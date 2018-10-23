President “Trump thinks scientists are split on climate change”… He’s right, Dana Nuccitelli is wrong

Guest rebuttal by David Middleton
Trump thinks scientists are split on climate change. So do most Americans
There’s a 97% expert consensus on human-caused global warming, but most Americans are unaware
Dana Nuccitelli
Mon 22 Oct 2018 06.00 EDT
Back around 2009, I “crossed swords” with Mr. Nuccitelli a few times in the Yahoo! Answers forum. Dana is a smart guy and strikes me as a very decent person. The last think I want is for him to be able to copy one or two words from my post and run whining to the the New York Times and complain about civility; so I will make a concerted effort to not insult him in this post… But I just can’t resist this…
Scientists are very divided on climate change
Much of my rebuttal was put together from prior WUWT posts on this subject, there’s at least one new addition to the vast evidence of scientific division (Stenhouse et al., 2017).
Stenhouse et al., 2014 told us that atmospheric scientists are very divided on climate change over the past 150 years.
89% × 59% = 52%… A far cry from the oft claimed 97% consensus.
When self-described “climate scientists” and meteorologists/atmospheric scientists are segregated the results become even more interesting…
Only 45% of meteorologists and atmospheric scientists endorse the so-called consensus. Even self-described climate scientists only reach 78%.
Maibach et al., 2016 told us that atmospheric scientists were very divided about climate change since 1950.
“Climate change is real”
“Man-made”
“And dangerous”
“And today, there’s no greater threat to our planet than climate change.”
So climate change can no longer be denied – or ignored. The world is looking to the United States – to us – to lead.
–Thankfully former President Barack Hussein Obama, April 18, 2015
Climate Change…
Conflict within the AMS
Stenhouse et al., 2017 tells us that there is conflict within the American Meteorological Society on the subject of climate change.
This article analyzes open-ended survey responses to understand how members of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) perceive conflict within the AMS over global warming. Of all survey respondents, 53% agreed that there was conflict within the AMS; of these individuals who perceived conflict, 62% saw it as having at least some productive aspects, and 53% saw at least some unproductive aspects. Among members who saw a productive side to the conflict, most agreed as to why it was productive: debate and diverse perspectives enhance science. However, among members who saw an unproductive side, there was considerable disagreement as to why. Members who are convinced of largely human-caused climate change expressed that debate over global warming sends an unclear message to the public. Conversely, members who are unconvinced of human-caused climate change often felt that their peers were closed-minded and suppressing unpopular views. These two groups converged, however, on one point: politics was seen as an overwhelmingly negative influence on the debate. This suggests that scientific organizations faced with similar conflict should understand that there may be a contradiction between legitimizing all members’ views and sending a clear message to the public about the weight of the evidence. The findings also reinforce the conclusion that attempts by scientific societies to directly address differences in political views may be met with strong resistance by many scientists.
So… Where does this 97% number originate?
Second hand opinions of abstracts of papers. The authors’ tabulate their opinions regarding whether or not the abstracts support the AGW paradigm. One of the earliest examples was Anderegg et al., 2010. The most recent and oft-cited is Cook et al., 2013 (Mr. Nuccitelli was a coauthor).
As Legates et al., 2013 pointed out, Cook defined the consensus as “most warming since 1950 is anthropogenic.” Cook then relied on three different levels of “endorsement” of that consensus and excluded 67% of the abstracts reviewed because they neither endorsed nor rejected the consensus.
The largest endorsement group was categorized as “implicitly endorses AGW without minimizing it.” They provided this example of an implied endorsement:
‘…carbon sequestration in soil is important for mitigating global climate change’
Carbon sequestration in soil, lime muds, trees, seawater, marine calcifiers and a whole lot of other things have always been important for mitigating a wide range of natural processes. I have no doubt that I have implicitly endorsed the so-called consensus based on this example.
The second largest endorsement group was categorized as “implicitly endorses but does not quantify or minimize.” Pardon my obtuseness, but how in the heck can one explicitly endorse the notion that “most warming since 1950 is anthropogenic” without quantification? This is the example Cook provided:
‘Emissions of a broad range of greenhouse gases of varying lifetimes contribute to global climate change’
By this subjective standard, I have probably explicitly endorsed the AGW “consensus” in many of my WUWT posts.
By Cook’s standards, I have implicitly endorsed AGW without minimizing it and implicitly endorsed but did not quantify or minimize. While I am a luke-warmer, I am 100% certain that I have never explicitly or implicitly endorsed the consensus.
No Schist, Sherlock.
One of the most frequent refrains is the assertion that “climate scientists” endorse the so-called consensus more than other disciplines and that the level of endorsement is proportional to the volume of publications by those climate scientists. Well… No schist, Sherlock! I would bet a good bottle of wine that the most voluminous publishers on UFO’s are disproportionately more likely to endorse Close Encounters of the Third Kind as a documentary. A cursory search for “abiogenic hydrocarbons” in AAPG’s Datapages could lead me to conclude that there is a higher level of endorsement of abiogenic oil among those who publish on the subject than among non-publishing petroleum geologists. This doesn’t elevate their hypothesis to a scientific consensus.
These exercises in expertise cherry-picking are quite common. A classic example was Doran and Kendall Zimmerman, 2009. This survey sample was limited to academic and government Earth Scientists. It excluded all Earth Scientists working in private sector businesses. The two key questions were:
1. When compared with pre-1800s levels, do you think that mean global temperatures have generally risen, fallen, or remained relatively constant?
2. Do you think human activity is a significant contributing factor in changing mean global temperatures?
I would answer risen to #1 and my answer to #2 would depend on the meaning of “human activity is a significant contributing factor.” If I realized it was a “push poll,” I would answer “no.”
Interestingly, economic geologists and meteorologists were the most likely to answer “no” to question #2…
The two areas of expertise in the survey with the smallest percentage of participants answering yes to question 2 were economic geology with 47% (48 of 103) and meteorology with 64% (23 of 36).
The survey was limited to government and academic scientists. Had the survey included economic geologists in the mining and oil & gas industries, only about 30% would have answered “yes” to question #2.
The authors then derisively dismissed the opinions of geologists and meteorologists…
It seems that the debate on the authenticity of global warming and the role played by human activity is largely nonexistent among those who understand the nuances and scientific basis of long-term climate processes.
No discipline has a better understanding the “nuances” than meteorologists and no discipline has a better understanding of the “scientific basis of long-term climate processes” than geologists. I could run through numerous surveys of geoscientists that demonstrate strong disagreement with the so-called consensus.
The authors close with a “no schist, Sherlock” bar chart:
The most recent example of expertise cherry-picking was Stenhouse et al., 2014.
The 52% consensus among the membership of the American Meteorological Society explained away as being due to “perceived scientific consensus,” “political ideology,” and a lack of “expertise” among non-publishing meteorologists and atmospheric scientists…
While we found that higher expertise was associated with a greater likelihood of viewing global warming as real and harmful, this relationship was less strong than for political ideology and perceived consensus. At least for the measure of expertise that we used, climate science expertise may be a less important influence on global warming views than political ideology or social consensus norms. More than any other result of the study, this would be strong evidence against the idea that expert scientists’ views on politically controversial topics can be completely objective.
Finally, we found that perceiving conflict at AMS was associated with lower certainty of global warming views, lower likelihood of viewing global warming as human caused, and lower ratings of predicted harm caused by global warming.
So… Clearly, 97% of AMS membership would endorse the so-called consensus if they were more liberal, more accepting of unanimity and published more papers defending failed climate models. No schist, Sherlock!
What, exactly, is a “climate scientist”?
35 years ago climatology was a branch of physical geography. Today’s climate scientists can be anything from atmospheric physicists & chemists, mathematicians, computer scientists, astronomers, astrophysicists, oceanographers, biologists, environmental scientists, ecologists, meteorologists, geologists, geophysicists, geochemists to economists, agronomists, sociologists and/or public policy-ologists.
NASA’s top climate scientist for most of the past 35 years, James Hansen, is an astronomer. The current one, Gavin Schmidt, is a mathematician.
It seems to me that climate science is currently dominated by computer modelers, with little comprehension of the natural climate cycles which have driven climate change throughout the Holocene.
Climate scientist seems to be as nebulous as Cook’s definition of consensus.
Closing Note
I wrote this without actually reading beyond the headline of Mr. Nuccitelli’s article. Did I miss anything?
OK… I glanced at it… Nope, I didn’t miss anything.
If the climatariat genuinely believed we were on the verge of “wrecking the planet,” wouldn’t the rational response…. if not the overwhelmingly desperate felt need…. be to hold debates and thereby show the world how right they are? In my opinion their refusal to debate is prima facie evidence they have to confidence the
facts are on their side. I think we should make a bigger issue of this.
Of course they won’t debate because none of them can show actual evidence that man’s CO2 is causing serious global warming.
thanks
JK
If the UN/IPCC ,and the climate scientists that advise them on policy…genuinely believed that global warming was a problem..
..they would never have put policies in place that allow the vast majority of countries to increase their emissions
…so they don’t believe it either…game over
And they would also be howling for a widespread and rapid nuclear power program to be instituted.
They have a strict policy to not enter a debate. I was scheduled to debate at MacMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario about 15 years ago. David Suzuki’s daughter was on the pro side. At the last minute, she withdrew (alleged death in the family). They supplied a true believer science fiction writer. You could never make this up.
You can count the debates on one hand.
Their refusal to debate is political. Apart from (1) having nothing solid to debate, there’s (2) a need to do something, with having evidence to justify the doing.
(1) Their consensus, is one of opinion, not one of facts believed. A consensus that IPCC experts opine this or that. Not that IPCC experts all agree upon some evidence. They do not all agree on the same GCM, atmospheric surface temperature dataset, or whether Hockey Sticks are science or statistical fraud. A debate would be a cacophony; like skeptics but even noisier, will more disagreement, and no harmony.
(2) By claiming consensus, they can justify illusory certainty. From that, they justify action. Their ‘climate action’ always promotes a neo-Malthusian worldview to put the brakes on human ambition, to trash the human spirit.
Pretty much, anyone using the 97% theme either does not understand the origin of the claim, or is deliberately being deceptive.
Or are simply parroting a position to be liked by others.
My first question to these parrots is always “What percent of the atmosphere is made up of CO2?”
When they fail, as they always do, you know immediately you are dealing with ignorance.
“But I just can’t resist this…”
Whew…
🙂
And now, ah, climate history, reading all the loud codswallop, for sure climate has no history !
And “Greenland” was a mistaken translation from some “before God” tribal language !
To the extent I got to know Dana… I thought he was a decent person with good intentions. But I can’t resist Data laughing almost as much as I can’t resist Dean Wormer’s “Zero-point-zero”.
There are actually two issues making Climate Science toxic and failing of which you got one
1.) What, exactly, is a “climate scientist”?
The issue is the field has got so wide it involves so many fields even if I saw someone qualified to discuss one area they aren’t qualified to discuss another. They are definitely not qualified enough to provide answers on how to tackle any problem found. The whole activism activities of the scientists compounds the issue, would you trust your GP if he was an activist for a pharmaceutical company.
The other issue you left out
2.) The field has taken on things like social and political equality and justice
I was actually stunned a few years ago when the IPCC started introducing that into the field because it was a death sentence. That is a political ideology that a very small minority accept. If a field of study ever want to self euthanize itself that was the thing to bring into the field. Majorities in almost every country will have problems with parts of that concept.
The first might be fixable but it is all sort of moot now the second sealed the fate and I don’t know where you go from there. I suspect in years to come there will be lots of stories about this period.
It’s fascinating that a “consensus” that allows as little as 50.0001% anthropogenic warming *since 1950* is used as political support for arbitrary targets pegged to warming since late-19th-century levels. I’ve always felt that warming *since 1950* should be the relevant guidepost, instead of not-really-pre-industrial levels. The “warming since pre-industrial times” meme implies that there was a constant temperature in pre-industrial times and we know exactly what it was — neither is true.
Before it “warmed from 1950”, it first had to cool off from 1950 to 1980. Then it warmed from 1980 to the present at the same magnitude as the warming that took place from 1910 to 1940.
The Hansen 1999 US Chart below shows the ups and downs. The Hansen 1999 Chart temperature profile is consistent with unmodified temperature profiles from around the globe, i.e., the 1930’s is as warm or warmer than subsequent years.
https://climateaudit.files.wordpress.com/2007/02/uhcnh2.gif
Thanks, David. As an Economic Geologist I am thrilled to be cited as most in denial. As T. Boone Pickens said in his recommendation for assessing the health of a potential acquisition target, find the highest ranking geologist you can and ask them, because 1. they know the answer, and 2. they tend to tell it straight out. Any geologist that thinks in the lessons of Sequence Stratigraphy has no concern whatsoever about a few meters of sea level movement, it doesn’t register as a useable signal against the noisy background. It actually is amusing to watch climate scientists quibble over two degrees C change.
Bingo! We are also accustomed to multiple working hypotheses. In my world, climate science is a subset of stratigraphy and a subset of geology.
Chamberlin’s Method of Multiple Working Hypotheses… Ranks right up there with the Law of Superposition.
To laugh like Mr. Data, all I have to do is think about people swimming down Canal St. to get to work. AGW is science fiction at work. You just have to believe that the Westside highway is under water. You just have to believe any number of scary things…. on the brink of Halloween. A House of Climate Horrors with AGW as a zombie science, the walking dead.
What people or scientists think is irrelevant. What can be demonstrated with reproducible results may be relevant. The biggest issue to me, though, is the assertion by the orthodoxy that the world’s climate is a univariate system where the only relevant variable is carbon dioxide. The theory that the state of the system is determined by a trace gas implies a dangerous instability that is contradicted by a mountain of evidence. Why this assumption of a univariate system continues to be given credibility is unfortunate. The debate should not be framed in this way.
scientists are split on a lot of things.
reasons for the abrupt glacial melt in the Alps at the end of the Little Ice Age, for example.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/10/23/a-natural-recovery-from-the-lia/
I have a database for monsoon rainfall vs the solar cycle that delivers +0.94 r2 correlation. The response is antipathetic with rain rising as the solar cycles fall and obviously vice versa. There is no trend whatsoever since 1813 when the monsoon was first recorded. That tells me that the Sun trumps the industrial revolution. Coincidently, according to the biggest glaciers of the Alps, the Little Ice Age came to an abrupt end about 1810 – 1820. I conclude that the tiny rise is not climate change or is completely an artifact of weather stations moved from the barbershop in our towns to the major airports on our planet.
I have two thermometers, one on the porch rail and one on the wall. The porch rail is usually 3-5 degrees C colder than the outside brick wall of my home.
And yet when they receive criticism the first thing they do is to point out that whoever is doing the criticism is not a ‘climate scientist’.
Dr. Michael Mann, of hockey stick fame, is a physicist. He has no formal training in anything to do with trees. No climate scientists complained that Mann was unqualified to use tree rings to guess the historical temperature.
Credentials don’t matter. Al Gore has credentials. What matters is that the narrative supports values that undercut western civilization, an eternal goal of those who envy success.
It would be interesting to assess the data with regards to funding — what do government-funded scientists say vs. those who are not. Sounds like PhD project for somebody…
I like simple numbers. From 3,146 respondents in that survey, whopping 75 answered “yes”. After pruning out most of respondents as insufficiently qualified for any reason, 77 were left. 75/77=97%, try it yourself.
OffGuardian has a review of a pro-AGW book up. It’s a positive review, but their comment policy is very open and anyone who feels like going over there to discuss almost certainly won’t be silenced. Some dreadful Calvinistic nonsense being spouted below the line
Review: Unprecedented Crime
https://off-guardian.org/2018/10/22/50139/
A (subtitle?) in the article states “Only 18% of “scientists” thought that there was any point in destroying our economy in order to prevent the weather from changing. Fully 41% of “scientists” indicated that climate change might as well be “ignored.””
It’s easy to see where the “41%” came from. The 18% is obviously 17% + 1% who believe all or much of the change can be averted. But I can’t for the life of me see where “… any point in destroying our economy …” came from. Oh, that’d probably HAPPEN, but they can’t all be okay with it. Let’s not put words in their mouths. I don’t like it when they do it to me, and fair’s fair.
I didn’t say I wouldn’t inject any hyperbole, I just said I’d try not to insult Dana.
Although, the IPCC’s latest and greatest SR 1.5 tells us that they need a $240/gal gasoline tax and about $133 trillion to avert all or much of future climate change… Kinda hard to see that as anything other than destroying our economy.
I suppose that thinking that “all or much of the change can be averted” isn’t an endorsement of destroying our economy… unless I use a Cook-style rating system.
This is very interesting. I look forward to seeing a similar analysis as to who should be proposing solutions for this “problem”. Who has the right to say wind and sun are the best energy sources to prevent this unimaginable warming of 1.5 deg?
$trillions have been spent on this stuff without any appreciable effect. How on Earth did that happen? Our politicians must be dumber than we even imagined.
So dumb that they and all their cronies are filthy rich.
Yup, that’s dumb alrighty.
I do not want to be seen as harsh or some thing like that but got to say
that academia of science is in principle no any much different than the
other academia, the religious one.
Sorry, no meaning to offend but got to put this list expressing my
understanding, or my view point:
A 97% consensus in the Budist academia desagree with the very
lord or deity they worship.
A 97% consensus in the Hinduism academia desagree with the very Vedic scriptures and their God.
A 97% consensus in the Islamic academia desagree with Quran and their
God.
Same goes for Christian and Judaism.
and then
A 97% of scientific academia desagree with the reality and the very method
the academia worships as “path” of unbiased research and learning.
As as I can tell, nothing new under the Sun, especially when considering
the zealots too.
Sorry if I happen to upset or offend or hurt any one feelings.
cheers
97% of Democratic Senators believe unsupported accusations.
98%… 48/49 = 97.96%
Even if I discount the two Marxist independents who caucus with the Democrats…
46/47 = 97.87%
“Stenhouse et al., 2014 told us that atmospheric scientists are very divided on climate change over the past 150 years.”
How long are we going to use ‘150 years’ as the benchmark for how long it has been since the pre-industrial age began? It has been 168 years now since 1850, and on Jan 1/19, it will be 169 years. We were using ‘150 years ago’ 8-9 years ago. If we use 150 years forever, then at some point it doesn’t mean anything since it will be ancient history. I think the date we should use for any time since human warming began is the year the space age began in 1957. I could easily remember that, as I was born just a few months before the space age began, and the Spaceocene should be the new moniker we should measure the man made warming from. Then it would be 61 years since man made global warming began.
The standard is usually since 1950.
97% of his peers wouldn’t look through his telescope. Some things never change