Global warming poetries – battle of the Algorhymes

/ 1 hour ago October 9, 2018

WUWT regular “Pop Piasa” writes this in comments, and it is something worth sharing.

I am celebrating this repeating folly by reposting my Algorhyme, entitled,

Pinwheels and Mirrors.

A long time ago (in the 80’s or so),
Al Gore warned that warming would soon be alarming;
“Our children won’t know what it’s like to see snow!
Our atmosphere we must stop harming!”

He’d acquired in college, some greenhouse gas knowledge.
Then, over years of political careers,
He pondered this notion: The atmosphere and oceans
Are useful to raise public fears.

He made presentations to all the world’s nations.
His film (sci-fi trash) was a box office smash!
Academy sensation! Oscars, nominations
And copious currents of cash!

Then unto him fell the Peace Prize, Nobel…
Authority, on him was now vested.
(Debates he must quell, for he knows quite well:
Models failed when reality tested.)

So, grew the meme of anthropogenic extreme.
While insiders profited highly,
Those who objected were quickly subjected
To ridicule (and regarded vilely).

Pinwheels and mirrors now litter the lands…
Power lines, mile after mile.
On high plains, sea cliffs and desert sands
Our vistas, they now beguile.

But, collectors of government subsidies
Find them a beautiful sight,
These mechanical menaces… begging a breeze
Or a sunbeam to make their cost right.

Decades upcoming threaten cold’s icy numbing-
Nature’s cycles, in concert, are waning.
The slowness to warm should have cancelled alarm,
But Al never ceases campaigning:

“We humans are bad, with our fossil fuel fad,
It’s a fast-building carbon disaster!
And now it’s two-fold! It’s causing the cold
And the hotness to come so much faster!”

Yet, while he’s pleading that all should be heeding
His carbon reduction ambitions,
He hopes you’re not seeing his own footprint being
Hundreds of poor folks’ emissions.

Let’s hope he’s thought out, while jetting about,
The messages of his actions.
By far they outweigh any words he might say,
In the minds of the wiser factions.

Compare that to Al Gore’s “bleak” poem penned in 2009:

Here is the poem in full:

One thin September soon

A floating continent disappears

In midnight sun

Vapors rise as

Fever settles on an acid sea

Neptune’s bones dissolve

Snow glides from the mountain

Ice fathers floods for a season

A hard rain comes quickly

Then dirt is parched

Kindling is placed in the forest

For the lightning’s celebration

Unknown creatures

Take their leave, unmourned

Horsemen ready their stirrups

Passion seeks heroes and friends

The bell of the city

On the hill is rung

The shepherd cries

The hour of choosing has arrived

Here are your tools

Advertisements

Related posts

6 thoughts on “Global warming poetries – battle of the Algorhymes

  1. The other day upon my chair
    I read a threat that wasn’t there.
    It wasn’t there again today.
    Oh how I wish it’d go away!

    Reply

    • There once was a man from Tennessee,
      Who kept crying, “Look out for the sea!
      The Ice will all melt,
      and flood where we’ve dwelt
      and then who will keep funding me?”

      Reply

  4. Boreious Goreious
    MostHypocriticly
    Talks of the dangers
    That frighten the clown
    He will be telling us
    UN Advisories
    Will dismantle the system
    And cool us all down

    Reply

  5. The distraction of Global Warming
    CO2 gravy train claim is still Forming
    Too hot or cold for us humans in our Boom
    Blinds us to many Elephants in the Room
    Of Asteroids, Pollution, Supervolcanoes
    And more besides, who really Knows
    Trillions will be spent pissing in the Wind
    For you humans we have thus Sinned
    When really they are following the Money
    Beyond gross modelling it’s quite Funny
    Everyone has their own confirmation Bias
    Claim they know and we’re so flipping Pious
    Politicized scientists a new religious Group
    Lying and swindling, but how low will they Swoop?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *