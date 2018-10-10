Rep. Hank “Guam May Capsize” Johnson (D-GA): “Our climate is not for sale”

Guest ridicule by David Middleton
BY REP. HANK JOHNSON (D-GA.) AND MICHAEL SHANK, OPINION CONTRIBUTORS — 10/07/18 05:00 PM EDT THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT THE VIEW OF THE HILL
As President Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency drops “climate change”, and its impact on children, from its latest rule on hydrofluorocarbons, it is time to talk honestly about science.
Climate change is impacting every part of our society, from our security to our economy to our health. We know what’s causing it. And we know how to stop it.
Members of Congress have heard enough about the science. And, as a society, we all know from our experience with the tobacco industry and other corporate entities how the powerful seek to stop progress.
But until Congress is willing to have an honest dialogue, our economy and our security continue to be imperiled.
It is time to talk honestly. Our climate is not for sale.
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), a member of the Judiciary and Transportation & Infrastructure Committees, is part of the House Safe Climate Caucus and received 100 percent clean-energy and environmental voting record in 2017-18 from Environment Georgia.
Michael Shank is the communications director for the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network.
Substitute “read” for “heard” and “listened”…
Of course, it’s not as dumb as Hank Johnson’s classic…
While we know that “our climate is not for sale”… The global war on weather does have a price tag: $122 trillion funded by a $240/gal gasoline tax.
Since it’s clear that Hank Johnson is incoherent, this article must have been primarily written by Michael Shank, who has a Ph.D. in social justice warrior-ing…
Michael Shank, Ph.D., is the Communications Director for the Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance, a group of international cities committed to achieving aggressive long-term carbon reduction goals, and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network, a peer-to-peer network of local government professionals from cities across the US and Canada dedicated to creating a healthier environment, economic prosperity, and increased social equity.
Michael’s professional career includes leading press and/or policy shops at the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Climate Nexus, Friends Committee on National Legislation, U.S. Congress (Mike Honda), Institute for Economics and Peace, Biodiversity Northwest, Puget Soundkeeper Alliance and more.
Michael’s academic career includes a Ph.D. from George Mason University’s School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution and is focused on climate conflict. Michael is adjunct faculty at New York University’s Center for Global Affairs, where he teaches graduate courses on Sustainable Development, Power and Politics and Climate and Security. Shank is also adjunct faculty and a board member at George Mason University’s School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution, where he teaches graduate courses on Communicating Conflict.
12 thoughts on “Rep. Hank “Guam May Capsize” Johnson (D-GA): “Our climate is not for sale””
“where he teaches graduate courses on Sustainable Development,”
THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, Believing in sustainable development is like believing in the tooth fairy in that you think that by setting aside certain resources and not developing them, you expect that in the future a tooth fairy will come along and reward you.
I find the Hon Gentleman from Georgia to be a climate hero. Any politician refusing contributions from climate change advocates is leading by example. After all our climate is not for sale.
you know……what does this say about the population that keeps electing him
IMO, apathy, emotionalism and PC peer pressures form the opinions of those lacking intelligence or too lazy to gain insight and think for themselves.
Add in the best campaign manager you can buy who has an “in” with liberal press, plus skillfully play the minority agenda voters and bring home the bacon on election day.
Another reason for term limits, I guess.
This obviously meets the BBC criteria for a cosy interview. (sarc.
“Michael’s academic career includes a Ph.D. from George Mason University’s School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution and is focused on climate conflict.”
Huh? Dafudge is “climate conflict”?
Climate conflict is newspeak for what the Club of Rome called back in the 1970s “resource wars.” The alarmist threat is that population and environmental damage and scarce resources will cause disruptive migration and hot wars.
“climate conflict” is when a politician’s virtue signaling about the non-existent “climate catastrophy” meets the reailty of voters who can’t afford to pay the increase energy costs that the politician’s proposed “solutions” would saddle them with.
“Climate change is impacting every part of our society, from our security to our economy to our health. We know what’s causing it. And we know how to stop it.”
They’re insane. May as well stop the sun from rising and the oceans from being wet. Where do they come up with these falsities?
Billiard balls made of ivory and whale oil lamps are “renewable” and as such sustainable.
Tell that to your green friends.
Was the “honorable” Hank Johnson high or is he just stupid? I bet stupid. And maybe high too.
I need help.
I do.
Honest.
I really do want to see the video of an entire island flipping over. I do. I want that.
I’ve got tears in my eyes from laughing at just the thought – my wizened, cynical & skeptical brane is awash with Dopamine right now.
Even better would be a split-screen shot of Hank’s head exploding as said island goes over to slip slide away, ever so gracefully into the briny deep.
In Slo-Mo with a big orchestral sound track of the Paul Simon song – then re-mixed by Tiesto or Weatherall into a 124bpm 4/4 with a false colour stop/start/repeat video edit.
And lasers. None of yer downwelling IR mush. Big red & green lasers. Spread the love.
The World needs more people like Hank Johnson.
Really. It does.