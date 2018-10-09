Global warming poetries – battle of the Algorhymes

WUWT regular “Pop Piasa” writes this in comments, and it is something worth sharing.
I am celebrating this repeating folly by reposting my Algorhyme, entitled,
Pinwheels and Mirrors.
A long time ago (in the 80’s or so),
Al Gore warned that warming would soon be alarming;
“Our children won’t know what it’s like to see snow!
Our atmosphere we must stop harming!”
He’d acquired in college, some greenhouse gas knowledge.
Then, over years of political careers,
He pondered this notion: The atmosphere and oceans
Are useful to raise public fears.
He made presentations to all the world’s nations.
His film (sci-fi trash) was a box office smash!
Academy sensation! Oscars, nominations
And copious currents of cash!
Then unto him fell the Peace Prize, Nobel…
Authority, on him was now vested.
(Debates he must quell, for he knows quite well:
Models failed when reality tested.)
So, grew the meme of anthropogenic extreme.
While insiders profited highly,
Those who objected were quickly subjected
To ridicule (and regarded vilely).
Pinwheels and mirrors now litter the lands…
Power lines, mile after mile.
On high plains, sea cliffs and desert sands
Our vistas, they now beguile.
But, collectors of government subsidies
Find them a beautiful sight,
These mechanical menaces… begging a breeze
Or a sunbeam to make their cost right.
Decades upcoming threaten cold’s icy numbing-
Nature’s cycles, in concert, are waning.
The slowness to warm should have cancelled alarm,
But Al never ceases campaigning:
“We humans are bad, with our fossil fuel fad,
It’s a fast-building carbon disaster!
And now it’s two-fold! It’s causing the cold
And the hotness to come so much faster!”
Yet, while he’s pleading that all should be heeding
His carbon reduction ambitions,
He hopes you’re not seeing his own footprint being
Hundreds of poor folks’ emissions.
Let’s hope he’s thought out, while jetting about,
The messages of his actions.
By far they outweigh any words he might say,
In the minds of the wiser factions.
Compare that to Al Gore’s “bleak” poem penned in 2009:
Here is the poem in full:
One thin September soon
A floating continent disappears
In midnight sun
Vapors rise as
Fever settles on an acid sea
Neptune’s bones dissolve
Snow glides from the mountain
Ice fathers floods for a season
A hard rain comes quickly
Then dirt is parched
Kindling is placed in the forest
For the lightning’s celebration
Unknown creatures
Take their leave, unmourned
Horsemen ready their stirrups
Passion seeks heroes and friends
The bell of the city
On the hill is rung
The shepherd cries
The hour of choosing has arrived
Here are your tools
6 thoughts on “Global warming poetries – battle of the Algorhymes”
The other day upon my chair
I read a threat that wasn’t there.
It wasn’t there again today.
Oh how I wish it’d go away!
I was waiting for the “There once was a man from…”
There once was a man from Tennessee,
Who kept crying, “Look out for the sea!
The Ice will all melt,
and flood where we’ve dwelt
and then who will keep funding me?”
A foolish alarmist named Gore
became the foremost CAGW whore.
As he’s screwing the world
with his ignorant tone
the climate is ignoring his drone.
Boreious Goreious
MostHypocriticly
Talks of the dangers
That frighten the clown
He will be telling us
UN Advisories
Will dismantle the system
And cool us all down
The distraction of Global Warming
CO2 gravy train claim is still Forming
Too hot or cold for us humans in our Boom
Blinds us to many Elephants in the Room
Of Asteroids, Pollution, Supervolcanoes
And more besides, who really Knows
Trillions will be spent pissing in the Wind
For you humans we have thus Sinned
When really they are following the Money
Beyond gross modelling it’s quite Funny
Everyone has their own confirmation Bias
Claim they know and we’re so flipping Pious
Politicized scientists a new religious Group
Lying and swindling, but how low will they Swoop?