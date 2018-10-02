Bill McKibben loses his mind – says planet is going to boil

I’ve always thought 350.org founder Bill McKibben was a bit off, but with this op-ed in the Guardian, he’s really made the case for it.
The Trump administration knows the planet is going to boil. It doesn’t care
Bill McKibben
n the cloud of toxic dust thrown up by the Kavanaugh hearings last week, two new Trump initiatives slipped by with less notice than they deserve. Both are ugly, stupid – and they are linked, though in ways not immediately apparent.
In the first, the administration provided the rationale for scrapping President Obama’s automobile mileage standards: because Trump’s crew now officially expects the planet to warm by 4C . In the environmental impact statementthey say it wouldn’t make much difference to the destruction of the planet if we all keep driving SUVs.
The news in that statement is that administration officials serenely contemplate that 4C rise (twice the last-ditch target set at the Paris climate talks). Were the world to actually warm that much, it would be a literal hell, unable to maintain civilizations as we have known them. But that’s now our policy, and it apparently rules out any of the actions that might, in fact, limit that warming. You might as well argue that because you’re going to die eventually, there’s no reason not to smoke a carton of cigarettes a day.
…
This will, of course, get steadily worse in the years ahead – every climate forecast shows deserts spreading and water evaporating across the region. And of course more migration will follow, in every corner of the world. The World Bank predicts we may see 140 million climate migrants before long, and given the chaos that even a million people fleeing the (partially drought-fueled) crisis in Syria created, we better come to grips. Some of that migration will be internal – perhaps six million people will abandon their coastal property in Florida alone, according to recent reports. And much of it will be international, as people flee because their lives depend on it.
Telling people to stay home is not an option – when there’s no water, or when the floods come each year, or when the sea rises into your kitchen, people have to leave. Period.
And telling people to stay home is not a moral option, either. Because the climate chaos setting off waves of refugees is born above all from the unconstrained migration of carbon dioxide molecules from America over the last century. No wall can prevent the exhaust from our armada of oversized cars from raising the temperature in Mexico; if Guatemala could ship its changed climate back north it doubtless would, but it can’t. We have to realize that global warming stems from the fact that we are a world without atmospheric borders, where the people who have done the least to cause the problem feel its horrors first and hardest. That’s why, over the last half-decade, the environmental and migrant-rights movement have grown ever closer.
The Trump years are a fantasy land where we pretend we can go on living precisely as in the past, unwilling even to substitute electric SUVs for our gas guzzlers, and able to somehow insist that the rest of the world stay locked in place as well. It’s impractical, it’s unfair, and when it ends up with camps for kids in the desert it’s downright evil.
Wow.. what a rant that has no factual basis. These guys would make great fiction writers.
If the planet boils, it will reach 100 degrees Celsius and will go no higher. Therefore, it can’t get any worse. At that point, we will (mercifully) be spared of the “it’s worse than we thought” rant. Be grateful!
Pro Tip for McKibben: Evaporation is endothermic.
What Electric SUV’s???
Do you mean those $120,000 Teslas???
” … – every climate forecast shows deserts spreading and water evaporating across the region.”
Whereas, reality shows the world greening.
This guy’s fractured logic is scary. He’s not much removed from the stereotype guy on the corner with the end of the world sign.
“” … – every climate forecast shows deserts spreading and water evaporating across the region.”
Whereas, reality shows the world greening.”
Yes, and to most people, even scientists (with their inside voices) would say: “Perhaps…the models are wrong?”
As they say, a liberal is someone who sees something work in practice, but doesn’t believe because it shouldn’t work in theory.
Touché!
Yes, the same sort of ‘science’ that says bumble bees shouldn’t be able to fly. If the could figure out how to implement it, I’m sure they would be fining the miscreant bees for defying their ‘settled science’.
Or conversely, someone who thinks something should work in theory, and ignores every case of it not working in practice. See: anyone with a pseudo-intellectual love affair with socialism.
They may be right, but my perception is that a liberal(progressive) is someone with a solution, continuously walking around looking for the problem that fits their self-important unique solution.
When enough liberals get together, with like solutions, you can be sure they will find (or create) their prerequisite problem.
At this point in time, in the USA, there are too many different “solutions” floating around in the liberal community to coalesce into (what their emotionally limited abilities see as) a common problem.
So, they will lost the last election. Hopefully they won’t find a common solution before the next election.
“…every climate forecast shows deserts spreading and water evaporating across the region…”
Yep, that is what the climate forecasts, based upon inaccurate models, predict. Yet actual satellite observance show the greening of the Sahel and the rest of the globe. So I have a tricky decision, believe the computer models or believe what I can see with my own eyes.
If the only thing you’ve ever seen is a computer screen, or the evening news, or the videos in your school, then the need to make a choice isn’t apparent.
Bubble people?
Totally isolated from interacting with the real world?
Never feel the sun?
Never feel the wind?
Never touch rain?
Never feel the air dry one off?
Never walk through grass covered with dew?
Never visit the sea? And notice the lack of change?
Never walk through snow or go snow skiing?
etc. etc.
Except for bubble people and alarmists remaining wilfully ignorant, most people can trust their senses and rely upon history to know life will continue.
“So I have a tricky decision, believe the computer models or believe what I see with my own LYING eyes”. There. FIFY.
You’re right. He’s definitely not playing with a full deck.
reality is these liars have ruined the concept of “science”……they have credentials but NOT ONE ounce of sense or integrity
Memba back in the ’90s when we were all going to fry? That was the good weather.
Every day is now Popcorn Day, when reading such buncombe.
McKibben must prefer the 85% of the past million years, glacial periods when life was difficult and brutal, to the brief interglacials when life flourished. His ignorance that we are now in the coldest 1,000-year period of the past 10,000 years has to be willful; no even casual student of recent climate change is that uninformed.
@BillTaylor, Mr McKibbon has not only ruined the concept of “science” but ignored the definition of “boil”.
How could you not believe everything McKibben says about climate? He is after all an English major from Harvard. As we see daily with so many of our Congressmen and Senators who are Harvard (or Yale) grads they are just so smart, honest and by gosh, just the best people in the world. They (and McKibben) only want the best for all of us. Pure altruism.
Imagine what life would be like if Minnesota and Saskatchewan were more like Louisiana and North Carolina. What a living hell. All that golfing.
Living in NC I can vouch for that.
Right now (Oct 2, 2018 1:19PM Eastern) Raleigh is 81F with a balmy light breeze out of the south … Calgary, Alberta is 31F with snow showers. Lows tonight: Raleigh 66F Calgary 20F.
Better get him a strait-jacket and find a padded cell to put him in.
so…we’re all going to die…the US has to do it all
…over 200 countries can pollute all they want
No more traiffs…let China do all the manufacturing…they can do it so much cheaper without any of those annoying environmental regulations
…and it’s always the US that has to change
It IS going to get drier, and wetter, and hotter, and colder, and more snow, and less snow, and more hurricanes, and fewer hurricanes, we predicted it, but not sure when, but before long, must act now, send money, and you give up luxuries, but not me…
McKibbon even looks like the village idiot.
Yeah.
And the internet means the the V I now goes global.
No longer constrained by Parish boundaries and ASBO’s.
Bill McKibben is so dumb he thinks that the World’s water is disappearing as a result of Climate Change. He has apparently never heard of the Hydrological Cycle.
Syrians shipped because of climate. Really ?? Ithought it had more to do with Assad dropping chemical bombs on them that motivated the departure
Sheesh, what made you think that, bit naive.
You imply that he once had a mind to lose. 😐
McKibben is nuts. That’s all that needs to be said about his yammering.
“A bit off”?
That is, if a bit off means outside the orbit of Saturn.
Make no mistake, America’s contribution to the world has been overwhelmingly positive. But then you get these weirdos coming out of that whole tradition of preachers of the apocalypse. We can only hope that America’s strong traditions of free speech allow an open debate.
The 2022-25 mileage standard would of led to people driving Obama coffins. Anyone familiar with the US highway accidents statistics knows that subcompact cars kill
It reads as a satire, almost.
One wonders what Bill’s feelings will be when it finally dawns on him that the planet won’t boil and that the Trump administration is actually the only one in the western world that puts sensible energy policies in place.
Yall have to give up on luxuries like personal transport, heating or cooling equip, and children.
You can do it, yall just to selfish.
Bill, I know you read this blog. Suppose you provide us with the scientific evidence (FYI, computer models are not scientific evidence) to support your alarmist claims. BTW, I’ve asked you this before and, not surprisingly, never got an answer.
McKibben never had a mind to lose. He’s a Churchill/textbook fanatic — someone who can’t change his mind, and won’t change the subject.
For one thing he scrupulously avoids mentioning China, who passed the U.S. in CO2 emissions 23 years ago, and has no intention of stopping. Nor does he mention India, who is catching up fast. They both have more to lose from his doomsday scenarios than we do, but 3 billion Asians say, “What, me worry?” Only 100 million Americans are worried. If there were a referendum at the U.N. McKibbenites would be outvoted 30 to 1. So much for global consensus, fake non-binding agreements, and the like.
Second, most “climate refugees” within the U.S. consist of people from the Northeast and Midwest moving to warmer states like California, Texas and Florida. Those are our most populous states now, up from a combined total of about 5 million in 1900 to 90 million now, mostly from migration. Even the Mexicans in California and Texas migrated from cooler parts of Mexico.
People aren’t afraid of warm weather. They like it. We are tropical animals with no fur. If McKibben ever stood in front of a mirror, he might notice that. McKibbenism represents the triumph of propaganda over facts — AKA looniness.
Climate Liars like McKibben and his cohorts are the evil ones. I wonder which he hates more: Trump or America?
And by complete coincidence, from the august annals of WUWT, just earlier today:
“Middle East Researcher Dismisses the Alleged Climate Link to the “Arab Spring””
So why would Syria be any different?
Perhaps McKibben should read WUWT to keep up with breaking news before seeking out the Guardian to sympathise with his fairy story rants.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/10/02/middle-east-researcher-dismisses-the-alleged-climate-link-to-the-arab-spring/
Spoken like any true marketing agent, courtroom litigant, or carnival barker with vested interests in the monetary gain. The more forceful the better in presentations and it helps cover up for in-competencies.
So, the opposition is evil, how trite can he be, not to mention it is right out of the Progressive playbook.
And while I’m at it. From the August annals of notalotofpeopleknowthat real evidence of increasing wheat production in the face of what, 0.8˚C warming? and an increase of 120 ppm CO2, despite what the BBC reports.
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/10/02/wheat-yields-to-fall-as-they-continue-to-rise/
More proof that gorebull warbling is the cause of Trump Derangement Syndrome.