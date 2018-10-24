Claim: Climate Scientists Are Totally Confident They Understand the Climate

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Marc Morano – From the “anyone can hit a barn with a scattergun department”; Climate Scientists Andrew Dessler and Daniel Cohan are so confident in their models, they claim there are no plausible mechanisms other than CO2 to explain the modern warming period (as opposed to all the previous natural warming periods).
We’re scientists. We know the climate’s changing. And we know why.
Andrew Dessler, Daniel Cohan
Oct. 22, 2018 Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 3:05 p.m.
At this point, just about everyone recognizes that the climate is changing. Even Donald Trump says, “I think something’s happening.” Now, the question being debated is why the climate is changing.
Though there may be a public debate, there’s no debate among scientists like us — decades of research have demonstrated that human activities, primarily the emission of carbon dioxide from the combustion of fossil fuels, are driving the climate change we are experiencing.
To understand why we are so confident, it’s useful to think about climate change as a whodunit. Climate does not change by itself, so scientists are detectives trying to solve the mystery of what has been warming the Earth for the past century.
There is an entire list of suspects that scientists have looked at, and they have not identified a single viable one. With one exception — greenhouse gases.
The timing of warming, beginning just after the industrial revolution, and the magnitude of the warming, match our theories almost exactly. The figure below shows that the rapid warming of last few decades was accurately predicted in 1975. Such predictions are the gold standard of science — if you can make a non-obvious prediction about some physical system, then it means that you understand something fundamental about it. This prediction shows that we really understand the warming of the climate system.
Read more: https://www.houstonchronicle.com/local/gray-matters/article/science-climate-change-combustion-fossil-fuels-13327165.php
What is the source of all that confidence?
In my opinion, this confidence comes from the fact climate scientists have never faced any real possibility of being proven wrong; not because they are right, but because the bulk of what they do cannot be falsified by any remotely plausible physical observations.
No matter what the physical observation, someone, somewhere has created a model which can be dusted off and fitted to observations. Even an abrupt plunge in global temperatures to near ice age conditions would not invalidate modern climate theory, because the possibility of a future temporary return to ice age conditions is covered by a climate model.
18 thoughts on “Claim: Climate Scientists Are Totally Confident They Understand the Climate”
” Even an abrupt plunge in global temperatures to near ice age conditions would not invalidate modern climate theory, because the possibility of a future temporary return to ice age conditions is covered by a climate model. ”
Oh boy…that takes the wind out of my sails. I always thought that a long term cooling trend would be the falsification of the global warming hypothesis, or rather the climate change ‘industry’ now. They got every base covered, from soup to nuts. And by a model no less, that they have tuned up like a fiddle.
Problem is, that when there is not much observable warming or change happening over longer time frames, as we are now finding out with previous predictions having come and went, we will find that that mainstream people power will say enough of this nonsense, especially when they are being asked to not only pay a carbon tax for all this madness, but to pay for the people who have organized this industry against modernism and are giving them a massive bill to pay for that provides nothing in exchange except empty platitudes. That is when everything will shift, with the media changing sides first when it no longer finds favour and sells copy, and politicians are no longer voted in to represent these academic falsehoods. Then the academics will be sent packing and the jig will be up, but not until a critical mass is reached. And that will happen when the hype doesn’t fit the facts. Collectively, people are not stupid forever.
And, Earthling2, we must all remember that officially the role of the IPCC is to ‘assess on a comprehensive, objective, open and transparent basis the scientific, technical and socio-economic information relevant to understanding the scientific basis of risk of human-induced climate change, its potential impacts and options for adaptation and mitigation.’
Therefore the IPCC can and does always IGNORE all theories, data, facts, research and opinions regarding all natural, cyclical or external non-human caused factors that may, may and do affect our climate, whether the effects are smaller or larger than those ‘induced’ by humans. And this exemption was clearly intentional rather than accidental. Ergo: We were set up from day 1.
Making this much worse is that the IPCC maneuvered itself to become the arbiter of what and what is not climate science by what they published in their reports. By keeping the conflict of interest that formed their ‘consensus’ hidden from scrutiny for so long, it makes it hard for many to believe that the hallowed ‘consensus’ can be as wrong as it is.
Then there’s the other 53% of scientists not like them…
You have to admire the quality of their propaganda, don’t ya! Amateurs they are not.
What COOLED the Earth so dramatically for 2000 years leading to the Little Ice Age?
Why is a SLIGHT but highly beneficial warming out of an anomalously COLD period any sort of surprise and “not natural”!
Or do they think the “climate” should have remained in the LIA for ever?
Is there any of that slight warming that can empirically and scientifically linked to atmospheric CO2?
All they seem to have is the ignorant argument, “it isn’t anything else”. NOT science.
Has warming from atmospheric CO2 ever been measured or empirically observed anywhere on the planet?
You don’t need to go that far back in time…
Scientists like them don’t remember 1975.
You are not a scientist unless you practice the scientific method.
Consensus “climate scientists” don’t, so they aren’t.
The source of their confidence is incompetence.
“Climate does not change by itself…” therefore we confident smarter-than-average scientists will explain to you how it changes–to our smug and cynical satisfaction. (And you should keep paying us money to keep explaining, over and over, till it soaks into your thick skulls.)
“Climate does not change by itself”
Seriously?
Real scientists don’t know what changes, nor when, nor how.
But “climate scientists like us” [ Dessler & Cohan] know everything.
Right!
Good grief.
Chaos theory says climate can and does change by itself.
Still can’t explain warming 1910-1945.
Any so called scientist making such claims shows that they wouldn’t make a scientist’s arse hole.
That chart is 5yrs old; isn’t there a more up to date one, if not why not ???
Have yet to see science eliminating extent and duration of low cloud cover as a mechanism for small changes in near surface temperatures.
Have yet to read why the temperature fell for 30 years after WWII.
Have yet to see a normal validation of a climate model.
Have yet to see proper quality control for the historic thermometer record.
Have yet to see proper error analysis applied to the majority of climate papers to date.
Have yet to see proof of the tropical troposphere hot spot being hot.
Have yet to read why remote Macquarie Island reports no temperature change for the past 50 years.
Have yet to see why Antarctica shows trivial temperature change over the years since IGY 1957.
Come on Dessler, hard scientists like me like to follow the scientific method. What do you do, Sir?
Geoff
“The timing of warming, beginning just after the industrial revolution, and the magnitude of the warming, match our theories almost exactly …’.
That’s the spiel for public consumption, the authors are credentialed academics, they can’t possibly be applying such an infantile logical fallacy such as ‘cum hoc ergo propter hoc’ (with this, therefore because of this) in their research.
“… the rapid warming of last few decades was accurately predicted in 1975 …”.
They must know that according to the record (such as it is) the global surface temperature rose at the same rate 1910 – 1945 without the help of human CO2 emissions:
