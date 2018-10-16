“We Bought a Bunch of Tofu…” – What have YOU done about the Climate Crisis?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Psychiatric advice to engage in green activism to overcome intense feelings of eco-anxiety is producing some fascinating outcomes.
News about climate change can be distressing. Here’s how to cope with ‘ecoanxiety’
MONDAY 15 OCTOBER 2018 5:23PM
By Ange McCormack
After hearing about a damning report into climate change last week – which basically gives the world 12 years to halve our emissions or else face uncontrollable climate change – 27-year-old Caitlin Grace sent Hack an email.
In the subject line Caitlin wrote, “Ecoanxiety”.
“I’ve gone full existential crisis,” Caitlin wrote while reeling from the IPCC findings.
“I’ve been having several panic attacks a day, can’t concentrate and just have a constant overwhelming feeling of impending doom.”
Caitlin Grace told Hack that going about her daily life in the last week has been pretty surreal.
“When I’ve been out and about I’ve been looking around at people and thinking, why are we just going about our normal lives?
…
The Australian Psychology Society has developed a bunch of resources to help people cope with feeling anxious about climate change. Dr Burke says one of the first things to do if you’re feeling anxious about climate change is share what you’re going through with your friends and family.
“One of the more dangerous things you can do is push the feelings away and ignore the problem and then not do anything about it.”
…
It’s a strategy that Caitlin Grace is trying too.
“My partner and I have talked about it heaps, and just today we’ve gone and bought a bunch of tofu and we’re going to phase ourselves into veganism,” Caitlin says. “I think it is the biggest thing individuals can do to help the environment. I’m really excited about it.
Caitlin Grace is becoming a vegan after reading last week’s IPCC report
“I’ve never been to a protest before but I’m now feeling the need to mobilise – I’m keen to get out on the street and be part of it.”
…
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/programs/hack/feeling-ecoanxiety/10378470
One question not addressed in the article – do green activists receive a moral license to take a break from vegetarianism while actually participating in a climate protest?
It can get cold and wet on those mean streets, a tofu burger in such circumstances might not be enough.
Lets not forget, by actually participating in a climate protest green activists are doing a lot more virtue signalling than simply going vegan in their ordinary lives.
Update (EW): Video explaining why you should vote green. Contains rude language.
37 thoughts on ““We Bought a Bunch of Tofu…” – What have YOU done about the Climate Crisis?”
I’ll purchase several containers of sequestered carbon dioxide (beer), for release at a convenient time (baseball game).
The result of having tofu for brains.
A better plan to alleviate their anxiety would be for them to stop exhaling completely.
Do it for the planet… please.
No need to buy more when you have tofu for brains.
“… tofu for brains”, Karabar? — that’s being way to polite.
If this were not so sad, then it would be funny as hell.
Speaking of tofu and brains:
https://rense.com/general3/soy.htm
Is it any wonder that someone who has few brains would want to eat in such a way that reduces brain matter even more?
I wonder what the effects of CO2 are on soy beans? Greater yield? More people eating tofu? Greater incidence of later-life dementia?
Huh! All this time I thought they were sayin’ Toe Food!
Go-o-olly, Miss Luanne!
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1557602/
From the abstract:
We further identified 139 transcripts with a significant [CO2] by development interaction. Clustering of these transcripts showed that transcripts involved in cell growth and cell proliferation were more highly expressed in growing leaves that developed at elevated [CO2] compared to growing leaves that developed at ambient [CO2]. The 327 [CO2]-responsive genes largely suggest that elevated [CO2] stimulates the respiratory breakdown of carbohydrates, which provides increased energy and biochemical precursors for leaf expansion and growth at elevated [CO2]. While increased photosynthesis and carbohydrate production at elevated [CO2] are well documented, this research demonstrates that at the transcript and metabolite level, respiratory breakdown of starch is also increased at elevated [CO2].
As a fairly new reader of this site, I am amazed at the total absurdity of these climate cultists. They are literally batsh*t crazy…
Duke – You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. The more it becomes apparent that restricting CO2 cannot work and will never work and wouldn’t have reduced the so-called warming even if it had worked, the more irrational the so-called true believers will become. Fascinating – the workings of the human mind (or lack thereof).
I posted the following in the Billionaires Are Causing Climate Change article in reply to one of Kristi Silber’s posts which was a rant which typified the way greenies and most lefties think. I want to make sure that Kristi doesn’t miss my post.
Kristi I will take apart your points 1 by 1.
1) “Consumer choice – that must be a code word for multinational conglomerates. Take a stroll down the cereal isle – how much choice is there, really, among the affordable products? Kelloggs, General Mills, Post (Kraft; includes Malt-O-Meal since 2015). That’s about it. And unless you really like bland, virtually all these cereals are full of sugar.”
When was the last time you ever were into one of those small food specialty shops? Those specialty shops that carry dozens of food brand products of every kind of food? Small brands that you cant get in major supermarkets. Also every city has farmers markets 6 months of the year. Why would you eat cereals with sugar when you can buy the basic grains in bulk? Bulk food stores are sprouting up all over the country.
2) “In the food industry alone there were 533 mergers and acquisitions in 2017, compared to half that in 2009. Is that supposed to increase consumer choice?”
Do you realize that there are 38,571 supermarket stores in the US? And the street vendor industry has a 3.7% average annual growth. Even more astounding is that online grocery sales are over 10% growth rate.
Online Grocery Sales industry has a low level of concentration, with the top four players accounting for less than 15.2% of total industry revenue in 2017. Many online grocery retailers are small to medium size private establishments that operate on a state and regional level and serve niche markets. Although online grocery retailers offer similar products and services, low industry concentration stems partly from the diversity of regions covered by industry operators as well as problems related to scale. For example, the industry’s major player PeaPod, which delivers products to more than 350,000 customers in 23 markets, including the District of Columbia, captures 6.2% of the total industry’s market share.
There are over 80 new food retailers per 1000 firm population every year. There are ~ 26000 food manufacturing companies in the US alone. I shudder to think of the total number of retailers of food. So if 533 get gobbled up in the whole country, that is a pittance of the total.
3) “Among processed food companies, the top three made $105,886 million, combined, in food sales alone. Companies ranked 11th, 12th and 13th made $26,600 million, combined. PepsiCo, number one, made 4.36 times Cargill, #11 in food sales.”
Do you realize how many food products these large companies sell? And how many new products they introduce every year? And we want food companies to be big and successful, because they obviously are providing products that people want to buy. Also, I eat lots of peanut butter. There is a federal law that states that peanut butter has to be teasted for aflatoxin which causes cancer of the liver. Do you trust a mom and pop peanut butter manufacturer as much as a large corporation? I don’t. There are many other health related regulations like that. Listeria and botulinim toxin (botulism) come to mind.
4) “Sure, you could compare it to Soviet socialism, but that is not what American’s want. Even millennials don’t really want true socialism, they just reject the disparities in income, wealth and opportunity created by free market capitalism.”
The latest polls show that 51% of millenials choose socialism over capitalism. Disparities in income and wealth are the by products of a successful capitalist system. You want fabulously wealthy people because it is a big incentive for someone to be an entrepreneur. Rich and famous people also provide the source of the huge entertainment industry. Without entrepreneurs the country would die. Even the lowliest janitor lives better today than a king did 500 years ago. Even Cadillacs have been driven by poor people when the car is old. People give billions of their older clothes and other consumer items to thrift stores where poor people pick up bargains. And of course for people that don’t want to work there is always welfare provided by taxes where the rich pay a higher proportion as a %.
5)” Just to be clear, I’m a capitalist. But I don’t think unregulated capitalism is good for anyone. The market doesn’t have a conscience, and it inherently tends to put most wealth in the hands of the wealthy. This in turn affects the power structure, and that’s the real problem: neither “side” is happy. The right complains about Soros, the left about the Koch brothers – two sides of the same coin.
History has shown what lack of regulation leads to: rapidly climbing market (like we are seeing now) followed by bust. There is already nervousness among economists.”
US federal agencies issue ~ 4000 new regulations every year with about 25000 pages of rules. There is an increase every year. Small business are saying all the regulations are killing them. $51 billion was spent by regulatory agencies in 2012 in the US in trying to administer all the regulations.
6) “There has to be a “happy medium” that prevents these cycles without restricting the growth of the economy. There should be a way to allow small- and medium-sized business to compete with the giants, but that’s tough with wealth and power in the hands of a few.”
Boom and bust cycles are built in to capitalistic economic systems. Besides there are always people trying to game the system ( banksters come to mind) with Ponzi schemes, insider trading, monopoly manipulation, price fixing, …. etc . It is impossible to stop boom and busts. That is like trying to hold back the tides. If you really want we can get into a detailed discussion of why that is so, but it involves a deep discussion of capitalistic economics.
SO KRISTI ; YOU HAVE SHOWN THAT YOU DONT REALLY KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT WHEN YOU LEAVE YOUR FIELD OF GEOLOGY. But don’t be ashamed because almost all leftists think the way you do. Even some leftist economists are in denial of how human psychology and economics are linked in a way that leaves capitalism as the most successful economic system. Not perfect but the most successful.
Good luck, bro.
Kristi appears woefully indoctrinated by her higher ed. and and peer influences.
Easily alienated by views of her parents’ generation.
fyi- a troll counts coup by # of words in / # of words replied
you just increased her ROI manifold.
I’m starting to worry a bit too. I’m especially concerned about the possible impact on barley and the potential drop-off in the production of beer. Without beer, we’d have no future Kavanaughs. I like beer. Do you?
At one time in England beer was the only safe fluid to drink. Drinking water you would be chancing your life!
In beer, there is strength
In wined, there is truth
In water, there is bacteria
“I never drink water because of the disgusting things that fish do in it.”
– WC Fields
https://www.azquotes.com/quote/95772
LOL !!
This is what the media is doing to people in Australia and most, lets say maliable minds, are easily persuaded, they can’t see past the spin and lies.
Australia is doomed.
What climate crisis?
It is al over the media here in Aus and it really biggles my mind so many people have fallen for it, hook, line and sinker. The beer report featured here at WUWT also appeared in the MSM here but reading past the headline it was all based on a model!!!
What have I done for the climate crisis? Nothing , because there is no climate crisis.
Cameron
I would phrase it differently:
I will do something about a global warming crisis when there is one. Until then, we have many more urgent problems to face, including the one discussed above regarding the amoral extremes of wealth and poverty and the soul-killing, alcohol-soaked alternative offered by communists.
Oh wait, they are both soul-killing alcohol-soaked social systems. Maybe, just maybe, we can investigate new ideas and economic relationships that yield a crop of far better results.
Where are all of the psychologists who can write papers on how rational people can deal with looney friends and relatives who have gone off the deep end as a result of mass hysteria? /off sarc
If someone were to ask Ms Grace “What difference would it make if the entire world became vegan?” she’d probably think for a few moments and then crawl up in a fetal position.
I remember going to a Chinese buffet years ago. They had an option called “Bean Curd”. I got some. No flavor really, just volume.
I found out latter that “bean curd” is another name for tofu.
I’d compare it to eating a cup of flour rather than a slice of cake.
Yes, except the cup of flour had far more flavor.
but does it have enough estrogen to counteract masculinity?
It can be made to taste like anything so good for vegetarians. I myself like it as you know, unlike “meat”, you know its just beans. Some “meat” in certain places can be a bit suspect!
“What have YOU done about the Climate Crisis? …”.
I have bought recyclable grocery bags:
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/e7/76/1a/e7761a83cbf357e6c5f29ecb72264689.jpg
I call it “toad food” not “tofu”. It’s not meant for meat-eaters. Or omnivores, either. Although most omnivores can stomach it, many will choose to starve rather than subject themselves to it. At least, that’s what my data says…and I didn’t have to torture the data at all! Please tell me if a sample size of 1 is sufficient…in this case I say, YES.
Isn’t this wonderful, it sorts out and identifies the flibberty jib reactive type from the sound, reasoned folks in our society. The sound and reasoned type are more likely to ask the question – what is this based on, fact or unjustifiable assumptions from a computer. Easy answer.
Last evening I was sitting in the audience at a meeting prior to it starting reading Judith Curry articles on the cellphone. The lady sitting next to me (a former cabinet minister of Parliament) said I looked engrossed. I explained what I was reading and who Judith was. Her answer was “You don’t believe the IPCC summary of last week?” No I said, they are computer models, based on CO2 increases. Her reply was swift – “I suppose your a Trump supporter as well”. This was in New Zealand, whats Trump got to do with it. Instant denigration, what can you say.
These folks don’t deserve Tofu.
Regards
Besides, even in New Zealand, Trump is YOUR supporter rather than the other ‘way round.
Tofu, or not tofu. That is the question.
A climate of confusion with Nature in denial.
Climate crisis (Which we all know is about the crisis in OPM supply) is all due to Trump and/or CO2.
Unfortunately, the current trend in education is no longer to teach people how to think critically for themselves. As a result, their untempered minds are easily spun out of control by fallacious, quasi-religious pseudoscientific beliefs to whose indoctrination they have fallen victim to false beliefs. To them, buying tofu looks like a reasonable response to an imaginary climatic threat. You know it makes sense.