At IPCC talks Trump Administration emphasizes scientific “uncertainty” and “value of fossil fuels”… MAGA!

Guest mocking by David Middleton
From the No Schist Sherlock files of the American Association for the Advancement of Science of America…
Originally published by E&E News
Top researchers are huddled with government officials in South Korea this week to confront the scientific consensus that maintaining a safe global climate will require immediate and aggressive action…
[…]
WTF is a “a safe global climate”? Is that a climate with puppies and a crying room? Who writes nonsense like this?
Linkedin also notes that she was a reporter for Platts from 2007-2010. So her energy and science credentials are: 3 years at Platts and having attended the same university where Don Easterbrook (author of my geomorphology textbook) is an emeritus professor.
I wish Linkedin still provided a means of tracking how you are connected to 2nd and 3rd degree connections… Because, somehow, we are 3rd degree connections… weird… or maybe not… There’s that whole Kevin Bacon thing.
Anyway… On to the No Schist Sherlock bits…
The United States, which has declared a retreat from the Paris accord, is represented in South Korea by Trigg Talley, director of the State Department’s Office of Global Change.
In comments obtained by E&E News, the United States and other countries took issue with 66 elements of the draft summary prepared by scientists.
The United States complained that the report focused too much on sustainable development, which is “beyond the mandate given the authors of the report and beyond the mandate of the IPCC itself.” It admonished the authors to play up areas where it said there were “significant uncertainties,” including on core scientific questions of climate sensitivity and the so-called carbon budget, or the amount the world can still emit while staying within a certain range.
The United States also noted that global poverty has lessened in the last few decades as fossil fuel use has “exploded” in the developing world.
“The report and SPM do not present a balanced assessment of the economic, social and development costs associated with the trade-offs of pursuing actions consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 C,” state the comments, which would have been prepared by the State Department with sign-off from the White House National Economic Council.
“Too often,” the comments continue, “authors dismiss tradeoffs as being solvable by using redistributive policies or by pursuing actions that are deemed consistent with sustainable development.”
There you have it. The Trump administration objects to Marxism… And therefore deplorable… No schist Sherlock!
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution.”
–Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change
How about that uncertainty?
Here are the RSS satellite temperature data and a suite of climate models:
95% of the model runs predicted more warming than the RSS data since 1988… And this is the Mears-ized RSS data, the one in which the measurements were influenced to obtain key information (erase the pause and more closely match the surface data).
Their “small discrepancy” would be abject failure in the oil & gas industry.
The observed warming has been less than that expected in a strong mitigation scenario (RCP4.5).
RCP4.5 is a strong mitigation scenario with the atmospheric CO2 concentration leveling off below 540 ppm in the second half of the 21st century.
RCP 4.5:
The RCP 4.5 is developed by the MiniCAM modeling team at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Joint Global Change Research Institute (JGCRI). It is a stabilization scenario where total radiative forcing is stabilized before 2100 by employment of a range of technologies and strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The scenario drivers and technology options are detailed in Clarke et al. (2007). Additional detail on the simulation of land use and terrestrial carbon emissions is given by Wise et al (2009).
The MiniCAM-team responsible for developing the RCP 4.5 are:
Allison Thomson, Katherine Calvin, Steve Smith, Page Kyle, April Volke, Pralit Patel, Sabrina Delgado, Ben Bond-Lamberty, Marshall Wise, Leon Clarke and Jae Edmonds
Regarding “climate sensitivity,” the only question is: How low does it have to get before the IPCC and UNFCC have to close up shop and get real jobs?
Regarding the value of fossil fuels
It’s the biggest No Schist Sherlock in the history of the Vishnu schist.
Not to mention the fact that fossil fuels feed nearly half of the people on Earth…
A retreat from the Paris accord?
“Retreat, hell! We’re not retreating, we’re just advancing in a different direction.”
–Major General Oliver Smith, 1st MARDIV, USMC, Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, December 1950
Setting aside the fact that key aspects of the “science” are extremely uncertain and that the proposed solutions range from the technically un-achievable to the economically nonviable… Thank God we have a President who represents the interests of these somewhat United States over the interests of a handful of un-elected Marxist bureaucrats and Third World tin-horn dictators…
RETREAT HELL!!! MAGA!!!
It’s appropriate that these climate talks are being held in Incheon (Inchon), Republic of Korea. The 1st Marine Division under General Smith landed at Inchon on September 15, 1950 and advanced all the way to the Chosin Reservoir in the DPRK (North Korea) by December. It was there that they were forced to advance in a different direction in the face of an onslaught by Communist Chinese forces, which outnumbered them 4:1.
14 thoughts on “At IPCC talks Trump Administration emphasizes scientific “uncertainty” and “value of fossil fuels”… MAGA!”
curious observer here.
that fig 1 indicates that the models more or less agree with the actual recorded change 1991 – 1994.
When were those models’ results published ?
2017…
http://www.remss.com/research/climate/
One gets the sense that the only thing standing in the way of UN over reach into your pockets and global policy fail is the U.S. ballot box.
This is a good point and is largely true, although the enthusiasm for renewable energy and transfer payments varies widely among those who profess it. For example, in Germany, where they’ve actually walked the talk on renewable energy, the enthusiasm is waning as economic results play out.
The U.S. is the only large industrial democracy that has not yet drunk the Kool-Aid. We can thank the huge fossil fuel lobby for this – let’s be realistic. They have spent hugely and wisely. There are other special interests nipping at their edges, but the oil and gas industry has done a great job explaining the manifold benefits of their fuels, and they truly have a great story to tell. In a perennial ritual of gratitude, the savvy American voter has rewarded them and has rewarded themselves with a promise of further prosperity.
California is a fascinating exception to this and they have placed themselves far outside of the mainstream, all the while robustly supported by the populace. Will this aberation be successful? I doubt it but it’s a great question.
Huge industrial authoritarian countries like China And Russia have half-heartedly talked the talk on renewables, all the while stoutly ignoring the talk. The advantages of cheap, reliable power are too important to their countries. India is largely the same – they have too many poor people for them to indulge in the unproven promise of renewables.
Climate change is not a serious problem but it could turn out to be. If that happens the U.S. voter will have to make some difficult choices. I feel comfortable, though, that turning over important policy decisions to the U.N. will not be one of them.
Wake me up when they:
— ask China to reduce its emitted tons per annum below 3 billion
— propose abolishing the auto industry worldwide.
At that point we will know that they may be insane, but at least they are logical and consistent and are eating their own dogfood and are proposing doing things which will actually affect what they claim to think is the problem.
At the moment they are in the position of a group who claim to be trying to clean up a river but refuse to ask the ones putting two thirds of the crap into it to stop or even reduce.
+1
While also not asking about real enviro problems that are not global.
Back before I began realize that we were being lied to about global warming, my criticism was, who and what army is going to tell the world’s population to stop burning stuff?
In the recent California climate lawsuits the judge indicated that it is necessary to consider the benefits of fossil fuels. link
Once people are forced to seriously consider the benefits of fossil fuels, the arguments for renewable energy get a lot weaker. Reality bites … hard …
According to the leftists that I know, you are not permitted to care about anything that they don’t care about.
necessary to consider the benefits of fossil fuels.
=====
that is the weakness in the lawsuits when fossil fuels are compared to tobacco. Aside from reducing total heath care costs by killing people early, tobacco has shown limited benefits.
Bring in new English majors for another round of spin with a fresh take on manipulation while not acknowledging failed predictions and harm to science process.
The trouble is, they are still assuming that we have a problem with our climate, and that we are to blame. All of this wrangling about what to do, and who pays, and how much/when is based on a sham.
In regards to the climate sensitivity chart,
I note that over the last 5 years the vast bulk of the papers put climate sensitivity between 1 and 2C, with only one going as high as 3C, yet the usual trolls keep citing the IPCC claim that senstivity is between 2.5 and 4.5C.
Over the last 3 years, the vast bulk of papers have dropped sensitivity to less than 1C.
Yet the usual trolls will keep telling us that we are the ones denying science.
This is a very interesting development. The SPM rarely follows that actual IPCC findings. Rather it is a political document published 1 month before the actual IPCC report. As a result the political SPM is typically used in news reports, while the much larger scientific IPCC report is ignored.
However, the SPM must be approved by the IPC member states. And this means the rest of the nations are going to have to get the US to agree, or the SPM doesn’t get approved. At a minimum it is a stalemate, and perhaps a checkmate.
Which could lead to the end of the IPCC.