Nothing Unprecedented about The Sea Surface Temperatures for Hurricane Florence’s Storm Track

NOAA just updated their much-adjusted ERSST.v5 sea surface temperature dataset to include September 2018 data. So let’s take a look at the September sea surface temperature anomalies for Florence’s full storm track. Keep in mind, these are preliminary data from NOAA. That is, if you were to check these results in a number of months, the September 2018 value might be different. The reason: the high-frequency filtering applied to NOAA’s ERSST.v5 sea surface temperature data. See Huang et al. 2017. Thus the notes in blue on the time-series graphs that follow.
NOTE: Please understand that I am not attempting to make light of the losses in life and property, or other sufferings, associated with Hurricane Florence. This post is solely intended to provide a reference for those who would like to use real data to counter the typical alarmist nonsense normally spread during and after natural disasters like Florence…alarmist nonsense spread by the mainstream media, by enviro-profiteers, by brainwashed gullible persons, by activist climate scientists who wallow in government funding, and by politicians (Eek, it’s an election year!).
We all realize the sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic near to the coast of the Carolinas were higher-than-normal. But, obviously, sea surface temperatures are not the only thing to dictate the strength of hurricanes. This should have become blatantly obvious when Florence weakened significantly in its last few days over the North Atlantic, back to a category 1 storm, before making landfall. According to Dr. Judith Curry’s discussion here, the weakening before landfall was caused by wind shear. Thank you, wind shear…and thank you, too, Judith.
Many persons ignore the eastern portion of Florence’s earlier storm track where the sea surface temperatures were well below normal. In this post, I’m presenting the sea surface temperature anomalies for the entire track, the warmer-than-normal and cooler-than-normal portions combined. And as you’ll soon discover, there was nothing unprecedented about the sea surface temperatures for Florence’s full storm track.
Figure 1 is a map that shows the full storm track of Tropical Storm-Hurricane Florence. I’ve highlighted the three regions I’ve used for its full track. They are 12.5N-22.5N, 42.5W-22.5W for the southeastern portion, where Florence formed; 17.5N-37.5N, 60W-42.5W for the central part; and 25N-35N, 80W-60W for the northwestern, closer-to-shore portion.
Figure 1
For the graph that follows in Figure 2, I’ve provided a weighted average of the three grids, where the northwestern (25N-35N, 80W-60W) grid is weighted at 34.8%, and the central (17.5N-37.5N, 60W-42.5W) grid is weighted 30.4%, and the southeastern (15N-25N, 42.5W-22.5W) grid is weighted at 34.8%. That is, the southeast and northwest portions of the storm track are weighted the same, while the center portion is weighted a little less.
Figure 2 is a time-series graph of the sea surface temperature anomalies for the full storm track of Florence, with the data for the three regions weighted and averaged as discussed above. The September 2018 anomaly was a not-so-alarming +0.26 deg C above the 1981 to 2010 average.
Figure 2
In other words, as the title of the post reads there was nothing unprecedented about the sea surface temperatures for Florence’s full storm track. That value has been regularly achieved as far back as the 1940s and the late 1800s.
JUST IN CASE YOU’RE WONDERING
Figures 3, 4 and 5 present the ERSST.v5-based long-term sea surface temperature anomaly data for the three regions individually. As you’ll see, the September 2018, sea surface temperature anomalies were not unprecedented in any of the regions used of Florence’s storm track.
Figure 3
# # #
Figure 4
# # #
Figure 5
TRIVIA: WHAT DECADE SINCE 1900 HAD THE MOST HURRICANES MAKE LANDFALL IN THE CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES?
When I published my short story Dad, Is Climate Getting Worse in the United States?, I promised myself I would never present any of the graphs from it in a blog post. Well, I’m about to break that promise to myself so that I can answer the above question. See Exhibit 02 below from that short story.
Exhibit 02 from Dad, Is Climate Getting Worse in the United States?
The 10-year period ending in 1942 had the highest 10-year average, of course. On a decade basis, basically, the 1930s had the highest number of hurricanes making landfall on the continental United States. And please notice, the recent 10-year averages are roughly half (and less than half) the peak value. The source of the data is the “The Hurricane Research Division of the NOAA Atlantic Ocean Meteorological Laboratory (AOML), specifically the table with data titled “Continental United States Hurricane Impacts/Landfalls 1851–2017” at their website here [archived here].
Hmm, the 1930s also had the worst drought conditions across the contiguous U.S. and the highest high temperatures there as well, as also illustrated and discussed in Dad, Is Climate Getting Worse in the United States?
Yet some parties would like everyone to believe that climate is getting worse in the United States. Ha ha ha ha ha! And keep in mind the Great Depression was also taking place in the 1930s. Oy!
“Nothing Unprecedented about The Sea Surface Temperatures for Hurricane Florence’s Storm Track”
Correct the temperatures were not unprecedented
They DONT HAVE TO BE
“We all realize the sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic near to the coast of the Carolinas were higher-than-normal. ”
you need to first understand the argument the other side is making
They are not making the argument you are refuting.
Hurricane Bob happens and temperatures are roughly normal (N)
Question, what would be the effect if the temperatures were slightly less than N?
Question, what would be the effect if the temperatures were slightly more than N?
Those are the questions.
Not, do other things, like wind shear, effect the results
Not, is N unprecented
Nothing about N being unprecendent
These are the questions
What is the effect of Lower than normal temps
What is the effect of Higher than normal temps
The REAL question has nothing to do with AGW ( more GHGs warm the planet)
LOOK, If the Sun increased its output and SST warmed a little more than normal, we would have the same
questions
What is the effect of Lower than normal temps
What is the effect of Higher than normal temps
And the answers are:
All other things being equal ( wind shear for example) colder SST would lead to a less intense
storm. warmer SST would lead to a more intense storm.
If the sun warmed SST by few unprecedented fractions of a degree, we would not hear you arguing
that the increase was not unprecendented. We would hear people say
“hey, the sun warmed a little, the SST warmed a little, and the Hurricane as a result was a little more
intense than it WOULD HAVE BEEN OTHERWISE.
That wouldnt make it the worst on record, it doesnt have to be. It just has to be a little more intense
than it WOULD HAVE BEEN OTHERWISE.
It just has to be a little more intense
than it WOULD HAVE BEEN HAD THE TEMERATURE BEEN NORMAL.
We do this reasoning all the time: The storm hits at low tide. And then we can reason, that it would
have been worse had it hit at high tide.
To make it even clearer.
Assume the temperature (X) were .15C Below normal (N)
Assume a storm traverses an SST of temperature X: it will have intensity Z, and rainfall T
Now ask the question what WOULD HAVE HAPPENED if the temperature had been normal?
would the storm be less intense or more?
more rain or less
If the temperature were a little higher than normal, we would reason that the storm would be
a bit more intense.
REGARDLESS of the cause of that extra warmth
Mosh, go ask Joe Bastardi those questions. You might learn something.
..I don’t believe anyone has enough data to establish what is normal
Mosher, I read as far as your third sentence. There’s no reason to waste my time reading any more of it or replying to you, because you obviously did not comprehend what was written and presented.
Plus the use of All Caps is quite annoying to read.
Pro-tip: use bold Mosh.
If you wish to predict the future reasonably well, you must first have a complete understanding of history.
…and, not the revisionist kind.
I have watched hurricanes strengthen and weaken for decades and once talked to a meteorologist who had a graduate degree studying hurricanes not long after one fortunately weakened. While hurricanes sometimes seem to have a mind of their own and atmospheric effects are more obvious, could there be a more logical (than heat) “hidden cold” (upwelling of uncertain origin) sometimes at least a little at work? Storms traverse various depths with various widths of continental shelves with various thermocline positions suggesting various amounts of available heat.
The southern Texas coast with a more narrow continental shelf has more summer upwelling than the central and upper coasts with increasing shelf widths. It might be helpful to have an oceanographic ship able to do what the hurricane hunters do, but takers are hard to find, myself included.
And I know about the 50s drought, my name is on a paper about it. And I heard about the 30s when leaves fell off trees in the summer of 1936 in Oklahoma. My wife was around a minus 4 months old then and there.
Providing an explanation of “Why” the Atlantic Hurricane switched on in Early August, and then petered-out (wind shear returned) as the month progressed as Florence bore-down on the Carolinas.
Florence, along with 3 other tropical cyclones (TC) in the Atlantic basin formed rapidly between 9/02 – 9/07; 3 of which became hurricanes. Hurricanes Florence, Isaac, and Helene and Tropical Storm Gordon (short-lived because it formed in the Gulf of Mexico near Florida) were a remarkable outburst after the entire month of August surprisingly saw NO tropical storms form (there were two August subtropical storms that the NWS’s NHC quickly named to prop their season’s numbers up).
Dr. Ryan Maue noted on 30 August, in both his personal twitter feed and in interviews that were carried in major media and newspapers, that the weather forecast models of the Atlantic basin had suddenly in the last 48 hours of model runs undergone a “switch” in states to one very favorable to TC development.
For example here:
https://www.sxm-talks.com/st-martin-news-network/weather-models-have-flipped-the-switch-hurricane-season-coming-to-life-in-the-atlantic/
Immediately preceding that TC development switch was an geomagnetic Ap spike on 26-27 August.
Viewable here on Jan Alvestad’s http://www.solen.info/solar/
or here as .png image.
https://i.postimg.cc/6pvHQh8Q/Screen_Shot_2018-10-03_at_3.42.54_PM.png
The blue spike in that plot on 26-27 August 2018 is the Postdam Ap. That was the largest Ap spike in that previous 9 months.
Then there was another (smaller) Ap spike on 10 September (this was likely due to coronal hole CH 884) .
On 10 September, Hurricane Hurricane Florence was a Cat 1 at 0300 GMT. It was declared a Cat 2 at 0900 GMT, and then upgraded again to Cat 3 at 1500 GMT, but then 1 hour later at 1600 GMT 10 September, it was a Cat 4. Florence dropped her central low pressure by 39 millibars in less than 18 hours.
We saw a very similar Ap spikes – Hurricane strengthening switch in 2017 with Maria and Irma. And similar geomagnetic activity A-index spikes in the very active 2005 Atlantic TC season. And also in 2004.
My hypothesis is that that Ap spike (somehow) initiated a series of atmospheric shifts that create the “switch” in the Atlantic basin to one favorable to TC development and strengthening.
Unlike climate change hindcasting and post-hoc wiggle matching, this Ap-Atlantic Hurricane hypothesis is testable. This is because there is an Ap forecast.
https://i.postimg.cc/vZGZX051/Screen_Shot_2018-10-03_at_4.06.06_PM.png
Available here:
https://spawx.nwra.com/spawx/27do.html
The current Ap forecast says there will be a geomagnetic Ap spike on 8 October (5 days from today), and then another smaller spike on 19 October.
The Ap-Atlantic Hurricane hypothesis predicts:
(from the Ap forecast) One or several Atlantic Basin TCs will form in the 96 hours following the 8 October Ap spike, and that those TCs still surviving will strengthen dramatically on or just after 19 October.
P.S. I love testable hypotheses. It allows actual science to move forward if they can be proven wrong.
A long comment of mine seems to have fallen off into the ether again.
Sigh.