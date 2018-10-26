Why The Weather Doomsayers Need To Take A Raincheck

Recent UK climate trends offer absolutely no support for outlandish forecasts, which are of course the product of those computer models we hear so much about.

by Paul Homewood

How often do we hear claims that British weather is getting more extreme? Whether it’s heatwaves, droughts, rain or storms, it’s always ‘worse than it used to be’. We even had David Cameron saying that the winter floods of 2014 were linked to climate change. And it is not just laymen who make claims like these, but climate scientists. It does not help, of course, that we tend to have selective memories about the past.

However a new study by the Global Warming Policy Foundation has closely examined official Met Office data and found that such claims are baseless. In reality, apart from the fact that it is slightly warmer than a century ago, the UK climate has changed remarkably little during that time.

In particular, the report – Defra Versus Met Office: Fact-checking the State of the UK Climate  – finds that:

  • Heatwaves have been much less intense in the last decade than before, with no summer comparable to the heat of 1976 since then. (See Fig 1)
  • There has been a marked reduction in the number of extremely cold days in the last three decades.
  • Apart from Scotland, where rainfall has been increasing in recent years, there has been little long-term trend in precipitation. (See Fig 2)
  • In particular, winters are no wetter than they used to be in England and Wales, and summers no drier, contrary to popular myth.
  • Rainfall has also not become more extreme. The wettest year since records started in 1766 was 1872, followed by 1768. The wettest decade was the 1870s, and the wettest month was October 1903.
  • Droughts are also not becoming more common or severe.

 

Figure 1: Distribution of extreme temperatures in Central England Temperature Record

(a) days over 30C; (b) days under -10C

Fig 2 : Long Term Precipitation Record for England & Wales

In recent years the Met Office has taken great delight in naming all storms, although most of these have not technically reached storm force. In reality, as their own figures show, storms have not got any worse in the last four decades.

And despite misinformation to the contrary, sea levels around our coasts are rising only very slowly, and at a similar rate to the early 20th century.

What about temperatures? The data shows that there was a steady rise during the 1990s and early 2000s, but that this rise has since petered out and average temperatures levelled off. There was a very similar increase in temperatures in the early 18th century.

Even this summer was not a record-breaker. According to the long-running Central England Temperature series, it was only the fifth-warmest, and not even as hot as the summer of 1826.

The British climate has always been notable for its volatility, with big swings in weather from week to week, month to month, and year to year. This variability swamps whatever underlying trends there may be. But what we do know is that whatever weather we get now, we have had in the past.

  3. UK politicians have issued a report saying that the sea level around Britain will rise by 1 metre in the next 80 years. A huge and sudden acceleration.

    Surprisingly coastal homes with a sea view are not selling at knockdown prices.

    The BBC fell for it though.

    Reply

  5. So, the only significant change is “There has been a marked reduction in the number of extremely cold days in the last three decades.” How are we going to cope?

    Reply

  6. … but also raising – Roman remains are about 20 foot below current ground level. We add ground at a rate faster than it sinks.

    Reply

  7. It is almost universally recognised in the UK that we’ve just had a good summer.
    How do the doomsters respond? With articles claiming that as a result, the price of carrots may have to rise.
    I am not joking.

    Reply

  8. Being that the UK is prominently placed in the Gulf Stream at a latitude which, without it, would see us enduring Siberian weather, it would seem to suggest a major climate shift along the US east coast might be amplified by the time it reaches our shores.

    Instead, the whole country is relatively benign with no dramatic weather or climate swings. Paul seems to suggest underlying trends might be masked by our fortunate placement in which case, what is the basis for our politicians hysterical scaremongering?

    Reply

    • “what is the basis for our politicians hysterical scaremongering?”

      Desperate, naïve solutions to national debt crisis; a seat on the green gravy train heading to lands awash with plundered wealth and power (Brussels / boards of renewables / green consultancy / ‘advisory’ organisations and companies); the smell of vast amounts of money from banks and carbon trading organisations with wealth and influence; feelings of moral superiority and a need to belong to a social set where perceived moral superiority confers status; hubris in the chance to ‘make a mark’ for want of any original ideas; pandering to a fashionably misanthropic youth vote; pandering to a misanthropic and manipulative mass media projecting the fear of its own demise; pandering to a section of the left who see fear, chaos, poverty and division as a means to power; a feeling of belonging to a powerful clique with the means to reorganise society; a fear of intimidation from small numbers of activists and lazy complicit journalists; fear of being branded ‘deniers’ with all the associated connotations; free luxury holidays in exclusive resorts reserved for the green blob; tendency in uncertainty to follow the herd; hubristic association with ‘science’ and ‘scientists’ without the actual need for thought, research or learning; gullibility that comes from ideology trumping real world experience; lots and lots of free money (thought that needed saying twice), and probably many more factors..

      Reply

  10. But what we do know is that whatever weather we get now, we have had in the past.

    How about …

    But what we do know is that whatever weather we get now, we have had worse in the past.

    Reply

  11. I’m sure you will all be devastated but “Note: this will be our final entry on Climate Consensus – the 97%. The Guardian has decided to discontinue its Science and Environment blogging networks. We would like to thank this great paper for hosting us over the past five years, and to our readers for making it a worthwhile and rewarding endeavor.”

    https://www.theguardian.com/environment/climate-consensus-97-per-cent/2018/oct/26/canada-passed-a-carbon-tax-that-will-give-most-canadians-more-money

    Reply

