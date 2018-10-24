Claim: Climate Skeptic Voters “Impair Security” With Their Ignorance

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to SMH reporter Harold Mitchell, the ignorant voting intentions of climate skeptics are frightening politicians, preventing them from acting on climate change.
The reality is we just don’t care enough about climate change
By Harold Mitchell
24 October 2018 — 11:19pm
My dear old dad used to say: “Son, always listen carefully to people who are smarter than you.”
The key point is that we have little more than 12 years to stop increasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It’s now 26 years since the first Rio earth summit when the world agreed to avoid dangerous climate change. Sachs argues we are not doing enough.
But why aren’t we? Well, it’s all about our politicians being re-elected. Even though many of them believe that action is required, many feel they will not lose their seats if they support inaction. Louise grimaces, “A double negative,” but still correct. Power prices today are more important to them than a liveable world for the children of tomorrow.
Plainly real leadership is required and Sach’s favourite president was JFK, because of his resistance to “dumbing down” important issues for a few votes. Sachs quotes the great president’s inauguration speech: “For man holds in his hands the power to abolish all forms of human poverty and all forms of human life”. He was speaking of nuclear war but could have added our ability to destroy millions of species including ourselves.
I’m also an admirer of JFK and I agree with him when he said: “The ignorance of one voter in democracy impairs the security of all.”
And I’d add climate change sceptics as well.
Thankfully its not up to comfortable upper middle class elites whether energy prices skyrocket thanks to forced introduction of renewables.
Though I will say one thing – perhaps true ignorance is taking the predictions of alarmist climate scientists at face value, after decades of failure, and all the tricks, bullying and downplaying of adverse data revealed by Climategate.
President Obama admitting Democrat plans for more green energy would make electricity prices skyrocket.
When the argument for AGW is sufficiently rigorous, I will support it.
Currently, it simply is not.
Yet another warmista who yearns for a totalitarian state.
The imbecilic brain-deadness of AGW and its drone-followers is so monstrously stupid that it is endangering humanity’s recent evolution of sentient consciousness itself. It risks putting into reverse the expansion of intellect – it’s entire narrative is a mockery of intellect and logic – and risks adding momentum to the un-evolution of sentience and a headlong retreat to chimpanzee-like shrunken brains and loss of language and rational thought. Good for the environment though. At least there’s logic to that. It seems that spirit, creativity, curiosity and intellect come with too high an environmental price tag. If that’s your value system, that is.
At least he called us skeptics, not deniers. We’re making progress.
Not unusual. I don’t have any personal data on Harold Mitchell, but usually when someone makes this sort of claim, they actually turn out to have less documented claims on scientific knowledge or education than the people they are attempting to insult. It doesn’t really count for anything, and there is always a bigger fish, but I am willing to bet that mine is bigger than his when it comes to science. I’d also bet that that is true for a lot more commenters at WUWT.
michael hart
As a layman, I find enough information to convince me that AGW isn’t real.
I take some comfort when confronted by an alarmist that whilst they know every reason to support the AGW claims (97%, media reports of accelerating sea level rise, predictions of worse weather events, global famine, mass migration, wars etc.) I have taken the time to assimilate all that and examine the other side of the coin.
I therefore know at least twice as much as them and can make an informed decision on climate change based on the evidence available.
For that reason, it’s not climate sceptics who are the ignorant one’s, it’s the uninformed, incurious MSM adherents who are ignorant of climate change.
At least we sceptics got off our arses and made the effort to establish at least some facts.
Anyone who takes the green blob at face value is either quite young, has no knowledge of their history, or is a green themselves.
The one consistent thing about scary scenarios from the greens since the late 1960’s has been that all the falsifiable claims have been falsified. From the cancer epidemic caused by industrial chemicals, global cooling, to global warming, the same “remedy” was demanded, the destruction of industrial society.
One rather gets the impression that is what they actually wanted all along.
Isn’t it kind of self-defeating to destroy industry? Those numbskulls depend entirely on technology to promote and disperse their message of fear, but as it is a product of industry, if they destroy “industry”, they’ll have no technojunk to rely on. Back to the cave, so to speak.
Have they even thought about that? No?
I didn’t think so. Just asking. They are so unutterably dumb.
I actually wish they were ‘dumb’… as in unable to speak.
I believe the correct term is ignorant or stupid.
That’s why we call them parasites. They destroy the very economy that supports and feeds them.
So, Mr. Mitchell, when is your flight to China to tell them how they should be reducing their Co2 output? And did you get a round trip ticket? If you did you probably wasted your money.
“The key point is that we have little more than 12 years to stop increasing the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”
…and yet, the UN/IPCC has declared the majority of countries developing…and they can increase their emissions
The USA has dropped emissions back to 1992 levels…CO2 was ~350ppm in 1992
Left up to the USA, CO2 levels would be back down to ~350ppm from 400ppm
…where do they think that increase has come from
CACC conference attendees air travel, lavish dining, and 3 sigma above average hot air blowing.
I sincerely thought that we are heading toward a cooler period in this business. What did I miss?
The illogic of these guys bothers me most when they try to make it into simple stuff, and it isn’t. They should be concerned about things like increased spread of diseases and revivals of what are (now) considered “dead” (but really just dormant) diseases that can incubate and lie dormant in the soil for hundreds to thousands of years, and then revive just because the permafrost is melting.
Smallpox, anyone?
Anthrax already sent up alarm bells in 2005-2006 when excessive rains in the Plains states like the Dakotas left the soil so wet that dormant anthrax spores were being picked up by grazing cattle, when those spores had been dormant for over 100 years. Remember all those anthrax scares? Yeah, that’s where it started. I worked at an agribiz company and was able to talk to ranchers out there who were quite worried about it because they had never before had to vaccinate their cattle against anthrax. And then, BOOM!
Rising seas? Piffle. How about swamps and bogs increasing in size and depth, drawing clouds of mosquitoes, increasing the spread of encephalitis and meningitis? Oh, there’s more where that came from. Just a few things to point out how dumb people like Mitchel and Obama and the rest of them are.
CO2 won’t be the issue. Malaria, typhus, plague and contaminated drinking water will be the real issues. :–)
Ooops! Don’t mean to be so dismal, mods, but sometimes I think those know-it-alls need some time with real science, with something that will overwhelm their idiot notions about what is really important.
Even though this was published yesterday at the SMH, it was not front page news. Something has changed as usually articles like this will be full of comments by now and I see only 3 right now.
Patrick MJD
As with the UK MSM (other than the BBC of course) they are largely ignoring everything since that insane IPCC report was published.
That’s a serous blow to the climate faithful as they need the red tops to spread their fears/lies to the common man.
Falling off the front page is a big deal because, as we know, laymen look at the gory headlines, then immediately turn to the sports pages at the back.
Anything in between only justifies itself because it’s useful for wiping a builders arse on.
I used to get in to trouble for ignoring the front page and turning to Page 3 of The Sun and never “looking” further! *GRIN*
Sports page! What’s that?
He needs to follow his dear old dads’ advice ! We skeptics ARE smarter than he is !
The Dunning Kruger effect in all its glory. Mr Mitchell grossly overestimates his own competence. Because he himself is ignorant.
He almost got it right, except that it is the Climate Belief voters who impair security with their ignorance.