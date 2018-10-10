Rep. Hank “Guam May Capsize” Johnson (D-GA): “Our climate is not for sale”

Guest ridicule by David Middleton

Our climate is not for sale

BY REP. HANK JOHNSON (D-GA.) AND MICHAEL SHANK, OPINION CONTRIBUTORS — 10/07/18 05:00 PM EDT THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL

As President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency drops “climate change”, and its impact on children, from its latest rule on hydrofluorocarbons, it is time to talk honestly about science.

[…]

Climate change is impacting every part of our society, from our security to our economy to our health. We know what’s causing it. And we know how to stop it.

[…]

Members of Congress have heard enough about the science. And, as a society, we all know from our experience with the tobacco industry and other corporate entities how the powerful seek to stop progress.

But until Congress is willing to have an honest dialogue, our economy and our security continue to be imperiled.

It is time to talk honestly. Our climate is not for sale.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), a member of the Judiciary and Transportation & Infrastructure Committees, is part of the House Safe Climate Caucus and received 100 percent clean-energy and environmental voting record in 2017-18 from Environment Georgia.

Michael Shank is the communications director for the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network.

The Hill