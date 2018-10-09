Sea Level to Rise 50 Feet by 2300… Oh noes!!!

Guest commentary by David Middleton
Global Sea Level Could Rise 50 Feet by 2300, Study Says
Characterizing what’s known and what’s uncertain is key to managing coastal risk
October 6, 2018
Global average sea-level could rise by nearly 8 feet by 2100 and 50 feet by 2300 if greenhouse gas emissions remain high and humanity proves unlucky, according to a review of sea-level change and projections by Rutgers and other scientists.
Since the start of the century, global average sea-level has risen by about 0.2 feet. Under moderate emissions, central estimates of global average sea-level from different analyses range from 1.4 to 2.8 more feet by 2100, 2.8 to 5.4 more feet by 2150 and 6 to 14 feet by 2300, according to the study, published in Annual Review of Environment and Resources.
[…]
No fracking way! Global sea level can’t even rise by 3 feet by 2100…
RCP8.5 fraud alert!
The study, published in Annual Review of Environment and Resources hasn’t actually been published yet and it appears that it will be pay-walled. The abstract is unusually abstract…
Future sea-level rise generates hazards for coastal populations, economies, infrastructure, and ecosystems around the world. The projection of future sea-level rise relies on an accurate understanding of the mechanisms driving its complex spatio-temporal evolution, which must be founded on an understanding of its history. We review the current methodologies and data sources used to reconstruct the history of sea-level change over geological (Pliocene, Last Interglacial, and Holocene) and instrumental (tide-gauge and satellite alimetry) eras, and the tools used to project the future spatial and temporal evolution of sea level. We summarize the understanding of the future evolution of sea level over the near (through 2050), medium (2100), and long (post-2100) terms. Using case studies from Singapore and New Jersey, we illustrate the ways in which current methodologies and historical data sources can constrain future projections, and how accurate projections can motivate the development of new sea-level research questions across relevant timescales.
Expected final online publication date for the Annual Review of Environment and Resources Volume 43 is October 17, 2018. Please see http://www.annualreviews.org/page/journal/pubdates for revised estimates.
50 feet of sea level rise by 2300 is worse than bad science fiction. The same lead author had 50 feet (15.2 meters) of sea level rise by 2300 as beyond the upper range of RCP8.5 (bad science fiction).
References
Horton, B. P., Rahmstorf, S., Engelhart, S. E., and Kemp, A. C.: Expert assessment of sea-level rise by AD 2100 and AD 2300, Quaternary Science Reviews, 84, 1–6, 2014.
Horton, Benjamin P., Robert E. Kopp, Andra J. Garner, Carling C. Hay, Nicole S. Khan, Keven Roy, Timothy A. Shaw. Mapping Sea-Level Change in Time, Space, and Probability. Annual Review of Environment and Resources 2018 43:1
Featured Image vs Reality
How can anyone with a brain can think that insignificant short term trends will continue forever when we know with absolute certainty that the climate system has many periodic and quasi-periodic influences affecting it including diurnal and seasonal solar variability, changes in the Earth’s axis and orbit, the various periodic behaviors of the Sun (11-year sunspot cycle, Maunder cycle, etc.) and the demonstrable chaotic variability around the planet’s mean behavior (ENSO, PDO, AMO and others, both known and unknown).
What idiots applied peer review this tripe?
My in laws thought they were doing something nice for me by getting a Nat Geo subscription for me.
My wife wonders every month why I groan when I open the package.
In their dreams! There would have to be catastrophic subsidence of all land masses in order to get this kind of SLR and that is highly unlikely. There simply is not enough water tied up in ice to raise the sea by 50 feet, let along 30. These people are clearly delusional.
No problems has the earth it going to be eaten by a giant space goat in 2220 , and I have a ‘model ‘ that proves it so no need for questions .
Self fulfilling prophesy.
The amount of Global Warming Drivel is doubling every year.
Like the grains of wheat on the chess board, 1 on 1st square, 2 on the next, 4 on the next etc,
starting with 1 liter, there will be 2^65 – 1 liters of drivel after 64 years.
Eventually, the Earth will term into a new class of plant – a lobal warming drivel giant.
Frankly, even were it true, who actually gives a flying feck?
Oh yes! I forgot. All those that have beachside and riverbank properties, commercial or otherwise.
I think between now and 2300 they will have plenty of time to stand the loss of their properties as sea rise swamps them, eventually.
I mean, these properties have made their owners multiple $£Millions/Billions so far. Along the rivers Thames, Clyde and Mersey for example, what used to be multiple shipping ports have now been turned into business centres with glass and steel skyscrapers owned by various banks. They are surrounded by converted Victorian warehouses and modest family homes, into mega expensive apartments and homes for the well heeled.
The ports served their purpose over hundreds of years and have moved into the 21st Century. So where’s the catastrophe if business owners and residents are forced to gradually abandon buildings over nearly 300 years? Byb that time the oldest of them will be nearly 600 years old! The banks won’t care, they’ll just build another office block elsewhere with some spare change.
The landscape will change and our children’s, children’s, children’s grand children won’t even bother to look back at our iPhone photographs of the grotty, cramped conditions many people live in now.
Change will stimulate new constructions, new employment and new technology. Man thrives on change especially climate change. If it weren’t for climate change we would all be living in exactly the same place our ancient ancestors were. There would be no migration, no changing crops, no need to trade, no need to socialise, no need to travel. We are a nomadic race, it’s only stable agriculture that’s forced humankind to settle down in the same place for any length of time.
In fact, I really hope this guy’s right. I really don’t like the thought of my descendants taking the same route to work, using the same elevator every day for a lifetime before retiring to a 600 year old home stinking of piss saturated walls, with their descendants facing the same fate.
Climate change?
Bring it on!
Good news, they kerp moving significant SLR forward. The 8.5 million citizens of prosperous “Garden of Eden Earth ^тм” (under the “Grest Greening of the Planet ^тм” will turn this minor nuisance into a plus in 2300, although the just as likely cooling off should be consideted.