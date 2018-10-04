Reality bites: Thick Sea Ice Is Making Arctic Travel And Shipping A Nightmare

From CBC, something that goes against claims of disappearing sea ice:
The Rosaire A. Desgagnés dropped its anchor on Saturday about 18 kilometers from the Nunavut hamlet. It sat there until Wednesday when it was unloaded.
The success was welcome news for Waguih Rayes, general manager of Desgagnés Transarctik Inc., which oversees several Arctic ships as the managing partner for Nunavut Sealink and Supply Inc.
An unusual amount of ice and a swamped coast guard made Arctic shipping more difficult than usual this year, according to Rayes.
He told CBC that he was recently on a morning phone briefing with Canadian Coast Guard representatives and that the agency said it is “busy everywhere… [and] they don’t have enough boats to provide the level of service required.”
Lauren Solski, a spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard, said in an email that they received no request this year for icebreaking services to get into Resolute Bay.
Other priorities
Solski said the agency can offer help with ice breaking so ships can get to their destination, but when extensive ice is already in the bay where a boat is trying to offload, “cargo operations cannot take place.”
Solski also wrote that while supplying Northern communities was important, search and rescue work and environmental response missions both “take priority” over ice breaking and escorting cargo ships.
A number of search and rescue efforts have demanded the coast guard’s help in the Arctic Ocean this year, including the rescue of passengers on the Akademik Ioffe.
A Coast Guard icebreaker was stationed near the Akademik Ioffe for days after the passengers were offloaded but has since left. (See Also: Ship Of Fools II)
‘Floating chunks of steel’
Arctic and marine consultant Joe Spears has been following the conditions. He said the ice is coming from near Greenland, where it has broken up and been pushed into Canada’s Arctic Archipelago with tides and winds.
Some of these chunks ice are like “floating chunks of steel,” he said.
“The thickness and concentration of ice are worse than we have ever seen since we started servicing the communities [in 2008]” Rayes said.
Rayes said that the conditions have had a spillover effect, slowing down past and future cargo operations this year. A boat to Iqaluit this summer was approximately 10 days late, and delays on this sealift’s route will affect the schedule for its next voyages in the fall.
The Northwest passage was blocked this year, but the Northeast was the place to be for Ships of Fools.
http://earthsky.org/earth/2018-arctic-sea-ice-minimum
“Thick Sea Ice Is Making Arctic Travel And Shipping A Nightmare”…
Maybe it has to do with the fact that 30-35% summer ice cover of the Arctic Ocean isn’t all that much less than 45-55% from the perspective of ships and boats that aren’t icebreakers.
Particularly since the ice-free bits of the Arctic Ocean can still have up to 14.9% ice cover.
“An unusual amount of ice”…no matter what the ice does….it’s unusual
To paraphrase – the climate alarmists just aren’t going to know what an ice free Antarctic ocean looks like.
Oh no!
Living in the Canadian arctic is very expensive. The only year round transportation is by air. For small communities, the airplanes are small and don’t carry too much cargo. Things like fresh milk and vegetables are out of the question.
If you’re lucky your community may get sealift once a year. Typically, you order everything you need for the whole year and it comes in on the sealift.
The story mentions Resolute. It’s a major logistic center for arctic operations and has a ‘decent’ runway, which is to say that can accommodate hundred passenger jets. That makes air cargo a lot cheaper. The result is that it’s possible to have fresh food.
I suspect that some of the open-water along Russia’s north coast is due to the extreme activity of Russian ice-breakers. Anyone who has seen the spring ice-breaking operations in the Great Lakes knows that once the ice-breakers move through an area it clears out a whole lot faster. Three or Four years ago Mackinaw was heavily ice-bound in late April, three USCG ships and four days later everything was moving freely.
Well, that would surely qualify as “man-made”.
Before people get too giddy, you’re going to see “climate change!” attribution.
“He said the ice is coming from near Greenland, where it has broken up and been pushed into Canada’s Arctic Archipelago with tides and winds.”
The melting ice of Greenland is claimed to be the source of all the ice they have to deal with. Certainly without burning CO2, that ice would never have broken off in the first place! 🙂
And yet Greenland gained ice of more than 8400 times the volume of the Great Pyramid of Giza this year.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/09/24/greenland-ice-sheet-apparently-gains-mass-for-the-2nd-year-in-a-row/
But how many Manhattans is that?
Melting and then refreezing!
Is there anything that manmade CO2 cannot do?
It can’t hide from Al Gore!
Kiw de mowecule, kiw de mowecule!
The article explains that this is not the result of disappearing sea ice but rather the Greenland ice breaking off and floating into the Canadian Arctic. It actually buttresses climate warming
Well, that is what the writer put in words.
Now, is that conclusion, is that written statement correct?
Having read more comments it is now clear to me that the ice breaking off is not the result of warming but of natural physical forces on the ice. At least for me, it was a reasonable question to ask since the author didn’t specify a reason for the breaking off of the ice
It is unadulterated bullshit. Take a look at how the sea-ice melts. It always gets ice-free first near Greenland while the “Middle Ice” further west in Baffin Bay keeps the Canadian blocked for most of the summer. This year the ice in Lancaster sound near Resolute never melted at all.
It is true that the very bad ice in the Northwest Passage this year partly drifte in, but it came from the north through Peel Sound, not from Greenland. And multi-year ice in the Beaufort gyre kept drifting south, didn’t melt, and blocked the western approach to the passage.
And note that much of the fast ice north of McClure sound never broke up. Is that the fault of melting Greenland ice too?
The geography does not support any general “conclusion” that “melting glaciers from Greenland” “broke off and blocked the ports”.
Cambridge Bay, Kugluktuk, and Paulatuk are listed above by one reader here as being affected by shipping restriction due to “excessive ice.” (No specific attribution, but the specific ports/towns are mentioned above.) Well, those three communities CANNOT be blocked by floating icebergs released ice from Greenland. They are all on the far northern coastline of the islands well to the west of Greenland’s glacier-covered west coast! Further, there are almost no fixed ice shelves in Canada’s far north (only a few hundred sq kilometers), and so northern hemisphere “shelf ice” is not to blame either. (Unless you consider that the “shelf ice” is expanding (not contracting) and thereby blocking inlets and straits.
The only “ports” named in the original article are Resolute Bay and Iqaluit. Iqaluit is on the southeast coast of the island facing the Davis Strait between Greenland and Canada. It “could be” blocked by icebergs breaking off of Greenland, but the general current and average winds through the Davis Strait tends to push icebergs to south and east, away from that coast line.
Resolute Bay is on the north coast of the northern Canadian archipelago islands. NO icebergs breaking away from Greenland can get up there – and, indeed, no blockage was reported for Resolute Bay.
After a number of searches for an article I had already read, with bing returning lots of “reduced ice conditions” results nonsense.
My searches were explicit. bing results were not.
Anyway, I finally located the article:
And when the historically typical sea ice levels return Arctic basin wide, the climate obsessed will still say that human caused CO2 is dangerously imoacting the Arctic.
The climate obsessed will move on to another area. That’s part of AGW’s strategy. Don’t mention anything from the past and keep the current change fresh in their faces as proof of ‘climate change’. Remember the Great American drought from a decade ago? Or it was never going to rain in California or Australia ?
The Arctic will soon be forgotten as it returns to normal.
You might try DuckDuckGo for searches. duckduckgo.com/
I think they are more unbiased than Google & Bing.
Other barges for Cambridge Bay, Kugluktuk, and Paulatuk have also been cancelled. Paulatuk will need 600,000 litres of diesel fuel flown in for its generators. Ice conditions are described as “too extreme for icebreakers to be of any help”.
Let me fix this:
“Some of these chunks ice are like “floating chunks of irony,” he said.”
These northern folks should return to their sustainable lifestyles eating seal blubber, harpooning whales, and spearing caribou. Take away their snowmobiles, outboard motors, and rifles. There, Arctic transportation problem solved. /sarc
Well, it certainly appears that the enviro’s “Northwest Passage” profitable-propaganda trips (at $15,000.00 dollars per passenger!) are tying up scarce Arctic resources up there, burning fuel oil and budgets, and preventing the attention, ships and escorts and ice breakers from getting cargo through?
If it is any comfort every Northwest Passage cruise were either cancelled, turned back, or (in one case) ran aground when they tried an alternative route. And out of 24 yachts trying for the NW passage 2 got through, one was crushed by ice and 21 had the sense to turn back in time.
Here is a good site to follow how the ice situation devekoped this summer:
http://arcticnorthwestpassage.blogspot.com/
Forget about Greenland ice. The problem was simply that the local ice NEVER MELTED.