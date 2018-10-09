Another Lewandowsky driven eye-roller: ‘Confronting climate change in the age of denial’

Meh, somehow they think forest fires are a “new” thing, using that imagery to lead with. That, and how to tell stories nobody takes seriously. When it comes to Lewandowsky, there’s nothing credulous about anything he says.
Confronting climate change in the age of denial: a special collection launched in PLOS Biology
People are hard-wired to respond to stories, but climate-denial narratives can be just as compelling as those that convey the facts about global warming. A new collection, “Confronting Climate Change in the Age of Denial,” publishing 9 October in the open access journal PLOS Biology, explores the challenges and pitfalls of using stories to communicate scientific evidence around climate change, offering both caveats and potential solutions to telling evidence-based climate change stories that can resonate with the public.
Science communicators and educators have long wrestled with the challenges of communicating evidence that contradicts people’s personal, religious, or political beliefs, particularly regarding evolution, vaccine safety, and climate change. A perfect case study of people’s tendency to create their own narratives to explain the seemingly inexplicable is the recent viral response to a photo of a starving polar bear. The photographers had hoped the starving bear could help people grasp what the future may hold for animals who can no longer depend on sea ice for hunting and shelter as global warming continues to melt polar ice sheets. But climate change deniers countered by circulating photos of healthy bears to claim that global warming is a hoax.
The collection features two articles by social scientists who offer different perspectives on enlisting narratives to convey climate change science and one by marine mammal experts who set the record straight on the likely impacts of climate change on Arctic wildlife.
“Marine mammals are ecosystem sentinels, capable of reflecting ocean variability through changes in their ecology and body condition,” argue Sue Moore, a biological oceanographer, and Randall Reeves, a marine mammal biologist, in “Tracking Arctic Marine Mammal Resilience in an Era of Rapid Ecosystem Alteration.” They propose a framework that adds ecological (e.g., geographic range and behavior) and physiological indicators to traditional demographics to provide a more comprehensive view of the health of populations. The authors hope that their framework, which can feed into existing global ocean surveys, offers “a path toward sustainability through improved prediction, more precaution, and wiser policy in this era of global environmental change.”
In “Climate Communication for Biologists: When a Picture Can Tell a Thousand Words,” psychologists Stephan Lewandowsky and Lorraine Whitmarsh examine strategies for using the anecdotes and images that satisfy our need for narrative without sacrificing scientific accuracy.
Science communication experts Michael Dahlstrom and Dietram Scheufele explore another dimension of the peril and promise of using stories to communicate science in “(Escaping) the Paradox of Scientific Storytelling.” Rather than telling stories to simply impart knowledge–which may prove unsuccessful, they say, since increased scientific literacy does not lead to greater acceptance of science–it may be better to tell stories about how scientific knowledge is produced. “In the end, using storytelling to primarily build scientific support through knowledge, attitude, or behavior goals without also engaging scientific reasoning might not help science in the long run.”
In publishing this collection, PLOS Biology editors hope that everyone who values unbiased scientific evidence thinks about ways to harness storytelling to help people grasp this complex but very real threat to our planet. We need to reclaim the storyline before it’s too late.
15 thoughts on “Another Lewandowsky driven eye-roller: ‘Confronting climate change in the age of denial’”
Lewandowsky’s publication record puts the Sokal Squared group to shame!
Certainly by sheer volume but frankly I can’t tell the difference in terms of content.
What gets me about La Lewandowsky is his continued use of the sneering dismissive terms ‘denier’ when anyone with half a brian+ and a modicum of objectivity realises that the primary support for the CAGW thesis, the Mannian Hockeyschtick and the surface temperature record, are so utterly worthless as evidence. The rest of the case for is little nore than say zooming a cameral lense on spiders and ants etc while reciting some sort of ‘spiders from Mars are taking over’ mantra. A decade or so down the track there would be plenty who would have swallowed the meme holus bolus. Really, its no more than some sort of ‘identity politics’ exercise ragetting sad little people.
For a bloke who is a university ‘professor’ of psychology and who should see the whole thing for exactly what it is, who is the real ‘denier’?
I’ve got a story for them.
With Lewandowsky, involved, they should have used a photo of a dumpster fire.
“…climate change deniers countered by circulating photos of healthy bears to claim that global warming is a hoax…”
No, people countered with scientific data about polar bear numbers and the health of the populations.
Eh?
The Greens remind me of the story of the boy who cried Wolf. Initially he scared the people, but they finally woke up to his repeated nonsense.
True the Greens say that it, the danger is still out there, but when their leaders after telling us about sea level rise, but sea front properties , then we know that all they preach is not carried out in practice.
MJE
“Storytelling” = science fiction.
Obvious misprint. It should read “using anecdotes and pictures WHILE sacrificing scientific INTEGRITY.”
“there’s nothing credulous about anything he says.”
Credible.
How can a credible educational institution employ someone this insane? The guy isn’t even a scientist of any kind and he thinks he can gauge the debate?
“When a picture can tell a thousand words …”.
When a picture can tell a thousand lies: like Mike’s ‘Nature trick’, Gore’s calving glaciers as if that were abnormal, jig-lift ice-ages CO2 -> temperature correlation extravaganza etc., cooling tower steam photographed as dark ‘carbon emissions’, temperature anomalies shown as lurid red when well within historic precedents, images of the planet actually on fire, starving polar bears and polar bears that are non-swimmers … and so on.
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&biw=1200&bih=659&tbm=isch&sa=1&ei=5y69W_v0G9So9QOpoJb4DA&q=global+warming+images&oq=global+warming&gs_l=img.1.1.0l10.320788.327496.0.334557.14.8.0.6.6.0.502.1820.0j7j5-1.8.0….0…1c.1.64.img..0.14.1838…0i67k1.0.KuXTQJ8uLBU
l know why am in denial of the CO2 warming horror stories peddled by the AGW lobby. lts because events in the real world simply do not support their wild claims.
They say the much of the warming has been in and around the Arctic over recent years. Yet the NH snow cover extent has been tracking sidewards for the last 25 years.
They claim that any warming we have had has been due to CO2. Yet here in the UK over the last 80 years there has been a far greater link to mean temps and sunshine hours, then there has ever been with CO2 levels.
Over the last 40 years England’s mean winter temp has increased, yet my record of local first snow dates over that time has shown no warming trend. Any warming due to CO2 levels would not explain these two events but warming due to change in winter weather patterning would be able to.
These are just a few of the reasons why am in denial about their claims to man made warming.
Question for Altitude Lew… what year will the Arctic be ice-free in summer?
If you tell enough little lies, some of them will stick. If you tell a big lie like the IPCC SR 15 yesterday, a lot of people, media, academia and politicians will believe it, because a big global organization like the IPCC would never exaggerate or tell a lie. 21 years to save the world now and cut our ‘carbon emissions’ in half starting immediately…or if the temps go up just another 1/2 degree, most everything burns and is destroyed or flooded. They are effectively premeditating a horrible future with such economic collapse for civilization that their cure is far worse than the ‘disease’ they predict will come upon us. It is only in the last few years that the worst of this lot like Mann et al, now state they can pinpoint the additional destruction through Attribution. Pure hocus pocus. Whenever I hear someone talking about specific attribution now, my eyes just glaze over and I know they have drunk the koolaid. What a shame it has come to this. I wish Trump would say more about this sham that is being pawned on the world.
I now despair. It seems to me the sceptics have finally lost the debate.
The plan to destroy western civilisation continues to roll along. This latest IPCC report is a powerful stride towards their goal.
The media are complicit because they have been corrupted as well. The BBC have forbidden their producers and directors to allow any hint of a sceptic viewpoint on any program or news slot.
They have been nearly orgasmic about the IPCC report. Top of every bulletin all day.
The game is up. The long march is nearer than ever to the destination.