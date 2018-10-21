The “Regenerative Revolution”: The Climate Change Term for Chinese Inspired Social Re-engineering of Western Agriculture

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the leader of the Green World Campaign, we have to discard the current extractive economy regime of using chemicals to maximise farm yields, and replace it with a more planet friendly organic approach.
How A Regenerative Revolution Could Reverse Climate Change
Lorin Fries
Oct 21, 2018, 04:00pm
Earlier this month the world’s leading climate scientists released the most urgent warning on climate change to date.
…
Among the ambitious ideas to meet this challenge is to enable a regenerative revolution – one that supplants our extractive economic model, and goes beyond “sustainability,” to draw down carbon and reverse course on climate change. Marc Barasch is among the leaders striving to galvanize such a transformation. He is Founder and Executive Director of the Green World Campaign, and an environmental activist who co-convened a first-of-its-kind conference for a regenerative society earlier this year. In our interview he shares what a regenerative revolution might achieve, how technology can help, and how we could advance this economic transition.
…
Fries: Why should we focus on regeneration now?
Barasch: If we stopped emitting carbon from every tailpipe and smokestack on the planet today, it would not solve global climate change. We’re in a crisis, and it’s only the beginning: we need to reverse course, not just hold the line. We have legacy carbon in the atmosphere that has to be drawn back down. Soil, trees and vegetation naturally capture carbon, if they’re healthy. The Rodale Institute has found that if current farmland practices shifted to regenerative, organic approaches, 100% of annual global CO2 emissions would be sequestered. That’s how powerful soil carbon sequestration is – but we’re not practicing it at anywhere near the scale that’s needed.
Fries: What technologies might enable a regenerative revolution?
Barasch: Blockchain is one opportunity. An excellent example is China’s Ant Forest initiative, where 200 million Alipay customers signed up to perform green good deeds in exchange for tree planting tokens, demonstrating a pent-up demand from the public to respond directly to the current crisis. Each person can accumulate enough positive credits to get a virtual “tree” — and for each of these, Alipay plants a real one. They reached a couple million trees already and have a new goal of half a trillion. This shows the hidden funding potential in small contributions, which can be blockchain enabled, to fund a regenerative revolution.
…
Fries: How do you see large farms and companies engaging in the regenerative movement?
Barasch: Revising our chemical-dependent, soil-destroying form of agriculture requires a way for farmers to transition. They know that these practices are harming the land that they want to pass on to their children, but they feel stuck in this system. This is a transition that Rodale Institute, Patagonia and a consortium of companies are trying to facilitate through a new regenerative organic standard. Giants like Unilever, Danone and others are also developing regenerative agriculture initiatives and announcing new sourcing commitments.
…
Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lorinfries/2018/10/21/how-a-regenerative-revolution-could-reverse-climate-change/#7f724bf210f2
Sounds all sweet and natural – but a quick peak at Wikipedia gives a glimpse at the level of abundance all those nasty extractive economy agricultural chemicals have given to our world.
… Crop yields in the Middle Ages were extremely low compared to those of the 21st century, although probably not inferior to those in much of the Roman Empire preceding the Middle Ages and the early modern period following the Middle Ages. The most common means of calculating yield was the number of seeds harvested compared to the number of seeds planted. On several manors in Sussex England, for example, the average yield for the years 1350-1399 was 4.34 seeds produced for each seed sown for wheat, 4.01 for barley, and 2.87 for oats. (By contrast, wheat production in the 21st century can total 30 to 40 seeds harvested for each seed sown.) Average yields of grain crops in England from 1250 to 1450 were 7 to 15 bushels per acre. (470 to 1000 kg per ha.) Poor years, however, might see yields drop to less than 4 bushels per acre. Yields in the 21st century, by contrast, can range upwards to 60 bushels per acre. The yields in England were probably typical for Europe in the Middle Ages. …
Read more: Wikipedia
Nature isn’t human friendly. Any food crop is almost immediately infested with pests, many of which are entirely capable of wiping out an entire field. In the absence of chemicals your only hope of bringing in a decent yield is to sit out there picking bugs off the vegetables, or let the pests have their way and hope predator species control enough of the pests so you get something for your effort.
A few seasons planting without chemical fertiliser depletes a field of nitrates. After depletion, without chemical fertiliser it takes years to regenerate a field back to its original potential, hence the old practice of leaving fields fallow for extended periods.
Farmers don’t go to the trouble and expense of applying all those chemicals because they are too lazy to research alternatives, they do it because they have no choice, if they want to return better than medieval farm yields. The grim reality is, without all those “extractive economy” agricultural chemicals and practices to deliver additional nutrients and control pests, most of us would starve.
“without all those “extractive economy” agricultural chemicals and practices to deliver additional nutrients and control pests, most of us would starve”
Yeah, that’s what they want. It’s a feature, not a bug, of what they’re extolling.
“most of us would starve”
Not at all.
Without pest-control we can eat the locusts instead.
To get this ball rolling, from the BBC of course.
I’ve not noticed locusts in the UK.
Could slugs be an acceptable alternative?
” without all those “extractive economy” agricultural chemicals and practices to deliver additional nutrients and control pests, most of us would starve.”
Which is exactly the objective of the green/left cabal.
Every warning is always the most urgent one to date from “the world’s leading climate scientists”.
You can usually spot the world’s leading climate scientists because they are always an expert in everybody else’s field despite understanding very little about climate.
Yep a Climate Scientist is apparently a master of physics, engineering, economics and ecology having never studied any of the fields and usually knowing less than the general public.
I’m all about soil rehabilitation and micro-nutrient replenishment, but modern agriculture is still going to require massive chemical inputs on top of that. However, we could be eminently “green” and kill two birds with one stone just by utilizing our already existing garbage stream.
Instead of spending vast sums of money to completely overhaul our agricultural practices at great detriment to ourselves, we should spend a more modest sum to build state-of-the-art trash separating and processing facilities.
All food waste ought to be composted. Then we can dump that on the fields. Paper and cardboard can be either composted, incinerated, or simply shredded into mulch, which we can also dump on the fields. Plastics can be either incinerated or granulated and dumped in the ocean, since we now know that the ocean does a rather good job of eating it up, especially when it’s in small pieces. Metals, of course, can be recycled. Glass can be recycled or simply dumped anywhere; it’s just silica, after all. Whole barges of shattered glass could be dumped a few hundred meters offshore in order to promote reef formation and spur a cottage beach glass industry.
The goal should be a zero waste stream. Everything should be either composted, recycled, burnt, or reduced to its basic elements. We ought to make landfills a thing of the past. I’m not saying this is a solution to anything, nor do I think we can gain a net economic benefit by utilizing our garbage this way. I’m well aware of the Second Law of Thermodynamics, thank you. I’m simply saying that a prosperous and developed society such as ours ought to spend some of its surplus in obliterating its own waste; and if we can do so in a semi-useful manner, so much the better.
The reason human sewage isn’t used on fields is the risk of Cholera and other human pathogens. I suspect this risk would also apply to discarded food waste.
Food waste used to go in the ‘pigs bin’ until various diseases were found to propagate that way.
Open composting will net you a town sized population of rats for neighbours. And that’s a health risk too.
Probably aerobic digestion in sealed tanks is the answer.
Otherwise if it burns, burn it at very high temps, generate some power and then process the slag for anything valuable.
No easy answers in recycling, and no answers at all that are based on ideology.
Thank you.
The idea that the 125ppm CO2 added to the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution (according to IPCC) will stay up there for thousands of malignant years, is as likely that we or anything can ‘reverse’ climate change. And how does the atmosphere know which CO2 molecule is which?
The good CO2 is green.
Do they know that plants need a certain level of CO2 to live?
You mean, do they care.
Well, good luck. I’ll check back when they reach one percent of their goals. Of course I like the idea of planting trees just as much as the next person, but I don’t think they realise just how big half a trillion is as compared to just a couple of million. Green schemes so often seem to be hatched by people with a poor practical grasp of numbers.
“A few seasons planting without chemical fertiliser depletes a field of nitrates.”
Oh come on!
A few seasons of planting the same non-nitrogeneous crops again and again depletes a field of nitrates. Have you heard of crop rotation? A lot of farmers have, centuries ago.
Advances in farming will obviously include better multi-cropping, gene insertion and the optimal use of soil bacteria-feeding to break down soil particles making bound elements available to plants.
This latter ‘technology’ is used in India and is as simple as adding sugar to the soil to feed bacteria that can grasp, then release P and K, for example, that are not available to plants at present. Agriculture is not stuck in the Middle Ages.
“Adding to the soil?”
Sounds a lot like “fertilizer.”
Fixating nitrogen is energy intensive – around one percent of the world’s energy is currently used to produce ammonia, most of which is used in fertiliser.
Nitrogen fixating crops can’t replace artificial fertiliser, they’re better than nothing but the amount of nitrogen fixated even by the best nitrogen fixing crops is low.
That sugar being thrown on the fields represents time, energy and nutrition wasted growing sugar for throwing on someone’s field, instead of it being consumed by humans.
Eric
Before dismissing the technology, which is locally discovered, adapted and driven, please consider the total cost and whether it actually works. Growing a little sugar cane on the margin of a field to create one’s own sugar syrup is very easy in a sub-tropical climate. It frees the farmers from having to buy fertiliser at all (assuming it is not short of boron etc).
tweak:
Adding sugar to the soil is adding a fertilizer, but not for the crop. It is for the beasties that are capable of breaking down the mineral-bound elements needed by the crop which are already in the soil by in an insoluble form. After living for a short time they die and make the elements available in a soluble form. As far as I know this is not done in the West. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t work.
A second technology tested at ARDRI in Pune (Dr AD Karve) is the use of plastic “walls” in fields dividing them into cells. This collects and holds the CO2 emitted at night so they can re-absorb it in the morning (it is heavier than air). It works well in low wind conditions. It is a form of fertilization by the crop itself.
I think they would need a tree planting project in Haiti. Because the Haitians didn’ t have access to cheap electricity, they chopped down and burned every tree they could find. Only 30% of the land is covered with trees now. Estimates predict that over next 10 years the tree cover will drop to 26%. So in 70 years every last tree will be gone in Haiti.
What energy source replaced the trees in Haiti? How does anybody cook any more in Haiti without access to charcoal? Or do the people rely on precooked meals from NGO’S and foreign governments?
No, they rely on smuggled charcoal from the Dominican Republic. 115 tons of charcoal per week is smuggled across the border. So the world is spending trillions on green energy and global warming dead ends while the population of Haiti has to depend on foreign largess of food and smuggled charcoal.
The “greens” often complain that we have too many people on the planet (another assertion without substantiation). One way to decrease the population is by starvation, another is by disease, and yet a third by war.
I often say that the whole attack on DDT back in the 60’s was really just an attempt to increase disease and in particular death by malaria. This reduction in food productivity is targeting the starvation tool.
Maybe we should start by reducing the greens population and see how that works first. If someone tells you there are too many people on the planet, hand them a knife and say “Okay, let’s start with you”.
Blood and bone makes excellent fertiliser, if depopulation is needed, the greenies can be used to fertilise the fields,killing two birds with the one stone so to speak.
Boy, the looney CAGW propaganda has been turned up to 11! Time to shoot back with a few home truths, or even better some Monty Python!
Oh if you insist.
200 million Alipay customers signed up to perform green good deeds in exchange for tree planting tokens… They reached a couple million trees already and have a new goal of half a trillion.
200 million customers have raised the money to plant 2 million tress. So the new goal is half a trillion. That’s like 250 thousand times what they have done so far. Either they need 50,000 trillion people signed up to plant 1/2 trillion trees. or each person will have to spend 250,000 times as much, or some combination of the two.
Someone check my math that’s too many zeros to be tracking this time of night.
Hello? Hello? Mr Alipay customer? Yes, you spent 1,000 last year through us to help plant trees. We’ve got a new goal and you’ll need to spend 250,000,000 this year. We’d ask you to sign up 250,000 of your friends instead, but we just figured out that across our customer base that a few orders of magnitude more friends than there are people on this planet, so we’re going ask you to increase spending instead. Hello? Hello? Dial Dial Dial… Hello, it is Alipay here again, why’d you hang up? Hello? Hello?
Can barely mock this drivel anymore.
Just to add to the absurdity, I wondered how many trees there are in the world. First article up on Google cites a 2015 study claiming that there are 3 trillion trees in the world, much larger than the previous estimate which was only 400 billion.
The headline…? Well, apparently despite there being about 8 times as many trees in the world as previously thought, they are disappearing fast because climate change. I sh*t you not.
https://www.independent.co.uk/environment/how-many-trees-are-there-on-earth-10483553.html
For those interested in the factors involved in growing wheat, there is an experiment at Rothamsted Research Station that has been ongoing since 1843/4 where wheat has been grown continuously in the same field.
http://www.era.rothamsted.ac.uk/Broadband
I remember at the 150th anniversary of the experiment on a visit to the field being told that the wheat yield from the no fertiliser plot was the same as the average world wheat yield!
Yet now in the UK yields of 10,000 kg per hectare are not uncommon.
Weed control and fungicides alongside new varieties that respond to higher nitrogen levels have been mainly responsible, with insect pests less of a problem.
Other major nutrients such as phosphorus and potassium need to be replaced owing to the higher removal in higher crop yields.
Sulphur has become essential as the air has become cleaner with the closure of many of the sulphur emitting industries. I can remember doing surveys of high sulphur demanding crops in the 1970s which showed adequate sulphur being deposited from the atmosphere.
Trace elements tend to be a problem associated with particular soil types, mainly magnesium, copper and manganese.
Trace elements
A few seasons planting without chemical fertiliser depletes a field of nitrates. After depletion, without chemical fertiliser it takes years to regenerate a field back to its original potential, hence the old practice of leaving fields fallow for extended periods.
No. This may have been how it was in medieval England but it is not how it was in 1870 England. They had higher yields than in the Middle Ages by doing better farming. Crop rotation had been practised since at least the 18c, which is not leaving land fallow, but growing crops which return the nitrogen. They also practised mixed farming, which gave a source of milk, meat and fertilizer.
Its labour intensive. But there are not too alternatives, nitrates and pesticides on a grand scale, or medieval levels of productivity. There is a third, and you can still see it in England in a lot of farms.
Late 1800s England had access to Guano, a natural fertiliser which was rapidly depleted. That is why artificial nitrogen fixation was developed.
“ … Average yields of grain crops in England from 1250 to 1450 were 7 to 15 bushels per acre. (470 to 1000 kg per ha.) Poor years, however, might see yields drop to less than 4 bushels per acre. Yields in the 21st century, by contrast, can range upwards to 60 bushels per acre. The yields in England were probably typical for Europe in the Middle Ages. … ”
I’ve not heard the word “bushel” used since I was a boy, and I had no real idea what a bushel was then either. I’m betting most don’t know. It’s kind of imprecise. I was told as a boy that a ‘tea-chest’, of tea leaves, a sort of thin plywood box held together with tin and tacks at its corners, was equal to “one bushel of tea”. If it fit inside the box, that was a ‘bushel’.
So, to remove all confusion:
“ … A bushel (abbreviation: bsh. or bu.) is an imperial and US customary unit of weight or mass based upon an earlier measure of dry capacity. The old bushel was equal to 2 kennings (obsolete), 4 pecks or 8 dry gallons and was used mostly for agricultural products such as wheat. In modern usage, the volume is nominal, with bushels denoting a mass defined differently for each commodity. The name “bushel” is also used to translate similar units in other measurement systems.
1 imperial bushel
= 8 imperial gallons
= 4 imperial pecks
= 36.36872 litres
≈ 8.2565 US dry gallons
≈ 9.6076 US fluid gallons
≈ 2219.36 cubic inches
1 US bushel
= 8 US dry gallons
= 4 US pecks
= 2150.42 cubic inches
≈ 9.3092 US fluid gallons
≈ 35.2391 litres
≈ 7.7515 imperial gallons
Bushels are now most often used as units of mass or weight rather than of volume. The bushels in which grains are bought and sold on commodity markets or at local grain elevators, and for reports of grain production, are all units of weight.[4] This is done by assigning a standard weight to each commodity that is to be measured in bushels. These bushels depend on the commodities being measured, and on the moisture content of the commodity. Some of the more common ones are:
Oats:
US: 32 lb[4] (14.5150 kg)
Canada: 34 lb[5] (15.4221 kg)
Barley: 48 lb[4] (21.7724 kg)
Malted barley: 34 lb (15.4221 kg)
Shelled maize (corn) at 15.5% moisture by weight: 56 lb[4] (25.4012 kg)
Wheat at 13.5% moisture by weight: 60 lb[4] (27.2155 kg)
Soybeans at 13% moisture by weight: 60 lb[6] (27.2 kg) … ”
—
Why we use metric.
My farm manager neighbour (UK) reckons you never get the yields with fertiliser you get from land out of decades of fallow. But it only lasts a couple of years.
Organic mixed farming is all very well, but it can’t beat chemical agriculture on yields. You only need to look at the rise in population since it was introduced.
And you only need to look at per worker productivity since mecahnical farming was introduced. One manm and a tractor/combine can till/harvest a thousand acres or more.
In order to feed the green drivelling ignorant urban populations of leftys, it takes a very intense amount of farming.
Which they object to.
Sometimes Id like to make my county independent, and start charging London for its food, water, electricity, sewage disposal, at rates that would make us stinking rich and them as poor as their absoluet idiocy and lack of productivity deserves.
The first to starve would be the blacks in third world Africa who get our excess grain as foreign aid to keep their people alive. It would initiate mass genocide of sub-Saharan African black populations to the tune of tens of millions.