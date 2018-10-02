Daily Averages? Not So Fast…

Guest Essay by Kip Hansen (with graphic data supplied by William Ward)
One of the advantages of publishing essays here at WUWT is that one’s essays get read by an enormous number of people — many of them professionals in science and engineering.
In the comment section of my most recent essay concerning GAST (Global Average Surface Temperature) anomalies (and why it is a method for Climate Science to trick itself) — it was brought up [again] that what Climate Science uses for the Daily Average temperature from any weather station is not, as we would have thought, the average of the temperatures recorded for the day (all recorded temperatures added to one another divided by the number of measurements) but are, instead, the Daily Maximum Temperature (Tmax) plus the Daily Low Temperature (Tmin) added and divided by two. It can be written out as (Tmax + Tmin)/2.
Anyone versed in the various forms of averages will recognize the latter is actually the median of Tmax and Tmin — the midpoint between the two. This is obviously also equal to the mean of the two — but since we are only dealing with a Daily Max and Daily Min for a record in which there are, in modern times, many measurements in the daily set, when we align all the measurements by magnitude and find the midpoint between the largest and the smallest we are finding a median (we do this , however, by ignoring all the other measurements altogether, and find the median of a two number set consisting of only Tmax and Tmin. )
This certainly is no secret and is the result of the historical fact that temperature records in the somewhat distant past, before the advent of automated weather stations, were kept using Min-Max recording thermometers — something like this one:
Each day at an approximately set time, the meteorologist would go out to her Stevenson screen weather station, open it up, and look in at a thermometer similar to this. She would record the Minimum and Maximum temperatures shown by the markers, often she would also record the temperature at the time of observation, and then press the reset button (seen in the middle) which would return the Min/Max markers to the tops of the mercury columns on either side. The motion of the mercury columns over the next 24 hours would move the markers to their respective new Minimums and Maximums for that period.
With only these measurements recorded, the closest to a Daily Average temperature that could be computed was the median of the two. To be able to compare modern temperatures to past temperatures, it has been necessary to use the same method to compute Daily Averages today, even though we have recorded measurements from automated weather stations every six minutes.
Nick Stokes discussed (in this linked essay) the use and problems of Min-Max thermometers as it relates to the Time of Observation Adjustments. In that same essay, he writes
Every now and then a post like this appears, in which someone discovers that the measure of daily temperature commonly used (Tmax+Tmin)/2 is not exactly what you’d get from integrating the temperature over time. It’s not. But so what? They are both just measures, and you can estimate trends with them.
And Nick Stokes is absolutely correct — one can take any time series of anything, find all sorts of averages — means, medians, modes — and find their trends over different periods of time.
In this case, we have to ask the question: What Are They Really Counting? I find myself having to refer back to this essay over and over again when writing about modern science research which seems to have somehow lost an important thread of true science — that we must take extreme care with defining what we are researching — what measurements of what property of what physical thing will tell us what we want to know?
Stokes maintains that any data of measurements of any temperature averages are apparently just as good as any other — that the median of (Tmax+Tmin)/2 is just as useful to Climate Science as a true average of more frequent temperature measurements, such as today’s six-minute records. What he has missed is that if science is to be exact and correct, it must first define its goals and metrics — exactly and carefully.
So, we have raised at least three questions:
1. What are we trying to measure with temperature records? What do we hope the calculations of monthly and annual means and their trends, and the trends of their anomalies [anomalies here always refers to anomalies from some climatic mean], will tell us?
2. What does (Tmax+Tmin)/2 really measure? Is it quantitatively different from averaging all the six-minute (or hourly) temperatures for the day? Are the two qualitatively different?
3. Does the currently-in-use (Tmax+Tmin)/2 method fulfill the purposes of any of the answers to question #1?
I will take a turn at answering these question, and readers can suggest their answers in comments.
What are we trying to measure?
The answers to question #1 depends on who you are or what field of science you are practicing.
Meteorologists measure temperature because it is one of the key metrics of their field. Their job is to know past temperatures and use them to predict future temperatures on a short term basis — tomorrow’s Hi and Lo, weekend weather conditions and seasonal predictions useful for agriculture. Temperature predictions of extremes are an important part of their job — freezing on roadways and airport runways, frost and freeze warning to agriculture, high temperatures that can affect human health and a raft of other important meteorological forecasts.
Climatologists are concerned with long-term averages of ever changing weather conditions for regions, continents and the planet as a whole. Climatologists concern themselves with the long-range averages that allow them to divide various regions into the 21 Koppen Climate Classifications and watch for changes within those regions. The Wiki explains why this field of study is difficult:
“Climate research is made difficult by the large scale, long time periods, and complex processes which govern climate. Climate is governed by physical laws which can be expressed as differential equations. These equations are coupled and nonlinear, so that approximate solutions are obtained by using numerical methods to create global climate models. Climate is sometimes modeled as a stochastic [random] process but this is generally accepted as an approximation to processes that are otherwise too complicated to analyze.” [emphasis mine — kh]
The temperatures of the oceans and the various levels of the atmosphere, and the differences between regions and atmospheric levels, are, along with a long list of other factors, drivers of weather and the long-term differences in temperature are thus of interest to climatology. The momentary equilibrium state of the planet in regards to incoming and outgoing energy from the Sun is currently one of the focuses of climatology and temperatures are part of that study.
Anthropogenic Global Warming scientists (IPCC scientists) are concerned with proving that human emissions of CO2 are causing the Earth climate system to retain increasing amounts of incoming energy from the Sun and calculate global temperatures and their changes in support of that objective. Thus, AGW scientists focus on regional and global temperature trends and the trends of temperature anomalies and other climatic factors that might support their position.
What do we hope the calculations of monthly and annual means and their trends will tell us?
Meteorologists are interested in temperature changes for their predictions, and use “means” of past temperatures to set an expected range to know and predict when things are out of these normally expected ranges. Temperature differences between localities and regions drive weather which makes these records important for their craft. Multi-year comparisons help them to make useful predictions for agriculturalists.
Climatologists want to know how the longer-term picture is changing — Is this region generally warming up, cooling off, getting more or less rain? — all of these looked at in decadal or 30-year time periods. They need trends for this. [Note: not silly auto-generated ‘trend lines’ on graphs that depend on start-and-end points — they wish to discover real changes of conditions over time.]
AGW scientists need to be able to show that the Earth is getting warmer and use temperature trends — regional and global, absolute and anomalies — in the effort to prove the AGW hypothesis that the Earth climate system is retaining more energy from the Sun due to increasing CO2 in the atmosphere.
What does (Tmax+Tmin)/2 really measure?
(Tmax+Tmin)/2, meteorology’s daily Tavg, is the median of the Daily High (Tmax) and the Daily Low (Tmin) (please see the link if you are unsure why it is the median and not the mean). The monthly TAVG is in fact the median of the Monthly Mean of Daily Maxes and the Monthly Mean of the Daily Mins. The Monthly TAVG, which is the basic input value for all of the subsequent regional, statewide, national, continental, and global calculations of average temperature (2-meter air over land), is calculated by finding the median of the means of the Tmaxs and the Tmins for the month for the station, arrived at by adding all the daily Tmaxs for the month and finding their mean (arithmetical average) and adding all the Tmins for the month, and finding their mean, and then finding the median of those two values. (This is not by a definition that is easy to find — I had to go to original GHCN records and email NCEI Customer Support for clarification).
So now that we know what the number called monthly TAVG is made of, we can take a stab at what it is a measure of.
Is it a measure of the average of temperatures for the month? Clearly not. That would be calculated by adding up the Tavg for each day and dividing by the number of days in the month. Doing that might very well give us a number surprising close to the recorded monthly TAVG — unfortunately, we have already noted that the daily Tavgs are not the average temperatures for their days but
atare the medians of the daily Tmaxs and Tmins.
The featured image of this essay illustrates the problem, here it is blown up:
This illustration is from an article defining Means and Medians, we see that if the purple traces were the temperature during a day, the median would be identical for wildly different temperature profiles, but the true average, the mean, would be very different. [Note: the right hand edge of the graph is cut off, but both traces end at the same point on the right — the equivalent of a Hi for the day.] If the profile is fairly close to a “normal distribution” the Median and the Mean are close together — if not, they are quite different.
Is it quantitatively different from averaging all the six-minute (or hourly) temperatures for the day? Are the two qualitatively different?
We need to return to the Daily Tavgs to find our answer. What changes Daily Tavg? Any change in either the daily Tmax or the Tmin. If we have a daily Tavg of 72, can we know the Tmax and Tmin? No, we cannot. The Tavg for the day tells us very little about the high temperature for the day or the low temperature for the day. Tavg does not tell us much about how temperatures evolved and changed during the day.
Tmax 73, Tmin 71 = Tavg 72
Tmax 93, Tmin 51 = Tavg 72
Tmax 103, Tmin 41= Tavg 72
The first day would be a mild day and a very warm night, the second a hot day and an average sort of night. The second could have been a cloudy warmish day, with one hour of bright direct sunshine raising the high to a momentary 93 or a bright clear day that warmed to 93 by 11 am and stayed above 90 until sunset with only a short period of 51 degree temps in the very early morning. Our third example, typical of the high desert in the American Southwest, a very hot day with a cold night. (I have personally experienced 90+ degree days and frost the following night.) (Tmax+Tmin)/2 tells us only the median between two extremes of temperature, each of which could have lasted for hours or merely for minutes.
Daily Tavg, the median of Tmax and Tmin, does not tell us about the “heat content” or the temperature profile of the day. If daily Tmaxs and Tmins and Tavgs don’t tell us the temperature profile and “heat content” of their days, then the Monthly TAVG has the same fault — being the median of the mean of Tmaxs and Tmins — cannot tell us either.
Maybe a graph will help illuminate this problem.
This graph show the difference between daily Tavg (by (Tmax+Tmin)/2 method) and the true mean of daily temperatures, Tmean. We see that there are days when the difference is three or more degrees with an eye-ball average of a degree or so, with rather a lot of days in the one to two degree range. We could punch out a similar graph for Monthly TAVG and real monthly means, either of the actual daily means or from averaging (finding the mean) of all temperature records for the month).
The currently-in-use Tavg and TAVG (daily and monthly) are not the same as actual means of the temperatures during the day or the month, they are both quantitatively different and qualitatively different — they tells us different things.
So, YES, the data are qualitatively different and quantitatively different.
Does the currently-in-use (Tmax+Tmin)/2 method fulfill the purposes of any of the answers to question #1?
Let’s check by field of study:
Meteorologists measure temperatures because it is one of the key metrics of their field. The weather guys were happy with temperatures measured to the nearest full degree. One degree one way or the other was not big deal (except at near freezing). Average weather can also withstand an uncertainty of a degree or two. So, my opinion would be that (Tmax+Tmin)/2 is adequate for the weatherman, it is fit for purpose in regards to the weather and weather prediction. For weather, the weatherperson knows the temperature will vary naturally by a degree or two across his area of concern, so a prediction of “with highs in the mid-70s” is as precise as he needs to be.
Climatologists are concerned with long-term ever changing weather conditions for regions, continents and the planet as a whole. Climatologists know that past weather metrics have been less-than-precise — they accept that (Tmax+Tmin)/2 is not a measure of the energy in the climate system but it gives them an idea of temperatures on a station, region, and continental basis, close enough to judge changing climates — one degree up or down in the average summer or the winter temperature for a region is probably not a climatically important change — it is just annual or multi-annual weather. For the most part, climatologists know that only very recent temperature records get anywhere near one or two degree precision. (See my essay about Alaska for why this matters).
Anthropogenic Global Warming scientists (IPCC scientists) are concerned with proving that human emissions of CO2 are causing the Earth climate system to retain increasing amounts of incoming energy from the Sun. Here is where the differences in quantitative values, and the qualitative differences, between (Tmax+Tmin)/2 and a true Daily/Montly mean temperature comes into play.
There are those who will (correctly) argue that temperature averages (certainly the metric called GAST) are not accurate indicators of energy retention in the climate system. But before we can approach that question, we have to have correct quantitative and qualitative measures of temperature reflecting changing heat energy at weather stations. (Tmax+Tmin)/2 does not tell us whether we have had a hot day and a cool night, or a cool day and a warmish night. Temperature is an intensive property (of air and water, in this case) and not properly subject to addition and subtraction and averaging in the normal sense — temperature of an air sample (such as in an Automatic Weather Station – ASOS) — is related to but not the same as the energy (E) in the air at that location and is related to but not the same as the energy in the local climate system. Using (Tmax+Tmin)/2 and TMAX and TMIN (monthly mean values) to arrive at monthly TAVG does not even accurately reflect what the temperatures were and therefore will not, and cannot, inform us properly (accurately and precisely) about the energy in the locally measured climate system and therefore when combined across regions and continents, cannot inform us properly (accurately and precisely) about the energy in regional, continental or the global climate system — not quantitatively in absolute terms and not in the form of changes, trends, or trends of anomalies.
AGW science is about energy retention in the climate system — and the currently used mathematical methods — all the way down to the daily average level — despite the fact that, for much of the climate historical record, they are all we have — are not fit for the purpose of determining changing energy retention by the climate system to any degree of quantitative or qualitative accuracy or precision.
Weathermen and women are probably well enough served by the flawed metric as being “close enough for weather prediction”. Hurricane prediction is probably happy with temperatures within a degree or two – as long as all are comparable.
Even climate scientists, those disinterested in the Climate Wars, are happy to settle for temperatures within a degree or so — as there are a large number of other factors, most which are more important than “average temperature”, that combine to make up the climate of any region. (see again the Koppen Climate Classifications).
Only AGW activists insist that the miniscule changes wrested from the long-term climate record of the wrong metrics are truly significant for the world climate.
Bottom Line:
The methods currently used to determine both Global Temperature and Global Temperature Anomalies rely on a metric, used for historical reasons, that is unfit in many ways for the purpose of determining with accuracy or precision whether or not the Earth climate system is warming due to additional energy from the Sun being retained in the Earth’s climate system and is unfit in many ways for the purpose of determining the size of any such change and, possibly, not even fit for determining the sign of that change. The current method does not properly measure a physical property that would allow that determination.
# # # # #
Author’s Comment Policy:
The basis of this essay is much simpler than it seems. The measurements used to form GAST(anomaly) and GAST(absolute) — specifically (Tmax+Tmin)/2, whether daily or monthly) are not fit for the purpose of determining those global metrics as they are presented to the world by AGW activist scientists. They are most often used to indicate that the climate system is retaining more energy and thus warming up….but the tiny changes seen in this unfit metric over climatically significant periods of time cannot tell us that, since they do not actually measure the average temperature, even as experienced at a single weather station. The additional uncertainty from this factor increases the overall uncertainty about GAST and its anomalies to the point that the uncertainty exceeds the entire increase since the mid-20th century. This uncertainty is not eliminated through repeated smoothing and averaging of either absolute values or their anomalies.
I urge readers to reject the ever-present assertion that “if we just keep averaging averages, sooner or later the variation — whether error, uncertainty, or even just plain bad data — becomes so small as not to matter anymore”. That way leads to scientific madness.
There would be different arguments if we actually had an accurate and precise average of temperatures from weather stations. Many would still not agree that the temperature record alone indicates a change in retention of solar energy in the climate system. Energy entering the system is not auto-magically turned into sensible heat in the air at 2-meters above the ground, or in the skin temperature of the oceans. Changes in sensible heat in the air measured at 2-meters and as ocean skin temperature do not necessarily equate to increase or decrease of retained energy in the Earth’s climate system.
There will be objections to the conclusions of this essay — but the facts are what they are. Some will interpret the facts differently, place different importance values on different facts and draw different conclusions. That’s science.
# # # # #
48 thoughts on “Daily Averages? Not So Fast…”
For climate, this is not very relevant because we only have long records from many stations of Tmax and Tmin. So, we are forced to use what we have. You can use hourlies over the last 40 to 50+ years or so if you want, but then the time of observation isn’t exactly on the hour, either…it varies. In fact, as a former NWS weather observer, I can tell you it’s generally not even at the reported time (e.g. 1753 GMT) because of observer laziness. And ALL results will change if the sensor height is only 1 meter rather than 2 meters. This stuff is splitting hairs. There are bigger issues to deal with (UHI) which are being ignored.
Roy ==> It is only relevant if we are concerned with whether or not the tiny change –< 1degree — is fit-for-purpose of judging AGW validity and its effects.
I really liked this essay. It’s a factor I have often thought about, but this is a good discussion of a very real issue
All errors matter.
Having a large list of reasons why the numbers aren’t fit for the purpose they are being used for helps to drive home the point.
It’s true that the historical records are not what we would like. That doesn’t mean we should stay with the current system of measurement. We can create a better measurement system now even though we are stuck with Tmin and Tmax for the historical record. After all in 30 years the measurements we make now will be part of the history. Why not fix the issue since we have the capability?
Thanks Kip
One would have to assume that in order to determine the maximum and minimum temperatures for each day that numerous measurements and recordings are made throughout the day and then reviewed for max/min values. To where did all the other measurements disappear, and why are they not used?
the longest-running technology was analog (obviously), and the liquid-in-glass thermometers had little tiny “sticks” in the liquid that got pushed up (for the Tmax) and down (for Tmin), showing the highest and lowest temperatures the thermometers experienced. There did not have to be any intermediate recording of temperatures.
Rocket: The min and max were read off a mechanical device which “records” them automatically. See the diagram and the text.
“She would record the Minimum and Maximum temperatures shown by the markers” – was it really necessary to follow the PC gender madness? I doubt that many maintainer were female.
Van Doren ==> Many volunteer weather stations are manned by women.
Wouldn’t a median be the temperature where and equal number of samples are greater and less than that.
(Tmax + Tmin)/2.
ie. Not = (Tmax+Tmin)/2
Googling, I can’t find any definition of median that is other than the middle value in a set. example In particular, I focused on university sites in case there was a special meaning that I didn’t know about.
The article explains why the ‘average’ temperature matters for different applications. At the top of the article is an illustration that shows why the difference between mean and median may matter a lot depending on how the data is distributed.
Kip, I got as far as the following comment and I stopped reading. You say:
I’m sorry, but the median is NOT the midpoint between the max and the min. It’s the value which half of the data points are above and half below.
For example, the median of the five numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 41 is three. Two datapoints are larger and two are smaller.
The median is NOT twenty-one, which is the midpoint between the max and the min [(Tmax + Tmin)/2].
And since you started out by making a totally incorrect statement that appears to be at the heart of your argument … I quit reading.
Regards,
w.
Actually, if you have only 2 data points, then mean (average) and median are the same. This article was a little pointless and just added confusion. Mean (average) of TMAX and TMIN is what is used over ANY time frame.
I see we responded to that at almost the same time (I was first).
Willis,
You said, “… the median is NOT the midpoint between the max and the min. It’s the value which half of the data points are above and half below.”
When one interpolates the midpoint between Tmax and Tmin, half the data points ARE above and below the interpolated median. As I have pointed out previously, when dealing with with a set of even numbered points, it will always be necessary to interpolate between the two innermost values in the sorted list. Tmax and Tmin can be thought of as a degenerate, even-numbered list consisting of only the two innermost intermediate values.
You complain that the median is “NOT twenty-one.” Yet, as a measure of central tendency, 21 is closer to the arithmetic mean of 25.5 than 3 is, which is what one would normally expect.
In your example, depending on just what is being measured, one might justifiably consider the “41” to be an outlier, and be a candidate for being discarded as a noise spike or malfunction in the measuring device.
I think that you are being unnecessarily critical. The point that Kip was making is that interpolating the midpoint between two extreme values (Whatever you want to call it!) results in a metric that is far more sensitive to outliers than an arithmetic mean of many measurements.
I don’t think it is unnecessarily critical to point out an error in his post. It should be easy to correct.
D. Anderson,
If it NEEDS to be corrected. Willis has yet to respond to defend his complaint.
w. ==> Nonsense — ANY time one arranges the data in a data set in value order, largest to smallest, and then finds the mid-point, one is finding the median. The median of a two value set is found by adding the two and dividing by two. It is the same as the mean of the two values, but not the same as the mean of the whole set. It is the MEDIAN of the Max and the Min. It is the procedure that tells us.
Ok, so the next question is, are two samples a day enough to characterize the daily temperature?
Andersen ==> Read the essay.
I got distracted by your bizarre definition of median,.
Willis: While I agree that the Tmax, Tmin average is properly a “mean” it is also true that it is the “median” when there are only two data points available. However, I was taught that use of the term mean is better in this situation. But I do agree with Kip’s main point that use of just the min, max average is a poor way to characterize a daily average temperature. This is just an issue of inadequate sample size. It certainly results in bias as it ignores the length of time during the diurnal cycle when temperatures are on the warm side vs. the cool side of the true average.
This would, I think, tend to bias daily averages lower during mid/upper latitudes in the summer and higher during the winter. Someone with access to high frequency temperature data should be able to compare daily averages using hourly or more frequent readings to the min/max average.
Kip,
You remarked, “Climatologists concern themselves with the long-range averages that allow them to divide various regions into the 21 Koppen Climate Classifications and watch for changes within those regions.” I have previously made the point that we should be looking at all the Koppen climate regions and looking for patterns of changes in temperature and precipitation. However, I’m unaware that anyone is actively looking at this in the context of a warming Earth. I have looked at the BEST database and don’t recollect seeing anything as granular as the 21 regions. Are you aware of any of the various databases addressing this concern?
Clyde ==> See the link for Koppen Climate Classifications .
Kip,
Okay, I went to the link, and it is, as I suspected, a description of the Koppen climate regions. I was asking if anyone is tracking global climate change at a finer granularity than land, SST, and Arctic, which is all that I have seen reference to.
For me that’s a new definition of “median.” Until today I’d have thought that it’s the value the temperature was below for a total of 12 hours and above for a total of 12 hours.
That’s why I come to this site. I learn new stuff all the time.
i don’t know what you would call your metric, but it would make sense if we could disregard fast moving storm systems. However since fast moving storm systems result in a rollercoaster ride of temperatures, your metric would not be sensible to use. It would also suffer from having to throw out the historical records as Roy Spencer has pointed out.
One has to look at the shape of the curve. One of the curve has a large portion of the entropy [ the energy of warmth under the curve] at a low temperature and the other has a large portion of the entropy at a point closer to the Median but still is not a good measurement of the entropy.
Experiment: take a large, very large set of random numbers, these numbers would be set of ten numbers with five numbers less than zero. and the other five numbers greater than zero. Now using the median of the Hi/Lo large set of numbers make a graph of the Median and the Mean using all numbers. Guaranteed that the Absolute Average of all numbers will be very,very, close to ZERO. However, the Graph of the Medians will look like the sawtooth graph above, and the graph of the means will look like a smoothed version of the median graph.
Years ago knew how to do that, back in the days of Lotus 123, but have not played with that kind of stuff for decades. Graph will amaze you about the farce of AGW and how it is all Chaos. Chaos on several levels.
Also found a lot of confusion on the issue of the true avg. When analysing data I stick with looking at maxims and minims. Too much variation in Tavg.
Click on my name to read my final report.
HenryP,
Personally, I think that it is more instructive to see what Tmax and Tmin are doing over time than to collapse the information into a single number, Tavg, and only use that. It may double the processing to work with both Tmax and Tmin, but that is what computers are for!
The information lost when tmin and tmax are combined
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/04/05/agw-trends-in-daily-station-data/
Chaamjamal ==> Thanks for the link.
Kip breaking out “AGW scientists” as a separate and distinct cohort is wrong. They belong to the class of people you label “climatologists” Furthermore ascribing a per-determined result of their studies makes your categorization of them incorrect.
C. Paul Pierett ==> That’s one of the things that people may have differing opinions about.
Yeah: confirmation bias is the unfairly implied crime in that category. Confirmation bias is a temptation for all scientists – which they should resist of course. Many climate scientists genuinely believe that the recent recorded increase in temperature is driven by extra CO2 added to the atmosphere by us. And they’re as entitled to their theories/opinions/hypotheses as any other scientists, where the explanation isn’t known for certain. Implying confirmation bias is a pointless ad hominem that simply distracts from the job of identifying and evaluating the data effectively.
The essay raises a worthwhile question about whether or not the raw data is being used in the most accurate way. But as Mr Spencer pointed out at the top it’s difficult to see a better way that doesn’t invalidate earlier records.
Clyde
In fact I am not sure what is exactly happening at the moment as computers can now take a measurement every minute and report the true avg for the day.
That is why I said that you cannot really compare data from now with data from the past as per Kip’s min and max thermometer….which is a very relevant observation by Kip.
Every country makes his own rules??
So. I stick with minums and maxims.
median not half max + min except on 2 pt data set.
median of 2 point data set = mean of two point data set.
you cannot say the ‘average temperature of the day is not the same as max + min over 2’, unless you have > 2point data set, at which point median of that set is NOT t max + t min /2
I know what you are saying, but you are using the wrong terms to say it.
Leo ==> That is rather pendantic.
For historic records, we have only a two-point data set — thus we find the median/mean which is the same — in this special case.
For modern records, for which there are 6-minute values for the whole 24-hour span, the procedure used is to take ONLY the Max and Min, ignore the rest of the set, and find the median of the fake two-value set and just call it the Average Daily Temperature.
Kip
Are you sure his is the same in every country of the world?
l think we get far to hung up on man made data like “global mean temps” been the here all and end all of climate and end up losing focus of what’s going on in the real world. According to the man made data there has been noticeable warming over recent years.
But what’s been happening in the real world does not support this claim as shown with the NH snow cover extent which has been tracking sidewards since the early 90’s. Also l myself have kept a 41 year old record of the date of the first snow of winter in my local area, and over that time this has shown no warming trend. lts things like this that makes me doubt just how much use things like “global mean temps” really are when it comes to understanding climate.
As for the discussion of medians it is true that strictly mathematically ”median” cannot be used for a continuum (like temperatures) since there is an infinite number of values in any interval, no matter how small.
In the real world however it is not possible to measure anything with infinite precision. In any range there is therefore only a limited number of possible measurement values, and a value with an equal number of possible higher and lower values can safely be regarded as a median.
But there are much worse problems with temperatures as a measure of energy in the climate system, particularly that the proper measure is actually enthalpy, not temperature. The enthalpy of air for a given temperature can be very different depending on pressure and the amount of water vapor.
There are many errors in the essay. First, for the specific case of only two values, the mean and median are both given by the sum divided by two (as has been noted)(or to avoid possible overflow issues, the lower value plus one half the difference between the upper and lower values, or equivalently the upper value minus one half the difference). In the case of more than two values, it is absolutely not the case that the median is unchanged for a given range. Here are two sets of 5 values with the same range:
3, 4, 5, 6, 12 and
3, 9, 10, 11, 12
The medians are 5 and 10, respectively (and the means are 6 and 9, respectively). The midpoint of the range is 7.5 for both sequences. In this particular pair of data sets, the median shows greater variation than the mean.
One commenter remarked that in the sequence 1, 2, 3, 4, 41, the value 41 may be an outlier. The value of the true median is that it is insensitive to up to 50% outliers in the data (this is known as the breakdown point), whereas the mean is affected by any outlier (the breakdown point for the mean is 0%). The median of these five numbers remains 3 whether the 41 is changed to 4 or to 400; a single outlier has no effect on the median of 5 values. Likewise, the median is unchanged if the minimum value is changed from 1 to -100 or to 2. Indeed, the median remains unchanged if both of those values are changed, because those two values comprise less than 50% of the five data points.
Personally, I find the actual min and max more interesting and relevant than the median. Also e.g. no of days/year above/below x
In my latitude no of frosts recorded / year is worthwhile too
Cheers
M
100% agree.
lts things like the number of days of frost, sunshine hours, days of rain, and the number of days of snow cover. Are really the sort of things that we should be looking at. Rather then some man made figure like “global mean temp”.