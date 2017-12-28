Record Breaking Winter Cold? Don’t Worry, the Climate Explainers Have it Covered

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Does record breaking winter cold cast doubt on climate predictions of milder winters? Could ANY weather or climate shift cast doubt on the dominance of that wicked little trace molecule? Apparently not, according to leading climate explainers.
It’s cold outside, but that doesn’t mean climate change isn’t real
Sammy Roth, USA TODAY Published 5:13 p.m. ET Dec. 28, 2017
This week’s cold snap has brought record-low temperatures, freezing rain and heavy snow to much of the United States. But 2017 is still on track to be the second- or third-hottest year ever recorded globally — and scientists say climate change is to blame.
…
Even this week’s cold weather is probably being caused at least in part by global warming, said Jonathan Overpeck, a climate scientist at the University of Michigan.
The Arctic is warming much faster than most of the planet, leading to a dramatic decline in the amount of sea ice that covers the region each winter. That loss of ice has allowed more heat to transfer from the ocean to the atmosphere, causing a weakening of the polar vortex winds over the Arctic. Those winds usually “insulate the rest of the Northern Hemisphere” from freezing Arctic temperatures, Overpeck said. But as the winds have weakened, it’s gotten easier for freezing Arctic air to swoop further south, he said.
“That is due to the warming of the Arctic, which in turn is due to human emissions of greenhouse gases and primarily burning of fossil fuels,” Overpeck said in an interview.
Arctic warming may also be contributing to the long-term drying of the U.S. Southwest, although the science on that front is less certain, Overpeck said. Unlike most of the rest of North America, the Southwest is warmer than usual right now, and 2017 will “without a doubt” go down as one of the region’s hottest years ever measured, Overpeck said.
“This is contributing to our record wildfires in California, and the drying out of vegetation that’s leading to those wildfires, and the drying out of the Southwest’s water,” he said.
…
Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2017/12/28/its-cold-outside-but-doesnt-mean-climate-change-isnt-real/987948001/
So what happens if global temperatures take a real plunge for a sustained period? Don’t worry, the explainers have that one covered as well – James Hansen, former NASA GISS Director, published a paper which suggests global warming will trigger a short ice age in the near future (see the graph at the top of the page).
… Global temperature becomes an unreliable diagnostic of planetary condition as the ice melt rate increases. Global energy imbalance (Fig. 15b) is a more meaningful measure of planetary status as well as an estimate of the climate forcing change required to stabilize climate. Our calculated present energy imbalance of ∼ 0.8 W m−2 (Fig. 15b) is larger than the observed 0.58 ± 0.15 W m−2 during 2005–2010 (Hansen et al., 2011). The discrepancy is likely accounted for by excessive ocean heat uptake at low latitudes in our model, a problem related to the model’s slow surface response time (Fig. 4) that may be caused by excessive small-scale ocean mixing.
Large scale regional cooling occurs in the North Atlantic and Southern oceans by mid-century (Fig. 16) for 10-year doubling of freshwater injection. A 20-year doubling places similar cooling near the end of this century, 40 years ear- lier than in our prior simulations (Fig. 7), as the factor of 4 increase in current freshwater from Antarctica is a 40-year advance.
Cumulative North Atlantic freshwater forcing in sverdrup years (Sv years) is 0.2 Sv years in 2014, 2.4 Sv years in 2050, and 3.4Sv years (its maximum) prior to 2060 (Fig. S14). The critical issue is whether human-spurred ice sheet mass loss can be approximated as an exponential process during the next few decades. Such nonlinear behavior depends upon amplifying feedbacks, which, indeed, our climate simulations reveal in the Southern Ocean. …
Read more: http://www.atmos-chem-phys.net/16/3761/2016/acp-16-3761-2016.pdf
Global warming is an infinitely flexible, unscientific, unfalsifiable theory which can be stretched to accommodate any observation. Some Climate Scientists even shamelessly reject the very concept of scientific falsification with regard to the conduct of climate science.
…
1. Methods aren’t always necessarily falsifiable
Falsifiability is the idea that an assertion can be shown to be false by an experiment or an observation, and is critical to distinctions between “true science” and “pseudoscience”.
Climate models are important and complex tools for understanding the climate system. Are climate models falsifiable? Are they science? A test of falsifiability requires a model test or climate observation that shows global warming caused by increased human-produced greenhouse gases is untrue. It is difficult to propose a test of climate models in advance that is falsifiable.
Science is complicated – and doesn’t always fit the simplified version we learn as children.
This difficulty doesn’t mean that climate models or climate science are invalid or untrustworthy. Climate models are carefully developed and evaluatedbased on their ability to accurately reproduce observed climate trends and processes. This is why climatologists have confidence in them as scientific tools, not because of ideas around falsifiability.
The Conversation: Climate change has changed the way I think about science. Here’s why
No matter what happens to the weather, the climate explainers shamelessly cobble together an explanation which blames bad weather on your sinful lifestyle.
Whatever the observation, the climate explainers have their theory – their infinitely adaptable theory, which they claim is science. Warm weather confirms their worst fears. Cold weather is waved away. Whatever the observation, the explainers shamelessly adapt their theory to provide an explanation, based on their “scientific” theory which cannot be falsified by any conceivable observations, event an abrupt plunge into a new ice age.
41 thoughts on “Record Breaking Winter Cold? Don’t Worry, the Climate Explainers Have it Covered”
A record cold is just weather. A record heat is climate.
or more frequently of late, record cold is proof of global warming.
Also, three days of warm weather is a heat wave while three weeks of extreme cold is a “cold snap”.
Two words explain this post: Bull Crap!
.Truth hurts ?
Yes, the quoted text in the boxes certainly fits the description. The complete “bull crap” can be found at: https://www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2017/12/28/its-cold-outside-but-doesnt-mean-climate-change-isnt-real/987948001/
I watched “The Day After Tomorrow’ last night on cable. Had a laugh at a couple of bits. Apparently the massive storms and cold air was being caused by fresh water from melting poles draining into the ocean, thus cooling the ocean rapidly. Another comment by a character in the movie – “I thought the Sun was responsible for climate change?” Hollywood just can’t help themselves. Full of liberal progressives (aka socialists) global warming believers.
“…this week’s cold weather is probably being caused at least in part by global warming…”
NOW I get it – the cold part is caused by the cold part of global warming! The warm part of global warming goes somewhere else. It is so obvious now, I don’t know why I didn’t see that all along!
Shorter version: Our new God works in mysterious ways.
Trump… the 2017 gift that keeps on giving!!
LOL
note the date. which is based on GMT.
So…. Hot off the Press!!
That popping noise you hear outside your house/apt/flat is NOT fireworks.
It is your Liberal nieghbor’s heads exploding as they read DJT’s latest tweet on the Climate scam.
“Some Climate Scientists even shamelessly reject the very concept of scientific falsification with regard to the conduct of climate science.” Best I can figure out because the end results of climate change is still 100 years out there, you can suggest in the near term things can happen that appear to be a falsification. But that supposedly do not negate the theory that mankind will be reponsible for the warming of the earth a 100 years from now. How convenient. Only our kds or grandkids will be around to know how that works out. And don[t you know by then some new potential disaster will come along that will make climate change look like a cake walk.
The only public policy relevant question is what is climate sensitivity to increasing CO2. A CO2 amount which is largely due to man’s burning fossil fuels for economic development. The convenient number/acronym adopted is Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS).
For the better part of 25 years, the climate science community used ECS > +2 deg C as the threshold for alarm that required policy action by humanity to avert catastrophe. Over the years now, the data is rolling that clearly shows ECS is likely < 2 deg C. Probably closer to 1.5 deg C, and maybe even 1 deg or less. +2 C is becoming more unlikely each year.
So what have the Alarmist majority of climate scientists done? Did they declare "no Problem.? No, they move the alarm threshold now down to 1.5 deg C to keep the Alarmist rhetoric going.
But there is aclear cost-benefit analysis that must be done. Climate change may be costly, but De-carbonization is likely even more costly. IOW, the "fix" kills the patient (humanity). De-carbonization makes us less able to handle future natural disasters as man continues to build civilizations into harm's way.
Poor countries degrade their environment because they do not have the energy resources to lessen impacts, to keep water and ecosystems clean. To provide infrastructure to lessen weather disasters. Imagine if they were wealthy enough to provide pre-disaster infrastructure hardening, during disaster evacuations, and after disaster recoveries just like the West rich countries. Then the impacts to their ecosystems would be much less.
Invoking the Precautionary Principle is self-contradictory where climate change is concerned. There is always going to be natural disaster that mankind must deal with. Population is growing, and unless you are an Ehrlich-Holdren doomsday-Malthusian who relishes a population calamity, then Billions of people must be cared for. And economic wealth and development are intimately tied to fossil fuel use until something better comes along.
0.8 degree warming in 168 years (According to Hadcrut) shows that we are heading towards a burning future. Each year it will be hotter by nearly 0.005 °C!
“Arctic warming may also be contributing to the long-term drying of the U.S. Southwest, although the science on that front is less certain, Overpeck said.”
… although the science on that front is LESS CERTAIN …
less certain than what? his very very uncertain & unlikely rationalization led guess about the current cold?
When does Vegas start giving odds on specific climate(weather) guesses?
“science on that front is less certain” = I pulled this out of my arse, here enjoy.
“Arctic warming may also be contributing to the long-term drying of the U.S. Southwest”
What long term drying in the Southwest? The warm AMO phase drives Arctic warming and drying of the Great Plains, which is where U.S. drought is now shifting to, but a warm AMO phase has nothing to do with AGW.
SW US boom-bust cycles of drought-wet years are driven by ENSO and PDO phasing.
Blaming the Arctic (or the Arctic Oscillation) for something the Pacific Ocean and solar activity are doing is like a flea on a dog’s tail watching the dog wag back and forth.
So if it was record-breaking warmth occurring, the Alarmists would of course be blaming Climate Change.
Now with near (or actual) record-breaking cold it is of course being blamed on Climate Change.
As I told Grif in an different thread earlier today, when a hypothesis explains all possible outcomes/observations, it is not science, it is pseudoscience.
Take home message:
– When a “hypothesis” explains all possible observations, then from a science standpoint, it explains nothing. It is worthless.
– From a broader, epistemological view, any hypothesis that explains everything is what we call a religion.
The only logical conclusion (based on climate “experts” own assertions):
Climate Change is a religion. A pagan religion to be more precise, but a religion in every sense none the less.
In my opinion, a religious belief is a belief in something that isn’t true. Climate change meets this need very well, in that it claims that CO2 causes global warming, but the evidence shows that CO2 hasn’t caused global warming, either for the last 17 years, nor the 4.3 billion years before that.
However, a true religion requires more:
– a system of doctrine, or orthodoxy which directs what followers must believe
– an organisation (usually led as a heirarchy) to disseminate that doctrine and administer rewards and punishments.
I think climate change meets these requirements perfectly.
You have an agnostic position or an outright atheist view on whether religious beliefs are true or merely inventions of the human mind. But to many people on this planet (4 Billion of at least 7+ Billion and counting) to them there is more truth in their religion and anything right in front of their eyes. They have opinions just like you Hivemind.
I agree with you though (for a different reason) that today’s Climate Change belief fits every definition of a religion.
They certainly have one thing in common, they will not know for certain until after they are dead.
Yikes please define “Climate Change” when ever it is used. It has become a term of Rhetorical Art that has no clarity.
Climate Change per IPCC def is changing climate (> 30 years averages) due to effects of anthropogneic CO2 and other human influences/activities such as land use changes.
Of course the Watermelons adopted Climate Change to obfuscate the issue for the ignorant. They switch between ontological meanings of Climate Change, climate change, and changing climate with ease to disguise their deceptions.
Don’t forget Global Warming, which they had to abandon when the globe didn’t warm for 17 years.
As long as they define policy goals by using 1.5C and 2.0C increase in temperature it remains global warming.
Every time I hear that explanation that less sea ice means arctic air can move south I think “Damn, it must have been cold in the Medieval Warm Period”.
JohninRedding. “But that supposedly do not negate the theory that mankind will be responsible for the warming of the earth a 100 years from now.” John, it is just a theory, not backed up my scientific evidence. Climate change happens, but it’s natural and overshadows anything man does. Here’s the history of climate change last 420,000 years. http://www.climate4you.com/images/VostokTemp0-420000%20BP.gif I hardly think your kids & grandkids will need to worry about what humans do. Don’t fall for the catastrophic anthropogenic global warming fraud/con.
This is interesting….I’ve read that declining ice levels in the Arctic means more dark surface area so more heat energy is absorbed resulting in warmer temps….now it also results less ice coverage which means greater heat loss and cooler temperatures….
Morality is complicated – and it doesn’t always fit the simplified version we learn as children. If we say morality is good, it’s good, if we say morality is bad, it’s bad!
She hasn’t understood Popper’s principle of falsifiability even as an adult (and probably never tried to). We are not required to come up with a test that will definitely show the model or hypothesis in question to be wrong. If we were certain of such a test, this would make our hypothesis not only falsifiable, but already patently false. Instead, we must state a logically possible observation that our hypothesis rules out, and which therefore, should it indeed occur, would prove our hypothesis wrong.
The hypothesis “All swans are white” is falsifiable, because a single black swan, if indeed found in the wild, will disprove it. It is sufficient that this black swan is logically possible, even if we don’t know exactly where and when it might be observed in reality.
Mann-splaining?
LOL :-)
OK I don’t get it. So cold weather disproves global warming?
Sounds like Overpeck should be singing ;”Oh Sussanna”.
I love this speculation that it is colder because of less arctic sea ice, so that is why the medieval warm period was not?
Not much thought went into that excuse.
Better one would have been walrus farts.
The desperation of Team IPCC is delicious.
Why do drones like Overpeck remain cluelessly ignorant of the fact that Arctic sea ice is still way above the extent of the MWP and basically all of the first 8000+ years of the Holocene ?
Or are they actually aware of the fact and are LYING their a***s off. !!
forgot the graph
I sometimes wonder how it works: Does Sammy Roth at USA TODAY phone up the University of Michigan press office asking for a global-warming comment on this week’s weather, and get put through to Jonathan Overpeck’s extension number? Presumably he could record a voicemail greeting says “You have reached the voicemail of Jonathan Overpeck. He is not available right now, but he can let you know that this week’s weather is due to man-made global warming.”
Or does Jonathan Overpeck maybe announce a weekly global-warming press release somewhere on social media and Sammy Roth at USA TODAY follows Overpeck on Twitter or something. Whatever, it must be boring for all sides knowing that the same thing is going to said every time.
“based on their ability to accurately reproduce observed climate trends and processes”
So UTTER FAILURE gives them Confidence in their models..
OK. !!
As always, nothing says warming like cooling.
Fake “scientists” living in their own world. The models that construct predicted that this winters months would look like this: https://realclimatescience.com/2017/12/donald-trump-vs-the-experts/#comment-75848