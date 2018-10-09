Global warming poetries – battle of the Algorhymes

WUWT regular “Pop Piasa” writes this in comments, and it is something worth sharing.

I am celebrating this repeating folly by reposting my Algorhyme, entitled,

Pinwheels and Mirrors.

A long time ago (in the 80’s or so),

Al Gore warned that warming would soon be alarming;

“Our children won’t know what it’s like to see snow!

Our atmosphere we must stop harming!”

He’d acquired in college, some greenhouse gas knowledge.

Then, over years of political careers,

He pondered this notion: The atmosphere and oceans

Are useful to raise public fears.

He made presentations to all the world’s nations.

His film (sci-fi trash) was a box office smash!

Academy sensation! Oscars, nominations

And copious currents of cash!

Then unto him fell the Peace Prize, Nobel…

Authority, on him was now vested.

(Debates he must quell, for he knows quite well:

Models failed when reality tested.)

So, grew the meme of anthropogenic extreme.

While insiders profited highly,

Those who objected were quickly subjected

To ridicule (and regarded vilely).

Pinwheels and mirrors now litter the lands…

Power lines, mile after mile.

On high plains, sea cliffs and desert sands

Our vistas, they now beguile.

But, collectors of government subsidies

Find them a beautiful sight,

These mechanical menaces… begging a breeze

Or a sunbeam to make their cost right.

Decades upcoming threaten cold’s icy numbing-

Nature’s cycles, in concert, are waning.

The slowness to warm should have cancelled alarm,

But Al never ceases campaigning:

“We humans are bad, with our fossil fuel fad,

It’s a fast-building carbon disaster!

And now it’s two-fold! It’s causing the cold

And the hotness to come so much faster!”

Yet, while he’s pleading that all should be heeding

His carbon reduction ambitions,

He hopes you’re not seeing his own footprint being

Hundreds of poor folks’ emissions.

Let’s hope he’s thought out, while jetting about,

The messages of his actions.

By far they outweigh any words he might say,

In the minds of the wiser factions.

Compare that to Al Gore’s “bleak” poem penned in 2009:

Here is the poem in full:

One thin September soon

A floating continent disappears

In midnight sun

Vapors rise as

Fever settles on an acid sea

Neptune’s bones dissolve

Snow glides from the mountain

Ice fathers floods for a season

A hard rain comes quickly

Then dirt is parched

Kindling is placed in the forest

For the lightning’s celebration

Unknown creatures

Take their leave, unmourned

Horsemen ready their stirrups

Passion seeks heroes and friends

The bell of the city

On the hill is rung

The shepherd cries

The hour of choosing has arrived

Here are your tools

