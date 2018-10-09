From “the stupid, it burns” department comes this very revealing statement (h/t to Dr. Roger Piekle Sr.) from Eric Holthaus, who’s apparently a socialist cheerleader:
He adds:
Source: Twitter
Such a mature, forward thinking, open-minded person Eric Holthaus is. /sarc
Here is his rationale:
Here is the IPCC Chapter4 text in a larger form:
Just a few reminders about Eric Holthaus and his credibility:
Then:
Then there was the flying debacle:
Then a year later, suddenly, flying is OK again.
Then:
In my opinion, Holthaus is overtly emotional, clueless, and has no critical thinking skills, as are many of the social justice warriors he pals around with.
My best advice to Eric Holthaus, and in fact all of the people in the IPCC that prepare these reports…
GO LIVE IN VENEZUELA FOR A YEAR!!!!
Then, if you survive, and can actually get past the border, come back and tell us why capitalism is so bad compared to that starving, filthy, pet-eating, totalitarian social paradise.
In the meantime, we can only pray that somebody will take his Twitter account away. IMHO, he’s a danger to himself and others.
18 thoughts on “@EricHolthaus – new IPCC report calls for ‘…rigorous backing to systematically dismantle capitalism’”
Mandatory mental health check before being allowed to use Twitter, I’m all for it.
“In the meantime, we can only pray that somebody will take his Twitter account away. IMHO, he’s a danger to himself and others.”
“Mandatory mental health check before being allowed to use Twitter, I’m all for it.”
I’m not for it. I think he should be allowed to say anything he wants unless he is calling for illegal activity or it is libel. I don’t want my freedom of speech taken away, so let’s not call for taking away the freedom of speech of our opponents.
Here is another deranged “liberal”, maybe we should start a charity to help them get treatment, and maybe some academic psychologists should research the condition:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-08/fuk-you-all-hell-google-exec-threatens-gop-over-kavanaugh-confirmation
The Posr Normaks have taken over mental health soecialties too! S Lewandowski would give good health certs to all these neurotics.
The real agenda is coming through loud and clear. Destroying capitalism is the best way to drag the developed world down to the level of the developing world. Climate reparations have nothing to do with advancing the developing world, but of destroying the developed world.
Holthaus is a clear example of how emotional triggers can drive someone insane and the IPCC/UNFCCC depends on this fragile nature of the human brain to push their repressive agenda.
The ultimate goal of the CAGW activists is a global vegan commune of about 1 billion souls, run by some subset of the tinpot despots represented in the UN General Assembly. The mind boggles!
The guy’s off his trolly.
I just followed some of his links. Scary pant’s.
A reactionary climate alarmist by his own admission!
And can someone help me here please. In the last tweet he says “I’m drunk” “I’m getting divorced, tomorrow is my five-year anniversary”
Firstly, we’re supposed to take note of the rantings of a drunk?
Then, who would post a comment on his marital status online, or did I get that wrong, was he meaning something else he’s getting divorced from.
If not, perhaps his wife got fed up of eating vegetation alone and pushing a pram everywhere when she could reasonably afford a perfectly good SUV.
Honestly, were it not for the internet these lunatics wouldn’t be given the time of day by the local tramp (hobo?) never mind the ability to publish their insane rantings.
Give the guy a straight-jacket and a padded cell.
He’s thinking of getting a vasectomy.
Start at the chinline…..
“that accepts science” – LMAO, let me translate that for you – “that supports the politically motivated crap dressed up as “science” that I BELIEVE IN” – Tell you what, Eric – let us know when the Climate Nazis have a scrap of empirical evidence (you know, ACTUAL SCIENCE) that supports the ridiculous notion that CO2 drives temperature. Like it never has according to any observation. Until then, just STFU.
Don’t you think that’s excessively harsh? How about a month to start? Or perhaps just one week in N. Korea?
(absolutely no insensitivity to the people suffering in those two countries is intended by this comment).
“In my opinion, Holthaus is overtly emotional, clueless, and has no critical thinking skills..”
Agree. This is what happens when you don’t eat enough meat. I say this as I lunch on a sandwich of beautiful, rare Boar’s Head top round on a fresh baked hard roll which I hollowed out to allow for more meat. Topped with a thin slice of Swiss, a local grown full of flavor tomato slice and some spicy mustard. I just got back from the gym so perhaps I’ll have two.
Yikes! That guy is an actual nutjob.
Pathetic !
That’s all.
“We have wished, we ecofreaks, for a disaster… to bomb us into the stone age, where we might live like Indians, with our localism, our appropriate technology, our gardens, our homemade religion, guilt free at last.” -Stewart Brand, Whole Earth Catalogue
“If we don’t overthrow capitalism, we don’t have a chance of saving the world ecologically.” -Judi Bari, Earth First
“Free Enterprise really means rich people get richer. They have the freedom to exploit and psychologically rape their fellow human beings in the process. Capitalism is destroying the earth.” -Helen Caldicott, Union of Concerned Scientists
“A New World Order is required to deal with the Climate Change crisis.” -Gordon Brown, ex UK Prime Minister
“The greatest hope for the Earth lies in religionists and scientists uniting to awaken the world to its near fatal predicament and then leading mankind out of the bewildering maze of international crises into the future Utopia of humanist hope.“ -Club of Rome, Goals for Mankind
~
“In socialism people line up for bread. In capitalism bread lines up for people.”
https://ak8.picdn.net/shutterstock/videos/14426488/thumb/1.jpg
So. He cries. He stomps his little footie. He says exactly what he’s going to do. To help all of us. And tells us what we should also do.
AND THEN… He takes it all back. Gets married. Has a child. Flies in a plane. What else has he committed to that he never intended to follow. He doesn’t say but I’ll guess there are plenty more. How many times has he been to McDonalds the past year :-).
Two questions:
1. Did SR15 make Eric Holthaus cry?
2. Has he been able to return to work?
Last I heard, he was so traumatized by the election of President Trump, that he couldn’t go to work. Which raises a third question:
3. Has Eric Holthaus ever actually had a read job?