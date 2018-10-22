Hurricane Michael “Knocks Out” 22 F-22 Raptor Stealth Fighters… Or Not.

Guest aircraft identification and BDA by David Middleton
HURRICANE MICHAEL REMINDED AMERICA WHY CLIMATE CHANGE IS A NATIONAL SECURITY RISK
For the Air Force, climate change just got personal.
JARED KELLER OCT 19, 2018
At least 35 people were killed when Hurricane Michael barreled into the Florida panhandle last week, the latest in a string of storms whose growing intensity scientists have linked to climate change. But while America’s elected leaders continue to deny the existence of climate change, there’s at least one faction of the Trump administration that’s taking the threat seriously: the United States military.
For years the Department of Defense (DOD) has viewed climate change as a “threat multiplier,” rather than a direct national security concern…
“For years” = mostly the 8 years of the Obama maladministration.
Consider the case of Tyndall Air Force Base, home to 55 fifth-generation F-22 Raptor fighter jets that are essential to Air Force operations. At least 33 of the aircraft were dispatched to safety at a base in Ohio ahead of Michael’s landfall, but satellite photos published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the aftermath of the storm revealed the wreckage of several of the pricey stealth fighters among the debris; according to reporting from Foreign Policy, “as many as” 17 Raptors “may be damaged or destroyed.” (The Air Force says the damage to the aircraft “was less than … feared.”)
Any losses with these jets are pretty devastating. As noted by Task & Purpose, only 80 of the Air Force’s 182 Raptors are mission-capable, mostly because of the airframe’s unusual production history and the scarcity of spare parts.
[…]
The Pacific Standard article was accompanied by this photo…
This picture is of the base’s static display exhibit aircraft, Cold War vintage jets and an F-15 & F-16 representing aircraft that attempted intercepts and/or flew CAP on 9/11.
There is one photo of a possibly damaged F-22.
The 22 Raptors left behind were not flyable. They were secured in hangars. Since the base took a direct hit, most were probably damaged. That’s what hurricanes do.
Typhoons and Hurricanes: Pacific Typhoon, 18 December 1944
On 17 December 1944, the ships of Task Force 38, seven fleet and six light carriers, eight battleships, 15 cruisers, and about 50 destroyers were operating about 300 miles east of Luzon in the Philippine Sea. The carriers had just completed three days of heavy raids against Japanese airfields, suppressing enemy aircraft during the American amphibious operations against Mindoro in the Philippines. Although the sea had been becoming rougher all day, the nearby cyclonic disturbance gave relatively little warning of its approach. On 18 December, the small but violent typhoon overtook the Task Force while many of the ships were attempting to refuel. Many of the ships were caught near the center of the storm and buffeted by extreme seas and hurricane force winds. Three destroyers, USS Hull, USS Spence, and USS Monaghan, capsized and went down with practically all hands, while a cruiser, five aircraft carriers, and three destroyers suffered serious damage. Approximately 790 officers and men were lost or killed, with another 80 injured. Fires occurred in three carriers when planes broke loose in their hangars and some 146 planes on various ships were lost or damaged beyond economical repair by fires, impact damage, or by being swept overboard.This storm inflicted more damage on the Navy than any storm since the hurricane at Apia, Samoa in 1889. In the aftermath of this deadly storm, the Pacific Fleet established new weather stations in the Caroline Islands and, as they were secured, Manila, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. In addition, new weather central offices (for coordinating data) were established at Guam and Leyte.
The genuine threat to national security here is this:
Only 80 of the Air Force’s 182 Raptors are mission-capable, mostly because of the airframe’s unusual production history and the scarcity of spare parts.
A 44% readiness rate for our most advanced fighter-interceptor is a REAL national security threat.
In 2009, it was estimated that the incremental unit procurement cost for new F-22’s was $150 million per air-frame. The cost to replace all of the 102 mission-incapable F-22’s would be about $15.3 billion. Where on Earth could the Air Force get that kind of money? Maybe from here:
How much does the federal government really spend on climate change programs?
According to Office of Management and Budget reports, federal climate change funding was $13.2 billion across 19 agencies in 2017. In the 6 agencies we reviewed, we found that 94% of their reported climate change funding went to programs that touch on, but aren’t dedicated to climate change, such as nuclear energy research.
[…]
$13.2 billion would have paid for 88 F-22’s at 2009 prices.
While the Air Force has opted to cease procurement of new F-22’s in 2012, zeroing this schist out would go a long way toward rebuilding our armed forces:
What GAO Found
In its reports to Congress, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) reported that annual federal climate change funding increased by $4.4 billion from fiscal years 2010 through 2017. For example, reported annual funding for technology to reduce emissions increased by about $3.5 billion, as seen in the figure below. Although OMB included information on federal fiscal exposure to climate change in the President’s budgets for fiscal year 2016 and 2017, it did not provide this information in its most recent climate change funding reports. For example, the reports did not include information on programs—such as disaster assistance—whose costs were likely to increase due to climate change which would have provided more complete information for making spending trade-off decisions for climate activities. According to GAO’s prior work, more complete information on fiscal exposures and the long-term effects of decisions would help policymakers make trade-offs between spending with long-term and short-term benefits.
34 thoughts on “Hurricane Michael “Knocks Out” 22 F-22 Raptor Stealth Fighters… Or Not.”
The F22 is a stealth fighter. Why did the newspaper expect it to show up on the NOAA photographs?
The term of art is “low observable”, not “stealth”. … but your point is still funny ’cause the “journalists” are the least smart among us.
Definitely a load of schist.
Having visited the USAF Weapons Museum and enjoyed it greatly, I’m saddened that so many historical aircraft appear to be severely damaged. I note that the SR71 with the rearward extending ECM pod isn’t in the image, I can only hope that it survived the onslaught, it was the only one ever built.
On the bright side… Since they were static displays, they don’t have to be repaired to flyable condition.
It would have been an even bigger tragedy if Michael had scored a direct hit on Pensacola NAS… home of one of the most awesome aviation museums, the National Naval Aviation Museum… A large number of which are outdoor exhibits, like this EC-121 Warning Star…
But why are valuable, difficult to move objects put in locations where natural damage is quite likely?
It seems a bit silly to have valuable things in the way of damaging things.
David M. wrote, “$13.2 billion would have paid for 88 F-22’s at 2009 prices.”
Or an average tax reduction of $161 per family of four.
The worry expressed was about American security. Don’t worry Dave B. There are probably 100s of $13B unicorn fund piles to be swept up and returned to American families and Trump is the only guy who can do it.
The base has commented that three F22s couldn’t be flown out, and that they were not destroyed but damaged and are assessing how badly and how repairable they are. The kind of idiot who’d post that pic and say it was all F22s is the same kind of moron who went out and said that AR15s are so dangerous because of the evil chainsaw bayonet option. Sadly there are far too many people who will nod their heads and swallow it hook, line, and sinker.
And you’re right, a 44% availability rate is horrible, as was only making a small number of them and relying on the F35 to fix the numbers problem. A plane with even worse issues.
I also worry about the F-35… Too many divergent missions for one air-frame. The Navy has not had a long-ranged strike aircraft since the A-6 Intruders and converted F-14 “Bombcats” were retired.
I wish Grumman could just put the F-14 and A-6 back into production… But I think the tooling was ordered destroyed (at least for the F-14) to ensure that never happened.
And while they are at it–the A-10.
Warthog.
If you need close air support which would be your preference?
1) USAF F-16
2) USAF F-15E
3) USANG A-10
4) USN/USMC F/A-18
Assuming this bad boy is unavailable…
If you want close air support, you want the A-10.
You want those B-52’s to soften up an area before the troops move in, and they come in real handy if your guys get surprised by a larger enemy military force.
Through the entire Vietnam war, American commanders wanted to get the North Vietnamese into a conventional military fight, one large army opposing another large army. But the North Vietnamese didn’t play that game, and only did hit-and-run attacks, where they could run away when American pressure became too great, and the Leftwing U.S. Congress wouldn’t allow the U.S. military to invade North Vietnam and force an all-out battle on them, so there was never a large-scale battle between American forces and the North Vietnamese until the Tet Offensive of early 1968, where the North Vietnamese and the Viet Cong simultaneously attacked just about every city, town and village in South Vietnam.
The surprise of the Tet attack initially gave the communists some gains but in the end the attacks were thoroughly defeated, to the point that the South Vietnamese communist guerillas, who secretly blended into South Vietnamese society, called the Viet Cong, were wiped out and were never a factor in the war after that.
The Viet Cong had been hiding within the South Vietnamese society for years and when the Tet Offensive happened they believed their own propaganda and thought they were going to win and didn’t have to worry about hiding after that. But they were wrong, on both counts. They were wiped out by the time it was all over.
In 1975, after U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam (in 1973), the North Vietnamese violated the Paris Peace Agreement and invaded northern South Vietnam with a major part of their military forces and they sent the South Vietamese forces reeling and retreating south along with hundreds of thousands of cvilians who were headed south trying to get away from the invading North Vietnamese.
At this time the invading North Vietnamese force had jammed up every highway, road and trail in northern South Vietnam with their troops and equipment and the roads ahead of them were jammed with civilians so a significant percentage of the North Vietnamese military force was sitting there in northern South Vietnam and couldn’t move forward or backward.
And we had all those lovely B-52’s sitting at Guam with a big sitting duck of the North Vietnamese military sitting there in northern South Vietnam. The U.S. could have probably ended North Vietnam as a threat to South Vietnam right then, but the liberals were in charge and President Ford was paralyzed into inaction by Watergate and Nixon’s resignation (One reason the North Vietnamese thought they could get away with an attack in the first place), and so, although the U.S. was legally and morally obligated to come to South Vietnam’s aid, and had the means to decimate the North Vietnamese force with little danger to Americans, they chose not to act and to throw South Vietnam to the wolves. To their everlasting shame.
Those B-52’s bring back memories. They could decimate an immobile force in pretty short order. The U.S. should have done that in the case of the North Vietnam violating the peace agreement.
I believe the F-14 tooling was destroyed to prevent it making its way to Iran, where their F-14s have been grounded for lack of parts. I think there are no surviving flying F-14s either, for the same reason.
https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2018/10/12/f-22s-qf-16-likely-damaged-after-tyndall-hangars-hit-by-hurricane/
“However, according to the Facebook Air Force Forum page, four F-22 Raptors from the 43rd Fighter Squadron were unable to fly out of the way of the storm and may have been damaged. Three Raptors were in one hangar that had significant damage, according to the forum, and a fourth rode out the storm in a separate hangar that seemed to sustain less damage…”
Bad decisions by the Obama administration mean that it will become increasingly to keep the F-22s flying.
When I was a pup security was taken seriously. There was a rule that any component used in military equipment had to have at least two sources on American soil. By the 1980s things had slipped. We still used an antique electronic system with vacuum tubes. The only supplier was in the Soviet Union. Maybe the theory was that WW3 would be over so fast that repairs would be moot. 🙁
Presumably Trump admin is busy trimming these entirely worthless marxy-sparxy programs. What would have been the cost of Hillary’s 500 million new solar panels which were to be the first tranche in the race to zero CO2. With little investigative journalism being done (I don’t count investigations to win back the lost federal election), we’ll never know which Demo troughers were earnarked for the “project” I guess.
Slashing the totally fantasy and anti-American programs of the past couple of decades seems to make it easy to find money for Making America Great Again.
It’s a Sabre not a Thunderstreak. There are of course thirteen F-22s in that photo, you just can’t see ’em.
I figured that out after looking at some more images… The wing-sweep should have been a dead giveaway.
The 102 grounded aircraft likely would not need replaced. They are all probably “hangar queens”. Since the 0bummer Maladministration would not fund the military, not even enough for routine maintenance and spare parts, those 102 aircraft have been cannibalized, with parts removed and put on another aircraft to make one of the two flyable (except it has now reached the point where they have cannibalized to keep one of the 1.275 aircraft flying). A practice also common during the Carter Maladministration, the man who 0bummer replaced as The Worst President Ever™ (if we grade them only on how good or bad they were for the U.S.A.) All they would need to become flyable is replacing the scavenged parts, where there is a shortage most especially if no money is allocated to purchase said parts.
This is not a practice unique to the aircraft. Routine repairs and scheduled preventive maintenance of buildings went unfunded throughout wonderboy’s maladministration. A practice which likely has elevated their energy consumption above optimum, also.
…one out of 2.275… I edited that, how did that number still get in there!?!
The thing about hurricanes is they seem to have the most devestating effect in the empty zone between the ears of CAGWarmistas.
Definitely not a Voodoo. Here’s a Google Maps link for an aerial view of one on static display in Calgary (on the right). The airframe on the left is a CF-100, I believe.
https://www.google.com/maps/@51.0934507,-114.013679,123m/data=!3m1!1e3
There are superficial similarities… and IIRC the Phantom succeeded the Voodoo in McDonnell Douglas’ designs…
But, it’s definitely not a Voodoo.
“Beware of the military-industrial complex” Dwight D. Eisenhower. We need them but they need to be controlled much better than they are or have been. Given the time the Trumpster will do a better job than most, if not all, of his predecessors.
Another good post by David Middleton.
If “they” publish it, it will be read/viewed and discussion will follow! LOL
The UK has been living under ‘Austerity’ since the 2008 financial crash in order to pay back the debt incurred by the taxpayer to bail out the banks.
From memory, I believe last year £11 Bn was spent on the obscene waste that is climate change. The intention is to continue spending at least that every year for the foreseeable future.
That money would have gone a long way to alleviate the debt the country endures from the financial crash. But of course, spunking billions on an entirely unproven concept is essential whilst the immediate welfare of the British public is inconsequential.
No, first there has been no austerity, and second the problem has been the deficit – the difference between tax and spending – not the debt. The cost of the Climate Change Act is nowhere near £11 billion either.
Here’s a working link for the typhoon.
https://www.history.navy.mil/content/history/nhhc/research/library/online-reading-room/title-list-alphabetically/p/pacific-typhoon-18-december-1944.html
Link fixed in post.
Letting the Air Force run down that much was not a bug, it was a feature. Obama was decidedly anti-military.
Please don’t forget that Hurricanes are not “Climate but just severe weather!
The Tyndall AFB Flag park display had an f-106A and an F-86F..
https://igx.4sqi.net/img/general/width960/Drbaz52XCE3dgbB6LcYAKz9LVQpGpzBXrj8hLyYkipc.jpg
A QF-4 Phantom II drone conversion
an F-16A moved there in 2012 from Sioux Falls..
https://www.114fw.ang.af.mil/News/Photos/igphoto/2000111393/
An F-15E
https://cdn.dvidshub.net/media/thumbs/photos/1804/4341928/1000w_q75.jpg