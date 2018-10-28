WUWT reader “auto” send in this tip:
“A record £4.8m was paid to wind farm operators in the space of one day, for switching off turbines when it became too windy.
More than 60 farms — most in Scotland — were compensated after electricity supply outstripped demand on October 8. The bonanza far exceeded the previous reported record of £3.1m, sparking fresh criticism of the Scottish government’s headlong rush towards green energy.
In exceptionally windy conditions, the National Grid cannot cope with the extra energy turbines produce, so firms receive “constraint payments” to shut down. Although most wind power comes from Scotland, households across Britain are funding the payments through their electricity bills.”
Source: The Times
33 thoughts on "Record payout to big wind – for generating nothing"
Renewables are mostly subsidy mining, not actual power production, as 100% conventional backup is required.
“Subsidy mining” – brilliant!
An unlimited license to drill right into my wallet! Pickpockets are outmoded.
I’d prefer lignite strip mining any day!
Swindle mills and subsidy farms
Robert of Ottawa
My home country going to pot because of the socialist green SNP!
I was told today by my local publican that a family with 6 children approaching university age are moving from SE England to Scotland to exploit the free higher education system they have there.
Not only is the rest of the UK paying for that but we’re subsidising the insane headlong rush to blanket Scotland with turbines and pay for their inefficiencies.
I was keen to retire back there in 3 or 4 years time but I think I’ll just go as far as Carlisle now. I refuse to participate in the left wing lunacy that’s contaminating the country.
The SNP are banging on about another independence referendum despite being whipped at the last one, using Brexit as an excuse for it now.
The sooner the country get shot of these rabid, self seeking fanatics, won’t be a day too soon.
“I was keen to retire back there in 3 or 4 years time but I think I’ll just go as far as Carlisle now.”
There’s always Texas, sir. Happy to sponsor you and yours.
SCAMFEST
Samantha Cameron’s Father’s Energy Subsidy Tax
Perfect! Massive eyesores that kill endangered birds, raise the temperature and now require subsidies when they are actually working, as well as when they aren’t working
Just how retarded can unreliable get?
It’s beyond time for the taxpayers to revolt!
There was a revolt. It was called Brexit.
‘Constraint Payments’? I think it’s time business schools globally include a chapter in their textbooks that should be titled;
“Rorting your way to profit using government largesse”
You may or may not, think this is amusing but I’m actually being serious.
Full details of constraint payments are given by REF:
https://www.ref.org.uk/
The King’s new clothes….. nothing new here, move along now. …..
Fake news, old news, dunno any more – been said so many times before – you’d think the politico Elite would have got the message by now? Probably DID, but don’t want to budge for obvious reasons.
Seen tonight’s German Election Results? The Greens gaining momentum over there, despite the effects of their policies – Energie Wende, etc. ….
Wait, I thought the Scots were known for their “thriftyness”.
England is paying; they’re collecting. That’s thrifty, isn’t it.
I think you missed the part where everybody in the UK, not just the Scots, are footing the bill.8-)
A question.
Just how much power do these things actually supply when they don’t have to be paid to shut down because of high winds?
How much are they paid when the winds are too low to supply promised power?
(OK. That was two questions.)
the answer to the first:
https://gridwatch.org.uk
I cant remember the answer to the second
Forgive me if I’m wrong, but for most of the industry I think the method that is used to stop producers from producing when there is a large surplus is for the price to go negative. So if the keep flooding the system with unwanted electricity then they start owing money instead of making money.
I’m pretty sure no one pays the Coal or Gas companies not to produce. I don’t think even the Hydro companies get paid to stop, even though the are in a position were the might really need to release water, like a flood. Wind Farms have no such need.
I am in the wrong business.
Regards
Aye , Most of us ARE! Went to Uni., Taught in College, Then went back to Practising what we preached …………. and then the Eco-Loons were let loose by some simple minded, er Liberal, Politicians and MSM to encourage them on their way…..
And you wonder why we want Brexit? I am not Gov employed, only their paymaster – but they have been allowed to run rings around us with legislation that we cannot effectively Live and work in a free world….
Sounds kind of like paying wheat farmers not to grow wheat. Hmmm!
Sounds like paying french farmers to produce too muck milk then dumping tonnes of butter into the ocean to maintain prices.
Common Agricultural Policy: CAP, for short.
Aye, er Yes, kust like the fishermen throwing back their dead catch – couldn’t even transfer it to another boat’s unfulfilled Quota – so have to go out at risk to Life n Limb to catch more…. Sustainability ?
A windmill sitting absolutely still is energy production in its purest, greenest, platonic form. It’s a wonder just to contemplate. If you sit absolutely still, you can hear the sound that zero emissions makes. Behind that, you can hear Gaia breathing. Ahhh…
That’s correct – the sound of a distant Diesel generator (sic) powering the Site maintenance equipment – Oil Heaters and control gear, etc to keep the Mill ready & pointed in the correct direction for that sudden Gasp on Demand of wind
I’m going to demand “constraint payments” from my employer.
In exchange I’m going to do no work all.
Fair exchange is no robbery…_
Stop breaking windows ?
Makes you wonder how much it would cost to pay them to go away and never trouble the national grid ever again. The insanity. Sometimes it’s scary.
Mostly it’s scary.
One of the few bits of “The good book”I like is, “As ye sow, so shall ye reap”
MJE
Big “Green” has produced progressive returns, and is an unqualified profit sink with ecological disruption shifted and obfuscated.