forever.
“Canada passed a carbon tax that will give most Canadians more money”
The very idea that you can tax people into prosperity is an insane and ludicrous notion. Only a complete nut case would put their name to such words. We all know that a large proportion of the money will be consumed by public service administration costs and whatever is left over will be used in the form of welfare handouts to bribe votes at the next election.
Of course the real outcome of such a tax is obvious. Higher energy costs will always lead to business downsizing, closing down or moving offshore. The resulting recessionary effects on the economy will create higher unemplyment and reduced money into most households. Economics 101 stuff !
Good comment,what Liberals also deliberately ignore is the increased cost of everything.
Which will not be “rebated”.
Of course with the current legalization of Dope, Justin’s supporters will be to brain dead to care that the cost of living will skyrocket.
The “revenue neutral” nonsense being babbled by our politicians and bureaucrats is priceless spin.
Old tale..give them enough rope.
“Canada passed a carbon tax that will give most Canadians more money”
This is socialism in a nutshell. The idea is that we take money from those who have more than we do, and use it to buy the votes of everyone else.
The sky didn’t fall, the wolves didn’t come, and people can’t be fooled forever. Papers are driven by readers and evidently their readers had enough. I sense a slow retreat from the alarmism by the public.
I guess the Mayan climate calendar ran out and no was left to keep up the joke.
Taxing basically everyone as part of a plan to “grow the economy & create jobs” lol.